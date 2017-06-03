SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Phil Mickelson said that he will skip the upcoming U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. es.pn/2sBRj1B
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|1
|Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays
|-12
|-3
|11
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T2
|5
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-9
|-4
|14
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T2
|2
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|-9
|-3
|12
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T2
|1
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|-9
|+5
|11
|65
|65
|--
|--
|130
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|2
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|-8
|-3
|16
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|1
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-8
|-2
|13
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|2
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-8
|E
|12
|70
|66
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T8
|16
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|-7
|-5
|F
|73
|69
|67
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T8
|1
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|-7
|-2
|16
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|3
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|-6
|-2
|17
|73
|67
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|3
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|-6
|-2
|17
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|3
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|-6
|-2
|16
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|47
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|-5
|-7
|F
|74
|72
|65
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|27
|Jim HermanJ. Herman
|-5
|-5
|F
|70
|74
|67
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|11
|Steve StrickerS. Stricker
|-5
|-3
|F
|74
|68
|69
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|11
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-5
|-3
|F
|70
|72
|69
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-5
|-1
|17
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|-
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|-5
|-1
|17
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|6
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-5
|E
|15
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T13
|9
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-5
|+1
|13
|66
|72
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|3
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|-4
|-2
|F
|73
|69
|70
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|3
|Bud CauleyB. Cauley
|-4
|-2
|F
|75
|67
|70
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|1
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|-4
|-1
|F
|70
|71
|71
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|8
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-4
|E
|F
|70
|70
|72
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|1
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-4
|-1
|F
|74
|67
|71
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|8
|Graham DeLaetG. DeLaet
|-4
|E
|16
|73
|67
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|14
|David LingmerthD. Lingmerth
|-4
|+1
|15
|65
|74
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|14
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|-4
|+1
|14
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|31
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-3
|-5
|F
|75
|71
|67
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|20
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|-3
|-4
|F
|72
|73
|68
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|20
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|-3
|-4
|F
|76
|69
|68
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|11
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|-3
|-3
|F
|74
|70
|69
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|6
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|-3
|-2
|F
|71
|72
|70
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|5
|Sam SaundersS. Saunders
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|74
|71
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|5
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|-3
|-1
|F
|76
|66
|71
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|5
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-3
|-1
|F
|73
|69
|71
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|5
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-3
|-1
|F
|69
|73
|71
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|9
|Brett ColettaB. Coletta
|-3
|E
|F
|72
|69
|72
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|1
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|-2
|-2
|F
|75
|69
|70
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|1
|Cheng Tsung PanC. Tsung Pan
|-2
|-2
|F
|76
|68
|70
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|1
|Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III
|-2
|-2
|F
|73
|71
|70
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|4
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|-2
|-1
|F
|72
|71
|71
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington
|-2
|E
|F
|71
|71
|72
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T44
|20
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-1
|-4
|F
|74
|73
|68
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T44
|4
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|74
|71
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T44
|9
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-1
|E
|F
|72
|71
|72
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|17
|Ricky BarnesR. Barnes
|E
|-3
|F
|70
|77
|69
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|13
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|E
|-2
|F
|76
|70
|70
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|2
|Soren KjeldsenS. Kjeldsen
|E
|-1
|F
|72
|73
|71
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|2
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|-1
|F
|76
|69
|71
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|2
|Ben MartinB. Martin
|E
|-1
|F
|71
|74
|71
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T47
|2
|Nick TaylorN. Taylor
|E
|-1
|F
|69
|76
|71
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|11
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|+1
|-2
|F
|76
|71
|70
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|4
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|+1
|E
|F
|72
|73
|72
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|4
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|+1
|E
|F
|72
|73
|72
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|18
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|+1
|+2
|F
|71
|72
|74
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T53
|29
|Camilo VillegasC. Villegas
|+1
|+3
|F
|74
|68
|75
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|6
|Zac BlairZ. Blair
|+2
|-1
|F
|75
|72
|71
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|6
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|+2
|-1
|F
|75
|72
|71
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|9
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|+2
|+1
|F
|74
|71
|73
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|3
|Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers
|+3
|E
|F
|70
|77
|72
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|12
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|+3
|+2
|F
|73
|72
|74
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|21
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|+3
|+3
|F
|73
|71
|75
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|41
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|+3
|+6
|F
|71
|70
|78
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|T65
|1
|D.A. PointsD.A. Points
|+4
|+1
|F
|71
|76
|73
|--
|220
|$0
|0
|-
|T65
|1
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|+4
|+1
|F
|74
|73
|73
|--
|220
|$0
|0
|-
|T65
|25
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|+4
|+4
|F
|70
|74
|76
|--
|220
|$0
|0
|-
|T65
|30
|Greg ChalmersG. Chalmers
|+4
|+5
|F
|75
|68
|77
|--
|220
|$0
|0
|-
|T69
|5
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|+5
|+2
|F
|73
|74
|74
|--
|221
|$0
|0
|-
|T69
|29
|Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor
|+5
|+5
|F
|73
|71
|77
|--
|221
|$0
|0
|-
|T71
|7
|Curtis LuckC. Luck
|+6
|+3
|F
|77
|70
|75
|--
|222
|$0
|0
|-
|T71
|7
|Alex CejkaA. Cejka
|+6
|+3
|F
|74
|73
|75
|--
|222
|$0
|0
|-
|T71
|7
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|+6
|+3
|F
|76
|71
|75
|--
|222
|$0
|0
|-
|T71
|7
|K.J. ChoiK.J. Choi
|+6
|+3
|F
|78
|69
|75
|--
|222
|$0
|0
|-
|75
|26
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|+7
|+6
|F
|72
|73
|78
|--
|223
|$0
|0
|-
|76
|16
|Matthew GriffinM. Griffin
|+8
|+6
|F
|75
|71
|78
|--
|224
|$0
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at+3
|-
|-
|David HearnD. Hearn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Luke ListL. List
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Luke DonaldL. Donald
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan HoffmannM. Hoffmann
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryo IshikawaR. Ishikawa
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Fabian GomezF. Gomez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter MahanH. Mahan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott GregoryS. Gregory
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|72
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Vijay SinghV. Singh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|71
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendon de JongeB. de Jonge
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Retief GoosenR. Goosen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|72
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle ReifersK. Reifers
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|80
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|71
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Carl PetterssonC. Pettersson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Smylie KaufmanS. Kaufman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Roberto CastroR. Castro
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Steven BowditchS. Bowditch
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|78
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|73
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jim FurykJ. Furyk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|81
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|74
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan ArmourR. Armour
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt EveryM. Every
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|75
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|74
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|76
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|75
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kelly KraftK. Kraft
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|78
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|75
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson WagnerJ. Wagner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan RuffelsR. Ruffels
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|81
|76
|--
|--
|157
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun
|WD
|-
|WD
|38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|56
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|WD
|+2
|17
|76
|71
|70
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
