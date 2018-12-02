Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one in 20 years last week while playing with Fred Couples in La Quinta, Calif. Woods said it was his first ace since the 1998 International, a former PGA Tour event played in Colorado. That was the last of his three aces on the PGA Tour, as he made one in Milwaukee in 1996 and in Phoenix in 1997. And none since. "Some of the best years of my career and I never made one,'' he said. Woods said the hole in one was his 20th. It came at the par-3 second hole at the Madison Club, where he hit a 5-iron from 210 yards, with his son, Charlie, as a witness.