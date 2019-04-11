2019 Masters Tournament

2019 Masters TournamentApril 11 - 14, 2019
One bettor set a record on Tuesday afternoon, wagering $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the Masters at 14-1 odds at a William Hill US sportsbook. The bet would win $1.19 million and represents the largest liability on any individual golf wager in the company’s history.
The last player to qualify for the Masters -- Canada's Corey Conners, who won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday -- will go off first with Andrew Landry and Adam Long on Thursday. Of course, honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will hit the first tee shots.
Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed will begin defense of his green jacket by playing with Webb Simpson and amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway on Thursday. Reed fired an opening-round 69 en route to his first major title in 2018.