    PGA Championship

    May 16 - 19, 2019
    Bethpage State Park - Bethpage, NY
    Par70Yards7459
    Purse$10,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
    • 59F
    • Precipitation: 46%
      Wind: WNW 8 mph
      Gusts: 8 mph
    LeaderboardCourse Stats
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Matt Wallace-3-34----------
    T2Chez Reavie-2-27----------
    T2Brooks Koepka-2-25----------
    T4Scott Piercy-1-112----------
    T4Sam Burns-1-111----------
    T4Harold Varner III-1-110----------
    T4Erik van Rooyen-1-18----------
    T4Tommy Fleetwood-1-18----------
    T4Kelly Kraft-1-18----------
    T4Jimmy Walker-1-17----------
    T4Graeme McDowell-1-17----------
    T4Tyrrell Hatton-1-16----------
    T4Luke List-1-14----------
    T14Keith MitchellEE11----------
    T14Kyle StanleyEE10----------
    T14David LipskyEE9----------
    T14Mike Lorenzo-VeraEE9----------
    T14Alexander NorenEE6----------
    T14Xander SchauffeleEE5----------
    T14Lucas BjerregaardEE5----------
    T14J.B. HolmesEE5----------
    T14Joost LuitenEE4----------
    T14Brian MackeyEE4----------
    T14Aaron WiseEE4----------
    T14Casey RussellEE4----------
    T14Abraham AncerEE4----------
    T14Joaquin NiemannEE3----------
    T14Adam LongEE3----------
    T14Lucas HerbertEE3----------
    T14Cory SchneiderEE3----------
    T14Sung-jae ImEE3----------
    T32Ben Cook+1+112----------
    T32Patton Kizzire+1+111----------
    T32Adam Hadwin+1+111----------
    T32Brandt Snedeker+1+111----------
    T32Jason Caron+1+110----------
    T32Richy Werenski+1+19----------
    T32Shane Lowry+1+18----------
    T32Adam Scott+1+18----------
    T32J.T. Poston+1+17----------
    T32Charley Hoffman+1+17----------
    T32Louis Oosthuizen+1+17----------
    T32Russell Knox+1+16----------
    T32Li Haotong+1+16----------
    T32Charles Howell III+1+16----------
    T32Hideki Matsuyama+1+16----------
    T32Troy Merritt+1+15----------
    T32Francesco Molinari+1+15----------
    T32Julian Suri+1+14----------
    T32Martin Trainer+1+14----------
    T51J.J. Spaun+2+211----------
    T51Max Homa+2+211----------
    T51Henrik Stenson+2+29----------
    T51Justin Harding+2+29----------
    T51Sergio Garcia+2+28----------
    T51Patrick Reed+2+27----------
    T51Justin Rose+2+26----------
    T51Bubba Watson+2+26----------
    T51Rickie Fowler+2+26----------
    T51Shaun Norris+2+26----------
    T51Tiger Woods+2+25----------
    T51Marty Jertson+2+24----------
    T63Rob Labritz+3+311----------
    T63Byeong-Hun An+3+310----------
    T63Andrew Putnam+3+310----------
    T63Jason Dufner+3+38----------
    T63Brendan Jones+3+37----------
    T63Lee Westwood+3+36----------
    T63Ryan Fox+3+34----------
    T63Shugo Imahira+3+34----------
    T63Craig Bowden+3+33----------
    T72Thomas Pieters+4+411----------
    T72John O'Leary+4+410----------
    T74Beau Hossler+5+511----------
    T74Kiradech Aphibarnrat+5+511----------
    T74Richard Sterne+5+510----------
    77Brian Gay+6+612----------
    78Jeffrey Schmid+8+811----------
    -Michael ThompsonE-12:10 PM----------
    -Danny LeeE-12:10 PM----------
    -Justin BertschE-12:10 PM----------
    -Ryan VermeerE-12:10 PM----------
    -Jason KokrakE-12:10 PM----------
    -Adrian OtaeguiE-12:10 PM----------
    -Rich Berberian Jr.E-12:21 PM----------
    -Cameron ChampE-12:21 PM----------
    -Lucas GloverE-12:21 PM----------
    -Alexander BjorkE-12:21 PM----------
    -Ross FisherE-12:21 PM----------
    -Rod PerryE-12:21 PM----------
    -Paul CaseyE-12:32 PM----------
    -Daniel BergerE-12:32 PM----------
    -Emiliano GrilloE-12:32 PM----------
    -Ryan PalmerE-12:32 PM----------
    -Eddie PepperellE-12:32 PM----------
    -Branden GraceE-12:32 PM----------
    -Ian PoulterE-12:43 PM----------
    -Tony FinauE-12:43 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:43 PM----------
    -Thorbjorn OlesenE-12:43 PM----------
    -Joel DahmenE-12:43 PM----------
    -Ryan MooreE-12:43 PM----------
    -Gary WoodlandE-12:54 PM----------
    -Rafael Cabrera BelloE-12:54 PM----------
    -Matthew FitzpatrickE-12:54 PM----------
    -Y.E. YangE-12:54 PM----------
    -John DalyE-12:54 PM----------
    -Rich BeemE-12:54 PM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-1:05 PM----------
    -Padraig HarringtonE-1:05 PM----------
    -Martin KaymerE-1:05 PM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-1:05 PM----------
    -Steve StrickerE-1:05 PM----------
    -Brian HarmanE-1:05 PM----------
    -Dustin JohnsonE-1:16 PM----------
    -Jordan SpiethE-1:16 PM----------
    -Jon RahmE-1:16 PM----------
    -Shaun MicheelE-1:16 PM----------
    -Sung KangE-1:16 PM----------
    -Alex BeachE-1:16 PM----------
    -Bryson DeChambeauE-1:27 PM----------
    -Pat PerezE-1:27 PM----------
    -Kevin KisnerE-1:27 PM----------
    -C.T. PanE-1:27 PM----------
    -Kevin NaE-1:27 PM----------
    -Ryan ArmourE-1:27 PM----------
    -Jason DayE-1:38 PM----------
    -Rory McIlroyE-1:38 PM----------
    -Phil MickelsonE-1:38 PM----------
    -Webb SimpsonE-1:38 PM----------
    -Danny WillettE-1:38 PM----------
    -Zach JohnsonE-1:38 PM----------
    -Matt KucharE-1:49 PM----------
    -Satoshi KodairaE-1:49 PM----------
    -Cameron SmithE-1:49 PM----------
    -Kevin TwayE-1:49 PM----------
    -Bronson BurgoonE-1:49 PM----------
    -Brandon StoneE-1:49 PM----------
    -Corey ConnersE-2:00 PM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-2:00 PM----------
    -Jim FurykE-2:00 PM----------
    -Danny BalinE-2:00 PM----------
    -Si Woo KimE-2:00 PM----------
    -Tom LewisE-2:00 PM----------
    -Stuart DeaneE-2:11 PM----------
    -Chesson HadleyE-2:11 PM----------
    -Jorge CampilloE-2:11 PM----------
    -Tyler HallE-2:11 PM----------
    -Jazz JanewattananondE-2:11 PM----------
    -Michael KimE-2:11 PM----------
    -Kurt KitayamaE-2:22 PM----------
    -Dylan FrittelliE-2:22 PM----------
    -Andrew FilbertE-2:22 PM----------
    -Mikko KorhonenE-2:22 PM----------
    -Craig HocknullE-2:22 PM----------
    -Jhonattan VegasE-2:22 PM----------

