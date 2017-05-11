Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer

There would be a delicious irony to Vijay Singh accepting a winner's trophy Sunday afternoon at the PGA Tour's flagship event on its home course. Four years ago, Singh began litigation against the PGA Tour following a suspension for PEDs that he believes was wrongly executed. When asked about the lawsuit following his second round at The Players Championship, he said simply, "I don't want to talk about it." The 54-year-old did, however, talk about rounds of 70-68 that have him just three strokes off the lead entering this weekend.