THE PLAYERS Championship

  • May 11 - 14, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,189
  • Purse $10,500,000
    Defending Champion Jason Day
  • 74°
  • Precipitation: 55%
    Wind: S 6 mph
    Gust: 6 mph
LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats

Round 3 - In Progress
Auto Update: On
Follow Featured Group

Follow Featured Group
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen-9-6966----135$00
T1-Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-9-6966----135$00
3-J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes-7-6869----137$00
4-Vijay SinghV. Singh-6-7068----138$00
T5-Ian PoulterI. Poulter-5-7267----139$00
T5-Alex NorenA. Noren-5-6871----139$00
T5-Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-5-6970----139$00
T5-David HearnD. Hearn-5-7069----139$00
T5-Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-5-6970----139$00
T10-Paul CaseyP. Casey-4-7169----140$00
T10-Lucas GloverL. Glover-4-7070----140$00
T10-Brendan SteeleB. Steele-4-6971----140$00
T10-Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-4-7169----140$00
T10-Jon RahmJ. Rahm-4-6872----140$00
T10-Chez ReavieC. Reavie-4-6872----140$00
T16-Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-3-7467----141$00
T16-Cameron TringaleC. Tringale-3-7071----141$00
T16-Daniel BergerD. Berger-3-6972----141$00
T16-Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III-3-7170----141$00
T16-Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim-3-6972----141$00
T16-Smylie KaufmanS. Kaufman-3-7467----141$00
T16-Ben MartinB. Martin-3-7170----141$00
T23-Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda-2-7369----142$00
T23-Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-2-7072----142$00
T23-William McGirtW. McGirt-2-6775----142$00
T23-Jason DayJ. Day-2-7072----142$00
T23-Henrik StensonH. Stenson-2-7270----142$00
T23-Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays-2-6973----142$00
T23-Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes-2-6775----142$00
T23-Steve StrickerS. Stricker-2-7270----142$00
T23-Adam ScottA. Scott-2-7072----142$00
T23-Seung-yul NohS. Noh-2-7369----142$00
T23-Roberto CastroR. Castro-2-7171----142$00
T3432Pat PerezP. Perez-1-357472----146$00-
T34-Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-1-7172----143$00
T34-Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-1-7271----143$00
T34-Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-1-7271----143$00
T34-Graeme McDowellG. McDowell-1-7172----143$00
T34-Francesco MolinariF. Molinari-1-6974----143$00
T34-Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley-1-7073----143$00
T34-Russell HenleyR. Henley-1-7568----143$00
T34-Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-1-7469----143$00
T34-Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III-1-7172----143$00
T4422Ben CraneB. CraneE-267175----146$00-
T4422Rod PamplingR. PamplingE-227274----146$00-
T441Cody GribbleC. GribbleE-6975----144$00
T441Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-7074----144$00
T441Keegan BradleyK. BradleyE-7569----144$00
T441David LingmerthD. LingmerthE-6975----144$00
T441Ricky BarnesR. BarnesE-7074----144$00
T441Jason DufnerJ. DufnerE-7371----144$00
T441Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyE-7371----144$00
T441Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-7173----144$00
T441Justin ThomasJ. ThomasE-7371----144$00
T441Matt KucharM. KucharE-7371----144$00
T441Sergio GarciaS. GarciaE-7371----144$00
T441Kevin ChappellK. ChappellE-7272----144$00
T441Martin KaymerM. KaymerE-7272----144$00
T597Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger+1-157571----146$00-
T597Brian HarmanB. Harman+1-157175----146$00-
T597Jim HermanJ. Herman+1-137175----146$00-
T593Gary WoodlandG. Woodland+1-7075----145$00
T593Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker+1-7174----145$00
T593Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson+1-7273----145$00
T593Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman+1-7273----145$00
T593Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark+1-7570----145$00
T593Alex CejkaA. Cejka+1-7570----145$00
T593Justin RoseJ. Rose+1-7471----145$00
T593Ryan MooreR. Moore+1-7372----145$00
T593Patrick ReedP. Reed+1-7273----145$00
T593Lee WestwoodL. Westwood+1-7075----145$00
T726Branden GraceB. Grace+2E57175----146$00-
T726Blayne BarberB. Barber+2E37076----146$00-
T726Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman+2E37472----146$00-
T726Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+2E37175----146$00-
T726Chris KirkC. Kirk+2E17472----146$00-
T726Brian StuardB. Stuard+2E17373----146$00-
T726Boo WeekleyB. Weekley+2-7076----146$00
T726Michael KimM. Kim+2-7274----146$00
T726Sung-hoon KangS. Kang+2-7175----146$00
8115Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton+3+127670----146$00-
8216Grayson MurrayG. Murray+4+267472----146$00-
The following players failed to make the cut at+2
--Jim FurykJ. FurykCUT-CUT7374----147$00-
--Luke DonaldL. DonaldCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Andrew LoupeA. LoupeCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Luke ListL. ListCUT-CUT7869----147$00-
--Spencer LevinS. LevinCUT-CUT7572----147$00-
--Jason KokrakJ. KokrakCUT-CUT7374----147$00-
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasCUT-CUT7869----147$00-
--Hudson SwaffordH. SwaffordCUT-CUT7671----147$00-
--Tony FinauT. FinauCUT-CUT7374----147$00-
--James HahnJ. HahnCUT-CUT7275----147$00-
--Martin LairdM. LairdCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Scott BrownS. BrownCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--K.J. ChoiK.J. ChoiCUT-CUT7275----147$00-
--John HuhJ. HuhCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Ryan PalmerR. PalmerCUT-CUT7177----148$00-
--Wesley BryanW. BryanCUT-CUT7276----148$00-
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxCUT-CUT7672----148$00-
--Cameron SmithC. SmithCUT-CUT7177----148$00-
--Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Graham DeLaetG. DeLaetCUT-CUT7474----148$00-
--Bernhard LangerB. LangerCUT-CUT7178----149$00-
--Jonas BlixtJ. BlixtCUT-CUT7772----149$00-
--Kyle ReifersK. ReifersCUT-CUT7475----149$00-
--Shawn StefaniS. StefaniCUT-CUT7475----149$00-
--Patrick RodgersP. RodgersCUT-CUT7376----149$00-
--Matthew FitzpatrickM. FitzpatrickCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Ross FisherR. FisherCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Bill HaasB. HaasCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Freddie JacobsonF. JacobsonCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Chad CampbellC. CampbellCUT-CUT7475----149$00-
--Brian GayB. GayCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Robert StrebR. StrebCUT-CUT7575----150$00-
--Peter MalnatiP. MalnatiCUT-CUT7575----150$00-
--Anirban LahiriA. LahiriCUT-CUT7575----150$00-
--Troy MerrittT. MerrittCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Greg ChalmersG. ChalmersCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Shane LowryS. LowryCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Ernie ElsE. ElsCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelCUT-CUT7674----150$00-
--Jason BohnJ. BohnCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Bryce MolderB. MolderCUT-CUT7477----151$00-
--Mark HubbardM. HubbardCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Fabian GomezF. GomezCUT-CUT7873----151$00-
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Jerry KellyJ. KellyCUT-CUT7477----151$00-
--Bubba WatsonB. WatsonCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Derek FathauerD. FathauerCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Sean O'HairS. O'HairCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--D.A. PointsD.A. PointsCUT-CUT7379----152$00-
--Johnson WagnerJ. WagnerCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--Brett StegmaierB. StegmaierCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Vaughn TaylorV. TaylorCUT-CUT7577----152$00-
--Matt EveryM. EveryCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--Tyrone van AswegenT. van AswegenCUT-CUT7578----153$00-
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireCUT-CUT7777----154$00-
--Robert GarrigusR. GarrigusCUT-CUT7580----155$00-
--Danny LeeD. LeeCUT-CUT7877----155$00-
--Zac BlairZ. BlairCUT-CUT7680----156$00-
--Harris EnglishH. EnglishCUT-CUT8476----160$00-
--Scott PiercyS. PiercyCUT-CUT8084----164$00-
--Kevin NaK. NaWD-WD11--------$00-
--Danny WillettD. WillettWD-WD7940----79$00-

Now

ESPN UK @ESPNUK

What do these 3 things have in common? 1. Wayne Rooney⚽ 2. Ryder Cup🏆 3. All Blacks🏉 They all feature in our quiz! es.pn/2pvf0eR

Paul Biancardi @PaulBiancardi

Young players should watch Isaiah Thomas create space w/ outstanding footwork. He finds the open pocket of space quickly & knocks it down.

Matt Barrie ESPN 

After a successful "Rickie! Rickie! Rickie!" chant, the kids get their way and Rickie Fowler autograph after his 2nd round at The Players.

Matt Barrie ESPN 

Jordan Spieth walking to the scorers room, after missing cut at The Players for the third consecutive year (+4) while Rickie Fowler plays the weekend at E.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

In his first Players Championship start three years ago, Jordan Spieth was in contention on the back-nine Sunday, only to finish in a share of fourth place. Since then, he's missed three consecutive cuts, including this week. Within striking distance of the cut line Friday afternoon, he knocked his tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th hole, making double-bogey and ensuring he'd be heading home. Other big names to miss the cut include Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and Luke Donald.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

There would be a delicious irony to Vijay Singh accepting a winner's trophy Sunday afternoon at the PGA Tour's flagship event on its home course. Four years ago, Singh began litigation against the PGA Tour following a suspension for PEDs that he believes was wrongly executed. When asked about the lawsuit following his second round at The Players Championship, he said simply, "I don't want to talk about it." The 54-year-old did, however, talk about rounds of 70-68 that have him just three strokes off the lead entering this weekend.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Vijay Singh turned 54 earlier this year and recently won his first Champions Tour event. But he's stubborn about playing on the PGA Tour, where he's missed 7 straight cuts before getting into contention at the Players Championship, where he shot 68 Friday. Singh, who has 34 career PGA Tour victories, has not won since 2008.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Louis Oosthuizen posts 66, lowest score so far. Say it every time he's up there: When he's swinging it well, nobody's move looks prettier.

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

UNC's Kennedy Meeks (19pts, 16rebs), Houston's Damyean Dotson (17pts, 3-7 from 3), Oregon's Dillon Brooks (17pts, 9rebs) standouts in Game 1