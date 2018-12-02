Hero World ChallengeNov 29 - December 2, 2018
Albany - New Providence
Par72Yards7309
Purse$3,500,000Defending ChampionRickie Fowler
Hi-Def, No Foul. Tiger Woods explains what he did and felt on the 18th hole where a rule was broken but no penalty assessed.
Jon Rahm sure ain't acting like this is his first time here and it's a vacation. There's a reason for that.
Tiger Woods has struggled with his putting again as his 3 birdies through 10 holes at the Hero World Challenge all came on the front-nine par-5s. He missed from 7 feet at the second, 10 feet at the fifth, 12 feet at the 7th and 4 feet at the eighth. No bogeys so far at Albany. Henrik Stenson and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead at -6, while Tiger is -2.