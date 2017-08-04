Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer
Tough stretch of golf for Steph Curry. Bogeys at the par three 2nd hole and this par saving miss at that par five 3rd puts Curry +2 on the day and +6 for the tournament.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|TEE TIME
|1
|6
|Andrew YunA. Yun
|-13
|-8
|F
|65
|62
|--
|--
|127
|$0
|-
|T2
|1
|Nicholas ThompsonN. Thompson
|-10
|-3
|F
|63
|67
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|-
|T2
|37
|Nate LashleyN. Lashley
|-10
|-8
|F
|68
|62
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|-
|T2
|-
|Cameron WilsonC. Wilson
|-10
|-4
|F
|64
|66
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|-
|T2
|37
|Martin PillerM. Piller
|-10
|-8
|F
|68
|62
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|-
|T2
|-
|Carlos OrtizC. Ortiz
|-10
|-4
|F
|64
|66
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|-
|T2
|5
|Rob OppenheimR. Oppenheim
|-10
|-5
|12
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|$0
|-
|T8
|1
|Martin TrainerM. Trainer
|-9
|-4
|F
|65
|66
|--
|--
|131
|$0
|-
|T8
|5
|Keith MitchellK. Mitchell
|-9
|-5
|F
|66
|65
|--
|--
|131
|$0
|-
|T8
|52
|Michael HebertM. Hebert
|-9
|-8
|F
|69
|62
|--
|--
|131
|$0
|-
|T8
|20
|Austin CookA. Cook
|-9
|-6
|F
|67
|64
|--
|--
|131
|$0
|-
|T12
|10
|Paul BarjonP. Barjon
|-8
|-2
|F
|64
|68
|--
|--
|132
|$0
|-
|T12
|27
|Jimmy GunnJ. Gunn
|-8
|-6
|F
|68
|64
|--
|--
|132
|$0
|-
|T12
|27
|Beau HosslerB. Hossler
|-8
|-6
|F
|68
|64
|--
|--
|132
|$0
|-
|T12
|48
|Michael SimM. Sim
|-8
|-7
|F
|69
|63
|--
|--
|132
|$0
|-
|T16
|23
|Denny McCarthyD. McCarthy
|-7
|-5
|F
|68
|65
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|12
|William KroppW. Kropp
|-7
|-4
|F
|67
|66
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|12
|Jason GoreJ. Gore
|-7
|-4
|F
|67
|66
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|44
|John ChinJ. Chin
|-7
|-6
|F
|69
|64
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|14
|Tyler DuncanT. Duncan
|-7
|-1
|F
|64
|69
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|68
|Dan WoltmanD. Woltman
|-7
|-7
|F
|70
|63
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|-
|T16
|44
|Joshua CreelJ. Creel
|-7
|-6
|13
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T16
|9
|Kyoung-Hoon LeeK. Lee
|-7
|-2
|11
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|$0
|-
|T16
|14
|Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins
|-7
|-1
|9
|64
|--
|--
|--
|64
|$0
|-
|T16
|3
|Kurt KitayamaK. Kitayama
|-7
|-3
|9
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T26
|13
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|-6
|-2
|F
|66
|68
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|-
|T26
|58
|Ryan SpearsR. Spears
|-6
|-6
|F
|70
|64
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|-
|T26
|13
|Alex PrughA. Prugh
|-6
|-2
|F
|66
|68
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|-
|T26
|2
|Henrik NorlanderH. Norlander
|-6
|-3
|11
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T26
|13
|Lanto GriffinL. Griffin
|-6
|-2
|10
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T26
|19
|Jonathan HodgeJ. Hodge
|-6
|-1
|9
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|$0
|-
|T26
|13
|Andrew SvobodaA. Svoboda
|-6
|-4
|7
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T26
|13
|Jim KnousJ. Knous
|-6
|-2
|7
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T26
|2
|Stephan JaegerS. Jaeger
|-6
|-3
|5
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T35
|22
|Sepp StrakaS. Straka
|-5
|-1
|F
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|-
|T35
|4
|Greg YatesG. Yates
|-5
|-3
|F
|68
|67
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|-
|T35
|22
|Alexandre RochaA. Rocha
|-5
|-1
|F
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|-
|T35
|7
|Alex KangA. Kang
|-5
|-2
|7
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T35
|7
|Eric StegerE. Steger
|-5
|-2
|7
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T35
|22
|Vince IndiaV. India
|-5
|-1
|5
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T35
|22
|Vince CovelloV. Covello
|-5
|-1
|5
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T35
|7
|Derek ErnstD. Ernst
|-5
|-2
|5
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T43
|30
|Mark HensbyM. Hensby
|-4
|E
|F
|66
|70
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|4
|Jeremy PaulJ. Paul
|-4
|-2
|F
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|17
|Thomas AikenT. Aiken
|-4
|-3
|F
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|77
|Dawie Van Der WaltD. Van Der Walt
|-4
|-6
|F
|72
|64
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|57
|Stephen GangluffS. Gangluff
|-4
|-5
|F
|71
|65
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|17
|Steve LeBrunS. LeBrun
|-4
|-3
|F
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|17
|Michael WeaverM. Weaver
|-4
|-3
|F
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|-
|T43
|77
|Mark AnguianoM. Anguiano
|-4
|-6
|13
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|$0
|-
|T43
|57
|Justin ShinJ. Shin
|-4
|-5
|13
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T43
|57
|Zack FischerZ. Fischer
|-4
|-5
|12
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T43
|4
|Chris BakerC. Baker
|-4
|-2
|11
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T43
|17
|Matt DavidsonM. Davidson
|-4
|-3
|9
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T43
|17
|Sebastian VazquezS. Vazquez
|-4
|-3
|8
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T43
|15
|Erik ComptonE. Compton
|-4
|-1
|8
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T43
|4
|Parker McLachlinP. McLachlin
|-4
|-2
|8
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T43
|30
|Chris NaegelC. Naegel
|-4
|E
|8
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T43
|4
|Brad ElderB. Elder
|-4
|-2
|7
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T43
|4
|Seth ReevesS. Reeves
|-4
|-2
|6
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T61
|48
|Oliver GossO. Goss
|-3
|+1
|F
|66
|71
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|23
|Matt AtkinsM. Atkins
|-3
|-3
|F
|70
|67
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|22
|Xin-jun ZhangX. Zhang
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|22
|Blake TrimbleB. Trimble
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|22
|Jin ParkJ. Park
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|1
|John Young KimJ. Young Kim
|-3
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|22
|Michael LetzigM. Letzig
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|39
|Matt HarmonM. Harmon
|-3
|-4
|F
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|67
|Andrew PutnamA. Putnam
|-3
|-6
|F
|73
|64
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|1
|Roberto DiazR. Diaz
|-3
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|1
|Justin LowerJ. Lower
|-3
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|1
|Conrad ShindlerC. Shindler
|-3
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|22
|Andre De DeckerA. De Decker
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|-
|T61
|23
|Daniel MiernickiD. Miernicki
|-3
|-3
|12
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T61
|23
|Bryan BigleyB. Bigley
|-3
|-3
|11
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T61
|54
|Kent BulleK. Bulle
|-3
|+2
|10
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|$0
|-
|T61
|23
|Timothy MadiganT. Madigan
|-3
|-3
|8
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T78
|18
|Benjamin PollandB. Polland
|-2
|-1
|F
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|-
|T78
|18
|Bobby GatesB. Gates
|-2
|-1
|F
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|-
|T78
|39
|Armando FavelaA. Favela
|-2
|E
|F
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|-
|T78
|6
|Lucas KimL. Kim
|-2
|-2
|8
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T78
|39
|Taylor MooreT. Moore
|-2
|E
|7
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T78
|6
|Tom LoveladyT. Lovelady
|-2
|-2
|6
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T78
|18
|Michael GligicM. Gligic
|-2
|-1
|5
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T78
|18
|Phillip MollicaP. Mollica
|-2
|-1
|4
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T86
|26
|Frederick WedelF. Wedel
|-1
|E
|F
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T86
|2
|Jarin ToddJ. Todd
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T86
|42
|Max MarsicoM. Marsico
|-1
|-4
|F
|73
|66
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T87
|2
|Christian BrandC. Brand
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T86
|14
|Carter JenkinsC. Jenkins
|-1
|-2
|F
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T86
|14
|Gregor MainG. Main
|-1
|-2
|F
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|-
|T86
|14
|Byron SmithB. Smith
|-1
|-2
|11
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T86
|47
|Adam SchenkA. Schenk
|-1
|+1
|11
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|$0
|-
|T86
|26
|Bo HoagB. Hoag
|-1
|E
|11
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T86
|14
|Zach WrightZ. Wright
|-1
|-2
|11
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T86
|26
|Ryan YipR. Yip
|-1
|E
|10
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T86
|26
|Peter TomasuloP. Tomasulo
|-1
|E
|6
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T86
|26
|Brady SchnellB. Schnell
|-1
|E
|5
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T99
|60
|Drew WeaverD. Weaver
|E
|+2
|F
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|21
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|E
|-2
|F
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|1
|Eric MeierdierksE. Meierdierks
|E
|-1
|F
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|21
|Blake AdamsB. Adams
|E
|-2
|F
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|15
|Daniel ChopraD. Chopra
|E
|E
|F
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|15
|Matthew PinizzottoM. Pinizzotto
|E
|E
|F
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|-
|T99
|1
|Taewoo KimT. Kim
|E
|-1
|13
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T99
|15
|Dan McCarthyD. McCarthy
|E
|E
|12
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T99
|43
|Ben TaylorB. Taylor
|E
|-4
|11
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|$0
|-
|T99
|86
|Chris WilsonC. Wilson
|E
|+4
|9
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|T99
|1
|Nick FlanaganN. Flanagan
|E
|-1
|9
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T99
|15
|Todd BaekT. Baek
|E
|E
|8
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T99
|1
|Walker HuddyW. Huddy
|E
|-1
|4
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T112
|28
|Michael GellermanM. Gellerman
|+1
|+1
|F
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|-
|T112
|84
|Charlie SaxonC. Saxon
|+1
|+4
|F
|67
|74
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|-
|T112
|16
|Ryan SullivanR. Sullivan
|+1
|-2
|F
|73
|68
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|-
|T112
|16
|Brian HughesB. Hughes
|+1
|-2
|11
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T112
|84
|Sam LoveS. Love
|+1
|+4
|9
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|$0
|-
|T112
|28
|Samuel Del ValS. Del Val
|+1
|+1
|8
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|$0
|-
|T112
|12
|Steve AllanS. Allan
|+1
|E
|6
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T112
|8
|Alex FranklinA. Franklin
|+1
|-1
|6
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|$0
|-
|T120
|20
|Greg EasonG. Eason
|+2
|+1
|F
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|-
|T120
|22
|Scott LangleyS. Langley
|+2
|-2
|F
|74
|68
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|-
|T120
|8
|Justin HueberJ. Hueber
|+2
|-1
|11
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T120
|20
|Jeff GoveJ. Gove
|+2
|+1
|11
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T120
|-
|Kyle WilshireK. Wilshire
|+2
|E
|8
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|$0
|-
|T120
|8
|Michael NicolettiM. Nicoletti
|+2
|-1
|4
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T126
|66
|David SkinnsD. Skinns
|+3
|+4
|F
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|-
|T126
|2
|Ken LooperK. Looper
|+3
|E
|F
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|-
|T126
|26
|Tain LeeT. Lee
|+3
|+2
|11
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T126
|23
|Casey WittenbergC. Wittenberg
|+3
|-3
|7
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|$0
|-
|T126
|2
|Ethan TracyE. Tracy
|+3
|E
|5
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T126
|6
|Peter LansburghP. Lansburgh
|+3
|+1
|4
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|$0
|-
|T132
|32
|Curtis ThompsonC. Thompson
|+4
|+3
|F
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|-
|T132
|32
|Andy WiningsA. Winings
|+4
|+3
|12
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T130
|4
|Frank AdamsF. Adams
|+4
|+1
|9
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T132
|4
|D.H. LeeD.H. Lee
|+4
|+1
|7
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T132
|14
|Sam RyderS. Ryder
|+4
|-1
|5
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|$0
|-
|T137
|9
|Ze-cheng DouZ. Dou
|+5
|+2
|F
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|-
|T137
|5
|Kyle WestmorelandK. Westmoreland
|+5
|+1
|F
|74
|71
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|-
|T137
|77
|Jack MaguireJ. Maguire
|+5
|+6
|12
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|$0
|-
|T137
|9
|Richard LeeR. Lee
|+5
|+2
|9
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|$0
|-
|T141
|13
|Nick RouseyN. Rousey
|+6
|+3
|F
|73
|73
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|-
|T141
|41
|Emilio DominguezE. Dominguez
|+6
|+5
|F
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|-
|T141
|5
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|+6
|+1
|F
|75
|71
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|-
|T141
|8
|David SolomonD. Solomon
|+6
|E
|F
|76
|70
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|-
|T141
|41
|Doug LetsonD. Letson
|+6
|+5
|13
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|$0
|-
|T141
|1
|Stephen CurryS. Curry
|+6
|+2
|5
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|$0
|-
|T141
|8
|Bruce WoodallB. Woodall
|+6
|E
|4
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|$0
|-
|T148
|28
|Rhein GibsonR. Gibson
|+7
|+5
|F
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|-
|T148
|1
|Frank Lickliter IIF. Lickliter II
|+7
|+1
|12
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|$0
|-
|T148
|2
|A.J. McInerneyA.J. McInerney
|+7
|+2
|7
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|$0
|-
|151
|23
|Chris WorrellC. Worrell
|+9
|+6
|F
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|-
|152
|3
|Mathew GogginM. Goggin
|+12
|+6
|11
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|$0
|-
|153
|1
|Colt McNealyC. McNealy
|+16
|+3
|4
|83
|--
|--
|--
|83
|$0
|-
|-
|141
|Albin ChoiA. Choi
|WD
|+5
|6
|66
|29
|--
|--
|66
|$0
|-
|-
|-
|John MallingerJ. Mallinger
|WD
|-
|-
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|$0
|-
|-
|-
|Ben KohlesB. Kohles
|WD
|-
|-
|80
|--
|--
|--
|80
|$0
|-
Tough stretch of golf for Steph Curry. Bogeys at the par three 2nd hole and this par saving miss at that par five 3rd puts Curry +2 on the day and +6 for the tournament.
Always nice to finish with a birdie!! 🐥 #WGCBridgestoneInvitational pic.twitter.com/p8mpZgOTI3
Two putt par on the first hole for Steph Curry while his playing competitors (Stephan Jaeger and Sam Ryder) both make birdies. Quick story on Curry's putter he's used so brilliantly this week, it was a gift Justin Thomas after seeing what he was putting with at the celebrity event in Tahoe.
On a mission... #thatstride😳#letsdothis @ Kingsbarns Golf Course instagram.com/p/BXYxsRfDldo/
First tee jitters? Not today! As we walked off the first tee after a perfect tee shot Steph Curry says to me, "MUCH better today!" We chatted about how much less the nerves were and how excited he feels about round two.
Ally McDonald grew up golfing on a nine-hole track with just seven bunkers and a tree in the middle of one fairway: es.pn/2ubPxte
Jordan Spieth will begin run at final leg of career grand slam alongside fellow major champions Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka next week.
.@lindseyvonn's got snow down. Ice on the other hand... es.pn/2u8AvAB
Good news for Steph Curry... perfect weather conditions mean they're GOING LOW!! Andrew Yun shot a -7 (28) on the front nine. Curry will try to better his first round 74 starting at 2:15pm PT.
Jason Day had nine total putts through nine holes and then it started to rain again. I've seen that movie before.
A message from me to Steph Curry before his 2nd round gets started...
Michael Collins is ready for Steph Curry's 2nd round at the Ellie Mae Classic. Are you???
If Steph Curry needs any motivation for Friday's second round; Dawie van der Walt just told me on the driving range that he would EAT HIS OWN GOLF BAG, if Curry broke 80 again today. Sounds like a challenge to me!
Harig with a great Spieth-Mickelson story in here. twitter.com/BobHarig/statu…
Chef Curry at the Ellie Mae Classic
Jack Nicklaus owns a few record catches in the water (seriously). Tiger Woods is chasing his records (maybe serious… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Day 2 outfit for the ricohwomensbritishopen :) #timefortheweekend instagram.com/p/BXX6PNKgQOT/
Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. pic.twitter.com/QgdvrMYnPX
Impressive stuff yesterday @StephenCurry30!! Let's see a low one today👍
Happy birthday to @tyronebclarke My boy is 19 today! pic.twitter.com/zZStl8dqJU