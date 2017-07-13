Washington Mystics @WashMystics
On this Thibault's Take 🎬 Head Coach Mike Thibault shares his thoughts on tomorrow's match up against the New York… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|THRU
|TEE TIME
|1
|Shanshan Feng
|-8
|14
|-
|2
|Hye Jin Choi
|-7
|15
|-
|2
|Amy Yang
|-7
|15
|-
|4
|Sung Hyun Park
|-6
|F
|-
|5
|Mirim Lee
|-5
|F
|-
|5
|Jeongeun Lee
|-5
|14
|-
|7
|Cristie Kerr
|-4
|F
|-
|7
|So Yeon Ryu
|-4
|16
|-
|7
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|16
|-
|10
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-3
|F
|-
|10
|Mi Jung Hur
|-3
|F
|-
|12
|Christina Kim
|-2
|F
|-
|12
|Sei Young Kim
|-2
|F
|-
|12
|Brooke Henderson
|-2
|F
|-
|12
|Haru Nomura
|-2
|17
|-
|12
|Marina Alex
|-2
|17
|-
|12
|In Gee Chun
|-2
|16
|-
|18
|Six tied at
|-1
|-
|-
We get desensitized to young players succeeding in women's golf, but Hye-Jin Choi is so impressive. Only 17 and T-1 at U.S. Women's Open.
Patrick Rodgers has already made history. While at Stanford, he equaled Tiger Woods' victory record at the school (since also reached by Maverick McNealy). He's now looking to make a little personal history. Rodgers leads the John Deere Classic entering the final round in search of his first PGA Tour title. A win would automatically clinch a berth in next week's Open Championship.
Abdiel Arroyo puts #PAN up 2-0 on #MTQ. #usmnt will need to match Panama's margin of victory when it plays later tonight.
Patrick Rodgers, who once tied Tiger Woods' career victory record at Stanford, leads the John Deere entering tomorrow's final round.
"There's never been a time when I wanted to give up on Street Fighter.' - Yoshinori Ono Read:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Enjoyed it man!! @GregHavret
Good practice session in today for @TheOpen . Course looks incredible. 📷: @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/fv9FOlHUd3
Socks up.... It's @Wimbledon week!!! 🎾🎾 #OpenPrep #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/H1nYF3kgrM
.@GarbiMuguruza is 40-2 in her career in Grand Slams after taking the opening set. ms.spr.ly/6011rQgf1 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/pwqAShpjxO
.@GarbiMuguruza is one set from the Wimbledon title! She saves two set points to grab the opening set 7-5.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Argentina's Damian Salas tops 4.5 million in chips, leads 297 Day 4 survivors in 2017 WSOP Main Event.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Romelu Lukaku's Premier League stats 🔥🔥🔥 Jesse Lingard is tipping the Belgian to raise Man United. ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Just waiting on Teddy to take it off the hook... he's in paddle boat in the background. #HurryUpTeddy… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
This group of kids made my day, loved seeing the Lexi shirts and hearing them cheer me on ❤😊… instagram.com/p/BWi-aRpAoZa/
Sad to hear of Hootie Johnson's passing today. I am thankful for his contributions to #AugustaNational and… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
William Woodward "Hootie" Johnson, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, passed away Friday at the age of 86. "During his eight-year tenure, we always admired his genuine and unrelenting respect for the traditions and vision of the club and tournament established by our founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts," Johnson's successor Billy Payne said in a statement. Johnson will perhaps be most remembered for his public battle with Martha Burk, during which he stated the club wouldn't be forced into admitting female members "at the point of a bayonet." He also oversaw numerous renovations to the golf course, including the so-called Tiger-proofing in the years following Woods' 12-stroke win in 1997.
#Rams WR Mike Thomas suspended without pay 4 games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, #NFL announced.
Rams WR Mike Thomas suspended first four games of 2017 regular season for violating NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.
William "Hootie" Johnson oversaw enormous change to the Augusta National Golf Club course during his time as Masters chairman. But he will undoubtedly be remembered for the defiant stance he took when the club's all-male membership policy was questioned. Famously saying he would not be threatened "at the point of a bayonet," Johnson went so far as to go without corporate sponsors for two years in 2003-04 in order to protect them from protests. Johnson, who was chairman from 1998 to 2006 , died at 86 Friday. The club subsequently admitted its first women members in 2012.
Here are the songs that couples most frequently ban from wedding receptions: 53eig.ht/2sZL7nl