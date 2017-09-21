TOUR Championship

  • September 21 - 24, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • East Lake GC - Atlanta, GA
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,362
  • Purse $8,750,000
    Defending Champion Rory McIlroy
  • 86°
  • Precipitation: 40%
    Wind: ESE 4 mph
    Gust: 4 mph
Round 2 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
11Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-8-4766------66$00-
2-Paul CaseyP. Casey-7-3966------66$00-
31Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-6-2866------66$00-
T47Justin RoseJ. Rose-5-31368------68$00-
T47Jason DufnerJ. Dufner-5-31268------68$00-
T42Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-5-21167------67$00-
T42Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-5-21067------67$00-
T42Daniel BergerD. Berger-5-1866------66$00-
T43Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-5+1764------64$00-
T107Patrick ReedP. Reed-4-31469------69$00-
T104Jon RahmJ. Rahm-4-11067------67$00-
T104Russell HenleyR. Henley-4-1967------67$00-
T134Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-3-21469------69$00-
T137Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-3E1167------67$00-
T156Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-2-31671------71$00-
T152Jason DayJ. Day-2-11469------69$00-
T154Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-2E1368------68$00-
T187Sergio GarciaS. Garcia-1-41673------73$00-
T187Kevin KisnerK. Kisner-1+11268------68$00-
T187Pat PerezP. Perez-1+11268------68$00-
T217Patrick CantlayP. CantlayE-4F7466----140$00-
T2110Tony FinauT. FinauE+21268------68$00-
236Matt KucharM. Kuchar+1+21569------69$00-
241Brian HarmanB. Harman+2E1672------72$00-
T254Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama+3-2F7568----143$00-
T254Marc LeishmanM. Leishman+3+21671------71$00-
272Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman+6+31673------73$00-
283Rickie FowlerR. Fowler+7+4F7374----147$00-
T291Kevin ChappellK. Chappell+8+2F7672----148$00-
T296Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas+8+61672------72$00-

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Hideki Matsuyama finished the PGA Tour regular season as the FedEx Cup points leader, but following results of MC-23rd-47th in the first three playoff events, he'd dropped all the way to seventh entering this week's Tour Championship. Reportedly dealing with a nagging hip injury, Matsuyama could only manage an opening-round 5-over 75 on Thursday, but showed signs of rounding into form today, posting a 68 that could at least help give him a little momentum entering this weekend -- and next week's Presidents Cup.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are paired together at the Tour Championship today for the eighth time during these FedEx Cup playoffs, the 14th time this season and the 24th time in their PGA Tour careers. On these occasions, the two buddies have fared well against each other, with Spieth compiling a 69.10 scoring average and Thomas just off that pace at 69.70.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

A few years ago, East Lake Golf Club started giving the Tour Championship winner a replica of Bobby Jones' famous Calamity Jane putter as a gift for winning at his home course. This year, that gift has become an official trophy for the tournament. Sidled next to the FedEx Cup by the first tee all week, the putter will be presented to this year's tourney champion on Sunday evening.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

There was some amazing brisket served in the media dining today at the Tour Championship but not many people even got to try it... cause these beauties showed up!

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Inside the caddie dining area at East Lake Golf Club there's a Notre Dame style sign for caddies to touch everyday before the round! This week's Tour Championship winning caddie is gonna get a check for just over $150,000 (10% of the winning players purse).

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

They call it "Hotlanta" for a reason. High humidity with temps in the upper 80's has a Tour partner handing out fans to the fans at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

In a lengthy post on his website that covered a lot of ground, Tiger Woods said Friday that he is hitting shots up to 60 yards but has not yet been cleared to hit full shots. He is six months removed from April fusion surgery, the fourth on his lower back and one that has a timetable for any return still well into the future. But Woods still sounded optimistic, citing chipping contests he's had at home with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas along with a 6-day-a-week workout schedule.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger Woods hasn't played golf competitively since his fourth back surgery in April, but today he provided an update to his website on his status, which includes him feeling better but unable to hit full golf shots yet. "I'm starting to hit the ball a little further -- 60-yard shots," he wrote. "I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time."

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Yes, the 30 players at this week's Tour Championship are thinking about the $10 million first-place prize that comes with winning the FedEx Cup, but they're also thinking about the man largely credited for opening the gateway to such riches. Arnold Palmer passed away one year ago this week -- and if competitors need some tangible inspiration, they can find it here at East Lake Golf Club, where Palmer's golf bag from the 1963 Ryder Cup at this venue will be on display throughout the weekend.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

This is the second year that the nines have been reversed at East Lake, meaning instead of finishing on a tough par-3, the 18th is now a par-5, which played 586 yards on Thusday. Daniel Berger was the only player to make eagle during the opening round, hitting a 350-yard tee shot and knocking his approach to 13 feet. Berger is two shots behind leader Kyle Stanely.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

It's no secret that Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are good friends, a relationship dating back more than a decade. They also enjoy competing alongside each other, which is good, because it's been happening an awful lot lately. With early-round tee times for FedEx Cup playoff events based on the points list, they've played together seven times in the past four weeks. On Thursday at the Tour Championship, each one posted a 3-under 67 playing in the day's final twosome. Unlike other events, this one re-pairs after the opening round, but due to their identical scores, the result won't change: Spieth and Thomas will play an eighth round together during these playoffs on Friday, teeing it up at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Kyle Stanley has endured some narrow misses in trying to qualify for the Tour Championship, including being 31st on the points list five years ago, but his maiden voyage to East Lake has been worth the wait so far. Stanley opened with a 6-under 64 to grab a two-stroke lead, though one he couldn't quite explain after the round. "It's been a goal to be here," he said. "Once we accomplished that, it's not like all the stress goes away or anything. You still want to come here and play really well. I guess it kind of frees you up a little bit, being a small field and you can come in here and play pretty aggressively."

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

There were only 3 bogey free rounds at the Tour Championship Thursday. Dustin Johnson (-2), Gary Woodland (-3), and Brooks Koepka (-4). Koepka's bogey free round was made more interesting considering he hit a tee shot that got stuck in a tree! The reigning U.S. Open champ also explained why he's playing so well here this week.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

The projections will undoubtedly change, but after the first round of the Tour Championship, Jordan Spieth would be the FedEx Cup champion if it ended today. His opening 67 and tie for sixth kept him atop the standings. Tournament leader Kyle Stanley vaulted into second, with Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm following. At the very least, Stanley would need to win the Tour Championship and have Spieth finish no better than tied for 18th to win the FedEx.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

After a strong summer that saw him finish tied for second at the U.S. Open, win the WGC-Bridgestone and tie for fifth at the PGA, Hideki Matsuyama is in a rut. The Japaenese star has struggled in the playoffs, with a best finish a tie for 23rd and a missed cut. On Thursday, he opened the Tour Championship with a 5-over 75 and is 29th in the 30-player field.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

First time at the Tour Championship yet Tony Finau still has a little trouble focusing because of all the perks coming next year.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Russell Henley is a diehard Atlanta Braves fan and Wednesday night he was at SunTrust Park, decked out in team gear, leading the fans in an official version of the Tomahawk Chop. Apparently that sparked a rally for him, too. Henley opened his Tour Championship campaign with three bogeys in his first seven holes, but six birdies in his last 11 to post a 3-under 67 that vaulted him near the top of the early leaderboard.