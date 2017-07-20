Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Branden Grace is 7-under on this par-70 course and has two holes to play, including a par-5. I'll let you do the math.
|1
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-6
|-
|65
|69
|--
|--
|134
|$0
|0
|2
|-
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-4
|-
|65
|71
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|T3
|42
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|-3
|-7
|16
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-3
|-
|67
|70
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|T3
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-3
|-
|65
|72
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|T6
|29
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-2
|-5
|10
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|1
|Richie RamsayR. Ramsay
|-2
|-
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|T8
|2
|Richard BlandR. Bland
|-1
|-
|67
|72
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T8
|2
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-1
|-
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T8
|2
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-1
|-
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T8
|2
|Austin ConnellyA. Connelly
|-1
|-
|67
|72
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T12
|49
|Shaun NorrisS. Norris
|E
|-5
|F
|71
|74
|65
|--
|210
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|49
|Scott HendS. Hend
|E
|-5
|F
|71
|74
|65
|--
|210
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|49
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|-5
|F
|69
|76
|65
|--
|210
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|12
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|E
|-2
|8
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|12
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|E
|-2
|5
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|12
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|E
|-2
|3
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|8
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|E
|-1
|2
|75
|66
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|2
|Chan KimC. Kim
|E
|E
|2
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|2
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|E
|E
|1
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|2
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|E
|E
|1
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T12
|2
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|E
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Kent BulleK. Bulle
|E
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|E
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|E
|-
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Joost LuitenJ. Luiten
|E
|-
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|E
|-
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T12
|2
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|E
|-
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T29
|32
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|+1
|-4
|F
|76
|69
|66
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|32
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|+1
|-4
|F
|69
|76
|66
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|32
|David DrysdaleD. Drysdale
|+1
|-4
|F
|72
|73
|66
|--
|211
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|16
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|+1
|-3
|16
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|16
|Matthew SouthgateM. Southgate
|+1
|-3
|13
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|6
|Chris WoodC. Wood
|+1
|-2
|12
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|6
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|+1
|-2
|11
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|6
|Kevin NaK. Na
|+1
|-2
|10
|68
|75
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|9
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|+1
|E
|3
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T29
|9
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|+1
|E
|2
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|6
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|+2
|-2
|F
|69
|75
|68
|--
|212
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|6
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|+2
|-2
|15
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|4
|Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee
|+2
|-1
|12
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|4
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|+2
|-1
|10
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|4
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|+2
|-1
|10
|66
|77
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|4
|Andrew JohnstonA. Johnston
|+2
|-1
|8
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Steve StrickerS. Stricker
|+2
|E
|7
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|+2
|E
|7
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen
|+2
|E
|5
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Haotong LiH. Li
|+2
|E
|5
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|15
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|+2
|E
|4
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T39
|19
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+2
|+1
|2
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|10
|Brandon StoneB. Stone
|+3
|-2
|F
|73
|72
|68
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|6
|Alfie PlantA. Plant
|+3
|-1
|F
|71
|73
|69
|--
|213
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|6
|Kyung-tae KimK. Kim
|+3
|-1
|17
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|6
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|+3
|-1
|17
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|6
|Andrew DodtA. Dodt
|+3
|-1
|15
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|16
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|+3
|E
|11
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|16
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|+3
|E
|8
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|27
|Yi Keun ChangY. Keun Chang
|+3
|+1
|8
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T51
|27
|Soren KjeldsenS. Kjeldsen
|+3
|+1
|6
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|1
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|+4
|-1
|F
|71
|74
|69
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|1
|Young-han SongY. Song
|+4
|-1
|F
|71
|74
|69
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|1
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|+4
|-1
|F
|71
|74
|69
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|1
|Andy SullivanA. Sullivan
|+4
|-1
|F
|70
|75
|69
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|1
|Toby TreeT. Tree
|+4
|-1
|F
|70
|75
|69
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|15
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|+4
|E
|F
|68
|76
|70
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|15
|Joseph DeanJ. Dean
|+4
|E
|F
|72
|72
|70
|--
|214
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|15
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|+4
|E
|14
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T60
|36
|Laurie CanterL. Canter
|+4
|+2
|6
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T69
|8
|Michael Lorenzo-VeraM. Lorenzo-Vera
|+5
|E
|F
|75
|70
|70
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T69
|8
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|+5
|E
|F
|71
|74
|70
|--
|215
|$0
|0
|-
|T69
|24
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|+5
|+1
|14
|68
|76
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|11
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|+6
|+1
|F
|72
|73
|71
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|27
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|+6
|+2
|14
|66
|78
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T72
|27
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|+6
|+2
|14
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T75
|14
|Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley
|+7
|+2
|F
|69
|76
|72
|--
|217
|$0
|0
|-
|T75
|30
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|+7
|+3
|13
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|77
|16
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|+8
|+3
|F
|71
|74
|73
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
Branden Grace is 7-under on this par-70 course and has two holes to play, including a par-5. I'll let you do the math.
Rickie Fowler nearly aced the par-4 fifth hole. Played the break a little too low.
By his own admission, Jason Day left the course "in a coffin" on Friday after a 6-6-6 finish that looked to have ended his tournament. Angry, he watched a movie, ate some ice cream and started thinking about heading home. By 9pm, he had made the cut. Today was very different. "This is the day for someone to shoot a 62," he said post-round. If that happens, it will be a major tournament first.
Jordan Spieth leading a major again. ... first time he's been in contention since '16 Masters. espn.com/golf/theopen17…
Perfect weather for golf this morning... #TheOpen (69 -1 total +4) pic.twitter.com/plQoZ0nXqA
He made it on the cut mark yesterday, and Jason Day takes advantage of the calm conditions, shooting a 65 -- the joint lowest round of the day so far. It could have been even better if putts on 17 and 18 had dropped.
Justin Rose can't see past leader Jordan Spieth for the winner at Royal Birkdale. "He's obviously done all the right things to score well," said Rose after posting a 69 Saturday. "He'll probably find his rhythm a bit more out there today. The greens have obviously been receptive. The way he's putting, he's going to make some birdies today. So the chasing pack will have to chase pretty hard."
There's always one: South African Shaun Norris had the dubious honour of being out first this morning without a playing partner. He responded by shooting a 65, which will be a contender for low round of the day, and is now T11.
Shaun Norris shoots 65 as a single. Somewhere in Augusta, Jeff Knox stares longingly at the TV, biting his lip and shaking his head.
Shaun Norris shoots 65 as a single in the first tee time of the day. Won't be the lowest score we see. It's out there, people.
With the 36-hole cut now made at The Open, only 19 golfers have made the cut at all three majors so far in 2017. Of those 19, six of them (Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama and Charley Hoffman) are all inside the top 10 at Royal Birkdale.
Was there bad weather at The Open yesterday? I don't even remember. Absolutely perfect today. Little breeze. Big yellow thing in the sky.
AM RT: From weather to scoring, everything about The Open has epitomized what this tournament is all about. Column: es.pn/2gRanI5
Tee times for The Open at Royal Birkdale . . . Amazing leaders do not tee off until nearly 4 pm local time espn.com/golf/theopen17…
Set fair 😎 'Moving day' at #TheOpen might be made that bit easier by an upturn in the weather... pic.twitter.com/g19bDMtj6M
Rory McIlroy charged up the leaderboard on Friday. Will he continue that climb Saturday? es.pn/2uIZNZl
Love @JordanSpieth! Good luck tomorrow @TheOpen. Pulling hard for you. Keep it Going! pic.twitter.com/GHp1mEzWbO
ICYMI: The afternoon weather at Royal Birkdale prolonged Jason Day's tournament. es.pn/2txKlzr
Had it going for a while there! I'm sure it'll be a great weekend at #theopen. pic.twitter.com/NHWMNEsB2z
