Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab ChallengeMay 23 - 26, 2019
Colonial CC - Fort Worth, TX
Par70Yards7209
Purse$7,300,000Defending ChampionJustin Rose
- 87F
- Precipitation: 25%Wind: SSE 21 mphGusts: 30 mph
Tiger Woods has entered next week's Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus' annual event in Dublin, Ohio. Woods has won the tournament five times, and it has been a frequent event on his schedule as it typically is played two weeks before the U.S. Open. Woods finished tied for 23rd last year.
When it all goes sideways, here's what a major championship caddie says to a major champion. Rickie Elliott tells us what he said to Brooks Koepka in crunch time!
How bad were the caddie's nerves? What was the hardest part of the day? Rickie Elliott explains what it was like on Brooks Koepka's bag Sunday!