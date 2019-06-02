    the Memorial Tournament pres. by Nationwide

    May 30 - June 2, 2019
    Muirfield Village GC - Dublin, OH
    Par72Yards7392
    Purse$9,100,000Defending ChampionBryson DeChambeau
    • 69F
    • Precipitation: 76%
      Wind: SW 7 mph
      Gusts: 7 mph
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Ryan Moore-5-59----------
    T2Kyoung-Hoon Lee-3-310----------
    T2Scott Stallings-3-39----------
    T2Martin Trainer-3-36----------
    T2Jordan Spieth-3-36----------
    T2Russell Knox-3-35----------
    T7Kiradech Aphibarnrat-2-29----------
    T7J.J. Spaun-2-29----------
    T7Anirban Lahiri-2-29----------
    T7Lucas Glover-2-28----------
    T7Ted Potter Jr.-2-28----------
    T7Brice Garnett-2-28----------
    T7Marc Leishman-2-28----------
    T7Gary Woodland-2-27----------
    T7Martin Kaymer-2-25----------
    T16Charles Howell III-1-18----------
    T16Ernie Els-1-18----------
    T16Henrik Stenson-1-17----------
    T16Max Homa-1-17----------
    T16Michael Kim-1-15----------
    T16Justin Rose-1-15----------
    T16Jhonattan Vegas-1-15----------
    T16Jason Kokrak-1-14----------
    T16Rafael Cabrera Bello-1-14----------
    T16Aaron Baddeley-1-14----------
    T16David Lipsky-1-13----------
    T27Joaquin NiemannEE10----------
    T27Adam SchenkEE10----------
    T27Carlos OrtizEE9----------
    T27Peter MalnatiEE9----------
    T27Cameron SmithEE8----------
    T27Austin CookEE6----------
    T27Justin ThomasEE6----------
    T27Ryan ArmourEE5----------
    T27Tiger WoodsEE5----------
    T27Xander SchauffeleEE5----------
    T27Tyrrell HattonEE4----------
    T27Norman XiongEE3----------
    T27Alvaro OrtizEE3----------
    T40Charley Hoffman+1+110----------
    T40Joel Dahmen+1+19----------
    T40Kelly Kraft+1+19----------
    T40Jason Dufner+1+17----------
    T40Rory McIlroy+1+16----------
    T40Chesson Hadley+1+15----------
    T40Bronson Burgoon+1+14----------
    T40Robert Streb+1+14----------
    T40Rory Sabbatini+1+14----------
    T40Peter Uihlein+1+14----------
    T50Sam Burns+2+210----------
    T50Danny Lee+2+29----------
    T50Luke List+2+28----------
    T50Sung Kang+2+27----------
    T50Adam Long+2+26----------
    T50Bryson DeChambeau+2+25----------
    T50Corey Conners+2+25----------
    T50J.B. Holmes+2+25----------
    T58Boo Weekley+3+310----------
    T58Pat Perez+3+37----------
    T58Matt Every+3+34----------
    -Brian GayE-12:10 PM----------
    -Matt JonesE-12:10 PM----------
    -Sam RyderE-12:10 PM----------
    -David LingmerthE-12:10 PM----------
    -Beau HosslerE-12:10 PM----------
    -Abraham AncerE-12:10 PM----------
    -Bill HaasE-12:21 PM----------
    -Michael ThompsonE-12:21 PM----------
    -Scott BrownE-12:21 PM----------
    -Talor GoochE-12:21 PM----------
    -Sung-jae ImE-12:21 PM----------
    -Kevin StreelmanE-12:21 PM----------
    -Branden GraceE-12:32 PM----------
    -Vaughn TaylorE-12:32 PM----------
    -J.T. PostonE-12:32 PM----------
    -Bud CauleyE-12:32 PM----------
    -Whee KimE-12:32 PM----------
    -Matthew FitzpatrickE-12:32 PM----------
    -Luke DonaldE-12:43 PM----------
    -Andrew PutnamE-12:43 PM----------
    -Andrew LandryE-12:43 PM----------
    -Keith MitchellE-12:43 PM----------
    -Cameron ChampE-12:43 PM----------
    -Brendan SteeleE-12:43 PM----------
    -Tony FinauE-12:54 PM----------
    -Kevin KisnerE-12:54 PM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-12:54 PM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-12:54 PM----------
    -Brian HarmanE-12:54 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:54 PM----------
    -Hideki MatsuyamaE-1:05 PM----------
    -Jason DayE-1:05 PM----------
    -Adam ScottE-1:05 PM----------
    -Emiliano GrilloE-1:05 PM----------
    -Jim FurykE-1:05 PM----------
    -Kyle StanleyE-1:05 PM----------
    -Rickie FowlerE-1:16 PM----------
    -Matt KucharE-1:16 PM----------
    -Phil MickelsonE-1:16 PM----------
    -Troy MerrittE-1:16 PM----------
    -K.J. ChoiE-1:16 PM----------
    -Si Woo KimE-1:16 PM----------
    -Aaron WiseE-1:27 PM----------
    -Louis OosthuizenE-1:27 PM----------
    -Patton KizzireE-1:27 PM----------
    -Adam HadwinE-1:27 PM----------
    -Steve StrickerE-1:27 PM----------
    -Danny WillettE-1:27 PM----------
    -Byeong-Hun AnE-1:38 PM----------
    -Li HaotongE-1:38 PM----------
    -Harold Varner IIIE-1:38 PM----------
    -Brian StuardE-1:38 PM----------
    -Alexander NorenE-1:38 PM----------
    -Nick WatneyE-1:38 PM----------
    -Will GrimmerE-1:49 PM----------
    -Shubhankar SharmaE-1:49 PM----------
    -Ryan FoxE-1:49 PM----------
    -Justin Suh (a)E-1:49 PM----------
    -Jovan Rebula (a)E-1:49 PM----------
    -Joost LuitenE-1:49 PM----------

