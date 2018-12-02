    Hero World Challenge

    Nov 29 - December 2, 2018
    Albany - New Providence
    Par72Yards7309
    Purse$3,500,000Defending ChampionRickie Fowler
    Round 4 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1-Tony Finau-15-23726467--203
    21Jon Rahm-14-13716369--203
    32Henrik Stenson-13E4686669--203
    T44Justin Rose-10-28707068--208
    T4-Gary Woodland-10+14726667--205
    T6-Dustin Johnson-9E6686772--207
    T61Rickie Fowler-9+15726767--206
    T83Justin Thomas-8-29707070--210
    T8-Alexander Noren-8E8696970--208
    T82Xander Schauffele-8+15736866--207
    T113Keegan Bradley-7-310716972--212
    T111Patrick Cantlay-7-29657076--211
    T113Patrick Reed-7+16657766--208
    T14-Bryson DeChambeau-6-29707171--212
    T142Bubba Watson-6-19697369--211
    16-Jason Day-4-110717270--213
    171Hideki Matsuyama-1+211746871--213
    18-Tiger Woods+1+311736972--214

