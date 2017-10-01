Presidents Cup

  • September 28 - October 1, 2017
    NBC/TGC
  • Liberty National GC - Jersey City, NJ
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,328
INTL
0
In-Progress
0
USA
USA needs 15.5 points to retain the Presidents Cup
  • H. Matsuyama/C. Schwartzel
  • R. Fowler/J. Thomas
    AS
PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
H. Matsuyama/C. Schwartzel
R. Fowler/J. ThomasAS
  • A. Scott/J. Vegas
  • D. Johnson/M. Kuchar
    AS
PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
A. Scott/J. Vegas
D. Johnson/M. KucharAS
1:29pm ET
  • S. Kim/E. Grillo
  • J. Spieth/P. Reed
1:41pm ET
  • L. Oosthuizen/B. Grace
  • B. Koepka/D. Berger
1:53pm ET
  • J. Day/M. Leishman
  • K. Kisner/P. Mickelson

Now

Bob Harig @BobHarig

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel leading off Presidents Cup with Presidents Obama, Clinton just behind on first tee. Rickie Fowler for U.S.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Some serious star-power on the first tee. They don't call it the Presidents Cup for nothing, as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are in attendance for the opening ceremony.

Kevin Maguire Golf 

Going out on a limb here, but those four small dots just might be presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barrack Obama en route to the Presidents Cup first tee (with the Manhattan skyline in the background for good measure.)

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Less than 90 minutes before the first tee shots of the Presidents Cup, the Fanatics are singing already: "We've got Nick Price in the stands, we've got Nick Price in the stands..."

Kevin Maguire Golf 

Everyone and everything decked out in USA red, white and blue Thursday morning at the Presidents Cup, including the golf bags. Dustin Johnson's bag is no exception. He and partner Matt Kuchar face the International team of Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas.

Kevin Maguire Golf 

Justin Thomas out in the first match Thursday at the Presidents Cup. If the American's shoe game is any indicator, he and partner Rickie Fowler should do quite well against the International team of Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel.

Kevin Maguire Golf 

How much does Phil Mickeslon care about this Presidents Cup? First one on the range Thursday morning here at Liberty National.