Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer

Kyle Stanley has endured some narrow misses in trying to qualify for the Tour Championship, including being 31st on the points list five years ago, but his maiden voyage to East Lake has been worth the wait so far. Stanley opened with a 6-under 64 to grab a two-stroke lead, though one he couldn't quite explain after the round. "It's been a goal to be here," he said. "Once we accomplished that, it's not like all the stress goes away or anything. You still want to come here and play really well. I guess it kind of frees you up a little bit, being a small field and you can come in here and play pretty aggressively."