Steven Saunders ESPN UK

By his own admission, Jason Day left the course "in a coffin" on Friday after a 6-6-6 finish that looked to have ended his tournament. Angry, he watched a movie, ate some ice cream and started thinking about heading home. By 9pm, he had made the cut. Today was very different. "This is the day for someone to shoot a 62," he said post-round. If that happens, it will be a major tournament first.