Arnold Palmer Invitational Pres. By Mastercard

Arnold Palmer Invitational Pres. By MastercardMarch 7 - 10, 2019
Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Orlando, FL
Par72Yards7454
Purse$9,100,000Defending ChampionRory McIlroy
With the Tiger Woods tweet and WD from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it'd be fair to ask; "Why did you play Mexico with this injury?"
Tiger Woods announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill
Can Vijay Singh become golf's George Foreman? The 56 year old Singh goes into Sunday's final round 1 shot back at -6. The current record is held by Sam Snead who was 52 when he won in 1965.