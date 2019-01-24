Farmers Insurance OpenJanuary 24 - 27, 2019
Tiger Woods begins his 2019 season with a new driver and 3-wood in his bag, as well as upgraded irons. The switch was relatively quick, which speaks to how far he has come in the past year in various adjustments he needed to make to his equipment. The same shaft he used in his driver at the end of 2018 when he found his most success hitting fairways is now in the TaylorMade M5 he is using. He also has the same model 3-wood but is still using the M3 5-wood.
Rory McIlroy is making his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open. For the bulk of his career going back 10 years, McIlroy has started in the Middle East -- he is skipping this week's European Tour event in Dubai. McIlroy has said he was looking to play more in the U.S. this year. "Just trying to make my life a little bit easier, trying to get in the same routine more often,'' he said. He plans to play at Riviera and the WGC-Match Play. McIlroy is playing the first two rounds with Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott and tees off at 1:30 p.m. ET.
For some perspective on just how much work Tiger had to do when starting his comeback a year ago at Torrey Pines: For the week, he hit just 17 of 56 fairways and only 42 of 72 greens. But he saved par 19 of 30 times, never shot a round over par, made the cut on the number and then still moved up over the weekend despite hitting just 6 of 28 fairways. "Now there's not the uncertainty that I had going into last year,'' he said.