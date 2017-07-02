Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer

Kelly Shon had to come back Friday morning and finish her first round... she made a 90 foot EAGLE putt on the par five 18th to shoot 77 (+6). That eagle may have been the catalyst because Shon then went out and dropped a record tying bogey free 63 (-8) during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including another eagle on the 18th hole. What's most surprising about that second round? She WASN'T "in the zone"!