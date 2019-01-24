Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods begins his 2019 season with a new driver and 3-wood in his bag, as well as upgraded irons. The switch was relatively quick, which speaks to how far he has come in the past year in various adjustments he needed to make to his equipment. The same shaft he used in his driver at the end of 2018 when he found his most success hitting fairways is now in the TaylorMade M5 he is using. He also has the same model 3-wood but is still using the M3 5-wood.