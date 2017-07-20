The Open

  • July 20 - 23, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • Royal Birkdale GC - Lancashire, England
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,156
  • Purse $10,250,000
    Defending Champion Henrik Stenson
Leaderboard

Round 3 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-6-6569----134$00
2-Matt KucharM. Kuchar-4-6571----136$00
T342Branden GraceB. Grace-3-7167074----144$00-
T3-Ian PoulterI. Poulter-3-6770----137$00
T3-Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-3-6572----137$00
T629Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-2-5107172----143$00-
T61Richie RamsayR. Ramsay-2-6870----138$00
T82Richard BlandR. Bland-1-6772----139$00
T82Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-1-7069----139$00
T82Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-1-7168----139$00
T82Austin ConnellyA. Connelly-1-6772----139$00
T1249Shaun NorrisS. NorrisE-5F717465--210$00-
T1249Scott HendS. HendE-5F717465--210$00-
T1249Jason DayJ. DayE-5F697665--210$00-
T1212Henrik StensonH. StensonE-286973----142$00-
T1212Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-257171----142$00-
T1212Ross FisherR. FisherE-237072----142$00-
T128Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonE-127566----141$00-
T122Chan KimC. KimEE27268----140$00-
T122Russell HenleyR. HenleyEE17070----140$00-
T122Hideki MatsuyamaH. MatsuyamaEE16872----140$00-
T122Alex NorenA. NorenE-6872----140$00
T122Kent BulleK. BulleE-6872----140$00
T122Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-6872----140$00
T122Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloE-6773----140$00
T122Joost LuitenJ. LuitenE-6872----140$00
T122Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanE-6773----140$00
T122Jamie LovemarkJ. LovemarkE-7169----140$00
T2932Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood+1-4F766966--211$00-
T2932Marc LeishmanM. Leishman+1-4F697666--211$00-
T2932David DrysdaleD. Drysdale+1-4F727366--211$00-
T2916Jason DufnerJ. Dufner+1-3167371----144$00-
T2916Matthew SouthgateM. Southgate+1-3137272----144$00-
T296Chris WoodC. Wood+1-2127172----143$00-
T296J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes+1-2117172----143$00-
T296Kevin NaK. Na+1-2106875----143$00-
T299Sung-hoon KangS. Kang+1E36873----141$00-
T299Ernie ElsE. Els+1E26873----141$00-
T396Thomas PietersT. Pieters+2-2F697568--212$00-
T396Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele+2-2156975----144$00-
T394Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee+2-1127073----143$00-
T394Jon RahmJ. Rahm+2-1106974----143$00-
T394Paul CaseyP. Casey+2-1106677----143$00-
T394Andrew JohnstonA. Johnston+2-186974----143$00-
T3915Steve StrickerS. Stricker+2E77072----142$00-
T3915Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick+2E76973----142$00-
T3915Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen+2E57072----142$00-
T3915Haotong LiH. Li+2E56973----142$00-
T3915Sergio GarciaS. Garcia+2E47369----142$00-
T3919Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+2+127071----141$00-
T5110Brandon StoneB. Stone+3-2F737268--213$00-
T516Alfie PlantA. Plant+3-1F717369--213$00-
T516Kyung-tae KimK. Kim+3-1177371----144$00-
T516Peter UihleinP. Uihlein+3-1177272----144$00-
T516Andrew DodtA. Dodt+3-1156975----144$00-
T5116Tony FinauT. Finau+3E117073----143$00-
T5116Adam ScottA. Scott+3E86974----143$00-
T5127Yi Keun ChangY. Keun Chang+3+187171----142$00-
T5127Soren KjeldsenS. Kjeldsen+3+167171----142$00-
T601Justin RoseJ. Rose+4-1F717469--214$00-
T601Young-han SongY. Song+4-1F717469--214$00-
T601Lee WestwoodL. Westwood+4-1F717469--214$00-
T601Andy SullivanA. Sullivan+4-1F707569--214$00-
T601Toby TreeT. Tree+4-1F707569--214$00-
T6015James HahnJ. Hahn+4EF687670--214$00-
T6015Joseph DeanJ. Dean+4EF727270--214$00-
T6015Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker+4E147272----144$00-
T6036Laurie CanterL. Canter+4+267072----142$00-
T698Michael Lorenzo-VeraM. Lorenzo-Vera+5EF757070--215$00-
T698Webb SimpsonW. Simpson+5EF717470--215$00-
T6924Daniel BergerD. Berger+5+1146876----144$00-
T7211Sean O'HairS. O'Hair+6+1F727371--216$00-
T7227Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel+6+2146678----144$00-
T7227Martin KaymerM. Kaymer+6+2147272----144$00-
T7514Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley+7+2F697672--217$00-
T7530Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger+7+3136975----144$00-
7716Danny WillettD. Willett+8+3F717473--218$00-
The following players failed to make the cut at+5
--Roberto CastroR. CastroCUT-CUT7644----76$00-
--Shiv KapurS. KapurCUT-CUT7373----146$00-
--Alexander LevyA. LevyCUT-CUT7113----71$00-
--Anirban LahiriA. LahiriCUT-CUT7373----146$00-
--Padraig HarringtonP. HarringtonCUT-CUT7373----146$00-
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimCUT-CUT7076----146$00-
--Mark FosterM. FosterCUT-CUT7571----146$00-
--Julian SuriJ. SuriCUT-CUT7472----146$00-
--David LipskyD. LipskyCUT-CUT6878----146$00-
--Ryan FoxR. FoxCUT-CUT7472----146$00-
--Pablo LarrazabalP. LarrazabalCUT-CUT7274----146$00-
--Paul BroadhurstP. BroadhurstCUT-CUT7572----147$00-
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Fabrizio ZanottiF. ZanottiCUT-CUT7721----77$00-
--Justin ThomasJ. ThomasCUT-CUT6780----147$00-
--Robert StrebR. StrebCUT-CUT6978----147$00-
--Adam BlandA. BlandCUT-CUT7572----147$00-
--Matthew GriffinM. GriffinCUT-CUT7077----147$00-
--Martin LairdM. LairdCUT-CUT6879----147$00-
--Francesco MolinariF. MolinariCUT-CUT7374----147$00-
--Paul WaringP. WaringCUT-CUT7473----147$00-
--Ryan MooreR. MooreCUT-CUT7474----148$00-
--Tom LehmanT. LehmanCUT-CUT7276----148$00-
--Byeong Hun AnB. Hun AnCUT-CUT7771----148$00-
--Dylan FrittelliD. FrittelliCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Darren ClarkeD. ClarkeCUT-CUT7573----148$00-
--Alexander BjorkA. BjorkCUT-CUT7573----148$00-
--Brian HarmanB. HarmanCUT-CUT7078----148$00-
--Kevin ChappellK. ChappellCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Patrick ReedP. ReedCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Kyle StanleyK. StanleyCUT-CUT7078----148$00-
--Gi-Whan KimG. KimCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Haydn McCullenH. McCullenCUT-CUT7375----148$00-
--Jbe' KrugerJ. KrugerCUT-CUT7672----148$00-
--Ryan McCarthyR. McCarthyCUT-CUT7672----148$00-
--Stuart ManleyS. ManleyCUT-CUT6881----149$00-
--Emiliano GrilloE. GrilloCUT-CUT7673----149$00-
--Charles Howell IIIC. Howell IIICUT-CUT7422----96$00-
--Pat PerezP. PerezCUT-CUT7475----149$00-
--Connor SymeC. SymeCUT-CUT7376----149$00-
--William McGirtW. McGirtCUT-CUT7772----149$00-
--Bill HaasB. HaasCUT-CUT7178----149$00-
--Cameron SmithC. SmithCUT-CUT7475----149$00-
--Paul LawrieP. LawrieCUT-CUT7079----149$00-
--Ashley HallA. HallCUT-CUT7558----75$00-
--Jeunghun WangJ. WangCUT-CUT7773----150$00-
--Stewart CinkS. CinkCUT-CUT7773----150$00-
--Prayad MarksaengP. MarksaengCUT-CUT7674----150$00-
--David HorseyD. HorseyCUT-CUT7575----150$00-
--Shane LowryS. LowryCUT-CUT7278----150$00-
--Mike HendryM. HendryCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaCUT-CUT7179----150$00-
--Phil MickelsonP. MickelsonCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Mark O'MearaM. O'MearaCUT-CUT8170----151$00-
--David DuvalD. DuvalCUT-CUT7972----151$00-
--Luca CianchettiL. CianchettiCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Tyrrell HattonT. HattonCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Nick McCarthyN. McCarthyCUT-CUT7477----151$00-
--Maverick McNealyM. McNealyCUT-CUT7874----152$00-
--Darren FichardtD. FichardtCUT-CUT7181----152$00-
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Wesley BryanW. BryanCUT-CUT7410----74$00-
--Harry EllisH. EllisCUT-CUT7775----152$00-
--Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenCUT-CUT7874----152$00-
--Matthieu PavonM. PavonCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--John DalyJ. DalyCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--Callum ShinkwinC. ShinkwinCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--Hideto TaniharaH. TaniharaCUT-CUT7775----152$00-
--Yusaku MiyazatoY. MiyazatoCUT-CUT7082----152$00-
--Sandy LyleS. LyleCUT-CUT7776----153$00-
--Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeauCUT-CUT7677----153$00-
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleCUT-CUT7613----89$00-
--Adam HadwinA. HadwinCUT-CUT7182----153$00-
--Sebastian MunozS. MunozCUT-CUT7479----153$00-
--Phachara KhongwatmaiP. KhongwatmaiCUT-CUT7480----154$00-
--Robert DinwiddieR. DinwiddieCUT-CUT7779----156$00-
--Adam HodkinsonA. HodkinsonCUT-CUT8076----156$00-
--Todd HamiltonT. HamiltonCUT-CUT7979----158$00-

Now

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Branden Grace is 7-under on this par-70 course and has two holes to play, including a par-5. I'll let you do the math.

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

By his own admission, Jason Day left the course "in a coffin" on Friday after a 6-6-6 finish that looked to have ended his tournament. Angry, he watched a movie, ate some ice cream and started thinking about heading home. By 9pm, he had made the cut. Today was very different. "This is the day for someone to shoot a 62," he said post-round. If that happens, it will be a major tournament first.

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

He made it on the cut mark yesterday, and Jason Day takes advantage of the calm conditions, shooting a 65 -- the joint lowest round of the day so far. It could have been even better if putts on 17 and 18 had dropped.

Leo Spall UK Correspondent 

Justin Rose can't see past leader Jordan Spieth for the winner at Royal Birkdale. "He's obviously done all the right things to score well," said Rose after posting a 69 Saturday. "He'll probably find his rhythm a bit more out there today. The greens have obviously been receptive. The way he's putting, he's going to make some birdies today. So the chasing pack will have to chase pretty hard."

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

There's always one: South African Shaun Norris had the dubious honour of being out first this morning without a playing partner. He responded by shooting a 65, which will be a contender for low round of the day, and is now T11.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Shaun Norris shoots 65 as a single. Somewhere in Augusta, Jeff Knox stares longingly at the TV, biting his lip and shaking his head.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Shaun Norris shoots 65 as a single in the first tee time of the day. Won't be the lowest score we see. It's out there, people.

Kevin Maguire Golf 

With the 36-hole cut now made at The Open, only 19 golfers have made the cut at all three majors so far in 2017. Of those 19, six of them (Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama and Charley Hoffman) are all inside the top 10 at Royal Birkdale.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Was there bad weather at The Open yesterday? I don't even remember. Absolutely perfect today. Little breeze. Big yellow thing in the sky.