US Open Tennis @usopen
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|TEE TIME
|1
|20
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|-11
|-10
|F
|68
|75
|72
|62
|277
|-
|2
|1
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|-9
|-4
|F
|67
|70
|74
|68
|279
|-
|T3
|18
|Nicolas ColsaertsN. Colsaerts
|-8
|-7
|F
|71
|75
|69
|65
|280
|-
|T3
|2
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-8
|-4
|F
|68
|71
|73
|68
|280
|-
|T3
|2
|Hideto TaniharaH. Tanihara
|-8
|-4
|F
|76
|69
|67
|68
|280
|-
|T6
|2
|Graeme StormG. Storm
|-7
|-4
|F
|68
|72
|73
|68
|281
|-
|T6
|1
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|-7
|-3
|F
|68
|74
|70
|69
|281
|-
|T6
|5
|Andrew DodtA. Dodt
|-7
|+1
|F
|70
|70
|68
|73
|281
|-
|T9
|25
|Dean BurmesterD. Burmester
|-6
|-7
|F
|69
|76
|72
|65
|282
|-
|T9
|1
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|-6
|-3
|F
|68
|73
|72
|69
|282
|-
|T9
|7
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|-6
|+1
|F
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|-
|T12
|22
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|-5
|-6
|F
|73
|73
|71
|66
|283
|-
|T12
|16
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-5
|-5
|F
|72
|74
|70
|67
|283
|-
|T14
|26
|Alexander BjorkA. Bjork
|-4
|-6
|F
|70
|75
|73
|66
|284
|-
|T14
|20
|Jaco Van ZylJ. Van Zyl
|-4
|-5
|F
|71
|69
|77
|67
|284
|-
|T14
|7
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|-4
|-3
|F
|68
|69
|78
|69
|284
|-
|T14
|2
|Nino BertasioN. Bertasio
|-4
|-2
|F
|68
|73
|73
|70
|284
|-
|T14
|6
|Scott JamiesonS. Jamieson
|-4
|-1
|F
|67
|70
|76
|71
|284
|-
|T14
|6
|Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat
|-4
|-1
|F
|67
|75
|71
|71
|284
|-
|T14
|11
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|-4
|+1
|F
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|-
|T21
|13
|Peter HansonP. Hanson
|-3
|-4
|F
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|-
|T21
|7
|Stephen GallacherS. Gallacher
|-3
|-3
|F
|73
|73
|70
|69
|285
|-
|T21
|13
|Andrew JohnstonA. Johnston
|-3
|E
|F
|73
|68
|72
|72
|285
|-
|T24
|32
|Pablo LarrazabalP. Larrazabal
|-2
|-6
|F
|71
|74
|75
|66
|286
|-
|T24
|10
|Scott HendS. Hend
|-2
|-3
|F
|71
|75
|71
|69
|286
|-
|T24
|4
|Victor DubuissonV. Dubuisson
|-2
|-2
|F
|73
|70
|73
|70
|286
|-
|T24
|8
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|-2
|E
|F
|70
|69
|75
|72
|286
|-
|T24
|8
|Joost LuitenJ. Luiten
|-2
|E
|F
|71
|71
|72
|72
|286
|-
|T24
|16
|Maximilian KiefferM. Kieffer
|-2
|+1
|F
|70
|68
|75
|73
|286
|-
|T30
|26
|Hao-tong LiH. Li
|-1
|-5
|F
|69
|76
|75
|67
|287
|-
|T30
|17
|Matteo ManasseroM. Manassero
|-1
|-4
|F
|73
|71
|75
|68
|287
|-
|T30
|10
|Paul Dunne (a)P. Dunne (a)
|-1
|-3
|F
|71
|75
|72
|69
|287
|-
|T30
|4
|Andrew SullivanA. Sullivan
|-1
|-2
|F
|71
|75
|71
|70
|287
|-
|T30
|2
|Soren KjeldsenS. Kjeldsen
|-1
|-1
|F
|71
|71
|74
|71
|287
|-
|T30
|2
|Florian FritschF. Fritsch
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|75
|71
|71
|287
|-
|T30
|9
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|-1
|E
|F
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|-
|T30
|9
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|-1
|E
|F
|74
|69
|72
|72
|287
|-
|T30
|14
|Richie RamsayR. Ramsay
|-1
|+1
|F
|69
|74
|71
|73
|287
|-
|T30
|22
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|-1
|+2
|F
|69
|72
|72
|74
|287
|-
|T40
|7
|Bernd RitthammerB. Ritthammer
|E
|-3
|F
|71
|74
|74
|69
|288
|-
|T40
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|E
|-2
|F
|76
|69
|73
|70
|288
|-
|T40
|-
|Anthony WallA. Wall
|E
|-2
|F
|73
|72
|73
|70
|288
|-
|T40
|-
|Paul PetersonP. Peterson
|E
|-2
|F
|74
|72
|72
|70
|288
|-
|T40
|12
|Jorge CampilloJ. Campillo
|E
|E
|F
|72
|73
|71
|72
|288
|-
|T40
|19
|Oliver FisherO. Fisher
|E
|+1
|F
|70
|70
|75
|73
|288
|-
|T40
|24
|Jordan SmithJ. Smith
|E
|+2
|F
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|-
|T40
|32
|Bradley DredgeB. Dredge
|E
|+3
|F
|68
|76
|69
|75
|288
|-
|48
|1
|David HowellD. Howell
|+1
|-2
|F
|71
|73
|75
|70
|289
|-
|T49
|2
|Chris WoodC. Wood
|+2
|-1
|F
|72
|74
|73
|71
|290
|-
|T49
|9
|David DrysdaleD. Drysdale
|+2
|E
|F
|75
|71
|72
|72
|290
|-
|T51
|5
|David HorseyD. Horsey
|+3
|-1
|F
|71
|74
|75
|71
|291
|-
|T51
|4
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|+3
|E
|F
|71
|73
|75
|72
|291
|-
|T51
|4
|Alexander LevyA. Levy
|+3
|E
|F
|71
|75
|73
|72
|291
|-
|T54
|2
|Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee
|+4
|E
|F
|72
|72
|76
|72
|292
|-
|T54
|7
|Daniel BrooksD. Brooks
|+4
|+1
|F
|70
|75
|74
|73
|292
|-
|T54
|33
|Niclas FasthN. Fasth
|+4
|+5
|F
|71
|73
|71
|77
|292
|-
|57
|6
|Thomas BjornT. Bjorn
|+5
|-1
|F
|75
|71
|76
|71
|293
|-
|T58
|3
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|+6
|+1
|F
|72
|73
|76
|73
|294
|-
|T58
|2
|Johan CarlssonJ. Carlsson
|+6
|+2
|F
|66
|73
|81
|74
|294
|-
|T58
|11
|S.s.p ChawrasiaS.s.p Chawrasia
|+6
|+3
|F
|73
|72
|74
|75
|294
|-
|T58
|18
|Benjamin HerbertB. Herbert
|+6
|+4
|F
|71
|72
|75
|76
|294
|-
|T62
|1
|Mikko IlonenM. Ilonen
|+8
|+3
|F
|70
|76
|75
|75
|296
|-
|T62
|15
|Gregory BourdyG. Bourdy
|+8
|+5
|F
|72
|73
|74
|77
|296
|-
|64
|-
|Sebastien GrosS. Gros
|+11
|+3
|F
|71
|75
|78
|75
|299
|-
|65
|1
|Luke DonaldL. Donald
|+12
|+4
|F
|75
|68
|81
|76
|300
|-
|66
|-
|Romain WattelR. Wattel
|+13
|+3
|F
|73
|73
|80
|75
|301
|-
|-
|-
|Lasse JensenL. Jensen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Paul LawrieP. Lawrie
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Marcus FraserM. Fraser
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Alvaro QuirosA. Quiros
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Richard SterneR. Sterne
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|78
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Felipe AguilarF. Aguilar
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|David LipskyD. Lipsky
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Damien McGraneD. McGrane
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Darren FichardtD. Fichardt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|James MorrisonJ. Morrison
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Rikard KarlbergR. Karlberg
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Raphael JacquelinR. Jacquelin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Marc WarrenM. Warren
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|72
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|-
|Jason ScrivenerJ. Scrivener
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|70
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Jamie DonaldsonJ. Donaldson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Paul WaringP. Waring
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Eduardo De La RivaE. De La Riva
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|79
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Robert RockR. Rock
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Trevor ImmelmanT. Immelman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Wade OrmsbyW. Ormsby
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Carlos PigemC. Pigem
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Gary StalG. Stal
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|71
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Jeunghun WangJ. Wang
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|79
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Chris HansonC. Hanson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|72
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Pelle EdbergP. Edberg
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Romain Langasque (a)R. Langasque (a)
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|George CoetzeeG. Coetzee
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Nacho ElviraN. Elvira
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|74
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Adrian OtaeguiA. Otaegui
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|-
|Robert KarlssonR. Karlsson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Darren ClarkeD. Clarke
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Richard BlandR. Bland
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon StoneB. Stone
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Gregory HavretG. Havret
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan FoxR. Fox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Matthieu PavonM. Pavon
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Pep AnglesP. Angles
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Justin WaltersJ. Walters
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Magnus CarlssonM. Carlsson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Soomin LeeS. Lee
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas AikenT. Aiken
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Phachara KhongwatmaiP. Khongwatmai
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Mikko KorhonenM. Korhonen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander KnappeA. Knappe
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|79
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|-
|Greig HutcheonG. Hutcheon
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Edoardo MolinariE. Molinari
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Haydn PorteousH. Porteous
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Lee SlatteryL. Slattery
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan FrittelliD. Frittelli
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Chris GaneC. Gane
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Lorenzo-VeraM. Lorenzo-Vera
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Fabrizio ZanottiF. Zanotti
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Kristoffer BrobergK. Broberg
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Matthew SouthgateM. Southgate
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Ricardo GouveiaR. Gouveia
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Paul StreeterP. Streeter
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|-
|Paul HendriksenP. Hendriksen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|74
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|-
|Alejandro CanizaresA. Canizares
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|74
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|-
|Zander LombardZ. Lombard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|-
|Marcel SiemM. Siem
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|79
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Simon DysonS. Dyson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|79
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Matthew CortM. Cort
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|80
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Matt WallaceM. Wallace
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Joakim LagergrenJ. Lagergren
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|78
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Renato ParatoreR. Paratore
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|79
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|-
|Chris PaisleyC. Paisley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|75
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|-
|Graham FoxG. Fox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|79
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|-
|Sam BrazelS. Brazel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|80
|75
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|-
|Julien QuesneJ. Quesne
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|78
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|-
|Philip ArcherP. Archer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|79
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas BjerregaardL. Bjerregaard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|82
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel ImD. Im
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|76
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|-
|Sam WalkerS. Walker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|81
|75
|--
|--
|156
|-
|-
|-
|Hennie OttoH. Otto
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|81
|--
|--
|157
|-
|-
|-
|Neil O'briainN. O'briain
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|82
|77
|--
|--
|159
|-
|-
|-
|Robert ColesR. Coles
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|84
|--
|--
|161
|-
|-
|-
|Nathan HolmanN. Holman
|WD
|-
|WD
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|-
|-
|Brett RumfordB. Rumford
|WD
|-
|WD
|83
|--
|--
|--
|83
|-
|-
|-
|Callum ShinkwinC. Shinkwin
|DQ
|-
|DQ
|78
|77
|--
|--
|155
|-
Making her 20th appearance at Roland Garros, @Venuseswilliams comes back from 2-4 to take the opening set 6-4 off… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Alex Noren started the final round of the BMW PGA seven strokes off the lead and teed off 11 groups (1:55) before the final twosome.
Quelle longévité ! @Venuseswilliams s'apprête à participer à son 2️⃣0️⃣ème Roland-Garros. Un record 👌🏻… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Scary story here about Jeff Overton having herniated disc procedure and developing a life-threatening spinal infect… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
#latergram Indianapolis500 #boom In honor of race day! 🏎🏁 iwitchamp see you in a couple weeks! instagram.com/p/BUo-vVxDkZZ/
Webb Simpson: leader at 9-under; seeking 5th PGA TOUR win and 1st since 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Alex Noren posts 62 and owns clubhouse lead at Wentworth. At some point, "Dude is on a nice heater" turned into "Dude is just really good."
Disappointing week for me, but always a pleasure playing in front of the best fans! At least u got to see me hit plenty of shots this week 😜
Hats off to the @EuropeanTour and the @BMWPGA for putting on a first class event yet again, just keeps on getting better every year.
Angelique Kerber is the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of the French Open in the Open era. es.pn/2qwd8ON
Huge upset at #RG17 Angelique Kerber is the first women's No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open's first round:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
No.1 out in Round 1... @katemakarova1 stuns top seed Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2 in the opening round of play at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
I cooked tonight and I shared it on my IG Story IG: tom_haberstroh . It's terrible and I hope you don't watch and shouts to @SunBasketMeals
Ummm....John, it's Shulman, not Schulman @DShulman_ESPN twitter.com/ESPNBrick/stat…
I need to get putting tips from Caleb #NoShoesNoProblem #NoScreamingInGolf pic.twitter.com/YuzP0ApSkw
Kasey Cooper gives it a ride for @AuburnSoftball. @OU_Softball's Macey Hatfield tracks it at the wall. Sooners win. es.pn/2qqlsA7
Could be 5 hours of hell tomorrow with @Fooch1993 talking about how much he loves Wenger and the @EmiratesFACup Win!! Gutted for @ChelseaFC
Bubbamojis got an upgrade! The 2016 #Bubbaclaus winner's design is now live! #BubbaLong #urwelcome… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Road to the Open: Will @RafaelNadal earn his 10th French Open title? Take a look at the 2017 favorites… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Was skeptical about this but it looks really promising. BORG/MCENROE trailer. The guy playing Bjorn a dead ringer! youtube.com/watch?v=ZFFigC…
STAGE 1 WINNER: @KevinHarvick powers past Allgaier early on and pulls away to win the opening stage. 📋… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
GREEN! Hammer down, it's time for 200 laps at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/X7b41mjiRB
You're gonna want to grab a seat for these ones... Breaking down the best matches to 👀 on the opening day of #RG17… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…