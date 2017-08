Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Jim Furyk has always been a fan of Quail Hollow and he won the PGA Tour event here in 2006. But he sees the course not playing the same for the PGA Championship. "It's just a different golf course than we've seen,'' said the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain. "It's a different animal than we've seen in May for a very long time.''