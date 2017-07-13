Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer

William Woodward "Hootie" Johnson, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, passed away Friday at the age of 86. "During his eight-year tenure, we always admired his genuine and unrelenting respect for the traditions and vision of the club and tournament established by our founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts," Johnson's successor Billy Payne said in a statement. Johnson will perhaps be most remembered for his public battle with Martha Burk, during which he stated the club wouldn't be forced into admitting female members "at the point of a bayonet." He also oversaw numerous renovations to the golf course, including the so-called Tiger-proofing in the years following Woods' 12-stroke win in 1997.