Paula Creamer @ThePCreamer
Good morning!!!!!!! ☀️😃🌞
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|-
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-9
|-
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|T1
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-9
|-
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|3
|-
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|-7
|-
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|4
|-
|Vijay SinghV. Singh
|-6
|-
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-5
|-
|72
|67
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|-5
|-
|68
|71
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-5
|-
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|David HearnD. Hearn
|-5
|-
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-5
|-
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-4
|-
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|-4
|-
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|-4
|-
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-4
|-
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-4
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T10
|-
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|-4
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-3
|-
|74
|67
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Cameron TringaleC. Tringale
|-3
|-
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-3
|-
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III
|-3
|-
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|-3
|-
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Smylie KaufmanS. Kaufman
|-3
|-
|74
|67
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T16
|-
|Ben MartinB. Martin
|-3
|-
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|-2
|-
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-2
|-
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|-2
|-
|67
|75
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-2
|-
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-2
|-
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays
|-2
|-
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|-2
|-
|67
|75
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Steve StrickerS. Stricker
|-2
|-
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|-2
|-
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Seung-yul NohS. Noh
|-2
|-
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T23
|-
|Roberto CastroR. Castro
|-2
|-
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|T34
|32
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-1
|-3
|5
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T34
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-1
|-
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-1
|-
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-1
|-
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Graeme McDowellG. McDowell
|-1
|-
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|-1
|-
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley
|-1
|-
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-1
|-
|75
|68
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-1
|-
|74
|69
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T34
|-
|Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III
|-1
|-
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|T44
|22
|Ben CraneB. Crane
|E
|-2
|6
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T44
|22
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|E
|-2
|2
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T44
|1
|Cody GribbleC. Gribble
|E
|-
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|E
|-
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|E
|-
|75
|69
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|David LingmerthD. Lingmerth
|E
|-
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Ricky BarnesR. Barnes
|E
|-
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|E
|-
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|E
|-
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|E
|-
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|-
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|-
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|-
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T44
|1
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|E
|-
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|T59
|7
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|+1
|-1
|5
|75
|71
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T59
|7
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|+1
|-1
|5
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T59
|7
|Jim HermanJ. Herman
|+1
|-1
|3
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T59
|3
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|+1
|-
|70
|75
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|+1
|-
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|+1
|-
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|+1
|-
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|+1
|-
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Alex CejkaA. Cejka
|+1
|-
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|+1
|-
|74
|71
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|+1
|-
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|+1
|-
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T59
|3
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|+1
|-
|70
|75
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|T72
|6
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|+2
|E
|5
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Blayne BarberB. Barber
|+2
|E
|3
|70
|76
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|+2
|E
|3
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+2
|E
|3
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|+2
|E
|1
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|+2
|E
|1
|73
|73
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|6
|Boo WeekleyB. Weekley
|+2
|-
|70
|76
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|T72
|6
|Michael KimM. Kim
|+2
|-
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|T72
|6
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|+2
|-
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|81
|15
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|+3
|+1
|2
|76
|70
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|82
|16
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|+4
|+2
|6
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at+2
|-
|-
|Jim FurykJ. Furyk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Luke DonaldL. Donald
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew LoupeA. Loupe
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Luke ListL. List
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|69
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer LevinS. Levin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|72
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|69
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|71
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|K.J. ChoiK.J. Choi
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|John HuhJ. Huh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan PalmerR. Palmer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Graham DeLaetG. DeLaet
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bernhard LangerB. Langer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|78
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|72
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle ReifersK. Reifers
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Shawn StefaniS. Stefani
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Freddie JacobsonF. Jacobson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chad CampbellC. Campbell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brian GayB. Gay
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Peter MalnatiP. Malnati
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Troy MerrittT. Merritt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Greg ChalmersG. Chalmers
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason BohnJ. Bohn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce MolderB. Molder
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Mark HubbardM. Hubbard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Fabian GomezF. Gomez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|73
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jerry KellyJ. Kelly
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Derek FathauerD. Fathauer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|D.A. PointsD.A. Points
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|79
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson WagnerJ. Wagner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brett StegmaierB. Stegmaier
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|77
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt EveryM. Every
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrone van AswegenT. van Aswegen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|78
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|77
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Robert GarrigusR. Garrigus
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|80
|--
|--
|155
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|77
|--
|--
|155
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Zac BlairZ. Blair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|80
|--
|--
|156
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Harris EnglishH. English
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|84
|76
|--
|--
|160
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|80
|84
|--
|--
|164
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin NaK. Na
|WD
|-
|WD
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|WD
|-
|WD
|79
|40
|--
|--
|79
|$0
|0
|-
