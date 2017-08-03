Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer
I was wrong the 13th hole is a converted par five playing this week as a par four. Steph Curry will have a 4' putt to save par and stay at +1 for the tournament.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Kyoung-Hoon LeeK. Lee
|-5
|-5
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T2
|-
|Albin ChoiA. Choi
|-4
|-4
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T2
|-
|Jonathan HodgeJ. Hodge
|-4
|-4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|4
|-
|Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins
|-3
|-3
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Henrik NorlanderH. Norlander
|-2
|-2
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Kent BulleK. Bulle
|-2
|-2
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Chris WilsonC. Wilson
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Kurt KitayamaK. Kitayama
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Erik ComptonE. Compton
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Jim KnousJ. Knous
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Casey WittenbergC. Wittenberg
|-2
|-2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|D.H. LeeD.H. Lee
|-2
|-2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T5
|-
|Phillip MollicaP. Mollica
|-2
|-2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Joshua CreelJ. Creel
|-1
|-1
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Andy WiningsA. Winings
|-1
|-1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Daniel MiernickiD. Miernicki
|-1
|-1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Adam SchenkA. Schenk
|-1
|-1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Rob OppenheimR. Oppenheim
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Chris BakerC. Baker
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Sam LoveS. Love
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Parker McLachlinP. McLachlin
|-1
|-1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Samuel Del ValS. Del Val
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|A.J. McInerneyA.J. McInerney
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T13
|-
|Derek ErnstD. Ernst
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Taewoo KimT. Kim
|E
|E
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Tain LeeT. Lee
|E
|E
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Jack MaguireJ. Maguire
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Bryan BigleyB. Bigley
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Brian HughesB. Hughes
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Lanto GriffinL. Griffin
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Ryan YipR. Yip
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Richard H. LeeR. H. Lee
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Frank Adams IIIF. Adams III
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Matt DavidsonM. Davidson
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Todd BaekT. Baek
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Timothy MadiganT. Madigan
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Taylor MooreT. Moore
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Alex KangA. Kang
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Andrew SvobodaA. Svoboda
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Steve AllanS. Allan
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Brad ElderB. Elder
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Peter TomasuloP. Tomasulo
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Alex FranklinA. Franklin
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Michael GligicM. Gligic
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Peter LansburghP. Lansburgh
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T25
|-
|Vince CovelloV. Covello
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Mark AnguianoM. Anguiano
|+1
|+1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Justin ShinJ. Shin
|+1
|+1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Byron SmithB. Smith
|+1
|+1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Zack FischerZ. Fischer
|+1
|+1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Daniel McCarthyD. McCarthy
|+1
|+1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Justin HueberJ. Hueber
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Bo HoagB. Hoag
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Jeff GoveJ. Gove
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Kyle WilshireK. Wilshire
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Lucas KimL. Kim
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Chris NaegelC. Naegel
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Eric StegerE. Steger
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Brady SchnellB. Schnell
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Sam RyderS. Ryder
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Stephan JaegerS. Jaeger
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Walker HuddyW. Huddy
|+1
|+1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Ethan TracyE. Tracy
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T47
|-
|Vince IndiaV. India
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Zach WrightZ. Wright
|+2
|+2
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Nick FlanaganN. Flanagan
|+2
|+2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Sebastian VazquezS. Vazquez
|+2
|+2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Ben KohlesB. Kohles
|+2
|+2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Tom LoveladyT. Lovelady
|+2
|+2
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Stephen CurryS. Curry
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Bruce WoodallB. Woodall
|+2
|+2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T65
|-
|Michael NicolettiM. Nicoletti
|+2
|+2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T73
|-
|Doug LetsonD. Letson
|+3
|+3
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T73
|-
|Frank Lickliter IIF. Lickliter II
|+3
|+3
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T73
|-
|Mathew GogginM. Goggin
|+3
|+3
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T73
|-
|Seth ReevesS. Reeves
|+3
|+3
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T77
|-
|Ben TaylorB. Taylor
|+4
|+4
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|T77
|-
|Colt McNealyC. McNealy
|+4
|+4
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|-
|Chris WorrellC. Worrell
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Matt AtkinsM. Atkins
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|David MathisD. Mathis
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Denny McCarthyD. McCarthy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Oliver GossO. Goss
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Nicholas ThompsonN. Thompson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Bobby GatesB. Gates
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Martin TrainerM. Trainer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Jarin ToddJ. Todd
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Nate LashleyN. Lashley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Xin-Jun ZhangX. Zhang
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Frederick WedelF. Wedel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|William KroppW. Kropp
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Blake TrimbleB. Trimble
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Drew WeaverD. Weaver
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Cameron WilsonC. Wilson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Zecheng DouZ. Dou
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|John MallingerJ. Mallinger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Jason GoreJ. Gore
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Armando FavelaA. Favela
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Paul BarjonP. Barjon
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Andrew YunA. Yun
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Max MarsicoM. Marsico
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Curtis ThompsonC. Thompson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Nick RouseyN. Rousey
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Jin ParkJ. Park
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Keith MitchellK. Mitchell
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Ryan SpearsR. Spears
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Chris TidlandC. Tidland
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|David SkinnsD. Skinns
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Mark HensbyM. Hensby
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Carlos OrtizC. Ortiz
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Jeremy PaulJ. Paul
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Emilio DominguezE. Dominguez
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Martin PillerM. Piller
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Jimmy GunnJ. Gunn
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Michael GellermanM. Gellerman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Ken LooperK. Looper
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Thomas AikenT. Aiken
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Sepp StrakaS. Straka
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Beau HosslerB. Hossler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|John ChinJ. Chin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|John Young KimJ. Young Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Charlie SaxonC. Saxon
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Alexandre RochaA. Rocha
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Rhein GibsonR. Gibson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Gregory YatesG. Yates
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Eric MeierdierksE. Meierdierks
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Matt HarmonM. Harmon
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Greg EasonG. Eason
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Michael HebertM. Hebert
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Michael LetzigM. Letzig
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Daniel ChopraD. Chopra
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Carter JenkinsC. Jenkins
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Christian BrandC. Brand
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Blake AdamsB. Adams
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Michael SimM. Sim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Tyler DuncanT. Duncan
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Conrad ShindlerC. Shindler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Dawie van der WaltD. van der Walt
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Alex PrughA. Prugh
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Justin LowerJ. Lower
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Roberto DiazR. Diaz
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Andrew PutnamA. Putnam
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Steve LeBrunS. LeBrun
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Dan WoltmanD. Woltman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Scott LangleyS. Langley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Stephen GangluffS. Gangluff
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Ryan SullivanR. Sullivan
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Austin CookA. Cook
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Andre De DeckerA. De Decker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Matthew PinizzottoM. Pinizzotto
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Kyle WestmorelandK. Westmoreland
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Michael WeaverM. Weaver
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|David SolomonD. Solomon
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|-
|-
|Gregor MainG. Main
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
Stephen Curry has the honor on the tee box! He was absolutely giddy telling me about how he and his caddie realized it after making a par on the 12th hole, there's a small wait on the par five 13th tee.
Stephen Curry has a smaller golf bag than the one he used on Tuesday. I asked Johnny West (Jerry's son) Steph's caddie about it, "I told him on the 17th hole on Tuesday, 'We did great things with that small bag at the Reno tournament, let's keep it going!' It worked."
OF COURSE his first shot would find the bottom of a cup... holder in a golf cart left!! Steph Curry went on to make a very good bogey on his first hole (#10 at TPC Stonebrae). Steph told me, "I was gods right up until they said, 'From Alameda, California...' then I couldn't feel my hands!"
"On the first tee..." Stephen Curry's pro golf debut starts with a 3 wood off the 10th tee at the Ellie Mae Classic .
Stephen Curry starts his day on the practice green before his first round of the Web.com Tour. When I asked him how he was feeling as we walked to the practice tee he said, "Refreshed." The big news for Curry is that he's made a last minute golf ball switch from TaylorMade to Titleist.
Rory McIlroy is 3-under and one off the lead. Shine on you Harry Diamond.
Why give Steph Curry an exemption? There's 49 of top 50 at Firestone and Wie leads a major, but biggest news will be Web event. That's why.
You made it look easy @adidasGolf twitter.com/adidasgolf/sta…
Rory McIlroy: "I hate the term fired or sacked or axed, because that's definitely not what it was. I just changed my path a little bit."
What did tour pros tell me Steph Curry would shoot for two rounds at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic? They're not optimistic.
Thanks @adidasGolf. Can't decide which I like more! twitter.com/adidasgolf/sta…
Jordan Spieth disputes the idea that the wayward tee shot at the 13th during the final round of The Open was as far off as reported. "100 yards?'' He said it was more like 20, and the ball hitting a spectator made it worse. "It really wasn't that bad,'' he said. "I mean, it wasn't a good shot. It was a foul ball to the right, but I need to back myself up here in saying that I'm capable of hitting worse shots than that, okay?'' Spieth managed to bogey the hole, then played the next 5 in 4 under par on his way to winning.
Looks like I was first to grab the new TaylorMade long irons. You boys are in for a treat.... pic.twitter.com/4TZ1LZos0k
Testing some new @TaylorMadeGolf irons today. So pure! pic.twitter.com/R7YqxteJVE
Whatever. It. Takes. Georgia Hall is determined to land her dream gig: a spot on the roster for the Solheim Cup. es.pn/2hohlof
The forecast is so poor for Thursday and Friday in Akron, Ohio, that the PGA Tour has already moved up tee times to try and avert weather issues at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. each day with the last tee time at 9:30 a.m. The field is 76 players.