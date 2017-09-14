Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay about to tee off in the penultimate pairing. Better day for Oklahoma State than UCLA so far.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-16
|-
|62
|64
|--
|--
|126
|$0
|0
|2
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-15
|-2
|1
|65
|64
|--
|--
|129
|$0
|0
|-
|3
|1
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-13
|-
|64
|65
|--
|--
|129
|$0
|0
|4
|1
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|-11
|-2
|2
|67
|66
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|7
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-10
|-3
|6
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|1
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-10
|-
|67
|65
|--
|--
|132
|$0
|0
|T7
|37
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-9
|-6
|15
|66
|73
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T7
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|-9
|-1
|4
|66
|68
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|-
|T7
|-
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|-9
|-1
|2
|68
|66
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|-
|T7
|2
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|-9
|E
|2
|68
|65
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|33
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|-8
|-5
|16
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|24
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|-8
|-4
|12
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|18
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|-8
|-3
|11
|65
|72
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|11
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|-8
|-2
|7
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|-8
|-1
|7
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|-8
|-1
|6
|68
|67
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-8
|-1
|6
|64
|71
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|-8
|-1
|4
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|4
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|-8
|E
|3
|68
|66
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|4
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-8
|E
|2
|67
|67
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|14
|Luke ListL. List
|-7
|-3
|15
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|8
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-7
|-2
|11
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|8
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-7
|-2
|10
|65
|72
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|1
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|-7
|-1
|10
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|1
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-7
|-1
|9
|65
|71
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|9
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|-7
|E
|7
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|9
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-7
|E
|6
|65
|70
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|9
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-7
|E
|4
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|14
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|-7
|+1
|3
|64
|70
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|24
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-6
|-6
|F
|72
|70
|65
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|5
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-6
|-2
|14
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|5
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|-6
|-2
|12
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|1
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-6
|-1
|10
|70
|67
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|8
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-6
|E
|8
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|18
|Bud CauleyB. Cauley
|-6
|+1
|7
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|18
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-6
|+1
|4
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|17
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|-5
|-5
|F
|69
|73
|66
|--
|208
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|2
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-5
|-1
|14
|72
|66
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|2
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|-5
|-1
|14
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|8
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-5
|E
|11
|66
|71
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|8
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-5
|E
|11
|67
|70
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|15
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-5
|+1
|10
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|15
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|-5
|+1
|9
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|15
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|-5
|+1
|8
|67
|69
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|16
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|-4
|-5
|F
|73
|70
|66
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|16
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|-4
|-5
|F
|73
|70
|66
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|5
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|-4
|-3
|F
|73
|68
|68
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|2
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-4
|-2
|17
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|10
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-4
|E
|14
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|10
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-4
|E
|12
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|1
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-3
|-2
|F
|71
|70
|69
|--
|210
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|16
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|-3
|+1
|13
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|3
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-2
|-1
|F
|72
|69
|70
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|6
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-2
|E
|17
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|6
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-1
|-2
|F
|71
|72
|69
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|1
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-1
|-1
|F
|71
|71
|70
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|5
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|-1
|E
|F
|71
|70
|71
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|1
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|-1
|-1
|F
|73
|69
|70
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|8
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|-1
|+1
|17
|74
|66
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T55
|11
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|-1
|+2
|16
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|4
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|E
|-2
|F
|68
|76
|69
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|7
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|E
|E
|F
|68
|74
|71
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|63
|9
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|+1
|+1
|F
|70
|72
|72
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T64
|1
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|+2
|E
|F
|72
|72
|71
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T64
|3
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|+2
|+1
|F
|72
|71
|72
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T66
|3
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|+4
|-5
|F
|77
|74
|66
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T66
|12
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+4
|+4
|F
|71
|71
|75
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|68
|1
|Kevin NaK. Na
|+5
|+1
|F
|73
|73
|72
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
|69
|1
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|+6
|+1
|F
|76
|71
|72
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|WD
|-
|WD
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay about to tee off in the penultimate pairing. Better day for Oklahoma State than UCLA so far.
Probably the quickest I've ever gotten ready for a dinner🙈 straight from golf attire to this… instagram.com/p/BZHCvPRAQ1f/
"It's huge that both genders are represented. I think it's important for us to bring our perspective." —@mPinoe es.pn/2xpduOm
This is so exciting!! I mean I think I hit my 8 iron about a 100 yards but progress 👏🏻👏🏻… instagram.com/p/BZG17SrlGJd/
Jason Day's ace meant a BMW that he donated to Evans Scholars espn.com/video/clip?id=…
Fuel up with @ShannonRowbury's salmon and kale salad: es.pn/2eTjpkc
Tom Herman's impressive record as an underdog and more CFB betting nuggets for Week 3: espn.com/chalk/story/_/…
It's the worst possible start for Roy Hodgson! Southampton take the lead at Selhurst Park after Davis taps home int… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
The teams are out for Roy Hodgson's first game in charge of Crystal Palace Follow the action from Selhurst Park… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
If you don't know, now you know. Grab your @rootsoffight T while it's still in stock. #RootsofFight #BMOTP… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
For Rory, the PGA Tour season is effectively over. He's got one more event in Scotland before he shuts it down. espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
This is the equivalent of a football team being penalized 30 points for coming out of the locker room with socks th… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Jason Day's ace at the par-3 17th hole was his first since 2008. But it meant a $100,000 donation from BMW to the Evans Scholars Foundation, the beneficiary of the BMW Championship. Day took it a step further by donating the car he won for holing the 186-yard shot a 7-iron. "I am in a fortunate position and being able to not only impact one person but to impact another person's life for them to go through college as well is huge,'' Day said.
As a woman ambassador this is amazing to be apart of! Thank you @SAP for all these opportunities to grow.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
There is nothing worse then a WD.... all I can say is I tried my absolute hardest to keep… instagram.com/p/BZE1N1aDT72/
ACE IN THE HOLE! Jason Day produced something special on the 17th at the #BMWChampionship es.pn/2faptbA
R2 6️⃣8️⃣ -3 (-7 total) @CFgolfclub 15 Pars and 3 🐥's #Team🌹 #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/w6QlFHiwlK
Apparently this whole new caddie thing is really hurting Jason Day's game. Only manages 64-65 start with a hole-in-one and leads right now.
Jason Day has an eagle at the 14th hole and now an ace at the 17th hole at BMW Championship.