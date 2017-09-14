BMW Championship

  • September 14 - 17, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • Conway Farms GC - Lake Forest, IL
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,208
  • Purse $8,750,000
    Defending Champion Dustin Johnson
Round 3 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-16-6264----126$00
2-Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-15-216564----129$00-
31Jason DayJ. Day-13-6465----129$00
41Stewart CinkS. Cink-11-226766----133$00-
T57Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-10-366669----135$00-
T51Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-10-6765----132$00
T737Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-9-6156673----139$00-
T7-Cameron SmithC. Smith-9-146668----134$00-
T7-Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford-9-126866----134$00-
T72Francesco MolinariF. Molinari-9E26865----133$00-
T1133Sean O'HairS. O'Hair-8-5167069----139$00-
T1124Lucas GloverL. Glover-8-4126870----138$00-
T1118Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-8-3116572----137$00-
T1111Kevin ChappellK. Chappell-8-276967----136$00-
T111Scott BrownS. Brown-8-176966----135$00-
T111Chez ReavieC. Reavie-8-166867----135$00-
T111Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-8-166471----135$00-
T111Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes-8-146768----135$00-
T114Brendan SteeleB. Steele-8E36866----134$00-
T114Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-8E26767----134$00-
T2114Luke ListL. List-7-3156870----138$00-
T218Jon RahmJ. Rahm-7-2116968----137$00-
T218Tony FinauT. Finau-7-2106572----137$00-
T211Sergio GarciaS. Garcia-7-1106868----136$00-
T211Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-7-196571----136$00-
T219Ryan MooreR. Moore-7E76966----135$00-
T219Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-7E66570----135$00-
T219Justin RoseJ. Rose-7E46768----135$00-
T2114Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark-7+136470----134$00-
T3024Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-6-6F727065--207$00-
T305Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-6-2146870----138$00-
T305Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri-6-2126771----138$00-
T301Pat PerezP. Perez-6-1107067----137$00-
T308Daniel BergerD. Berger-6E86868----136$00-
T3018Bud CauleyB. Cauley-6+176966----135$00-
T3018Matt KucharM. Kuchar-6+146768----135$00-
T3717Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel-5-5F697366--208$00-
T372Henrik StensonH. Stenson-5-1147266----138$00-
T372Brian HarmanB. Harman-5-1146969----138$00-
T378Russell HenleyR. Henley-5E116671----137$00-
T378Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-5E116770----137$00-
T3715Paul CaseyP. Casey-5+1106967----136$00-
T3715James HahnJ. Hahn-5+196868----136$00-
T3715Robert StrebR. Streb-5+186769----136$00-
T4516Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans-4-5F737066--209$00-
T4516Kevin TwayK. Tway-4-5F737066--209$00-
T455Sung-hoon KangS. Kang-4-3F736868--209$00-
T452Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-4-2177268----140$00-
T4510Ian PoulterI. Poulter-4E146969----138$00-
T4510Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-4E127068----138$00-
T511Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-3-2F717069--210$00-
T5116Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-3+1136771----138$00-
T533Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-2-1F726970--211$00-
T536Bill HaasB. Haas-2E177169----140$00-
T556Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-1-2F717269--212$00-
T551Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-1-1F717170--212$00-
T555Grayson MurrayG. Murray-1EF717071--212$00-
T551Martin LairdM. Laird-1-1F736970--212$00-
T558Jason DufnerJ. Dufner-1+1177466----140$00-
T5511Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas-1+2167168----139$00-
T614Charles Howell IIIC. Howell IIIE-2F687669--213$00-
T617Billy HorschelB. HorschelEEF687471--213$00-
639Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo+1+1F707272--214$00-
T641Patrick ReedP. Reed+2EF727271--215$00-
T643Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim+2+1F727172--215$00-
T663Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen+4-5F777466--217$00-
T6612Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+4+4F717175--217$00-
681Kevin NaK. Na+5+1F737372--218$00-
691Wesley BryanW. Bryan+6+1F767172--219$00-
--Danny LeeD. LeeWD-WD7--------$00-

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay about to tee off in the penultimate pairing. Better day for Oklahoma State than UCLA so far.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Jason Day's ace at the par-3 17th hole was his first since 2008. But it meant a $100,000 donation from BMW to the Evans Scholars Foundation, the beneficiary of the BMW Championship. Day took it a step further by donating the car he won for holing the 186-yard shot a 7-iron. "I am in a fortunate position and being able to not only impact one person but to impact another person's life for them to go through college as well is huge,'' Day said.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Apparently this whole new caddie thing is really hurting Jason Day's game. Only manages 64-65 start with a hole-in-one and leads right now.

Bob Harig @BobHarig

Jason Day has an eagle at the 14th hole and now an ace at the 17th hole at BMW Championship.