    Waste Management Phoenix Open

    Jan 31 - February 3, 2019
    TPC Scottsdale - Scottsdale, AZ
    Par71Yards7261
    Purse$7,100,000Defending ChampionGary Woodland
    Final
    POSPLAYERTO PARR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTS
    1Rickie Fowler-1764656474267$1,278,000.00500
    2Branden Grace-1567646969269$766,800.00300
    3Justin Thomas-1464666872270$482,800.00190
    T4Chez Reavie-1271696468272$293,467.00115
    T4Bubba Watson-1266676871272$293,467.00115
    T4Matt Kuchar-1267656575272$293,467.00115
    T7Sung-jae Im-1169686769273$221,283.0085
    T7Chris Stroud-1171666769273$221,283.0085
    T7Gary Woodland-1168676672273$221,283.0085
    T10Russell Knox-1071666968274$163,300.0065
    T10Jon Rahm-1067687069274$163,300.0065
    T10Xander Schauffele-1067726768274$163,300.0065
    T10Jhonattan Vegas-1070696669274$163,300.0065
    T10Harold Varner III-1064716871274$163,300.0065
    T15Tyrrell Hatton-966717068275$113,600.0051
    T15Hideki Matsuyama-968696969275$113,600.0051
    T15Russell Henley-968686970275$113,600.0051
    T15Cameron Smith-967657172275$113,600.0051
    T15Trey Mullinax-967647272275$113,600.0051
    T20Scott Piercy-866717168276$76,917.0040
    T20Chesson Hadley-871657070276$76,917.0040
    T20Webb Simpson-867697070276$76,917.0040
    T20Charley Hoffman-866687072276$76,917.0040
    T20Jason Kokrak-873666572276$76,917.0040
    T20Byeong-Hun An-866686676276$76,917.0040
    T26J.T. Poston-765746870277$50,410.0030
    T26Max Homa-770687168277$50,410.0030
    T26Kevin Kisner-770697068277$50,410.0030
    T26Bud Cauley-768726671277$50,410.0030
    T26Brandon Harkins-770666972277$50,410.0030
    T26J.B. Holmes-769686872277$50,410.0030
    T26Martin Laird-765687074277$50,410.0030
    T33Emiliano Grillo-667736771278$37,512.0021
    T33David Hearn-667687172278$37,512.0021
    T33Hunter Mahan-670686971278$37,512.0021
    T33Kiradech Aphibarnrat-669707168278$37,512.0021
    T33Ollie Schniederjans-667696973278$37,512.0021
    T33Denny McCarthy-669657173278$37,512.0021
    T39Beau Hossler-570716672279$29,110.0015
    T39Zach Johnson-571676972279$29,110.0015
    T39Nick Watney-567696974279$29,110.0015
    T39Brian Harman-569726969279$29,110.0015
    T39Billy Horschel-571687367279$29,110.0015
    T44Danny Lee-472686773280$21,466.0010
    T44Jimmy Walker-472696673280$21,466.0010
    T44Adam Hadwin-472676972280$21,466.0010
    T44John Catlin-470716871280$21,466.000
    T44Alexander Noren-469726970280$21,466.0010
    T44Tom Hoge-467686976280$21,466.0010
    T50Kevin Streelman-371677073281$17,288.008
    T50Matthew Wolff (a)-367707272281$17,288.000
    T50Stewart Cink-369707072281$17,288.008
    T50J.J. Spaun-369697271281$17,288.008
    T50Chris Kirk-371706971281$17,288.008
    T55Brandt Snedeker-269707271282$16,259.006
    T55Brian Stuard-271697171282$16,259.006
    T55Brian Gay-267737270282$16,259.006
    T55Adam Schenk-270717170282$16,259.006
    59Grayson Murray-168727073283$15,904.005
    T60Carlos OrtizE70687076284$15,336.004
    T60Andrew LandryE67687475284$15,336.004
    T60Sam RyderE72677174284$15,336.004
    T60Ryan PalmerE68717174284$15,336.004
    T60Richy WerenskiE69697373284$15,336.004
    T60C.T. PanE73687271284$15,336.004
    T60Kevin NaE68727470284$15,336.004
    T67Cameron Champ+170697175285$14,626.003
    T67James Hahn+168727075285$14,626.003
    T67Keegan Bradley+168697573285$14,626.003
    T70John Huh+267736977286$14,271.003
    T70Freddie Jacobson+268727274286$14,271.003
    72Satoshi Kodaira+471707275288$14,058.003
    73Keith Mitchell+574677474289$13,916.003
    -Joaquin NiemannCUT7171----142--0
    -Daniel BergerCUT7171----142--0
    -Michael KimCUT7072----142--0
    -Chase WrightCUT7171----142--0
    -Morgan HoffmannCUT6874----142--0
    -Kevin TwayCUT6973----142--0
    -Nick TaylorCUT7270----142--0
    -Brice GarnettCUT7468----142--0
    -Ryan MooreCUT7369----142--0
    -Talor GoochCUT7370----143--0
    -Abraham AncerCUT7073----143--0
    -Patton KizzireCUT7370----143--0
    -Brendan SteeleCUT7568----143--0
    -Ryan BlaumCUT7172----143--0
    -Martin KaymerCUT7172----143--0
    -Luke ListCUT6974----143--0
    -Phil MickelsonCUT6875----143--0
    -Steve StrickerCUT7271----143--0
    -K.J. ChoiCUT7172----143--0
    -Sam BurnsCUT7074----144--0
    -Cody GribbleCUT7371----144--0
    -Stephan JaegerCUT7074----144--0
    -Tony FinauCUT7272----144--0
    -Sean O'HairCUT7272----144--0
    -Vaughn TaylorCUT7371----144--0
    -Brandon HagyCUT7273----145--0
    -Mackenzie HughesCUT7273----145--0
    -Patrick RodgersCUT7669----145--0
    -Harris EnglishCUT7273----145--0
    -Scott StallingsCUT7372----145--0
    -Bronson BurgoonCUT7174----145--0
    -Charl SchwartzelCUT7471----145--0
    -Kenny PerryCUT7372----145--0
    -Alex CejkaCUT6976----145--0
    -Si Woo KimCUT7472----146--0
    -Kelly KraftCUT7571----146--0
    -Joel DahmenCUT7571----146--0
    -Robert StrebCUT7175----146--0
    -Andrew PutnamCUT6977----146--0
    -Colt KnostCUT7769----146--0
    -Ted Potter Jr.CUT6977----146--0
    -Ryan ArmourCUT7472----146--0
    -Rory SabbatiniCUT6977----146--0
    -Aaron BaddeleyCUT6977----146--0
    -Lucas GloverCUT7472----146--0
    -Adam LongCUT7473----147--0
    -Sung KangCUT7077----147--0
    -Anders AlbertsonCUT7573----148--0
    -Tyler DuncanCUT7672----148--0
    -Seamus PowerCUT7177----148--0
    -Jonas BlixtCUT7375----148--0
    -Blair HamiltonCUT7376----149--0
    -Kyle StanleyCUT7574----149--0
    -Austin CookCUT7675----151--0
    -Jim HermanCUT7675----151--0
    -Bill HaasCUT7676----152--0
    -Michael HopperCUT7975----154--0
    -Whee KimCUT7977----156--0
    -Peter UihleinWD7638----76--0

    Around the Green

    This is the first year that Branden Grace is playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open and he's the current leader at 11-under through two rounds. He said it's been a tournament always on his radar but it never fit in his schedule. After playing in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, he played in the Farmers Insurance Open last week before coming to Scottsdale. He punctuated his round with a hole in one on No. 7. He followed that with a double-bogey on No. 11, which he erased two holes later with an eagle on No. 13.

    Josh Weinfuss
    Josh Weinfuss