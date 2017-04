Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

The 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods' first Masters victory is understandably getting a lot of attention. But it's interesting to note that the very next year, Jack Nicklaus at age 58 finished ahead of Woods. The Golden Bear made a run before tying for sixth. Woods tied for eighth. Another interesting fact: when Nicklaus played each major for the last time (2000 U.S. Open and PGA, 2005 Masters and Open), Woods was the winner of each of those tournaments.