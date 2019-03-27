    WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    March 27 - 31, 2019
    Austin Country Club - Austin, TX
    Par71Yards7108
    Purse$10,250,000
    Thursday Group Play
    • Paul Casey
      2 Up
    • Charles Howell III
    Thru 11
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Casey2 Up
    C. Howell III
    • Cameron Smith
      AS
    • Abraham Ancer
      AS
    Thru 9
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    C. Smith
    A. AncerAS
    • Francesco Molinari
      4 Up
    • Thorbjorn Olesen
    Thru 8
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    F. Molinari4 Up
    T. Olesen
    • Webb Simpson
    • Satoshi Kodaira
      3 Up
    Thru 8
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    W. Simpson
    S. Kodaira3 Up
    • Bubba Watson
    • Billy Horschel
      2 Up
    Thru 7
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    B. Watson
    B. Horschel2 Up
    • Jordan Spieth
      3 Up
    • Kevin Na
    Thru 6
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Spieth3 Up
    K. Na
    • Justin Rose
      AS
    • Eddie Pepperell
      AS
    Thru 5
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Rose
    E. PepperellAS
    • Gary Woodland
      1 Up
    • Emiliano Grillo
    Thru 4
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    G. Woodland1 Up
    E. Grillo
    • Jason Day
    • Henrik Stenson
      2 Up
    Thru 3
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Day
    H. Stenson2 Up
    • Phil Mickelson
      AS
    • Jim Furyk
      AS
    Thru 2
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Mickelson
    J. FurykAS
    • Justin Thomas
      AS
    • Matt Wallace
      AS
    Thru 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Thomas
    M. WallaceAS
    • Keegan Bradley
      AS
    • Lucas Bjerregaard
      AS
    Thru 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    K. Bradley
    L. BjerregaardAS
    • Tiger Woods
      AS
    • Brandt Snedeker
      AS
    Thru 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    T. Woods
    B. SnedekerAS
    • Patrick Cantlay
    • Aaron Wise
    4:43 PM
    • Rory McIlroy
    • Justin Harding
    4:54 PM
    • Matthew Fitzpatrick
    • Luke List
    5:05 PM
    • Xander Schauffele
    • Tyrrell Hatton
    5:16 PM
    • Rafael Cabrera Bello
    • Lee Westwood
    5:27 PM
    • Jon Rahm
    • J.B. Holmes
    5:38 PM
    • Matt Kuchar
    • Si Woo Kim
    5:49 PM
    • Patrick Reed
    • Shane Lowry
    6:00 PM
    • Sergio Garcia
    • Andrew Putnam
    6:11 PM
    • Dustin Johnson
    • Branden Grace
    6:22 PM
    • Hideki Matsuyama
    • Chez Reavie
    6:33 PM
    • Tommy Fleetwood
    • Kyle Stanley
    6:44 PM
    • Louis Oosthuizen
    • Byeong-Hun An
    6:55 PM
    • Bryson DeChambeau
    • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
    7:06 PM
    • Marc Leishman
    • Russell Knox
    7:17 PM
    • Tony Finau
    • Kevin Kisner
    7:28 PM
    • Ian Poulter
    • Keith Mitchell
    7:39 PM
    • Brooks Koepka
    • Haotong Li
    7:50 PM
    • Alexander Noren
    • Tom Lewis
    8:01 PM
    Wednesday Group Play
    • Tommy Fleetwood
      3 & 2
    • Byeong-Hun An
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    T. Fleetwood3 & 2
    B. An
    • Louis Oosthuizen
    • Kyle Stanley
      3 & 2
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    L. Oosthuizen
    K. Stanley3 & 2
    • Bryson DeChambeau
      3 & 1
    • Russell Knox
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    B. DeChambeau3 & 1
    R. Knox
    • Marc Leishman
      2 Up
    • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Leishman2 Up
    K. Aphibarnrat
    • Tony Finau
      2 & 1
    • Keith Mitchell
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    T. Finau2 & 1
    K. Mitchell
    • Ian Poulter
      2 Up
    • Kevin Kisner
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    I. Poulter2 Up
    K. Kisner
    • Brooks Koepka
      Halved
    • Tom Lewis
      Halved
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    B. Koepka
    T. LewisHalved
    • Alexander Noren
    • Haotong Li
      5 & 4
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    A. Noren
    H. Li5 & 4
    • Paul Casey
      5 & 3
    • Abraham Ancer
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Casey5 & 3
    A. Ancer
    • Cameron Smith
    • Charles Howell III
      2 & 1
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    C. Smith
    C. Howell III2 & 1
    • Francesco Molinari
      5 & 4
    • Satoshi Kodaira
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    F. Molinari5 & 4
    S. Kodaira
    • Webb Simpson
    • Thorbjorn Olesen
      2 & 1
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    W. Simpson
    T. Olesen2 & 1
    • Bubba Watson
    • Kevin Na
      1 Up
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    B. Watson
    K. Na1 Up
    • Jordan Spieth
      Halved
    • Billy Horschel
      Halved
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Spieth
    B. HorschelHalved
    • Justin Rose
      2 & 1
    • Emiliano Grillo
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Rose2 & 1
    E. Grillo
    • Gary Woodland
      2 & 1
    • Eddie Pepperell
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    G. Woodland2 & 1
    E. Pepperell
    • Jason Day
    • Jim Furyk
      2 Up
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Day
    J. Furyk2 Up
    • Phil Mickelson
    • Henrik Stenson
      2 & 1
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Mickelson
    H. Stenson2 & 1
    • Justin Thomas
    • Lucas Bjerregaard
      3 & 2
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Thomas
    L. Bjerregaard3 & 2
    • Keegan Bradley
    • Matt Wallace
      1 Up
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    K. Bradley
    M. Wallace1 Up
    • Tiger Woods
      3 & 1
    • Aaron Wise
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    T. Woods3 & 1
    A. Wise
    • Patrick Cantlay
      Halved
    • Brandt Snedeker
      Halved
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Cantlay
    B. SnedekerHalved
    • Rory McIlroy
      5 & 4
    • Luke List
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    R. McIlroy5 & 4
    L. List
    • Matthew Fitzpatrick
    • Justin Harding
      1 Up
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Fitzpatrick
    J. Harding1 Up
    • Xander Schauffele
      1 Up
    • Lee Westwood
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    X. Schauffele1 Up
    L. Westwood
    • Rafael Cabrera Bello
    • Tyrrell Hatton
      4 & 3
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    R. Cabrera Bello
    T. Hatton4 & 3
    • Jon Rahm
      7 & 5
    • Si Woo Kim
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Rahm7 & 5
    S. Woo Kim
    • Matt Kuchar
      3 & 1
    • J.B. Holmes
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Kuchar3 & 1
    J.B. Holmes
    • Patrick Reed
    • Andrew Putnam
      3 & 2
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    P. Reed
    A. Putnam3 & 2
    • Sergio Garcia
      4 & 2
    • Shane Lowry
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    S. Garcia4 & 2
    S. Lowry
    • Dustin Johnson
      4 & 3
    • Chez Reavie
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    D. Johnson4 & 3
    C. Reavie
    • Hideki Matsuyama
    • Branden Grace
      4 & 3
    Final
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    H. Matsuyama
    B. Grace4 & 3

    Latest Golf Videos

    1:28

    Tiger prevails over Wise in first day of Match Play

    Around the Green