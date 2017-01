Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer

Justin Thomas, who played his college golf at Alabama, had something other than golf on his mind prior to winning the SBS Tournament of Champions yesterday. After the round, he admitted he woke up thinking about a certain football game. "The first thing that came to my mind was like, it's Sunday; the game's tomorrow," he said. "I swear. I was nervous. And then I was laying there a little bit longer and then today came to mind. I was like, man, we play the National Championship tomorrow. We've got to win this game."