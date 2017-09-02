Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer

Conventional wisdom for the past month has been that once the PGA Championship gets slotted to May for 2019 and beyond, the FedEx Cup will move up to three August dates for its playoff events -- and the TPC Boston-based tournament will no longer be around. On Thursday, Jordan Spieth hinted that there might be an important postscript to that story. He believes that this venue could still hold one of the events on a rotating basis going forward. "There's a lot of speculation still and I know for a fact that nothing is set in stone," Spieth said. "I know that the Tour really still wants to come up into this area and the people up here and the sponsors up here still want to be here, as well."