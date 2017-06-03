The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • June 1 - 4, 2017
    CBS/TGC
  • Muirfield Village GC - Dublin, OH
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,392
  • Purse $8,700,000
    Defending Champion William McGirt
  • 85°
  • Precipitation: 2%
    Wind: SW 4 mph
    Gust: 4 mph
Round 3 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
11Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays-12-3116669----135$00-
T25Matt KucharM. Kuchar-9-4146970----139$00-
T22Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark-9-3126969----138$00-
T21Jason DufnerJ. Dufner-9+5116565----130$00-
T52Bubba WatsonB. Watson-8-3167168----139$00-
T51Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-8-2136771----138$00-
T52Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-8E127066----136$00-
T816Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman-7-5F736967--209$00-
T81Kevin KisnerK. Kisner-7-2167069----139$00-
T103Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak-6-2177367----140$00-
T103Shane LowryS. Lowry-6-2177268----140$00-
T103Lucas GloverL. Glover-6-2166773----140$00-
T1347James HahnJ. Hahn-5-7F747265--211$00-
T1327Jim HermanJ. Herman-5-5F707467--211$00-
T1311Steve StrickerS. Stricker-5-3F746869--211$00-
T1311Pat PerezP. Perez-5-3F707269--211$00-
T13-Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-5-1177070----140$00-
T13-Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-5-1176872----140$00-
T136Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-5E157168----139$00-
T139Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-5+1136672----138$00-
T213Ross FisherR. Fisher-4-2F736970--212$00-
T213Bud CauleyB. Cauley-4-2F756770--212$00-
T211Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel-4-1F707171--212$00-
T218Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-4EF707072--212$00-
T211Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-4-1F746771--212$00-
T218Graham DeLaetG. DeLaet-4E167367----140$00-
T2114David LingmerthD. Lingmerth-4+1156574----139$00-
T2114Martin LairdM. Laird-4+1147168----139$00-
T2931Jason DayJ. Day-3-5F757167--213$00-
T2920Stewart CinkS. Cink-3-4F727368--213$00-
T2920Peter UihleinP. Uihlein-3-4F766968--213$00-
T2911Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri-3-3F747069--213$00-
T296William McGirtW. McGirt-3-2F717270--213$00-
T295Sam SaundersS. Saunders-3-1F687471--213$00-
T295Adam ScottA. Scott-3-1F766671--213$00-
T295Bill HaasB. Haas-3-1F736971--213$00-
T295Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-3-1F697371--213$00-
T299Brett ColettaB. Coletta-3EF726972--213$00-
T391Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt-2-2F756970--214$00-
T391Cheng Tsung PanC. Tsung Pan-2-2F766870--214$00-
T391Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III-2-2F737170--214$00-
T394Grayson MurrayG. Murray-2-1F727171--214$00-
T3915Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington-2EF717172--214$00-
T4420Tony FinauT. Finau-1-4F747368--215$00-
T444Brian StuardB. Stuard-1-1F707471--215$00-
T449Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-1EF727172--215$00-
T4717Ricky BarnesR. BarnesE-3F707769--216$00-
T4713Mackenzie HughesM. HughesE-2F767070--216$00-
T472Soren KjeldsenS. KjeldsenE-1F727371--216$00-
T472Kevin ChappellK. ChappellE-1F766971--216$00-
T472Ben MartinB. MartinE-1F717471--216$00-
T472Nick TaylorN. TaylorE-1F697671--216$00-
T5311Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson+1-2F767170--217$00-
T534Brendan SteeleB. Steele+1EF727372--217$00-
T534Gary WoodlandG. Woodland+1EF727372--217$00-
T5318Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay+1+2F717274--217$00-
T5329Camilo VillegasC. Villegas+1+3F746875--217$00-
T586Zac BlairZ. Blair+2-1F757271--218$00-
T586Sung-hoon KangS. Kang+2-1F757271--218$00-
T589Cameron SmithC. Smith+2+1F747173--218$00-
T613Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers+3EF707772--219$00-
T6112Webb SimpsonW. Simpson+3+2F737274--219$00-
T6121Danny LeeD. Lee+3+3F737175--219$00-
T6141Russell KnoxR. Knox+3+6F717078--219$00-
T651D.A. PointsD.A. Points+4+1F717673--220$00-
T651Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans+4+1F747373--220$00-
T6525Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama+4+4F707476--220$00-
T6530Greg ChalmersG. Chalmers+4+5F756877--220$00-
T695Sean O'HairS. O'Hair+5+2F737474--221$00-
T6929Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor+5+5F737177--221$00-
T717Curtis LuckC. Luck+6+3F777075--222$00-
T717Alex CejkaA. Cejka+6+3F747375--222$00-
T717Patrick ReedP. Reed+6+3F767175--222$00-
T717K.J. ChoiK.J. Choi+6+3F786975--222$00-
7526Rod PamplingR. Pampling+7+6F727378--223$00-
7616Matthew GriffinM. Griffin+8+6F757178--224$00-
The following players failed to make the cut at+3
--David HearnD. HearnCUT-CUT7474----148$00-
--Luke ListL. ListCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Luke DonaldL. DonaldCUT-CUT7276----148$00-
--Morgan HoffmannM. HoffmannCUT-CUT7672----148$00-
--Ryo IshikawaR. IshikawaCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Fabian GomezF. GomezCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Hunter MahanH. MahanCUT-CUT7573----148$00-
--Scott GregoryS. GregoryCUT-CUT7672----148$00-
--Hudson SwaffordH. SwaffordCUT-CUT7277----149$00-
--Scott PiercyS. PiercyCUT-CUT7772----149$00-
--Vijay SinghV. SinghCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelCUT-CUT7871----149$00-
--Brendon de JongeB. de JongeCUT-CUT7277----149$00-
--Retief GoosenR. GoosenCUT-CUT7772----149$00-
--Kyle ReifersK. ReifersCUT-CUT7080----150$00-
--Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloCUT-CUT7971----150$00-
--Carl PetterssonC. PetterssonCUT-CUT7773----150$00-
--Smylie KaufmanS. KaufmanCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Roberto CastroR. CastroCUT-CUT7773----150$00-
--Scott BrownS. BrownCUT-CUT7575----150$00-
--Steven BowditchS. BowditchCUT-CUT7278----150$00-
--Jon RahmJ. RahmCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Ryan MooreR. MooreCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireCUT-CUT7873----151$00-
--Jim FurykJ. FurykCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Keegan BradleyK. BradleyCUT-CUT7081----151$00-
--Aaron BaddeleyA. BaddeleyCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Chris KirkC. KirkCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonCUT-CUT7874----152$00-
--Ryan ArmourR. ArmourCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Michael KimM. KimCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Matt EveryM. EveryCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Kevin TwayK. TwayCUT-CUT7775----152$00-
--Brian HarmanB. HarmanCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Adam HadwinA. HadwinCUT-CUT7874----152$00-
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodCUT-CUT7776----153$00-
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaCUT-CUT7875----153$00-
--Kelly KraftK. KraftCUT-CUT7876----154$00-
--J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesCUT-CUT7678----154$00-
--Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley IIICUT-CUT7975----154$00-
--Johnson WagnerJ. WagnerCUT-CUT7876----154$00-
--Ryan RuffelsR. RuffelsCUT-CUT8176----157$00-
--J.J. SpaunJ.J. SpaunWD-WD38--------$00-
-56Si Woo KimS. Woo KimWD+217767170--147$00-

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

First 36 holes: Jason Dufner made one bogey, led by 5. First five holes today: Dufner makes four bogeys, tied for the lead.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

First 36 holes: Jason Dufner made one bogey, led by 5. First five holes today: Dufner makes four birdies, tied for the lead.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

First 36 holes: Jason Dufner made one birdie, led by 5. First five holes today: Dufner makes four bogeys, tied for the lead.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

First 36 holes: Jason Dufner made one birdie, led by 5. First five holes today: Dufner makes four birdies, tied for the lead.

Bob Harig @BobHarig

Only 5 holes for Dufner's 5-shot advantage to be gone. It didn't help missing a 1 footer

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Some days your the star, some days you're just Bob Harig's camera man!

