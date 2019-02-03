This is the first year that Branden Grace is playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open and he's the current leader at 11-under through two rounds. He said it's been a tournament always on his radar but it never fit in his schedule. After playing in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, he played in the Farmers Insurance Open last week before coming to Scottsdale. He punctuated his round with a hole in one on No. 7. He followed that with a double-bogey on No. 11, which he erased two holes later with an eagle on No. 13.
What a swing for Chesson Hadley on No. 17 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open from yesterday to today. In Round 1 on Thursday, Hadley sent a putt into the water, which led to a double-bogey. In Round 2 on Friday, he avoided any mistakes and eagled the Par 4 hole.
Defending Waste Management Phoenix Open champion Gary Woodland has started the second round on a tear, birdying five of his first eight holes to pull within one of the lead at 7-under. Woodland, who started on the 10th, started the round three-under, bogeyed the 14th hole, otherwise he'd be tied for the lead.