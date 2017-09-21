Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer
Hideki Matsuyama finished the PGA Tour regular season as the FedEx Cup points leader, but following results of MC-23rd-47th in the first three playoff events, he'd dropped all the way to seventh entering this week's Tour Championship. Reportedly dealing with a nagging hip injury, Matsuyama could only manage an opening-round 5-over 75 on Thursday, but showed signs of rounding into form today, posting a 68 that could at least help give him a little momentum entering this weekend -- and next week's Presidents Cup.