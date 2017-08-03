World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

  • August 3 - 6, 2017
    CBS/TGC
  • Firestone CC (South) - Akron, OH
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,400
  • Purse $9,750,000
    Defending Champion Dustin Johnson
  • 72°
  • Precipitation: 55%
    Wind: S 6 mph
    Gust: 6 mph
LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats

Round 1 - In Progress
Auto Update: On
Follow Featured Group

Follow Featured Group
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker-3-37----------$00-
T1-Bubba WatsonB. Watson-3-37----------$00-
T1-Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-3-33----------$00-
T4-Russell KnoxR. Knox-2-28----------$00-
T4-Shaun NorrisS. Norris-2-28----------$00-
T4-Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-2-25----------$00-
T4-Hideto TaniharaH. Tanihara-2-24----------$00-
T4-Paul LawrieP. Lawrie-2-24----------$00-
T4-Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-2-22----------$00-
T10-Wesley BryanW. Bryan-1-18----------$00-
T10-Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-1-17----------$00-
T10-Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas-1-16----------$00-
T10-Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-1-16----------$00-
T10-Chris WoodC. Wood-1-15----------$00-
T10-Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-1-15----------$00-
T10-Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-1-14----------$00-
T10-Alex NorenA. Noren-1-14----------$00-
T10-Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen-1-13----------$00-
T10-Henrik StensonH. Stenson-1-12----------$00-
T10-Bill HaasB. Haas-1-12----------$00-
T10-Adam ScottA. Scott-1-11----------$00-
T10-Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-1-11----------$00-
T23-Lee WestwoodL. WestwoodEE9----------$00-
T23-Kevin KisnerK. KisnerEE8----------$00-
T23-Sam BrazelS. BrazelEE7----------$00-
T23-Hudson SwaffordH. SwaffordEE7----------$00-
T23-Pat PerezP. PerezEE6----------$00-
T23-Renato ParatoreR. ParatoreEE6----------$00-
T23-Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyEE6----------$00-
T23-Jason DayJ. DayEE6----------$00-
T23-Branden GraceB. GraceEE5----------$00-
T23-Andres RomeroA. RomeroEE5----------$00-
T23-Brooks KoepkaB. KoepkaEE5----------$00-
T23-Thomas PietersT. PietersEE4----------$00-
T23-Russell HenleyR. HenleyEE4----------$00-
T23-J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesEE3----------$00-
T23-Fabrizio ZanottiF. ZanottiEE3----------$00-
T23-Patrick ReedP. ReedEE3----------$00-
T23-Ryan MooreR. MooreEE2----------$00-
T23-Paul CaseyP. CaseyEE2----------$00-
T23-Si Woo KimS. Woo KimEE2----------$00-
T23-Justin RoseJ. RoseEE2----------$00-
T23-Adam HadwinA. HadwinEE2----------$00-
T23-Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, IIIEE1----------$00-
T23-Jon RahmJ. RahmEE1----------$00-
T23-Justin ThomasJ. ThomasEE1----------$00-
T23-Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaEE1----------$00-
T23-Sergio GarciaS. GarciaEE1----------$00-
T23-Matt KucharM. KucharEE1----------$00-
T23-Kevin ChappellK. ChappellEE1----------$00-
T23-Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanEE1----------$00-
T52-Kyle StanleyK. Stanley+1+19----------$00-
T52-Francesco MolinariF. Molinari+1+18----------$00-
T52-Ross FisherR. Fisher+1+18----------$00-
T52-Jeunghun WangJ. Wang+1+18----------$00-
T52-Scott HendS. Hend+1+17----------$00-
T52-Brian HarmanB. Harman+1+17----------$00-
T52-Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton+1+16----------$00-
T52-Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau+1+15----------$00-
T52-Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen+1+14----------$00-
T52-Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel+1+12----------$00-
T52-Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee+1+11----------$00-
T63-Danny WillettD. Willett+2+27----------$00-
T63-Billy HorschelB. Horschel+2+26----------$00-
T63-Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson+2+24----------$00-
T63-Rod PamplingR. Pampling+2+23----------$00-
T63-Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick+2+22----------$00-
T68-Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger+3+39----------$00-
T68-Gary WoodlandG. Woodland+3+35----------$00-
70-Brendan SteeleB. Steele+4+48----------$00-
--Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloE-----------$00
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodE-----------$00
--Daniel BergerD. BergerE-----------$00
--Andy SullivanA. SullivanE-----------$00
--Mackenzie HughesM. HughesE-----------$00
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerE-----------$00

Now

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Why give Steph Curry an exemption? There's 49 of top 50 at Firestone and Wie leads a major, but biggest news will be Web event. That's why.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Rory McIlroy: "I hate the term fired or sacked or axed, because that's definitely not what it was. I just changed my path a little bit."

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

What did tour pros tell me Steph Curry would shoot for two rounds at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic? They're not optimistic.

play1:28

Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

Got to cover Serena & Venus Williams debuts at the majors, the very very best Pete/Andre matches, Roddick, Capriati, Courier & so many more

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Jordan Spieth disputes the idea that the wayward tee shot at the 13th during the final round of The Open was as far off as reported. "100 yards?'' He said it was more like 20, and the ball hitting a spectator made it worse. "It really wasn't that bad,'' he said. "I mean, it wasn't a good shot. It was a foul ball to the right, but I need to back myself up here in saying that I'm capable of hitting worse shots than that, okay?'' Spieth managed to bogey the hole, then played the next 5 in 4 under par on his way to winning.

espnW @espnW

Whatever. It. Takes. Georgia Hall is determined to land her dream gig: a spot on the roster for the Solheim Cup. es.pn/2hohlof