Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Jordan Spieth disputes the idea that the wayward tee shot at the 13th during the final round of The Open was as far off as reported. "100 yards?'' He said it was more like 20, and the ball hitting a spectator made it worse. "It really wasn't that bad,'' he said. "I mean, it wasn't a good shot. It was a foul ball to the right, but I need to back myself up here in saying that I'm capable of hitting worse shots than that, okay?'' Spieth managed to bogey the hole, then played the next 5 in 4 under par on his way to winning.