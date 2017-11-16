Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

A big week in Dubai got even bigger for Jon Rahm. After being named the European Tour's rookie of the year, Rahm captured the season-ending DP World Tour Championship as Tommy Fleetwood took the overall Race to Dubai honors. Rahm might not have been well known when he won at Torrey Pines in February, but the former Arizona State golfer is now ranked fourth in the world. Justin Rose finished 2 shots back -- and one stroke was the difference between him overtaking Fleetwood for the overall Race to Dubai total.