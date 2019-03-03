    The Honda Classic

    Feb 28 - March 3, 2019
    PGA National Champion Course - Palm Beach Gardens, FL
    Par70Yards7125
    Purse$6,800,000Defending ChampionJustin Thomas
    LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Jhonattan Vegas-5-515----------
    T2Zach Johnson-4-4F66------66
    T2Charl Schwartzel-4-413----------
    T2Benjamin Silverman-4-413----------
    T2Hank Lebioda-4-412----------
    T6Bud Cauley-3-3F67------67
    T6Ernie Els-3-316----------
    T6Bill Haas-3-314----------
    T6Adam Schenk-3-311----------
    T10Sung Kang-2-2F68------68
    T10Ryan Armour-2-217----------
    T10Brooks Koepka-2-215----------
    T10Patrick Rodgers-2-214----------
    T10Wyndham Clark-2-212----------
    T10Sebastian Munoz-2-212----------
    T16Danny Lee-1-1F69------69
    T16Tyler Duncan-1-1F69------69
    T16Jim Furyk-1-116----------
    T16Martin Trainer-1-115----------
    T16Russell Henley-1-115----------
    T16Ryan Blaum-1-114----------
    T16Ben Crane-1-113----------
    T16Rory Sabbatini-1-11----------
    T16Roberto Castro-1-11----------
    T16Sung-jae Im-1-11----------
    T16Ryan Palmer-1-11----------
    T27Vijay SinghEE17----------
    T27Hudson SwaffordEE17----------
    T27Stewart CinkEE16----------
    T27Jonas BlixtEE15----------
    T27Jason KokrakEE14----------
    T27Nick TaylorEE14----------
    T27Anirban LahiriEE13----------
    T27John HuhEE13----------
    T27Anders AlbertsonEE13----------
    T27Max HomaEE11----------
    T27Harris EnglishEE1----------
    T27Nick WatneyEE1----------
    T27Alex CejkaEE1----------
    T27Cameron TringaleEE1----------
    T41Talor Gooch+1+1F71------71
    T41Morgan Hoffmann+1+1F71------71
    T41Shawn Stefani+1+1F71------71
    T41C.T. Pan+1+1F71------71
    T41Matt Wallace+1+1F71------71
    T41Alex Prugh+1+1F71------71
    T41Emiliano Grillo+1+117----------
    T41Adam Scott+1+116----------
    T41Gary Woodland+1+115----------
    T41Luke List+1+114----------
    T41Scott Langley+1+113----------
    T41Jim Knous+1+113----------
    T41Brian Stuard+1+112----------
    T41Seth Reeves+1+112----------
    T41Sam Burns+1+111----------
    T41Ollie Schniederjans+1+11----------
    T57Harold Varner III+2+2F72------72
    T57Satoshi Kodaira+2+217----------
    T57Grayson Murray+2+217----------
    T57D.A. Points+2+216----------
    T57Brandon Hagy+2+214----------
    T57Blayne Barber+2+214----------
    T57Drew Nesbitt+2+212----------
    T57Dylan Frittelli+2+212----------
    T57Curtis Luck+2+211----------
    T66Seamus Power+3+3F73------73
    T66Johnson Wagner+3+3F73------73
    T66Erik Compton+3+311----------
    T69J.J. Henry+4+4F74------74
    T69Byeong-Hun An+4+4F74------74
    T69Alexander Noren+4+414----------
    T69Jose de Jesus Rodriguez+4+411----------
    T73Robert Streb+5+5F75------75
    T73Hunter Mahan+5+5F75------75
    T73Kyle Stanley+5+517----------
    T73Kiradech Aphibarnrat+5+516----------
    T77Kelly Kraft+6+6F76------76
    T77Brady Schnell+6+616----------
    T77Mackenzie Hughes+6+616----------
    80Rod Pampling+7+717----------
    81Cody Gribble+9+916----------
    -Bronson BurgoonE-11:45 AM----------
    -Joel DahmenE-11:45 AM----------
    -Brandon HarkinsE-11:45 AM----------
    -Chesson HadleyE-11:55 AM----------
    -J.T. PostonE-11:55 AM----------
    -Graeme McDowellE-11:55 AM----------
    -Tom HogeE-11:55 AM----------
    -Vaughn TaylorE-11:55 AM----------
    -Freddie JacobsonE-11:55 AM----------
    -Brian HarmanE-12:05 PM----------
    -Daniel BergerE-12:05 PM----------
    -Austin CookE-12:05 PM----------
    -Brendan SteeleE-12:05 PM----------
    -Cameron SmithE-12:05 PM----------
    -Adam LongE-12:05 PM----------
    -Brice GarnettE-12:15 PM----------
    -Kevin TwayE-12:15 PM----------
    -Andrew LandryE-12:15 PM----------
    -Jim HermanE-12:15 PM----------
    -Patton KizzireE-12:15 PM----------
    -Russell KnoxE-12:15 PM----------
    -Webb SimpsonE-12:25 PM----------
    -Martin KaymerE-12:25 PM----------
    -Sergio GarciaE-12:25 PM----------
    -Jimmy WalkerE-12:25 PM----------
    -Scott PiercyE-12:25 PM----------
    -Jason DufnerE-12:25 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:35 PM----------
    -Rickie FowlerE-12:35 PM----------
    -Justin ThomasE-12:35 PM----------
    -Brian GayE-12:35 PM----------
    -Kevin StreelmanE-12:35 PM----------
    -Richy WerenskiE-12:35 PM----------
    -Peter MalnatiE-12:45 PM----------
    -Keith MitchellE-12:45 PM----------
    -Matt JonesE-12:45 PM----------
    -Joaquin NiemannE-12:45 PM----------
    -Scott BrownE-12:45 PM----------
    -Peter UihleinE-12:45 PM----------
    -Sam SaundersE-12:55 PM----------
    -Michael ThompsonE-12:55 PM----------
    -Trey MullinaxE-12:55 PM----------
    -Lucas GloverE-12:55 PM----------
    -Chris KirkE-12:55 PM----------
    -Whee KimE-12:55 PM----------
    -Lucas BjerregaardE-1:05 PM----------
    -Kyle JonesE-1:05 PM----------
    -Stephan JaegerE-1:05 PM----------
    -David PastoreE-1:05 PM----------
    -Cameron DavisE-1:05 PM----------
    -Roger SloanE-1:05 PM----------
    -Denny McCarthyE-1:15 PM----------
    -Kramer HickokE-1:15 PM----------
    -Julian EtulainE-1:15 PM----------
    -Joey GarberE-1:15 PM----------
    -Austen TruslowE-1:15 PM----------
    -Chase WrightE-1:15 PM----------
    -Adam SvenssonE-1:25 PM----------
    -Kyoung-Hoon LeeE-1:25 PM----------
    -Sepp StrakaE-1:25 PM----------
    -Andrew FilbertE-1:25 PM----------
    -Roberto DiazE-1:25 PM----------
    -Carlos OrtizE-1:25 PM----------

    Around the Green

    New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox won his first European Tour event on Sunday in Perth, Australia and only learned Tuesday that he would get into the WGC-Mexico Championship field. That meant a journey of more than 10,000 miles, and he did not arrive until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with no chance to see the golf course. So a round of 72 was pretty impressive, despite Fox, 32, fighting off jet lag and fatigue. "I didn't know what planet I was on when the alarm went off at 7 this morning,'' he said.Fox said the decision to come wasn't that easy. Next week is the 100th playing of the New Zealand Open, meaning another long journey back.

    Bob Harig
