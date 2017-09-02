Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer
Due to expected bad weather in the morning, tee times for tomorrow's third round of the Dell Technologies Championship have been moved to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, with threesomes off the first and 10th tees.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-10
|-1
|6
|67
|66
|--
|--
|133
|$0
|0
|-
|2
|13
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-9
|-5
|11
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|3
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-8
|-2
|7
|67
|69
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|3
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|-8
|-2
|6
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T3
|1
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-8
|-1
|6
|70
|65
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|4
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-7
|-2
|9
|72
|65
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-7
|-1
|7
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|4
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-7
|E
|6
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|4
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|-7
|E
|6
|70
|65
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T6
|4
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-7
|E
|6
|70
|65
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|17
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-6
|-4
|14
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|11
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|-6
|-3
|13
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|4
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|-6
|-2
|10
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-6
|-1
|9
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-6
|-1
|8
|72
|65
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|5
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-6
|E
|7
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|$0
|0
|-
|T17
|5
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-5
|-2
|13
|72
|67
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T17
|5
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-5
|-2
|12
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T17
|2
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-5
|-1
|11
|66
|72
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T17
|2
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|-5
|-1
|11
|74
|64
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T17
|2
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|-5
|-1
|9
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|6
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|-4
|-2
|13
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|-4
|-1
|12
|74
|65
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|12
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|-4
|+1
|8
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|9
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-3
|-2
|16
|74
|67
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|15
|Kevin NaK. Na
|-3
|+2
|8
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|7
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-2
|-1
|15
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|14
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|-2
|-2
|14
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|14
|Cody GribbleC. Gribble
|-2
|-2
|13
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|20
|Bud CauleyB. Cauley
|-2
|-3
|13
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|20
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-2
|-3
|13
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|20
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-2
|-3
|13
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|5
|Morgan HoffmannM. Hoffmann
|-2
|+1
|13
|75
|64
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|12
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-2
|+2
|10
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|T27
|12
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|-2
|+2
|10
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|$0
|0
|-
|36
|8
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-1
|+1
|14
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|3
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|E
|+1
|16
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|4
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|E
|14
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|9
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|E
|+2
|14
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|9
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|+2
|13
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|10
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-1
|12
|68
|75
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|20
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|E
|-2
|12
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|20
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|E
|-2
|11
|76
|68
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|32
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|E
|-3
|10
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|11
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|+1
|+2
|15
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|11
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|+1
|+2
|15
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|4
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+1
|+1
|14
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|2
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|+1
|E
|13
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|23
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|+1
|+4
|12
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|12
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|+1
|-1
|12
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|12
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|+1
|-1
|10
|75
|69
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|18
|C.T. PanC.T. Pan
|+2
|+3
|17
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|+2
|+1
|12
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|+2
|+1
|12
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Jim HermanJ. Herman
|+2
|+1
|12
|75
|68
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|+2
|E
|12
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Nick TaylorN. Taylor
|+2
|E
|12
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Luke ListL. List
|+2
|E
|11
|68
|76
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|5
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|+2
|E
|10
|74
|70
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T52
|17
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|+2
|-1
|9
|77
|68
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|20
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|+3
|+3
|16
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|14
|J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun
|+3
|+2
|13
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|33
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|+3
|+5
|13
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|4
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|+3
|+1
|12
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|4
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|+3
|+1
|11
|76
|68
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T61
|8
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|+3
|E
|10
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|26
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|+4
|+4
|16
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|10
|Jason DayJ. Day
|+4
|+2
|12
|75
|69
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|2
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|+4
|+1
|10
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|2
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|+4
|+1
|9
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|2
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|+4
|+1
|9
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|2
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|+4
|+1
|9
|76
|69
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|2
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|+4
|+1
|8
|77
|68
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T74
|27
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|+5
|+4
|13
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T74
|17
|Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III
|+5
|+3
|12
|77
|67
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T76
|7
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|+7
|+4
|10
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T76
|7
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|+7
|+4
|9
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T76
|7
|Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers
|+7
|+4
|9
|74
|71
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|79
|45
|Graham DeLaetG. DeLaet
|+8
|+9
|15
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at+3
|-
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chad CampbellC. Campbell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|70
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|71
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|68
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Whee KimW. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|71
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Camilo VillegasC. Villegas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chris StroudC. Stroud
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|David LingmerthD. Lingmerth
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|72
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|74
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|77
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kelly KraftK. Kraft
|WD
|-
|WD
|65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|WD
|-
|WD
|82
|--
|--
|--
|82
|$0
|0
|-
Due to expected bad weather in the morning, tee times for tomorrow's third round of the Dell Technologies Championship have been moved to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, with threesomes off the first and 10th tees.
Rory McIlroy posted a second-round 3-over 74 at the Dell Technologies Championship on Saturday that will likely leave him outside the 36-hole cut line. "I'm just waiting for the season to end," he said afterward. "It's frustrating. Trying to play well, but it's not happening." Despite the MC, McIlroy is still eligible for the BMW Championship in two weeks. The reigning FedEx Cup champion will need a strong performance there, though, for a return to East Lake and the Tour Championship.
There were two aces at the Dell Technologies Championship in a span of 65 seconds early Saturday afternoon. First it was Grayson Murray, who aced the eighth hole to climb into a temporary share of the lead. Then Lucas Glover aced the 16th, punctuated by a high-five from Ian Poulter and a low-five from Phil Mickelson. "Doing it with Phil and Ian," said Glover, "who are encouraging and intense and enjoy that kind of moment, they were great to be out with."
There are weeks when an entire PGA Tour event goes by without a single hole-in-one. Early Saturday afternoon at the Dell Technologies Championship, we had two of 'em within a matter of seconds of each other. Grayson Murray aced the eighth hole to grab a share of the lead, while Lucas Glover aced the 16th, punctuated by a high-five from Ian Poulter and a low-five from Phil Mickelson.
Rory McIlroy did something Friday that he'd only managed to accomplish eight previous times in his PGA Tour career -- and it wasn't a good thing. On the par-3 11th hole, he hit his tee shot to 15 feet, then proceeded to four-putt for double-bogey. It was otherwise a steady day for the former Dell Technologies Championship winner, as he posted a 1-over 72 that left him a half-dozen strokes off the lead.
Following an opening-round 2-under 69 -- his first sub-70 opener in two months -- Phil Mickelson alluded to improved health that has helped him find a greater focus in recent weeks. "This is the best energy I've had throughout the round and the best focus," said Mickelson, who would only reveal that he spoke with his doctor after the PGA Championship, but didn't say what they found. "My short game has been very disappointing and I haven't been able to visualize the shot I've been trying to hit. Today, and for probably the last few days, I've been able to see the shot again. And so it was a good day."
Riding some momentum from last week's T-6 finish, Jason Day was a popular pick to earn his first win of the year at the Dell Technologies Championship. If he does, it'll come after a disappointing front nine. Starting on the 10th hole at TPC Boston, Day opened with two pars, then carded consecutive scores if double-birdie-double, eventually posting a 4-over 39 on the back.
If you were expecting a post-win hangover for Dustin Johnson, after last week's playoff victory over Jordan Spieth, think again. Johnson posted an opening-round 5-under 66 to vault him atop the early leaderboard at the Dell Technologies Championship. His most impressive shot of the day? A nuked 6-iron downwind from 220 yards on the par-5 18th hole to within a few feet that set up an eagle.
Luke List posted a 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship, which is impressive enough. But it's how he ended up at that number which is truly mind-boggling. List carded eight birdies, five bogeys and just five pars -- with only one par in his first 13 holes -- to climb the early leaderboard at TPC Boston.
Conventional wisdom for the past month has been that once the PGA Championship gets slotted to May for 2019 and beyond, the FedEx Cup will move up to three August dates for its playoff events -- and the TPC Boston-based tournament will no longer be around. On Thursday, Jordan Spieth hinted that there might be an important postscript to that story. He believes that this venue could still hold one of the events on a rotating basis going forward. "There's a lot of speculation still and I know for a fact that nothing is set in stone," Spieth said. "I know that the Tour really still wants to come up into this area and the people up here and the sponsors up here still want to be here, as well."
You've never seen Dustin Johnson describe the end of the round and playoff with this much emotion/passion/joy. We genuinely had some fun talking about the end and especially the par putt in regulation!
Dustin Johnson feels like his game is as good as it was right before the Masters. And if Jordan Spieth wants another shot at the title, DJ says come get some!
Jordan Spieth tells me, "This one is gonna sting for a couple minutes." After his playoff loss to Dustin Johnson but don't worry, he wants another shot at him too!
Only three players -- Bubba Watson, David Lingmerth and Harold Varner III -- played their way from outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings to inside the top 100 to qualify for next week's Dell Technologies Championship. That means their seasons will last at least one more week with Watson jumping all the way to 72nd after his T-10 finish at the Northern Trust. Lingmerth (87th in points) and Varner (91st) will have a hard time making it inside the next cutoff point (top 70) to reach the BMW Championship in Chicago.
"Cover is only 300 (yards), so that's no problem" -- Dustin Johnson, explaining his decision-making about how it's only three football fields to get over the pond on the 18th hole at the Northern Trust where he defeated Jordan Spieth in a playoff Sunday. After the victory, DJ does the traditional signing of the flags, of which there looks to be a few dozen at least.
Grumbling from the crowd at The Northern Trust that no scoreboard on the course is showing where players stand in the FedEx Cup Playoffs standings. This week the top 125 qualified (120 played), next week that number is reduced to the top 100 remaining players on the points list.
They've brought out the stand and the bouquet. Put on the white gloves and just in case you weren't sure who made The Northern Trust winners' trophy...
Those crowds that we've been waiting to see are finally here! Ready to see Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson battle for the title at The Northern Trust at the Glen Oaks Club in NY. This is what it looks like from the practice green looking towards the first tee as they tee off.
Jordan Spieth warming up on the putting green at the Glen Oaks Club ahead of his Sunday tee time at the Northern Trust. Can he pull off his fourth PGA Tour win of the season and 12 title overall? He's got world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, among others, trying to chase him down.
The Glen Oaks Club has changed a bunch over the last three days, Patrick Reed tell me how.
Jordan Spieth and I have to talk about why he owns the back nine at The Northern Trust and what will be the hardest part of Sunday with his lead.
"MAMA!! Here comes that man again!!" Jordan Spieth atop the leaderboard at The Northern Trust. Spieth compares Friday to Saturday.
Difference between hitting it perfect and being way off is only... I'll let Paul Casey tell you, cause his teacher told him. And Justin Thomas has his Ninja card revoked. You'll see.
Paul Casey proves age is just a number, but realizes that even he is gonna need some help to win Sunday at the Northern Trust.
As Lucas Glover hit an approach shot into the final green at The Northern Trust on Saturday afternoon, his right foot slipped and he fell to the ground. He received instant treatment from the on-site medical team, then finished out the hole with a bogey. Wincing in pain the entire way, he gingerly walked off the 18th green while using a wedge as a cane. After signing his scorecard, he immediately retreated to the physio trailer for continued treatment.