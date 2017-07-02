KPMG Women's PGA Championship

  • June 29 - July 2, 2017
  • Olympia Fields CC (North Course)
  • Par 71
    Yards 6,588
  • Purse $3,500,000
    2016 Champion Brooke Henderson

Play Complete

POSPLAYERTO PARTHRUTEE TIME
1Chella Choi-10F-
1Danielle Kang-10F-
3Jiyai Shin-8F-
4Brooke Henderson-7F-
5Amy Yang-6F-
5Sei Young Kim-6F-
7Madelene Sagstrom-5F-
7Sung Hyun Park-5F-
7Candie Kung-5F-
7Lexi Thompson-5F-
7Kim Kaufman-5F-
7Gerina Piller-5F-
7Michelle Wie-5F-
7So Yeon Ryu-5F-
7Moriya Jutanugarn-5F-
7Mi Hyang Lee-5F-
17Suzann Pettersen-4F-
17Inbee Park-4F-
17Sarah Jane Smith-4F-
20Lizette Salas-3F-
20Jessica Korda-3F-
20Jane Park-3F-
20Nelly Korda-3F-
20Emily Pedersen-3F-
20Brittany Lincicome-3F-
20Jodi Ewart Shadoff-3F-
27Ai Miyazato-2F-
27Austin Ernst-2F-
27Alena Sharp-2F-
27Stacy Lewis-2F-
27Ashleigh Buhai-2F-
27Kelly Shon-2F-
27Angel Yin-2F-
27Haru Nomura-2F-
27Aditi Ashok-2F-
36Georgia Hall-1F-
36Lindy Duncan-1F-
36Jaye Marie Green-1F-
36Wei Ling Hsu-1F-
36Carlota Ciganda-1F-
36Brittany Altomare-1F-
36In Gee Chun-1F-
36Ally McDonald-1F-
44Karen ChungEF-
44Su-Hyun OhEF-
44Gaby LopezEF-
44Marina AlexEF-
48Belen Mozo+1F-
48Mi Jung Hur+1F-
48Cydney Clanton+1F-
48Amelia Lewis+1F-
48Katherine Kirk+1F-
48Joanna Klatten+1F-
48Min Lee+1F-
48Ryann O'Toole+1F-
48Alison Lee+1F-
48Lydia Ko+1F-
58Karine Icher+2F-
58Holly Clyburn+2F-
58Minjee Lee+2F-
58Jenny Shin+2F-
58Caroline Hedwall+2F-
63Jeong Eun Lee+4F-
63Bronte Law+4F-
63Mirim Lee+4F-
63Lee-Anne Pace+4F-
67Lee Lopez+5F-
67Eun-Hee Ji+5F-
67Daniela Holmqvist+5F-
70Paula Creamer+6F-
70Laura Gonzalez Escallon+6F-
72Dori Carter+7F-
73Klara Spilkova+8F-
74Sandra Changkija+9F-

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Brooke Henderson is in position to defend her KPMG Women's PGA Championship but even after a -2 round she was extremely frustrated. You're just gonna have to trust me on that... or watch this.

play1:36

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

If you're gonna move on "moving day", you better know where the holes are gonna be! Here's the 3rd round hole locations for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields C.C.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Round 2 Wrap-Up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Bill Fields and Michael Collins tell you everything you need to know going into the weekend of the second major of the year!

play1:44

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Kelly Shon had to come back Friday morning and finish her first round... she made a 90 foot EAGLE putt on the par five 18th to shoot 77 (+6). That eagle may have been the catalyst because Shon then went out and dropped a record tying bogey free 63 (-8) during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including another eagle on the 18th hole. What's most surprising about that second round? She WASN'T "in the zone"!

play1:20

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Wrist, neck, and wait... was that a wink or a blink?!?! I'll let Danielle Kang explain all her "ailments" that are not holding this woman back from being a the top of the leaderboard during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

play1:57

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

When Danielle Kang finished her second round tied for the lead, couldn't help but laugh at why she's bogey free thru two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

play1:04

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Aditi Ashok explains why being a successful Indian golfer on the LPGA Tour is so important to her and what getting her first win at a major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, would mean.

play1:06

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Round 1 not quite in the books. Nonetheless Bill Fields and I break down what happen and what to watch for at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship just outside Chicago.

play1:43

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Lexi Thompson was gracious enough to talk to me about her mom's cancer treatment, how she's staying strong on the course, her caddie, Morgan Pressel's role, and of course we have to give mom a shoutout at the end.

play2:06

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

This week's #AskESPNCaddie winning shoutout goes to Jim O'Shea. He asks about Stephen Curry at the Web.com Tour event.

play1:35

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

After shooting a 69 (-3), defending champion Brooke Henderson talks about why she's comfortable even though this isn't the course she won the title on last year. She also loves when the cameras are on her, kinda like yours truly... just saying.

play0:58

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship the doggie groundskeeper Trigger has an All Access badge... the handler does not!! I guess it is a dog eat dog world... that's a dog gone shame... this post has gone to the dogs... Trigger was working like a dog... Who Let The- I'll stop.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Michelle Wie is two shots off the lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. I try to take credit for it because we played the pro-am together on Tuesday when Wie reminds me that my caddie, ESPN's Sarina Morales, almost put her out of commission. But first, let's make sure the camera is recording...

play1:58

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Shanshan Feng and her cow pants, ready to tee off #10 to get her first round started for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. My mom, Julie Collins, a huge lover of all things cows has just declared Shanshan as her new favorite golfer.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Here are the yardages on every hole at the second major of the year on the LPGA Tour. The wind is strong and steady at about 17mph which is why no one is lighting up the scoreboard.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Here are the hole locations for the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Lindsey Vonn made a hole-in-one the first time she ever played 18 holes?! Yep. And apparently she likes me better when I'm "tall" (standing on a step).

play1:20

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

A new world #1 and what to watch for this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields. Bill Fields and Michael Collins will be your guides for the 2nd major of the year.

play1:34

