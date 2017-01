Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Tiger Woods will play with No. 1 Jason Day and No. 3 Dustin Johnson during the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, a seemingly tough task for his first official event in 17 months. But he has no problem with it. "I couldn't have asked for a better pairing,'' said Woods, dismissing the idea that he would be tempted to keep up with the two players off the tee. "I'll just play my game and the name of the game is low score,'' he said. "It's not a long drive contest.''