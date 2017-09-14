Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Jason Day's ace at the par-3 17th hole was his first since 2008. But it meant a $100,000 donation from BMW to the Evans Scholars Foundation, the beneficiary of the BMW Championship. Day took it a step further by donating the car he won for holing the 186-yard shot a 7-iron. "I am in a fortunate position and being able to not only impact one person but to impact another person's life for them to go through college as well is huge,'' Day said.