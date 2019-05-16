PGA Championship

PGA ChampionshipMay 16 - 19, 2019
Bethpage State Park - Bethpage, NY
Par70Yards7459
Purse$10,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
- 59F
- Precipitation: 46%Wind: WNW 8 mphGusts: 8 mph
Defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka made a 19-footer for birdie on the par-3 14th hole to move to 2-under after five holes. He looks as steady as anyone early.
Tiger with a steady diet of 30-footers over the first few holes -- that is when he hits the green in regulation. This leads to another par at No. 14 to stay 2 over. Clearly, he's just trying to get through the harder back nine. Brooks Koepka has not been as conservative and is 2 under, four ahead of Woods.
After he won the Masters, Tiger talked about always trusting his hands with feel shots. Well, they are betraying him early at Bethpage. In four holes, he's already twice missed the green from inside 90 yards. He salvaged par at 13, but that was a birdie chance wasted.