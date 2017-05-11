Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Sergio Garcia's favorite moment in the aftermath of the Masters? "The kick-off at El Clasico for sure,'' he said. "That was one of the most amazing experiences I've had.'' Garcia participated in the opening kick-off at the Real Madrid-Barcelona football match last month in "what I think is the best soccer stadium in the world.'' Garcia said that to have "90,000 people chanting your name, that was extremely special.''