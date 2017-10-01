Bob Harig @BobHarig
South Africa's Charl Schwartzel leading off Presidents Cup with Presidents Obama, Clinton just behind on first tee. Rickie Fowler for U.S.
Right after this, Phil Mickelson pulled out his phone and took a selfie with the presidents. pic.twitter.com/1OoUoraz2I
Some serious star-power on the first tee. They don't call it the Presidents Cup for nothing, as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are in attendance for the opening ceremony.
Going out on a limb here, but those four small dots just might be presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barrack Obama en route to the Presidents Cup first tee (with the Manhattan skyline in the background for good measure.)
Less than 90 minutes before the first tee shots of the Presidents Cup, the Fanatics are singing already: "We've got Nick Price in the stands, we've got Nick Price in the stands..."
The Fanatics are singing already: "We've got Nick Price in the stands, we've got Nick Price in the stands..." pic.twitter.com/ITGxMu0sE5
Everyone and everything decked out in USA red, white and blue Thursday morning at the Presidents Cup, including the golf bags. Dustin Johnson's bag is no exception. He and partner Matt Kuchar face the International team of Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas.
Sweet new putter range from @TaylorMadeGolf @TaylorMadeTour 🔴I'm using the TP Chaska third in from the left. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZY35lBnXT1
Justin Thomas out in the first match Thursday at the Presidents Cup. If the American's shoe game is any indicator, he and partner Rickie Fowler should do quite well against the International team of Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel.
How much does Phil Mickeslon care about this Presidents Cup? First one on the range Thursday morning here at Liberty National.
Presidents Cup starts today in New Jersey. The U.S. Team has a record of 9-1-1 and has won each of the last 6 editi… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Lets gooooooooo Team USA!… instagram.com/p/BZlgTU4jP44/
AM RT: 'I couldn't ride in a cart. The bouncing hurt too much.' Tiger Woods made it, and he's no honorary assistant. es.pn/2xBiiy9
Tee time is 1:17 with Kuch vs. Scott and @JhonattanVegas #letsgo #TeamUSA
Obama, G.W. Bush & Clinton at Presidents Cup espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
