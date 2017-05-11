ESPN Golf @ESPNGolf
How much does @RickieFowler wish he could save this shot for when it counted? #AceOn17 es.pn/2r5joi2
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Blayne BarberB. Barber
|-2
|-2
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|2
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-1
|-1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Jason BohnJ. Bohn
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Derek FathauerD. Fathauer
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Bernhard LangerB. Langer
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Zac BlairZ. Blair
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Harris EnglishH. English
|+1
|+1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|13
|-
|Tyrone van AswegenT. van Aswegen
|+2
|+2
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bryce MolderB. Molder
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin NaK. Na
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Mark HubbardM. Hubbard
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|David LingmerthD. Lingmerth
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Fabian GomezF. Gomez
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jim FurykJ. Furyk
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Vijay SinghV. Singh
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Troy MerrittT. Merritt
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Greg ChalmersG. Chalmers
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Graeme McDowellG. McDowell
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cody GribbleC. Gribble
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Luke DonaldL. Donald
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt EveryM. Every
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kyle ReifersK. Reifers
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryan PalmerR. Palmer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Graham DeLaetG. DeLaet
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ben CraneB. Crane
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cameron TringaleC. Tringale
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shawn StefaniS. Stefani
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Seung-yul NohS. Noh
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Roberto CastroR. Castro
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|David HearnD. Hearn
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Robert GarrigusR. Garrigus
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Boo WeekleyB. Weekley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Andrew LoupeA. Loupe
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|D.A. PointsD.A. Points
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brian GayB. Gay
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ben MartinB. Martin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|K.J. ChoiK.J. Choi
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jim HermanJ. Herman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Steve StrickerS. Stricker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Peter MalnatiP. Malnati
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Smylie KaufmanS. Kaufman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alex CejkaA. Cejka
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|John HuhJ. Huh
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|David TomsD. Toms
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Freddie JacobsonF. Jacobson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ricky BarnesR. Barnes
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chad CampbellC. Campbell
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Luke ListL. List
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Spencer LevinS. Levin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Johnson WagnerJ. Wagner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brett StegmaierB. Stegmaier
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jerry KellyJ. Kelly
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
How much does @RickieFowler wish he could save this shot for when it counted? #AceOn17 es.pn/2r5joi2
Ritchie's goal sends Ducks to conference finals es.pn/2pBzDSM
Jimi Hendrix's 'Are You Experienced' was so volcanically innovative it changed the course of music history undf.td/2qognfq
Last I heard you were drinking a lot of milkshakes these days. I'm more of an Average Joe's kind of guy. #espn8… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
You're allowed to scream, you're allowed to cry, but never give up! Stay strong to all my fans… instagram.com/p/BT70nZ-gYjI/
Another RBI for the pride of Lipscomb, Caleb Joseph. espn.com/mlb/player/_/i…
If Brooks Koepka makes an ace . . . a bunch of beer could be flowing your way. espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
It's déjà vu. Real Madrid have eliminated Atletico from the Champions League for the fourth season in a row. pic.twitter.com/hAkvbshkEL
Golf -- Keeping the options open at the Players Championship es.pn/2qsNKxH
Risk-reward will be the name of the game @THEPLAYERSChamp on the new 12th hole, writes @JasonSobelESPN.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Fans can win 2,280 cans of beer if Brooks Koepka fires ace es.pn/2pzqzOj
Golf -- Possible Players Championship move could alter golf's majors landscape es.pn/2pxvv5Y
No Garcia or McIlroy as European Tour golfers eye Open de Portugal es.pn/2qTHajL
Adidas sells golf businesses TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth for $425 million es.pn/2qsnR1c
PGA Tour might cancel China Series after three-year run es.pn/2qU5li1
Sergio Garcia amazed by the support he's received since winning the Masters for his first career victory in a major es.pn/2r0GBRF
As soon as I hit the tee I'm in the zone. Ready for a great week! #trulylovegolf @ZurichNAnews tinyurl.com/lom9m76
Rickie Fowler one-upped his buddy Justin Thomas by getting a hole-in-one on the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. (… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Have you seen David Beckham's cameo in the new Guy Ritchie movie? 😂 WATCH: es.pn/2pzZjz6 pic.twitter.com/u6YfrRHrmS
Sergio Garcia's favorite moment in the aftermath of the Masters? "The kick-off at El Clasico for sure,'' he said. "That was one of the most amazing experiences I've had.'' Garcia participated in the opening kick-off at the Real Madrid-Barcelona football match last month in "what I think is the best soccer stadium in the world.'' Garcia said that to have "90,000 people chanting your name, that was extremely special.''
Henrik Stenson on his current possession of the Claret Jug: "It's pretty nice to see it on your coffee table every day."