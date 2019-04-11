    2019 Masters Tournament

    April 11 - 14, 2019
    Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA
    Par72Yards7475
    Purse$11,000,000Defending ChampionPatrick Reed
    • 63F
    • Precipitation: 23%
      Wind: ESE 6 mph
      Gusts: 6 mph
    First Round - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T1Kevin Tway-1-12----------
    T1Justin Harding-1-11----------
    T3Adam LongEE3----------
    T3Andrew LandryEE3----------
    T3Keith MitchellEE2----------
    T3Ian WoosnamEE2----------
    T3Kevin O'Connell (a)EE1----------
    T8Corey Conners+1+13----------
    T8Shane Lowry+1+11----------
    T8Mike Weir+1+11----------
    T8Angel Cabrera+1+11----------
    T8Aaron Wise+1+11----------
    -Brandt SnedekerE-9:14 AM----------
    -Danny WillettE-9:14 AM----------
    -Takumi Kanaya (a)E-9:14 AM----------
    -Si Woo KimE-9:25 AM----------
    -J.B. HolmesE-9:25 AM----------
    -Fred CouplesE-9:25 AM----------
    -Emiliano GrilloE-9:36 AM----------
    -Branden GraceE-9:36 AM----------
    -Lucas BjerregaardE-9:36 AM----------
    -Eddie PepperellE-9:47 AM----------
    -Charles Howell IIIE-9:47 AM----------
    -Charl SchwartzelE-9:47 AM----------
    -Henrik StensonE-9:58 AM----------
    -Tony FinauE-9:58 AM----------
    -Sergio GarciaE-9:58 AM----------
    -Adam ScottE-10:09 AM----------
    -Kyle StanleyE-10:09 AM----------
    -Hideki MatsuyamaE-10:09 AM----------
    -Patrick ReedE-10:31 AM----------
    -Webb SimpsonE-10:31 AM----------
    -Viktor Hovland (a)E-10:31 AM----------
    -Louis OosthuizenE-10:42 AM----------
    -Charley HoffmanE-10:42 AM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-10:42 AM----------
    -Gary WoodlandE-10:53 AM----------
    -Tommy FleetwoodE-10:53 AM----------
    -Xander SchauffeleE-10:53 AM----------
    -Jon RahmE-11:04 AM----------
    -Li HaotongE-11:04 AM----------
    -Tiger WoodsE-11:04 AM----------
    -Rickie FowlerE-11:15 AM----------
    -Rory McIlroyE-11:15 AM----------
    -Cameron SmithE-11:15 AM----------
    -Michael KimE-11:26 AM----------
    -Patton KizzireE-11:26 AM----------
    -Sandy LyleE-11:26 AM----------
    -Trevor ImmelmanE-11:37 AM----------
    -Martin KaymerE-11:37 AM----------
    -Devon Bling (a)E-11:37 AM----------
    -Stewart CinkE-11:48 AM----------
    -Larry MizeE-11:48 AM----------
    -Jimmy WalkerE-11:48 AM----------
    -Kevin NaE-11:59 AM----------
    -Jose Maria OlazabalE-11:59 AM----------
    -Thorbjorn OlesenE-11:59 AM----------
    -Bernhard LangerE-12:10 PM----------
    -Alvaro Ortiz (a)E-12:10 PM----------
    -Matt WallaceE-12:10 PM----------
    -Matthew FitzpatrickE-12:32 PM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-12:32 PM----------
    -Alexander NorenE-12:32 PM----------
    -Vijay SinghE-12:43 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:43 PM----------
    -Jovan Rebula (a)E-12:43 PM----------
    -Shugo ImahiraE-12:54 PM----------
    -Kevin KisnerE-12:54 PM----------
    -Kiradech AphibarnratE-12:54 PM----------
    -Ian PoulterE-1:05 PM----------
    -Zach JohnsonE-1:05 PM----------
    -Matt KucharE-1:05 PM----------
    -Francesco MolinariE-1:16 PM----------
    -Tyrrell HattonE-1:16 PM----------
    -Rafael Cabrera BelloE-1:16 PM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-1:27 PM----------
    -Bubba WatsonE-1:27 PM----------
    -Satoshi KodairaE-1:27 PM----------
    -Bryson DeChambeauE-1:38 PM----------
    -Jason DayE-1:38 PM----------
    -Dustin JohnsonE-1:38 PM----------
    -Justin ThomasE-1:49 PM----------
    -Justin RoseE-1:49 PM----------
    -Phil MickelsonE-1:49 PM----------
    -Paul CaseyE-2:00 PM----------
    -Brooks KoepkaE-2:00 PM----------
    -Jordan SpiethE-2:00 PM----------

