    Farmers Insurance Open

    January 24 - 27, 2019
    Torrey Pines North - La Jolla, CA
    Par72Yards7258
    Torrey Pines South - La Jolla, CA
    Par72Yards7698
    Purse$7,100,000Defending ChampionJason Day
    • 57F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: SW 3 mph
      Gusts: 4 mph
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T1Bud Cauley-3-38----------
    T1Brandon Hagy-3-37----------
    T1Jon Rahm-3-35----------
    T1Justin Rose-3-34----------
    T5Michael Thompson-2-27----------
    T5Harris English-2-27----------
    T5John Huh-2-27----------
    T5C.T. Pan-2-26----------
    T5Chris Stroud-2-25----------
    T5Stewart Cink-2-25----------
    T5Gary Woodland-2-25----------
    T5Brandt Snedeker-2-25----------
    T5Charles Howell III-2-24----------
    T5Fabian Gomez-2-24----------
    T15Bill Haas-1-18----------
    T15Ollie Schniederjans-1-17----------
    T15Beau Hossler-1-17----------
    T15Scott Langley-1-16----------
    T15Sang-Moon Bae-1-15----------
    T15Rod Pampling-1-15----------
    T15Brian Harman-1-15----------
    T15Jason Day-1-15----------
    T15Billy Horschel-1-14----------
    T15Nick Watney-1-14----------
    T15Dylan Frittelli-1-13----------
    T15Roger Sloan-1-13----------
    T15Bruce Doucett-1-13----------
    T15Wes Roach-1-13----------
    T15Kramer Hickok-1-13----------
    T15Ryan Palmer-1-12----------
    T15Ryan Moore-1-12----------
    T15Morgan Hoffmann-1-12----------
    T15Alex Cejka-1-12----------
    T15Harold Varner III-1-12----------
    T15Scott Stallings-1-11----------
    T15John Senden-1-11----------
    T15Joel Dahmen-1-11----------
    T15Chesson Hadley-1-11----------
    T15Satoshi Kodaira-1-11----------
    T40Nick TaylorEE7----------
    T40Charley HoffmanEE7----------
    T40Jason KokrakEE6----------
    T40Peter UihleinEE6----------
    T40Denny McCarthyEE6----------
    T40Cameron SmithEE5----------
    T40Seamus PowerEE5----------
    T40Sam RyderEE5----------
    T40Brendan SteeleEE5----------
    T40Keegan BradleyEE5----------
    T40Adam LongEE5----------
    T40Grayson MurrayEE5----------
    T40Russell KnoxEE5----------
    T40Richy WerenskiEE4----------
    T40Matt JonesEE4----------
    T40Rory SabbatiniEE4----------
    T40Jordan SpiethEE4----------
    T40Scott BrownEE4----------
    T40Adam SchenkEE3----------
    T40Benjamin SilvermanEE3----------
    T40John ChinEE3----------
    T40Jim KnousEE3----------
    T40Julian EtulainEE3----------
    T40Cameron DavisEE3----------
    T40Seth ReevesEE3----------
    T40Whee KimEE2----------
    T40Ryan BlaumEE2----------
    T40Luke ListEE2----------
    T40Shawn StefaniEE2----------
    T40Sung KangEE2----------
    T40Joaquin NiemannEE2----------
    T40Tom HogeEE2----------
    T40Danny LeeEE2----------
    T40J.J. SpaunEE2----------
    T40Bronson BurgoonEE2----------
    T40Charl SchwartzelEE2----------
    T40J.B. HolmesEE1----------
    T40Emiliano GrilloEE1----------
    T40Hideki MatsuyamaEE1----------
    T40Adam ScottEE1----------
    T40Rory McIlroyEE1----------
    T40Rickie FowlerEE1----------
    T40Si Woo KimEE1----------
    T40D.A. PointsEE1----------
    T40Jimmy WalkerEE1----------
    T40Patrick ReedEE1----------
    T86Brady Schnell+1+18----------
    T86Sung-jae Im+1+17----------
    T86Brian Davis+1+17----------
    T86Kiradech Aphibarnrat+1+17----------
    T86Branden Grace+1+17----------
    T86Alexander Noren+1+16----------
    T86Ben Crane+1+16----------
    T86Pat Perez+1+15----------
    T86Jonas Blixt+1+15----------
    T86Michael Kim+1+15----------
    T86Cameron Champ+1+14----------
    T86Kelly Kraft+1+14----------
    T86James Hahn+1+14----------
    T86Josh Teater+1+14----------
    T86Anders Albertson+1+13----------
    T86Wyndham Clark+1+13----------
    T86Doug Ghim+1+13----------
    T86Carlos Ortiz+1+13----------
    T86Jose de Jesus Rodriguez+1+13----------
    T86Joey Garber+1+13----------
    T86Kenny Pigman+1+13----------
    T86Kyoung-Hoon Lee+1+13----------
    T86Chase Wright+1+13----------
    T86Roberto Castro+1+12----------
    T86Keith Mitchell+1+12----------
    T86Cody Gribble+1+11----------
    T112Cameron Tringale+2+26----------
    T112Chris Kirk+2+26----------
    T112Viktor Hovland+2+23----------
    T112Chris Thompson+2+23----------
    T112Nicholas Lindheim+2+23----------
    T117Kevin Streelman+3+37----------
    T117Patrick Cantlay+3+35----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-1:30 PM----------
    -Kevin TwayE-1:30 PM----------
    -Hudson SwaffordE-1:30 PM----------
    -Mackenzie HughesE-1:40 PM----------
    -Xander SchauffeleE-1:40 PM----------
    -Tony FinauE-1:40 PM----------
    -Tiger WoodsE-1:40 PM----------
    -Kyle StanleyE-1:40 PM----------
    -Daniel BergerE-1:40 PM----------
    -Danny WillettE-1:40 PM----------
    -Brice GarnettE-1:40 PM----------
    -Jim HermanE-1:40 PM----------
    -Jhonattan VegasE-1:40 PM----------
    -Aaron WiseE-1:40 PM----------
    -J.T. PostonE-1:50 PM----------
    -Sam SaundersE-1:50 PM----------
    -Martin LairdE-1:50 PM----------
    -Tyler DuncanE-1:50 PM----------
    -Brandon HarkinsE-1:50 PM----------
    -Patrick RodgersE-1:50 PM----------
    -Sean O'HairE-1:50 PM----------
    -Hunter MahanE-1:50 PM----------
    -Alex PrughE-1:50 PM----------
    -Trey MullinaxE-1:50 PM----------
    -Abraham AncerE-1:50 PM----------
    -Robert StrebE-1:50 PM----------
    -Sepp StrakaE-2:00 PM----------
    -Talor GoochE-2:00 PM----------
    -Adam SvenssonE-2:00 PM----------
    -Nick HardyE-2:00 PM----------
    -Kyle JonesE-2:00 PM----------
    -Hank LebiodaE-2:00 PM----------
    -Stephan JaegerE-2:00 PM----------
    -David PastoreE-2:00 PM----------
    -Dominic BozzelliE-2:00 PM----------
    -Sam BurnsE-2:00 PM----------
    -Sebastian MunozE-2:00 PM----------
    -Braden ThornberryE-2:00 PM----------

    Around the Green

    Rory McIlroy is making his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open. For the bulk of his career going back 10 years, McIlroy has started in the Middle East -- he is skipping this week's European Tour event in Dubai. McIlroy has said he was looking to play more in the U.S. this year. "Just trying to make my life a little bit easier, trying to get in the same routine more often,'' he said. He plans to play at Riviera and the WGC-Match Play. McIlroy is playing the first two rounds with Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott and tees off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

    Bob Harig
