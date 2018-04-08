Lowndes win brings Supercars shake-up

Normality has been restored at the top of the Supercars standings, where Jamie Whincup's name sits once again.

But the reigning champion says he's not counting the points ... yet.

"It means nothing," he said of being series leader after eight races.

"You go out and try and win as many races as you can and the points will look after themselves.

"It's not good being out of contention but being within a couple hundred points (at this stage of the season) is fine."

Whincup takes over at the top from teammate Shane van Gisbergen, who charted 25th after a throttle and brake issue ruined his Sunday drive at Symmons Plains in Tasmania.

The 2016 champion drops to fifth (618 points), behind Whincup (658), Scott McLaughlin (647), David Reynolds (647) and James Courtney (624) on a congested leaderboard.

At the start of the season, it would have been no surprise to see Whincup at the top of the standings at this part of the season.

But his own shock DNF in Adelaide had the Red Bull Holden Team Racing man way back in 18th after the first meet.

Since then, his race results have read 2 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 1 - 3 - his first run of six straight podiums since the end of the 2015 season.

It's an imposing set of numbers for rival Scott McLaughlin, as are the figures around Holden's dominance of the Tasmanian meet.

The Red Lion took up 11 of the top 13 places on Saturday and eight of the top nine on Sunday.

The young Kiwi said he respected the juggernaut manufacturer, led by Whincup's Red Bull Holden Racing Team, but he wasn't intimidated.

"They're doing a good job, all (the Holden) teams," he said.

"It's tough out there. The competition ... it's stepped up and we're trying our best out there."

Sitting second place in the standings, McLaughlin said he felt comfortable.

"I know on our day we can challenge the top and we did that today," he said.

"I've just got to keep chipping away. Last year we won the most races and we didn't win the championship.

"I felt last year I had to go out and win every race. Now I've given myself a kick up the arse and said, 'Just collect those points. It'll be right'."