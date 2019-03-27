WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Tiger Woods has just started his match with Aaron Wise at Austin Country Club and winning on day one in the WGC-Match Play has proven to be important in the previous four years of this format. Only eight players have advanced out of pool play with a first-match loss, with none making the finals and just one -- Bill Haas in 2017 -- the only one to make it to the semifinals.
Four players in the WGC-Match Play field took part in the very first one in 1999: Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood. "I guess I'm probably the oldest of the four,'' said Furyk, who is 48. "Damn it.'' He then added: "I'm proud of the longevity that I've had, the consistency and the number of times I'e been invited to play this event.''
Tiger Woods gets Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker and Aaron Wise in his WGC-Match Play group.