    WGC-Mexico Championship

    February 21 - 24, 2019
    Club De Golf Chapultepec - Mexico City, Mexico
    Par71Yards7345
    Purse$10,250,000Defending ChampionPhil Mickelson
    Round 4 - Play Complete
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1-Dustin Johnson-21-5F64676666263
    2-Rory McIlroy-16-4F63706867268
    T310Paul Casey-11-6F71726565273
    T34Ian Poulter-11-3F68686968273
    T34Kiradech Aphibarnrat-11-3F68696868273
    T63Sergio Garcia-10-1F69666970274
    T63Patrick Cantlay-10-1F72676570274
    T63Cameron Smith-10-1F69676870274
    928Justin Thomas-9-9F66737462275
    T1020Joost Luiten-8-7F71677464276
    T1013Keegan Bradley-8-6F69736965276
    T101Tiger Woods-8-2F71667069276
    T101David Lipsky-8-2F68716869276
    T146Charles Howell III-7-4F69687367277
    T141Xander Schauffele-7-2F69736669277
    T1411Patrick Reed-7+2F72686473277
    T171Gary Woodland-6-2F71716769278
    T174Francesco Molinari-6-1F71677070278
    T1911Li Haotong-5-4F69727167279
    T1911Aaron Wise-5-4F73687167279
    T194Rafael Cabrera Bello-5-3F76696668279
    T193Tyrrell Hatton-5-1F67707270279
    T193Hideki Matsuyama-5-1F72706770279
    T1910Tommy Fleetwood-5+1F70657272279
    T252Tony Finau-4-2F73696969280
    T2516Louis Oosthuizen-4+2F72666973280
    T273Brooks Koepka-3-2F73706969281
    T273Patton Kizzire-3-2F69737069281
    T274Bubba Watson-3-1F70756670281
    T274Matthew Fitzpatrick-3-1F72716870281
    T277Danny Willett-3EF71697071281
    T277Kevin Kisner-3EF73677071281
    T3310Branden Grace-2EF71716971282
    T3313Matt Wallace-2-4F74717067282
    T3317Lee Westwood-2+2F73716573282
    T366Rickie Fowler-1EF71736871283
    T361Kevin Na-1-1F72756670283
    T365Erik van Rooyen-1-2F72687469283
    T392Shugo ImahiraEEF73677371284
    T392Webb SimpsonEEF73726871284
    T392Abraham AncerE-1F71727170284
    T392Russell KnoxE-1F72727070284
    T3912Phil MickelsonE-3F79657268284
    T3915Alexander BjorkE-4F75707267284
    T454Billy Horschel+1EF68767071285
    T454Thorbjorn Olesen+1EF72746871285
    T451Byeong-Hun An+1-1F77746470285
    T451Jake McLeod+1-1F70697670285
    T456Jon Rahm+1-2F72727269285
    5020Matt Kuchar+2+3F66677974286
    T5128Richard Sterne+3+5F69687476287
    T515Aaron Rai+3+1F70747172287
    T5115Satoshi Kodaira+3-7F75727664287
    T543Henrik Stenson+4+1F72737172288
    T545Jordan Spieth+4-2F75697569288
    T5610George Coetzee+6+4F67747475290
    T567Bryson DeChambeau+6-2F75737369290
    T584Kyle Stanley+7+3F73727274291
    T581Emiliano Grillo+7+2F76736973291
    T606Shubhankar Sharma+8+4F70777075292
    T605Adrian Otaegui+8-1F77747170292
    T625Shane Lowry+9+4F70767275293
    T623Alexander Noren+9+3F71747474293
    T621Marc Leishman+9+1F77756972293
    T651Chez Reavie+10EF75767271294
    T653Tom Lewis+10-1F74737770294
    T678Ryan Fox+11+5F72727576295
    T675Eddie Pepperell+11+4F77707375295
    691Lucas Bjerregaard+13+2F76767273297
    701Matthew Millar+17EF74827471301
    711Shaun Norris+20+1F79807372304
    -2Sanghyun ParkWD-WD807968--227

    Around the Green

    New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox won his first European Tour event on Sunday in Perth, Australia and only learned Tuesday that he would get into the WGC-Mexico Championship field. That meant a journey of more than 10,000 miles, and he did not arrive until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with no chance to see the golf course. So a round of 72 was pretty impressive, despite Fox, 32, fighting off jet lag and fatigue. "I didn't know what planet I was on when the alarm went off at 7 this morning,'' he said.Fox said the decision to come wasn't that easy. Next week is the 100th playing of the New Zealand Open, meaning another long journey back.

    Bob Harig
