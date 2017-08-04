Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

  • August 3 - 6, 2017
  • TPC San Francisco Bay at Stonebrae
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,045
  • Purse $600,000
    2016 Champion Stephan Jaeger
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSTEE TIME
16Andrew YunA. Yun-13-8F6562----127$0-
T21Nicholas ThompsonN. Thompson-10-3F6367----130$0-
T237Nate LashleyN. Lashley-10-8F6862----130$0-
T2-Cameron WilsonC. Wilson-10-4F6466----130$0-
T237Martin PillerM. Piller-10-8F6862----130$0-
T2-Carlos OrtizC. Ortiz-10-4F6466----130$0-
T25Rob OppenheimR. Oppenheim-10-51265------65$0-
T81Martin TrainerM. Trainer-9-4F6566----131$0-
T85Keith MitchellK. Mitchell-9-5F6665----131$0-
T852Michael HebertM. Hebert-9-8F6962----131$0-
T820Austin CookA. Cook-9-6F6764----131$0-
T1210Paul BarjonP. Barjon-8-2F6468----132$0-
T1227Jimmy GunnJ. Gunn-8-6F6864----132$0-
T1227Beau HosslerB. Hossler-8-6F6864----132$0-
T1248Michael SimM. Sim-8-7F6963----132$0-
T1623Denny McCarthyD. McCarthy-7-5F6865----133$0-
T1612William KroppW. Kropp-7-4F6766----133$0-
T1612Jason GoreJ. Gore-7-4F6766----133$0-
T1644John ChinJ. Chin-7-6F6964----133$0-
T1614Tyler DuncanT. Duncan-7-1F6469----133$0-
T1668Dan WoltmanD. Woltman-7-7F7063----133$0-
T1644Joshua CreelJ. Creel-7-61369------69$0-
T169Kyoung-Hoon LeeK. Lee-7-21165------65$0-
T1614Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins-7-1964------64$0-
T163Kurt KitayamaK. Kitayama-7-3966------66$0-
T2613Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.-6-2F6668----134$0-
T2658Ryan SpearsR. Spears-6-6F7064----134$0-
T2613Alex PrughA. Prugh-6-2F6668----134$0-
T262Henrik NorlanderH. Norlander-6-31167------67$0-
T2613Lanto GriffinL. Griffin-6-21066------66$0-
T2619Jonathan HodgeJ. Hodge-6-1965------65$0-
T2613Andrew SvobodaA. Svoboda-6-4768------68$0-
T2613Jim KnousJ. Knous-6-2766------66$0-
T262Stephan JaegerS. Jaeger-6-3567------67$0-
T3522Sepp StrakaS. Straka-5-1F6669----135$0-
T354Greg YatesG. Yates-5-3F6867----135$0-
T3522Alexandre RochaA. Rocha-5-1F6669----135$0-
T357Alex KangA. Kang-5-2767------67$0-
T357Eric StegerE. Steger-5-2767------67$0-
T3522Vince IndiaV. India-5-1566------66$0-
T3522Vince CovelloV. Covello-5-1566------66$0-
T357Derek ErnstD. Ernst-5-2567------67$0-
T4330Mark HensbyM. Hensby-4EF6670----136$0-
T434Jeremy PaulJ. Paul-4-2F6868----136$0-
T4317Thomas AikenT. Aiken-4-3F6967----136$0-
T4377Dawie Van Der WaltD. Van Der Walt-4-6F7264----136$0-
T4357Stephen GangluffS. Gangluff-4-5F7165----136$0-
T4317Steve LeBrunS. LeBrun-4-3F6967----136$0-
T4317Michael WeaverM. Weaver-4-3F6967----136$0-
T4377Mark AnguianoM. Anguiano-4-61372------72$0-
T4357Justin ShinJ. Shin-4-51371------71$0-
T4357Zack FischerZ. Fischer-4-51271------71$0-
T434Chris BakerC. Baker-4-21168------68$0-
T4317Matt DavidsonM. Davidson-4-3969------69$0-
T4317Sebastian VazquezS. Vazquez-4-3869------69$0-
T4315Erik ComptonE. Compton-4-1867------67$0-
T434Parker McLachlinP. McLachlin-4-2868------68$0-
T4330Chris NaegelC. Naegel-4E866------66$0-
T434Brad ElderB. Elder-4-2768------68$0-
T434Seth ReevesS. Reeves-4-2668------68$0-
T6148Oliver GossO. Goss-3+1F6671----137$0-
T6123Matt AtkinsM. Atkins-3-3F7067----137$0-
T6122Xin-jun ZhangX. Zhang-3-1F6869----137$0-
T6122Blake TrimbleB. Trimble-3-1F6869----137$0-
T6122Jin ParkJ. Park-3-1F6869----137$0-
T611John Young KimJ. Young Kim-3-2F6968----137$0-
T6122Michael LetzigM. Letzig-3-1F6869----137$0-
T6139Matt HarmonM. Harmon-3-4F7166----137$0-
T6167Andrew PutnamA. Putnam-3-6F7364----137$0-
T611Roberto DiazR. Diaz-3-2F6968----137$0-
T611Justin LowerJ. Lower-3-2F6968----137$0-
T611Conrad ShindlerC. Shindler-3-2F6968----137$0-
T6122Andre De DeckerA. De Decker-3-1F6869----137$0-
T6123Daniel MiernickiD. Miernicki-3-31270------70$0-
T6123Bryan BigleyB. Bigley-3-31170------70$0-
T6154Kent BulleK. Bulle-3+21065------65$0-
T6123Timothy MadiganT. Madigan-3-3870------70$0-
T7818Benjamin PollandB. Polland-2-1F6969----138$0-
T7818Bobby GatesB. Gates-2-1F6969----138$0-
T7839Armando FavelaA. Favela-2EF6870----138$0-
T786Lucas KimL. Kim-2-2870------70$0-
T7839Taylor MooreT. Moore-2E768------68$0-
T786Tom LoveladyT. Lovelady-2-2670------70$0-
T7818Michael GligicM. Gligic-2-1569------69$0-
T7818Phillip MollicaP. Mollica-2-1469------69$0-
T8626Frederick WedelF. Wedel-1EF6970----139$0-
T862Jarin ToddJ. Todd-1-1F7069----139$0-
T8642Max MarsicoM. Marsico-1-4F7366----139$0-
T872Christian BrandC. Brand-1-1F7069----139$0-
T8614Carter JenkinsC. Jenkins-1-2F7168----139$0-
T8614Gregor MainG. Main-1-2F7168----139$0-
T8614Byron SmithB. Smith-1-21171------71$0-
T8647Adam SchenkA. Schenk-1+11168------68$0-
T8626Bo HoagB. Hoag-1E1169------69$0-
T8614Zach WrightZ. Wright-1-21171------71$0-
T8626Ryan YipR. Yip-1E1069------69$0-
T8626Peter TomasuloP. Tomasulo-1E669------69$0-
T8626Brady SchnellB. Schnell-1E569------69$0-
T9960Drew WeaverD. WeaverE+2F6872----140$0-
T9921Abraham AncerA. AncerE-2F7268----140$0-
T991Eric MeierdierksE. MeierdierksE-1F7169----140$0-
T9921Blake AdamsB. AdamsE-2F7268----140$0-
T9915Daniel ChopraD. ChopraEEF7070----140$0-
T9915Matthew PinizzottoM. PinizzottoEEF7070----140$0-
T991Taewoo KimT. KimE-11371------71$0-
T9915Dan McCarthyD. McCarthyEE1270------70$0-
T9943Ben TaylorB. TaylorE-41174------74$0-
T9986Chris WilsonC. WilsonE+4966------66$0-
T991Nick FlanaganN. FlanaganE-1971------71$0-
T9915Todd BaekT. BaekEE870------70$0-
T991Walker HuddyW. HuddyE-1471------71$0-
T11228Michael GellermanM. Gellerman+1+1F7071----141$0-
T11284Charlie SaxonC. Saxon+1+4F6774----141$0-
T11216Ryan SullivanR. Sullivan+1-2F7368----141$0-
T11216Brian HughesB. Hughes+1-21173------73$0-
T11284Sam LoveS. Love+1+4967------67$0-
T11228Samuel Del ValS. Del Val+1+1870------70$0-
T11212Steve AllanS. Allan+1E671------71$0-
T1128Alex FranklinA. Franklin+1-1672------72$0-
T12020Greg EasonG. Eason+2+1F7171----142$0-
T12022Scott LangleyS. Langley+2-2F7468----142$0-
T1208Justin HueberJ. Hueber+2-11173------73$0-
T12020Jeff GoveJ. Gove+2+11171------71$0-
T120-Kyle WilshireK. Wilshire+2E872------72$0-
T1208Michael NicolettiM. Nicoletti+2-1473------73$0-
T12666David SkinnsD. Skinns+3+4F6974----143$0-
T1262Ken LooperK. Looper+3EF7370----143$0-
T12626Tain LeeT. Lee+3+21171------71$0-
T12623Casey WittenbergC. Wittenberg+3-3776------76$0-
T1262Ethan TracyE. Tracy+3E573------73$0-
T1266Peter LansburghP. Lansburgh+3+1472------72$0-
T13232Curtis ThompsonC. Thompson+4+3F7173----144$0-
T13232Andy WiningsA. Winings+4+31271------71$0-
T1304Frank AdamsF. Adams+4+1973------73$0-
T1324D.H. LeeD.H. Lee+4+1773------73$0-
T13214Sam RyderS. Ryder+4-1575------75$0-
T1379Ze-cheng DouZ. Dou+5+2F7372----145$0-
T1375Kyle WestmorelandK. Westmoreland+5+1F7471----145$0-
T13777Jack MaguireJ. Maguire+5+61269------69$0-
T1379Richard LeeR. Lee+5+2973------73$0-
T14113Nick RouseyN. Rousey+6+3F7373----146$0-
T14141Emilio DominguezE. Dominguez+6+5F7175----146$0-
T1415Aaron WiseA. Wise+6+1F7571----146$0-
T1418David SolomonD. Solomon+6EF7670----146$0-
T14141Doug LetsonD. Letson+6+51371------71$0-
T1411Stephen CurryS. Curry+6+2574------74$0-
T1418Bruce WoodallB. Woodall+6E476------76$0-
T14828Rhein GibsonR. Gibson+7+5F7275----147$0-
T1481Frank Lickliter IIF. Lickliter II+7+11276------76$0-
T1482A.J. McInerneyA.J. McInerney+7+2775------75$0-
15123Chris WorrellC. Worrell+9+6F7376----149$0-
1523Mathew GogginM. Goggin+12+61176------76$0-
1531Colt McNealyC. McNealy+16+3483------83$0-
-141Albin ChoiA. ChoiWD+566629----66$0-
--John MallingerJ. MallingerWD--78------78$0-
--Ben KohlesB. KohlesWD--80------80$0-

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Tough stretch of golf for Steph Curry. Bogeys at the par three 2nd hole and this par saving miss at that par five 3rd puts Curry +2 on the day and +6 for the tournament.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Two putt par on the first hole for Steph Curry while his playing competitors (Stephan Jaeger and Sam Ryder) both make birdies. Quick story on Curry's putter he's used so brilliantly this week, it was a gift Justin Thomas after seeing what he was putting with at the celebrity event in Tahoe.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

First tee jitters? Not today! As we walked off the first tee after a perfect tee shot Steph Curry says to me, "MUCH better today!" We chatted about how much less the nerves were and how excited he feels about round two.

espnW @espnW

Ally McDonald grew up golfing on a nine-hole track with just seven bunkers and a tree in the middle of one fairway: es.pn/2ubPxte

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Jordan Spieth will begin run at final leg of career grand slam alongside fellow major champions Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka next week.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Good news for Steph Curry... perfect weather conditions mean they're GOING LOW!! Andrew Yun shot a -7 (28) on the front nine. Curry will try to better his first round 74 starting at 2:15pm PT.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Jason Day had nine total putts through nine holes and then it started to rain again. I've seen that movie before.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

A message from me to Steph Curry before his 2nd round gets started...

play0:36

Raajik Shah ESPN 

Michael Collins is ready for Steph Curry's 2nd round at the Ellie Mae Classic. Are you???

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

If Steph Curry needs any motivation for Friday's second round; Dawie van der Walt just told me on the driving range that he would EAT HIS OWN GOLF BAG, if Curry broke 80 again today. Sounds like a challenge to me!

play0:50

Raajik Shah ESPN 

Chef Curry at the Ellie Mae Classic