New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox won his first European Tour event on Sunday in Perth, Australia and only learned Tuesday that he would get into the WGC-Mexico Championship field. That meant a journey of more than 10,000 miles, and he did not arrive until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with no chance to see the golf course. So a round of 72 was pretty impressive, despite Fox, 32, fighting off jet lag and fatigue. "I didn't know what planet I was on when the alarm went off at 7 this morning,'' he said.Fox said the decision to come wasn't that easy. Next week is the 100th playing of the New Zealand Open, meaning another long journey back.