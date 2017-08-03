Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Why give Steph Curry an exemption? There's 49 of top 50 at Firestone and Wie leads a major, but biggest news will be Web event. That's why.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|-
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|-3
|-3
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|-3
|-3
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-3
|-3
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Shaun NorrisS. Norris
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-2
|-2
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Hideto TaniharaH. Tanihara
|-2
|-2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Paul LawrieP. Lawrie
|-2
|-2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|-2
|-2
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-1
|-1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Chris WoodC. Wood
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|-1
|-1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T10
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-1
|-1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Sam BrazelS. Brazel
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Renato ParatoreR. Paratore
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Andres RomeroA. Romero
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Fabrizio ZanottiF. Zanotti
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T23
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Jeunghun WangJ. Wang
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Scott HendS. Hend
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|+1
|+1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|-
|Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee
|+1
|+1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T63
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|+2
|+2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T63
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|+2
|+2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T63
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T63
|-
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|+2
|+2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T63
|-
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|+2
|+2
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T68
|-
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|+3
|+3
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T68
|-
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|+3
|+3
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|70
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|+4
|+4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Andy SullivanA. Sullivan
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
Why give Steph Curry an exemption? There's 49 of top 50 at Firestone and Wie leads a major, but biggest news will be Web event. That's why.
You made it look easy @adidasGolf twitter.com/adidasgolf/sta…
MLS commissioner Don Garber is confident David Beckham's Miami group will join the league by fall.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Rory McIlroy: "I hate the term fired or sacked or axed, because that's definitely not what it was. I just changed my path a little bit."
What did tour pros tell me Steph Curry would shoot for two rounds at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic? They're not optimistic.
Thanks @adidasGolf. Can't decide which I like more! twitter.com/adidasgolf/sta…
Garber and small group of owners authorized to finalize details of Beckham's Miami MLS team.
The explanation is a noble objective...but I doubt that it's the true intent behind the rule twitter.com/anwarrichardso…
Got to cover Serena & Venus Williams debuts at the majors, the very very best Pete/Andre matches, Roddick, Capriati, Courier & so many more
Our @MarcJSpearsESPN does Africa - and he's chronicling it all. We begin in Johannesburg, South Africa. undf.td/2vp82dW
Check out @JalenandJacoby => Warriors Adding Kevin Durant Affecting Under Armour's Stock Price? youtube.com/watch?v=V-I5Ta…
Jordan Spieth disputes the idea that the wayward tee shot at the 13th during the final round of The Open was as far off as reported. "100 yards?'' He said it was more like 20, and the ball hitting a spectator made it worse. "It really wasn't that bad,'' he said. "I mean, it wasn't a good shot. It was a foul ball to the right, but I need to back myself up here in saying that I'm capable of hitting worse shots than that, okay?'' Spieth managed to bogey the hole, then played the next 5 in 4 under par on his way to winning.
Looks like I was first to grab the new TaylorMade long irons. You boys are in for a treat.... pic.twitter.com/4TZ1LZos0k
Huge s/o to @WGC_Bridgestone for supporting @LJFamFoundation . Don't leave us for the tour @TheRealJRSmith!!! 💪🏾💯💼… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Testing some new @TaylorMadeGolf irons today. So pure! pic.twitter.com/R7YqxteJVE
Whatever. It. Takes. Georgia Hall is determined to land her dream gig: a spot on the roster for the Solheim Cup. es.pn/2hohlof
Doug Williams says HBCUs are as vital as ever: 'The worst thing to do is for people to say that we don't' undf.td/2veJuUo