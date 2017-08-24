THE NORTHERN TRUST

  • August 24 - 27, 2017
    CBS/TGC
  • Glen Oaks Club - Old Westbury, NY
    Par 70
    Yards 7,346
  • Glen Oaks CC
    Par 70
    Yards 7,346
  • Purse $8,750,000
  • 73°
  • Precipitation: 54%
    Wind: NE 7 mph
    Gust: 7 mph
Round 1 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Chad CampbellC. Campbell-2-24----------$00-
T2-Kevin NaK. Na-1-14----------$00-
T2-Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel-1-13----------$00-
T2-Jason DayJ. Day-1-13----------$00-
T2-Daniel BergerD. Berger-1-12----------$00-
T6-Emiliano GrilloE. GrilloEE5----------$00-
T6-Patton KizzireP. KizzireEE5----------$00-
T6-Patrick CantlayP. CantlayEE5----------$00-
T6-Chez ReavieC. ReavieEE4----------$00-
T6-Scott BrownS. BrownEE4----------$00-
T6-Ryan MooreR. MooreEE3----------$00-
T6-Luke ListL. ListEE3----------$00-
T6-Phil MickelsonP. MickelsonEE3----------$00-
T6-Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyEE3----------$00-
T6-Ian PoulterI. PoulterEE3----------$00-
T6-Justin RoseJ. RoseEE2----------$00-
T6-Mackenzie HughesM. HughesEE2----------$00-
T6-Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanEE2----------$00-
T6-Matt KucharM. KucharEE2----------$00-
T6-Wesley BryanW. BryanEE2----------$00-
T6-Brooks KoepkaB. KoepkaEE2----------$00-
T6-Kevin KisnerK. KisnerEE2----------$00-
T6-Jason DufnerJ. DufnerEE1----------$00-
T6-Russell HenleyR. HenleyEE1----------$00-
T6-Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethEE1----------$00-
T6-Hideki MatsuyamaH. MatsuyamaEE1----------$00-
T6-Justin ThomasJ. ThomasEE1----------$00-
T28-C.T. PanC.T. Pan+1+15----------$00-
T28-Stewart CinkS. Cink+1+15----------$00-
T28-Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello+1+14----------$00-
T28-Sung-hoon KangS. Kang+1+13----------$00-
T28-Keegan BradleyK. Bradley+1+13----------$00-
T28-Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark+1+13----------$00-
T28-Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele+1+12----------$00-
T28-Tony FinauT. Finau+1+12----------$00-
T28-Gary WoodlandG. Woodland+1+12----------$00-
T28-Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III+1+11----------$00-
T38-Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt+2+25----------$00-
T38-Russell KnoxR. Knox+2+23----------$00-
T38-Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri+2+23----------$00-
T38-Adam HadwinA. Hadwin+2+23----------$00-
42-Bud CauleyB. Cauley+4+44----------$00-
--Branden GraceB. GraceE-----------$00
--J.J. SpaunJ.J. SpaunE-----------$00
--Cody GribbleC. GribbleE-----------$00
--Seung-yul NohS. NohE-----------$00
--Robert GarrigusR. GarrigusE-----------$00
--Camilo VillegasC. VillegasE-----------$00
--Tyrone van AswegenT. van AswegenE-----------$00
--Derek FathauerD. FathauerE-----------$00
--Steve StrickerS. StrickerE-----------$00
--Scott StallingsS. StallingsE-----------$00
--Jimmy WalkerJ. WalkerE-----------$00
--David LingmerthD. LingmerthE-----------$00
--Harris EnglishH. EnglishE-----------$00
--Geoff OgilvyG. OgilvyE-----------$00
--Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-----------$00
--Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, IIIE-----------$00
--J.J. HenryJ.J. HenryE-----------$00
--Vaughn TaylorV. TaylorE-----------$00
--Jim HermanJ. HermanE-----------$00
--Morgan HoffmannM. HoffmannE-----------$00
--Robert StrebR. StrebE-----------$00
--J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesE-----------$00
--Kevin StreelmanK. StreelmanE-----------$00
--Nick TaylorN. TaylorE-----------$00
--Kevin TwayK. TwayE-----------$00
--Chris StroudC. StroudE-----------$00
--Rod PamplingR. PamplingE-----------$00
--Grayson MurrayG. MurrayE-----------$00
--Patrick RodgersP. RodgersE-----------$00
--Graham DeLaetG. DeLaetE-----------$00
--Lucas GloverL. GloverE-----------$00
--Sean O'HairS. O'HairE-----------$00
--James HahnJ. HahnE-----------$00
--Martin LairdM. LairdE-----------$00
--Kelly KraftK. KraftE-----------$00
--Danny LeeD. LeeE-----------$00
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimE-----------$00
--Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeauE-----------$00
--Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Patrick ReedP. ReedE-----------$00
--Cameron SmithC. SmithE-----------$00
--Ollie SchniederjansO. SchniederjansE-----------$00
--Paul CaseyP. CaseyE-----------$00
--Kyle StanleyK. StanleyE-----------$00
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleE-----------$00
--Bill HaasB. HaasE-----------$00
--Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenE-----------$00
--Hudson SwaffordH. SwaffordE-----------$00
--Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanE-----------$00
--Pat PerezP. PerezE-----------$00
--Brian HarmanB. HarmanE-----------$00
--Kevin ChappellK. ChappellE-----------$00
--Francesco MolinariF. MolinariE-----------$00
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasE-----------$00
--Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-----------$00
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Jon RahmJ. RahmE-----------$00
--Henrik StensonH. StensonE-----------$00
--Webb SimpsonW. SimpsonE-----------$00
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelE-----------$00
--Michael KimM. KimE-----------$00
--Byeong Hun AnB. Hun AnE-----------$00
--Chris KirkC. KirkE-----------$00
--Whee KimW. KimE-----------$00
--William McGirtW. McGirtE-----------$00
--Jason KokrakJ. KokrakE-----------$00
--Ryan BlaumR. BlaumE-----------$00
--D.A. PointsD.A. PointsE-----------$00
--Brian GayB. GayE-----------$00
--Luke DonaldL. DonaldE-----------$00
--Brandon HagyB. HagyE-----------$00
--Richy WerenskiR. WerenskiE-----------$00
--Ben MartinB. MartinE-----------$00
--Blayne BarberB. BarberE-----------$00
--Rory SabbatiniR. SabbatiniE-----------$00
--John HuhJ. HuhE-----------$00
--Nick WatneyN. WatneyE-----------$00
--Martin FloresM. FloresE-----------$00

Now

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

If Brooks Koepka misses his tee time on Thursday at least we know why! Dude won the Powerball and did a Keyser Söze!!

play0:37

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

A check for over $446 million dollars and all you're gonna buy is a new pickup truck?! That's what Rory Sabbatini says. AND he's gonna hook me up too!

play0:58

ESPN @espn

49ers' Katie Sowers becomes the NFL's first openly gay coach and 2nd full-time female assistant coach in NFL history.es.pn/2wzq51u

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Rory McIlroy on how many different putters he's tried this year: "1, 2, 3, 4... 9. It went from 4 to 9 pretty quickly. About one a month."

Kevin Maguire Golf 

Patrick Reed, speaking to the media prior to the Northern Trust, the FedEx Cup playoffs opener, joked about not touching the trophy saying, "The guy two rows behind you can touch it." That would be defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy. No one has ever repeated as champion since the playoffs started in 2007.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

PGA Tour pro William McGirt told what he's gonna do if he wins the $700 million dollar Powerball drawing tonight. We might wanna get a tracking device on him now, just in case!

play0:51

McIlroy puts injury-hit year behind him

Rory McIlroy says staying injury-free will be the key to a successful defence of his FedEx Cup championship title.

play1:25