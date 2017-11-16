CME Group Tour Championship

  • November 16 - 19, 2017
  • Tiburon Golf Club
  • Par 72
    Yards 6,556
  • Purse $2,500,000
    2016 Champion Charley Hull

1Ariya Jutanugarn-15F-
2Lexi Thompson-14F-
2Jessica Korda-14F-
4Eun-Hee Ji-13F-
4Pernilla Lindberg-13F-
6Sung Hyun Park-12F-
6Michelle Wie-12F-
8Nelly Korda-11F-
8In-Kyung Kim-11F-
10Sei Young Kim-10F-
10Jenny Shin-10F-
10Charley Hull-10F-
10Stacy Lewis-10F-
10Suzann Pettersen-10F-
15Ha-Na Jang-9F-
15Lydia Ko-9F-
15Pornanong Phatlum-9F-
15Jin Young Ko-9F-
15Amy Yang-9F-
20Four tied at-7--

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

A big week in Dubai got even bigger for Jon Rahm. After being named the European Tour's rookie of the year, Rahm captured the season-ending DP World Tour Championship as Tommy Fleetwood took the overall Race to Dubai honors. Rahm might not have been well known when he won at Torrey Pines in February, but the former Arizona State golfer is now ranked fourth in the world. Justin Rose finished 2 shots back -- and one stroke was the difference between him overtaking Fleetwood for the overall Race to Dubai total.

Andrew Feldman @

