    Shriners Hospital for Children Open

    November 1 - 4, 2018
    TPC at Summerlin - Las Vegas, NV
    Par71Yards7255
    Purse$6,800,000Defending ChampionPatrick Cantlay
    • 59F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: NNW 8 mph
      Gusts: 8 mph
    Round 2 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T14Abraham Ancer-8-3666------66
    T1-Peter Uihlein-8-2:45 PM63------63
    T316Vaughn Taylor-6-31168------68
    T32Sam Ryder-6-11066------66
    T316Webb Simpson-6-3868------68
    T31Seth Reeves-6+1564------64
    T3-Harold Varner III-6-2:35 PM65------65
    T3-Robert Streb-6-2:45 PM65------65
    T923Joaquin Niemann-5-3969------69
    T910Rickie Fowler-5-2968------68
    T962Jhonattan Vegas-5-5771------71
    T923Gary Woodland-5-3769------69
    T93Scott Stallings-5-1667------67
    T94Jordan Spieth-5-3:05 PM66------66
    T94Bryson DeChambeau-5-3:15 PM66------66
    T94Si Woo Kim-5-3:25 PM66------66
    T94Whee Kim-5-3:45 PM66------66
    T94Sebastian Munoz-5-4:05 PM66------66
    T1933Kevin Streelman-4-31170------70
    T19-James Hahn-4-11068------68
    T19-Matt Kuchar-4-1868------68
    T1913Tony Finau-4-2869------69
    T1913J.T. Poston-4-2569------69
    T19-Kramer Hickok-4+1366------66
    T197Martin Laird-4-2:35 PM67------67
    T197Lucas Glover-4-2:35 PM67------67
    T197Kevin Tway-4-3:15 PM67------67
    T197J.J. Spaun-4-3:45 PM67------67
    T197Jose de Jesus Rodriguez-4-4:15 PM67------67
    T3022Graeme McDowell-3-21170------70
    T3022Peter Malnati-3-2970------70
    T302Chris Kirk-3-1669------69
    T3018Wyndham Clark-3+1567------67
    T3011D.J. Trahan-3-2:45 PM68------68
    T3011Alex Prugh-3-2:55 PM68------68
    T3011Hudson Swafford-3-3:05 PM68------68
    T3011Danny Lee-3-3:35 PM68------68
    T3011Kevin Dougherty-3-3:55 PM68------68
    T397Patrick Rodgers-2E969------69
    T3913Richy Werenski-2-1970------70
    T397Kevin Na-2E869------69
    T3920Jason Dufner-2+1768------68
    T397Ryan Blaum-2E669------69
    T397Sung Kang-2E569------69
    T397John Senden-2-2:45 PM69------69
    T397Cameron Champ-2-3:05 PM69------69
    T397Patrick Cantlay-2-3:15 PM69------69
    T397Rod Pampling-2-3:15 PM69------69
    T397Chesson Hadley-2-3:25 PM69------69
    T397Chris Stroud-2-3:25 PM69------69
    T397Scott Piercy-2-3:35 PM69------69
    T397Beau Hossler-2-3:45 PM69------69
    T397Scott Brown-2-3:45 PM69------69
    T397Ollie Schniederjans-2-3:45 PM69------69
    T397Roberto Diaz-2-4:05 PM69------69
    T5637Matt Jones-1+21168------68
    T564Scott Langley-1E1070------70
    T564Nick Watney-1E970------70
    T5634Brendan Steele-1-2772------72
    T564Kelly Kraft-1E670------70
    T5634Sung-jae Im-1-2572------72
    T5651Kristoffer Ventura-1-2472------72
    T564Josh Teater-1-2:35 PM70------70
    T564Dominic Bozzelli-1-2:45 PM70------70
    T564Brandon Harkins-1-2:55 PM70------70
    T564Brandon Hagy-1-2:55 PM70------70
    T564Curtis Luck-1-3:15 PM70------70
    T564Davis Love III-1-3:25 PM70------70
    T564Steve Marino-1-3:35 PM70------70
    T564Anirban Lahiri-1-3:35 PM70------70
    T564Roberto Castro-1-3:55 PM70------70
    T564Cameron Davis-1-4:15 PM70------70
    T7317Troy MerrittE-1872------72
    T732Mackenzie HughesEE871------71
    T7334Ryan MooreE-2873------73
    T732Denny McCarthyEE671------71
    T732Joel DahmenEE571------71
    T732Bronson BurgoonE-1572------72
    T7317Bud CauleyE-1572------72
    T7317Adam SvenssonEE471------71
    T7317Max HomaEE371------71
    T732George CunninghamE+1370------70
    T732Harris EnglishE-2:35 PM71------71
    T732Jason KokrakE-2:55 PM71------71
    T732Satoshi KodairaE-3:15 PM71------71
    T732Austin CookE-3:25 PM71------71
    T732Cody GribbleE-3:25 PM71------71
    T732Jim FurykE-3:35 PM71------71
    T732Ryan PalmerE-3:55 PM71------71
    T732Wes RoachE-4:05 PM71------71
    T732Kyoung-Hoon LeeE-4:05 PM71------71
    T732Kyle JonesE-4:15 PM71------71
    Projected Cut E
    T933Nick Taylor+1E1072------72
    T9341Michael Kim+1+2770------70
    T9314Adam Schenk+1-1573------73
    T9322Chase Wright+1+2470------70
    T933Stephan Jaeger+1E372------72
    T933Alex Cejka+1-2:55 PM72------72
    T933Aaron Wise+1-3:05 PM72------72
    T933Wesley Bryan+1-3:05 PM72------72
    T933Anders Albertson+1-3:55 PM72------72
    T933Martin Trainer+1-4:15 PM72------72
    T933Doug Ghim+1-4:15 PM72------72
    T10414John Huh+2-11174------74
    T10433Jonas Blixt+2+2871------71
    T10433Kevin Stadler+2+2871------71
    T1043Rob Oppenheim+2E473------73
    T10414Corey Conners+2-1474------74
    T10414Dylan Meyer+2E473------73
    T10414Roger Sloan+2E373------73
    T1043Hunter Mahan+2-2:45 PM73------73
    T1043Shawn Stefani+2-2:55 PM73------73
    T1043Sang-Moon Bae+2-3:35 PM73------73
    T1043Kenny Perry+2-3:45 PM73------73
    T1043Freddie Jacobson+2-3:55 PM73------73
    T11626Brice Garnett+3+2772------72
    T1162Trey Mullinax+3-2:35 PM74------74
    T1162Brian Gay+3-3:05 PM74------74
    T11967Rory Sabbatini+4+51070------70
    T1195Russell Henley+4E875------75
    T1195Carlos Ortiz+4-3:55 PM75------75
    T1195Nick Hardy+4-4:05 PM75------75
    T1237Brian Stuard+5E1076------76
    T1231Seamus Power+5+1675------75
    T1235John Chin+5+3473------73
    T1231Cole Nygren+5E376------76
    T1237Shintaro Ban+5-4:15 PM76------76
    12821Grayson Murray+7+5873------73
    T12911Tom Hoge+8+51174------74
    T12922Tyler Duncan+8+6973------73
    T1295Sam Burns+8+3476------76
    132-Preston Otte+14-4:05 PM85------85

