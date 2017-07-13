U.S. Women's Open

  • July 13 - 16, 2017
  • Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)
  • Par 72
    Yards 6,732
  • Purse $5,000,000
    2016 Champion Brittany Lang

In Progress
Auto Update: On

POSPLAYERTO PARTHRUTEE TIME
1Shanshan Feng-814-
2Hye Jin Choi-715-
2Amy Yang-715-
4Sung Hyun Park-6F-
5Mirim Lee-5F-
5Jeongeun Lee-514-
7Cristie Kerr-4F-
7So Yeon Ryu-416-
7Carlota Ciganda-416-
10Eun-Hee Ji-3F-
10Mi Jung Hur-3F-
12Christina Kim-2F-
12Sei Young Kim-2F-
12Brooke Henderson-2F-
12Haru Nomura-217-
12Marina Alex-217-
12In Gee Chun-216-
18Six tied at-1--

Now

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

We get desensitized to young players succeeding in women's golf, but Hye-Jin Choi is so impressive. Only 17 and T-1 at U.S. Women's Open.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Patrick Rodgers has already made history. While at Stanford, he equaled Tiger Woods' victory record at the school (since also reached by Maverick McNealy). He's now looking to make a little personal history. Rodgers leads the John Deere Classic entering the final round in search of his first PGA Tour title. A win would automatically clinch a berth in next week's Open Championship.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Patrick Rodgers, who once tied Tiger Woods' career victory record at Stanford, leads the John Deere entering tomorrow's final round.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

William Woodward "Hootie" Johnson, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, passed away Friday at the age of 86. "During his eight-year tenure, we always admired his genuine and unrelenting respect for the traditions and vision of the club and tournament established by our founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts," Johnson's successor Billy Payne said in a statement. Johnson will perhaps be most remembered for his public battle with Martha Burk, during which he stated the club wouldn't be forced into admitting female members "at the point of a bayonet." He also oversaw numerous renovations to the golf course, including the so-called Tiger-proofing in the years following Woods' 12-stroke win in 1997.

Adam Caplan @caplannfl

#Rams WR Mike Thomas suspended without pay 4 games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, #NFL announced.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

Rams WR Mike Thomas suspended first four games of 2017 regular season for violating NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

William "Hootie" Johnson oversaw enormous change to the Augusta National Golf Club course during his time as Masters chairman. But he will undoubtedly be remembered for the defiant stance he took when the club's all-male membership policy was questioned. Famously saying he would not be threatened "at the point of a bayonet," Johnson went so far as to go without corporate sponsors for two years in 2003-04 in order to protect them from protests. Johnson, who was chairman from 1998 to 2006 , died at 86 Friday. The club subsequently admitted its first women members in 2012.