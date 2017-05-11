THE PLAYERS Championship

  • May 11 - 14, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,189
  • Purse $10,500,000
    Defending Champion Jason Day
  • 68°
  • Precipitation: 3%
    Wind: NW 7 mph
    Gust: 7 mph
Round 1 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Blayne BarberB. Barber-2-22----------$00-
2-Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-1-11----------$00-
T3-Francesco MolinariF. MolinariEE2----------$00-
T3-Jason BohnJ. BohnEE2----------$00-
T3-Daniel SummerhaysD. SummerhaysEE2----------$00-
T3-Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenEE1----------$00-
T3-Kevin StreelmanK. StreelmanEE1----------$00-
T3-Lucas GloverL. GloverEE1----------$00-
T3-Derek FathauerD. FathauerEE1----------$00-
T3-Bernhard LangerB. LangerEE1----------$00-
T11-Zac BlairZ. Blair+1+12----------$00-
T11-Harris EnglishH. English+1+11----------$00-
13-Tyrone van AswegenT. van Aswegen+2+22----------$00-
--Jason KokrakJ. KokrakE-----------$00
--Patrick CantlayP. CantlayE-----------$00
--Bryce MolderB. MolderE-----------$00
--Kevin NaK. NaE-----------$00
--Mark HubbardM. HubbardE-----------$00
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxE-----------$00
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasE-----------$00
--Brian HarmanB. HarmanE-----------$00
--David LingmerthD. LingmerthE-----------$00
--Fabian GomezF. GomezE-----------$00
--Aaron BaddeleyA. BaddeleyE-----------$00
--J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesE-----------$00
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleE-----------$00
--Hudson SwaffordH. SwaffordE-----------$00
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelE-----------$00
--Jim FurykJ. FurykE-----------$00
--Vijay SinghV. SinghE-----------$00
--Cameron SmithC. SmithE-----------$00
--Keegan BradleyK. BradleyE-----------$00
--Vaughn TaylorV. TaylorE-----------$00
--Jimmy WalkerJ. WalkerE-----------$00
--Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Paul CaseyP. CaseyE-----------$00
--Tony FinauT. FinauE-----------$00
--Gary WoodlandG. WoodlandE-----------$00
--Troy MerrittT. MerrittE-----------$00
--Jason DayJ. DayE-----------$00
--Henrik StensonH. StensonE-----------$00
--Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-----------$00
--Emiliano GrilloE. GrilloE-----------$00
--Greg ChalmersG. ChalmersE-----------$00
--Graeme McDowellG. McDowellE-----------$00
--Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethE-----------$00
--Hideki MatsuyamaH. MatsuyamaE-----------$00
--Phil MickelsonP. MickelsonE-----------$00
--Pat PerezP. PerezE-----------$00
--Cody GribbleC. GribbleE-----------$00
--William McGirtW. McGirtE-----------$00
--Luke DonaldL. DonaldE-----------$00
--Adam HadwinA. HadwinE-----------$00
--Alex NorenA. NorenE-----------$00
--James HahnJ. HahnE-----------$00
--Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanE-----------$00
--Matt EveryM. EveryE-----------$00
--Branden GraceB. GraceE-----------$00
--Daniel BergerD. BergerE-----------$00
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimE-----------$00
--Kyle ReifersK. ReifersE-----------$00
--Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, IIIE-----------$00
--Bernd WiesbergerB. WiesbergerE-----------$00
--Sean O'HairS. O'HairE-----------$00
--Ryan PalmerR. PalmerE-----------$00
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaE-----------$00
--Grayson MurrayG. MurrayE-----------$00
--Graham DeLaetG. DeLaetE-----------$00
--Ben CraneB. CraneE-----------$00
--Cameron TringaleC. TringaleE-----------$00
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodE-----------$00
--Ian PoulterI. PoulterE-----------$00
--Chez ReavieC. ReavieE-----------$00
--Martin LairdM. LairdE-----------$00
--Shawn StefaniS. StefaniE-----------$00
--Sung-hoon KangS. KangE-----------$00
--Seung-yul NohS. NohE-----------$00
--Roberto CastroR. CastroE-----------$00
--Michael KimM. KimE-----------$00
--Patrick RodgersP. RodgersE-----------$00
--David HearnD. HearnE-----------$00
--Robert GarrigusR. GarrigusE-----------$00
--Boo WeekleyB. WeekleyE-----------$00
--Matthew FitzpatrickM. FitzpatrickE-----------$00
--Ross FisherR. FisherE-----------$00
--Scott BrownS. BrownE-----------$00
--Lee WestwoodL. WestwoodE-----------$00
--Andrew LoupeA. LoupeE-----------$00
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireE-----------$00
--Shane LowryS. LowryE-----------$00
--Danny WillettD. WillettE-----------$00
--Bill HaasB. HaasE-----------$00
--Chris KirkC. KirkE-----------$00
--D.A. PointsD.A. PointsE-----------$00
--Ryan MooreR. MooreE-----------$00
--Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-----------$00
--Patrick ReedP. ReedE-----------$00
--Brooks KoepkaB. KoepkaE-----------$00
--Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley IIIE-----------$00
--Brian StuardB. StuardE-----------$00
--Kevin ChappellK. ChappellE-----------$00
--Jon RahmJ. RahmE-----------$00
--Martin KaymerM. KaymerE-----------$00
--Justin RoseJ. RoseE-----------$00
--Tyrrell HattonT. HattonE-----------$00
--Jonas BlixtJ. BlixtE-----------$00
--Brian GayB. GayE-----------$00
--Matt KucharM. KucharE-----------$00
--Adam ScottA. ScottE-----------$00
--Sergio GarciaS. GarciaE-----------$00
--Danny LeeD. LeeE-----------$00
--Ben MartinB. MartinE-----------$00
--Robert StrebR. StrebE-----------$00
--Justin ThomasJ. ThomasE-----------$00
--Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyE-----------$00
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Russell HenleyR. HenleyE-----------$00
--Rod PamplingR. PamplingE-----------$00
--Kevin KisnerK. KisnerE-----------$00
--K.J. ChoiK.J. ChoiE-----------$00
--Jim HermanJ. HermanE-----------$00
--Mackenzie HughesM. HughesE-----------$00
--Webb SimpsonW. SimpsonE-----------$00
--Steve StrickerS. StrickerE-----------$00
--Peter MalnatiP. MalnatiE-----------$00
--Smylie KaufmanS. KaufmanE-----------$00
--Ernie ElsE. ElsE-----------$00
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelE-----------$00
--Alex CejkaA. CejkaE-----------$00
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerE-----------$00
--Scott PiercyS. PiercyE-----------$00
--Jamie LovemarkJ. LovemarkE-----------$00
--John HuhJ. HuhE-----------$00
--Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloE-----------$00
--Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanE-----------$00
--David TomsD. TomsE-----------$00
--Wesley BryanW. BryanE-----------$00
--Freddie JacobsonF. JacobsonE-----------$00
--Ricky BarnesR. BarnesE-----------$00
--Chad CampbellC. CampbellE-----------$00
--Luke ListL. ListE-----------$00
--Spencer LevinS. LevinE-----------$00
--Johnson WagnerJ. WagnerE-----------$00
--Brett StegmaierB. StegmaierE-----------$00
--Jerry KellyJ. KellyE-----------$00
--Anirban LahiriA. LahiriE-----------$00

Now

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Sergio Garcia's favorite moment in the aftermath of the Masters? "The kick-off at El Clasico for sure,'' he said. "That was one of the most amazing experiences I've had.'' Garcia participated in the opening kick-off at the Real Madrid-Barcelona football match last month in "what I think is the best soccer stadium in the world.'' Garcia said that to have "90,000 people chanting your name, that was extremely special.''

Eric Lundsten ESPN Producer 

Henrik Stenson on his current possession of the Claret Jug: "It's pretty nice to see it on your coffee table every day."