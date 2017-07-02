Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer
Brooke Henderson is in position to defend her KPMG Women's PGA Championship but even after a -2 round she was extremely frustrated. You're just gonna have to trust me on that... or watch this.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|THRU
|TEE TIME
|1
|Chella Choi
|-10
|F
|-
|1
|Danielle Kang
|-10
|F
|-
|3
|Jiyai Shin
|-8
|F
|-
|4
|Brooke Henderson
|-7
|F
|-
|5
|Amy Yang
|-6
|F
|-
|5
|Sei Young Kim
|-6
|F
|-
|7
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Sung Hyun Park
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Candie Kung
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Lexi Thompson
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Kim Kaufman
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Gerina Piller
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Michelle Wie
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|So Yeon Ryu
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-5
|F
|-
|7
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-5
|F
|-
|17
|Suzann Pettersen
|-4
|F
|-
|17
|Inbee Park
|-4
|F
|-
|17
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-4
|F
|-
|20
|Lizette Salas
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Jessica Korda
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Jane Park
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Nelly Korda
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Emily Pedersen
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Brittany Lincicome
|-3
|F
|-
|20
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-3
|F
|-
|27
|Ai Miyazato
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Austin Ernst
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Alena Sharp
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Stacy Lewis
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Kelly Shon
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Angel Yin
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Haru Nomura
|-2
|F
|-
|27
|Aditi Ashok
|-2
|F
|-
|36
|Georgia Hall
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Lindy Duncan
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Jaye Marie Green
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Wei Ling Hsu
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Carlota Ciganda
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Brittany Altomare
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|In Gee Chun
|-1
|F
|-
|36
|Ally McDonald
|-1
|F
|-
|44
|Karen Chung
|E
|F
|-
|44
|Su-Hyun Oh
|E
|F
|-
|44
|Gaby Lopez
|E
|F
|-
|44
|Marina Alex
|E
|F
|-
|48
|Belen Mozo
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Mi Jung Hur
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Cydney Clanton
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Amelia Lewis
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Katherine Kirk
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Joanna Klatten
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Min Lee
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Ryann O'Toole
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Alison Lee
|+1
|F
|-
|48
|Lydia Ko
|+1
|F
|-
|58
|Karine Icher
|+2
|F
|-
|58
|Holly Clyburn
|+2
|F
|-
|58
|Minjee Lee
|+2
|F
|-
|58
|Jenny Shin
|+2
|F
|-
|58
|Caroline Hedwall
|+2
|F
|-
|63
|Jeong Eun Lee
|+4
|F
|-
|63
|Bronte Law
|+4
|F
|-
|63
|Mirim Lee
|+4
|F
|-
|63
|Lee-Anne Pace
|+4
|F
|-
|67
|Lee Lopez
|+5
|F
|-
|67
|Eun-Hee Ji
|+5
|F
|-
|67
|Daniela Holmqvist
|+5
|F
|-
|70
|Paula Creamer
|+6
|F
|-
|70
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|+6
|F
|-
|72
|Dori Carter
|+7
|F
|-
|73
|Klara Spilkova
|+8
|F
|-
|74
|Sandra Changkija
|+9
|F
|-
If you're gonna move on "moving day", you better know where the holes are gonna be! Here's the 3rd round hole locations for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields C.C.
Round 2 Wrap-Up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Bill Fields and Michael Collins tell you everything you need to know going into the weekend of the second major of the year!
Kelly Shon had to come back Friday morning and finish her first round... she made a 90 foot EAGLE putt on the par five 18th to shoot 77 (+6). That eagle may have been the catalyst because Shon then went out and dropped a record tying bogey free 63 (-8) during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including another eagle on the 18th hole. What's most surprising about that second round? She WASN'T "in the zone"!
Wrist, neck, and wait... was that a wink or a blink?!?! I'll let Danielle Kang explain all her "ailments" that are not holding this woman back from being a the top of the leaderboard during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
When Danielle Kang finished her second round tied for the lead, couldn't help but laugh at why she's bogey free thru two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Aditi Ashok explains why being a successful Indian golfer on the LPGA Tour is so important to her and what getting her first win at a major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, would mean.
Round 1 not quite in the books. Nonetheless Bill Fields and I break down what happen and what to watch for at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship just outside Chicago.
Lexi Thompson was gracious enough to talk to me about her mom's cancer treatment, how she's staying strong on the course, her caddie, Morgan Pressel's role, and of course we have to give mom a shoutout at the end.
This week's #AskESPNCaddie winning shoutout goes to Jim O'Shea. He asks about Stephen Curry at the Web.com Tour event.
After shooting a 69 (-3), defending champion Brooke Henderson talks about why she's comfortable even though this isn't the course she won the title on last year. She also loves when the cameras are on her, kinda like yours truly... just saying.
At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship the doggie groundskeeper Trigger has an All Access badge... the handler does not!! I guess it is a dog eat dog world... that's a dog gone shame... this post has gone to the dogs... Trigger was working like a dog... Who Let The- I'll stop.
Michelle Wie is two shots off the lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. I try to take credit for it because we played the pro-am together on Tuesday when Wie reminds me that my caddie, ESPN's Sarina Morales, almost put her out of commission. But first, let's make sure the camera is recording...
Shanshan Feng and her cow pants, ready to tee off #10 to get her first round started for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. My mom, Julie Collins, a huge lover of all things cows has just declared Shanshan as her new favorite golfer.
Here are the yardages on every hole at the second major of the year on the LPGA Tour. The wind is strong and steady at about 17mph which is why no one is lighting up the scoreboard.
Here are the hole locations for the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Lindsey Vonn made a hole-in-one the first time she ever played 18 holes?! Yep. And apparently she likes me better when I'm "tall" (standing on a step).
A new world #1 and what to watch for this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields. Bill Fields and Michael Collins will be your guides for the 2nd major of the year.
Steph Curry will be competing again much sooner than expected. It was announced Wednesday that the Golden State Warriors point guard will compete in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, Aug. 3-6. "Golf has always been a passion of mine," he said in a statement. "It's a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament." Curry, who plays to a 0.6 handicap, will retain his current amateur status for the tournament.
Jordan Spieth picked up his 10th career PGA TOUR win, joining Tiger Woods as the only players with as many as 10 before turning 24 years old.
As Jordan Spieth takes questions after winning the Travelers Championship with a hole-out birdie in a sudden-death playoff, his caddie Michael Greller hangs out in the back of the news conference listening in to what his boss has to say.
Jordan Spieth becomes the 2017 Travelers Championship winner. He says he's going to take a few days off and then come back to work hard and try to win a Masters Tournament. "This is a special tournament and they pamper us here," he says.
Third putter in three days at the Travelers Championship for Rory McIlroy, who doesn't sound exactly committed to keeping the latest flatstick in the bag for very long.
Jordan Spieth, the 54-hole leader at the Travelers Championship, joked about his back-nine stumble on Saturday and why a water hazard is better than OB.
First came to the Travelers Championship roughly 25 years ago and have covered it for nearly a decade. Have never seen crowds like this, especially following Jordan Spieth's group for the front nine of Round 3 on Saturday. If the PGA Tour was debating if their rule about having pros play different tournaments was a good one, this photo speaks volumes.