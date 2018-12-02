The Hero World Challenge is underway in the Bahamas, and this is Tiger Woods' first 72-hole stroke-play event since he won the Tour Championship -- his 80th PGA Tour title -- on Sept. 23. He is paired with Justin Thomas and tees off at 12:05 p.m. ET. The field consists of 18 players including 6 of the top 10 in the world and all ranked among the top 32.
How "gansta" is Albany Bahamas, where the Hero World Challenge is being played? Their golf carts have tinted windshields and the wheels have rims!!
Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one in 20 years last week while playing with Fred Couples in La Quinta, Calif. Woods said it was his first ace since the 1998 International, a former PGA Tour event played in Colorado. That was the last of his three aces on the PGA Tour, as he made one in Milwaukee in 1996 and in Phoenix in 1997. And none since. "Some of the best years of my career and I never made one,'' he said. Woods said the hole in one was his 20th. It came at the par-3 second hole at the Madison Club, where he hit a 5-iron from 210 yards, with his son, Charlie, as a witness.