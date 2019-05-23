    Charles Schwab Challenge

    May 23 - 26, 2019
    Colonial CC - Fort Worth, TX
    Par70Yards7209
    Purse$7,300,000Defending ChampionJustin Rose
    • 87F
    • Precipitation: 25%
      Wind: SSE 21 mph
      Gusts: 30 mph
    LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats
    Round 1 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Tony Finau-6-6F64------64
    T2Roger Sloan-5-5F65------65
    T2Jordan Spieth-5-5F65------65
    T4J.J. Henry-3-3F67------67
    T4Scott Brown-3-3F67------67
    T4Chesson Hadley-3-3F67------67
    T4Jason Dufner-3-3F67------67
    T4Jimmy Walker-3-3F67------67
    T4Peter Uihlein-3-3F67------67
    T4Trey Mullinax-3-3F67------67
    T11Abraham Ancer-2-2F68------68
    T11Mackenzie Hughes-2-2F68------68
    T11Ryan Palmer-2-2F68------68
    T11Kevin Tway-2-2F68------68
    T11Anirban Lahiri-2-2F68------68
    T11Rory Sabbatini-2-25----------
    T17Kevin Streelman-1-1F69------69
    T17Tyrone Van Aswegen-1-1F69------69
    T17Nick Taylor-1-1F69------69
    T17Paul Casey-1-1F69------69
    T17Andrew Putnam-1-1F69------69
    T17Emiliano Grillo-1-1F69------69
    T17Matthew Fitzpatrick-1-1F69------69
    T17Bill Haas-1-1F69------69
    T17Byeong-Hun An-1-1F69------69
    T17Danny Lee-1-1F69------69
    T17Scott Langley-1-1F69------69
    T17Benjamin Silverman-1-117----------
    T17Bronson Burgoon-1-16----------
    T17Sam Burns-1-15----------
    T17Josh Teater-1-14----------
    T17Kiradech Aphibarnrat-1-14----------
    T17Russell Knox-1-12----------
    T17Cameron Champ-1-12----------
    T17C.T. Pan-1-11----------
    T17Jon Rahm-1-11----------
    T17Brandt Snedeker-1-11----------
    T38Tom HogeEEF70------70
    T38Beau HosslerEEF70------70
    T38Brian StuardEEF70------70
    T38Scott PiercyEEF70------70
    T38Brian HarmanEEF70------70
    T38Max HomaEEF70------70
    T38Boo WeekleyEEF70------70
    T38Kyoung-Hoon LeeEE6----------
    T38Seamus PowerEE5----------
    T38Nick WatneyEE5----------
    T38Denny McCarthyEE4----------
    T38Dominic BozzelliEE4----------
    T38Brice GarnettEE3----------
    T38Kevin NaEE3----------
    T38Jonas BlixtEE3----------
    T38Ted Potter Jr.EE3----------
    T38Austin CookEE2----------
    T38Pat PerezEE2----------
    T38Corey ConnersEE1----------
    T38Graeme McDowellEE1----------
    T38Brendan SteeleEE1----------
    T38Justin RoseEE1----------
    T38Hudson SwaffordEE1----------
    T38Adam LongEE1----------
    T62Keith Clearwater+1+1F71------71
    T62Chez Reavie+1+1F71------71
    T62David Toms+1+1F71------71
    T62Shawn Stefani+1+1F71------71
    T62Mike Weir+1+1F71------71
    T62Bud Cauley+1+16----------
    T62Matt Every+1+16----------
    T62Wyndham Clark+1+15----------
    T62Adam Schenk+1+14----------
    T62Aaron Baddeley+1+14----------
    T62Jim Furyk+1+13----------
    T62Martin Kaymer+1+13----------
    T62Ian Poulter+1+12----------
    T62Daniel Berger+1+12----------
    T62Xander Schauffele+1E2----------
    T77Si Woo Kim+2+2F72------72
    T77Michael Kim+2+2F72------72
    T77Billy Horschel+2+2F72------72
    T77Bryson DeChambeau+2+2F72------72
    T77Ryan Armour+2+2F72------72
    T77Zach Johnson+2+2F72------72
    T77Kelly Kraft+2+2F72------72
    T77Kevin Kisner+2+2F72------72
    T77Talor Gooch+2+2F72------72
    T77Tim Herron+2+2F72------72
    T77Peter Malnati+2+24----------
    T77Francesco Molinari+2+21----------
    T89Ryan Blaum+3+3F73------73
    T89Rod Pampling+3+3F73------73
    T89Matt Jones+3+35----------
    T89Chris Stroud+3+31----------
    T93Richy Werenski+4+4F74------74
    T93Whee Kim+4+4F74------74
    T93Jhonattan Vegas+4+4F74------74
    T93Rickie Fowler+4+4F74------74
    T93Vaughn Taylor+4+4F74------74
    T93J.T. Poston+4+44----------
    T99Roberto Castro+6+6F76------76
    T99Dru Love+6+617----------
    T101Andrew Landry+7+7F77------77
    T101Tucker Wadkins+7+717----------
    103Patton Kizzire+8+8F78------78
    -Scott StallingsE-2:17 PM----------
    -Tyrrell HattonE-2:17 PM----------
    -Joaquin NiemannE-2:17 PM----------
    -Martin LairdE-2:17 PM----------
    -Michael ThompsonE-2:17 PM----------
    -Branden GraceE-2:17 PM----------
    -Sung-jae ImE-2:28 PM----------
    -Ben CraneE-2:28 PM----------
    -Charley HoffmanE-2:28 PM----------
    -Carlos OrtizE-2:28 PM----------
    -Brian GayE-2:28 PM----------
    -Kenny PerryE-2:28 PM----------
    -Colt KnostE-2:39 PM----------
    -Joel DahmenE-2:39 PM----------
    -Ollie SchniederjansE-2:39 PM----------
    -Nate LashleyE-2:39 PM----------
    -Doug GhimE-2:39 PM----------
    -Kramer HickokE-2:39 PM----------
    -Tom PurtzerWD-WD80--------

    Latest Golf Videos

    2:59

    Koepka: 'It's kind of funny' to have won four majors so young

    Around the Green