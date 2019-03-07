    Arnold Palmer Invitational Pres. By Mastercard

    March 7 - 10, 2019
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Orlando, FL
    Par72Yards7454
    Purse$9,100,000Defending ChampionRory McIlroy
    • 68F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: ENE 10 mph
      Gusts: 10 mph
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Rafael Cabrera Bello-7-7F65------65
    T2Keegan Bradley-5-517----------
    T2Roger Sloan-5-513----------
    T4Francesco Molinari-3-3F69------69
    T4Jhonattan Vegas-3-317----------
    T4Kevin Kisner-3-315----------
    T4Martin Trainer-3-314----------
    T4Shane Lowry-3-313----------
    T9Matthew Fitzpatrick-2-2F70------70
    T9Aaron Baddeley-2-2F70------70
    T9Kevin Streelman-2-2F70------70
    T9Jimmy Walker-2-217----------
    T9Lucas Glover-2-214----------
    T9Graeme McDowell-2-213----------
    T9Thorbjorn Olesen-2-22----------
    T16Ryan Moore-1-1F71------71
    T16Corey Conners-1-1F71------71
    T16J.J. Spaun-1-1F71------71
    T16Kiradech Aphibarnrat-1-1F71------71
    T16Chesson Hadley-1-1F71------71
    T16Johnson Wagner-1-1F71------71
    T16Martin Kaymer-1-117----------
    T16Justin Rose-1-116----------
    T16Brendan Steele-1-115----------
    T16Keith Mitchell-1-114----------
    T16Danny Lee-1-114----------
    T16J.T. Poston-1-114----------
    T16Nate Lashley-1-112----------
    T16Patrick Rodgers-1-13----------
    T16Beau Hossler-1-11----------
    T16Joaquin Niemann-1-11----------
    T16Pat Perez-1-11----------
    T16Bubba Watson-1-11----------
    T16Vijay Singh-1-11----------
    T35Tim HerronEEF72------72
    T35Bronson BurgoonEEF72------72
    T35Stewart CinkEE16----------
    T35Kevin NaEE16----------
    T35Brandt SnedekerEE16----------
    T35Ian PoulterEE16----------
    T35Robert StrebEE14----------
    T35Dominic BozzelliEE13----------
    T35Justin Suh (a)EE13----------
    T35Joel DahmenEE2----------
    T35Charley HoffmanEE2----------
    T35Harold Varner IIIEE2----------
    T35Scott LangleyEE1----------
    T35C.T. PanEE1----------
    T35Brian HarmanEE1----------
    T50Ryan Blaum+1+1F73------73
    T50Sam Saunders+1+1F73------73
    T50Rickie Fowler+1+116----------
    T50Steve Stricker+1+114----------
    T50Carlos Ortiz+1+112----------
    T50Ollie Schniederjans+1+13----------
    T50Scott Brown+1+13----------
    T50Bill Haas+1+12----------
    T50Sung Kang+1+12----------
    T50Eddie Pepperell+1+12----------
    T50Hunter Mahan+1+11----------
    T50Michael Thompson+1+11----------
    T62Anirban Lahiri+2+2F74------74
    T62Sam Ryder+2+2F74------74
    T62Michael Kim+2+215----------
    T62Hideki Matsuyama+2+215----------
    T62Scott Piercy+2+215----------
    T62Harris English+2+214----------
    T62Vaughn Taylor+2+213----------
    T62Sung-jae Im+2+22----------
    T62Brian Gay+2+22----------
    T71Brice Garnett+3+3F75------75
    T71Henrik Stenson+3+316----------
    T73Jason Dufner+4+417----------
    T73Si Woo Kim+4+415----------
    T73Rod Perry+4+412----------
    T76Abraham Ancer+5+5F77------77
    T76Li Haotong+5+5F77------77
    T76Richy Werenski+5+5F77------77
    T76Martin Laird+5+5F77------77
    T76Daniel Berger+5+5F77------77
    81J.B. Holmes+6+616----------
    T82Andrew Landry+7+717----------
    T82Matt Every+7+714----------
    84Ted Potter Jr.+9+9F81------81
    -Hudson SwaffordE-12:10 PM----------
    -Adam HadwinE-12:10 PM----------
    -Adam LongE-12:21 PM----------
    -Aaron WiseE-12:21 PM----------
    -Cameron ChampE-12:21 PM----------
    -Tommy FleetwoodE-12:21 PM----------
    -Charles Howell IIIE-12:21 PM----------
    -Danny WillettE-12:21 PM----------
    -Rory McIlroyE-12:33 PM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-12:33 PM----------
    -Patrick ReedE-12:33 PM----------
    -Ryan ArmourE-12:33 PM----------
    -D.A. PointsE-12:33 PM----------
    -Zach JohnsonE-12:33 PM----------
    -Brooks KoepkaE-12:44 PM----------
    -Bryson DeChambeauE-12:44 PM----------
    -Phil MickelsonE-12:44 PM----------
    -Austin CookE-12:44 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:44 PM----------
    -Kyle StanleyE-12:44 PM----------
    -Louis OosthuizenE-12:56 PM----------
    -Byeong-Hun AnE-12:56 PM----------
    -Ernie ElsE-12:56 PM----------
    -Scott StallingsE-12:56 PM----------
    -Tyrrell HattonE-12:56 PM----------
    -Matt WallaceE-12:56 PM----------
    -Luke ListE-1:07 PM----------
    -Jason KokrakE-1:07 PM----------
    -Chris StroudE-1:07 PM----------
    -Robert GamezE-1:07 PM----------
    -Bud CauleyE-1:07 PM----------
    -Chris KirkE-1:07 PM----------
    -Anders AlbertsonE-1:19 PM----------
    -Adam SchenkE-1:19 PM----------
    -Sam HorsfieldE-1:19 PM----------
    -Braden ThornberryE-1:19 PM----------
    -Viktor Hovland (a)E-1:19 PM----------
    -Sam BurnsE-1:19 PM----------
    -Jason DayWD-WD26--------

