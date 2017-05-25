BMW PGA Championship

  • May 25 - 28, 2017
  • Wentworth GC
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,284

Round 4 - Play Complete

POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTTEE TIME
120Alex NorenA. Noren-11-10F68757262277-
21Francesco MolinariF. Molinari-9-4F67707468279-
T318Nicolas ColsaertsN. Colsaerts-8-7F71756965280-
T32Henrik StensonH. Stenson-8-4F68717368280-
T32Hideto TaniharaH. Tanihara-8-4F76696768280-
T62Graeme StormG. Storm-7-4F68727368281-
T61Shane LowryS. Lowry-7-3F68747069281-
T65Andrew DodtA. Dodt-7+1F70706873281-
T925Dean BurmesterD. Burmester-6-7F69767265282-
T91Ross FisherR. Fisher-6-3F68737269282-
T97Branden GraceB. Grace-6+1F68717073282-
T1222Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick-5-6F73737166283-
T1216Justin RoseJ. Rose-5-5F72747067283-
T1426Alexander BjorkA. Bjork-4-6F70757366284-
T1420Jaco Van ZylJ. Van Zyl-4-5F71697767284-
T147Thomas PietersT. Pieters-4-3F68697869284-
T142Nino BertasioN. Bertasio-4-2F68737370284-
T146Scott JamiesonS. Jamieson-4-1F67707671284-
T146Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat-4-1F67757171284-
T1411Lee WestwoodL. Westwood-4+1F70697273284-
T2113Peter HansonP. Hanson-3-4F70737468285-
T217Stephen GallacherS. Gallacher-3-3F73737069285-
T2113Andrew JohnstonA. Johnston-3EF73687272285-
T2432Pablo LarrazabalP. Larrazabal-2-6F71747566286-
T2410Scott HendS. Hend-2-3F71757169286-
T244Victor DubuissonV. Dubuisson-2-2F73707370286-
T248Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-2EF70697572286-
T248Joost LuitenJ. Luiten-2EF71717272286-
T2416Maximilian KiefferM. Kieffer-2+1F70687573286-
T3026Hao-tong LiH. Li-1-5F69767567287-
T3017Matteo ManasseroM. Manassero-1-4F73717568287-
T3010Paul Dunne (a)P. Dunne (a)-1-3F71757269287-
T304Andrew SullivanA. Sullivan-1-2F71757170287-
T302Soren KjeldsenS. Kjeldsen-1-1F71717471287-
T302Florian FritschF. Fritsch-1-1F70757171287-
T309Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger-1EF71707472287-
T309Peter UihleinP. Uihlein-1EF74697272287-
T3014Richie RamsayR. Ramsay-1+1F69747173287-
T3022Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton-1+2F69727274287-
T407Bernd RitthammerB. RitthammerE-3F71747469288-
T40-Ian PoulterI. PoulterE-2F76697370288-
T40-Anthony WallA. WallE-2F73727370288-
T40-Paul PetersonP. PetersonE-2F74727270288-
T4012Jorge CampilloJ. CampilloEEF72737172288-
T4019Oliver FisherO. FisherE+1F70707573288-
T4024Jordan SmithJ. SmithE+2F72717174288-
T4032Bradley DredgeB. DredgeE+3F68766975288-
481David HowellD. Howell+1-2F71737570289-
T492Chris WoodC. Wood+2-1F72747371290-
T499David DrysdaleD. Drysdale+2EF75717272290-
T515David HorseyD. Horsey+3-1F71747571291-
T514Ernie ElsE. Els+3EF71737572291-
T514Alexander LevyA. Levy+3EF71757372291-
T542Thongchai JaideeT. Jaidee+4EF72727672292-
T547Daniel BrooksD. Brooks+4+1F70757473292-
T5433Niclas FasthN. Fasth+4+5F71737177292-
576Thomas BjornT. Bjorn+5-1F75717671293-
T583Danny WillettD. Willett+6+1F72737673294-
T582Johan CarlssonJ. Carlsson+6+2F66738174294-
T5811S.s.p ChawrasiaS.s.p Chawrasia+6+3F73727475294-
T5818Benjamin HerbertB. Herbert+6+4F71727576294-
T621Mikko IlonenM. Ilonen+8+3F70767575296-
T6215Gregory BourdyG. Bourdy+8+5F72737477296-
64-Sebastien GrosS. Gros+11+3F71757875299-
651Luke DonaldL. Donald+12+4F75688176300-
66-Romain WattelR. Wattel+13+3F73738075301-
--Lasse JensenL. JensenCUT-CUT7374----147-
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxCUT-CUT7374----147-
--Paul LawrieP. LawrieCUT-CUT7275----147-
--Padraig HarringtonP. HarringtonCUT-CUT7374----147-
--Marcus FraserM. FraserCUT-CUT7176----147-
--Alvaro QuirosA. QuirosCUT-CUT7473----147-
--Richard SterneR. SterneCUT-CUT6978----147-
--Felipe AguilarF. AguilarCUT-CUT7473----147-
--David LipskyD. LipskyCUT-CUT7374----147-
--Damien McGraneD. McGraneCUT-CUT7473----147-
--Darren FichardtD. FichardtCUT-CUT7473----147-
--James MorrisonJ. MorrisonCUT-CUT7374----147-
--Rikard KarlbergR. KarlbergCUT-CUT7176----147-
--Raphael JacquelinR. JacquelinCUT-CUT7275----147-
--Marc WarrenM. WarrenCUT-CUT7572----147-
--Jason ScrivenerJ. ScrivenerCUT-CUT7573----148-
--Thorbjorn OlesenT. OlesenCUT-CUT7870----148-
--Jamie DonaldsonJ. DonaldsonCUT-CUT7375----148-
--Paul WaringP. WaringCUT-CUT7375----148-
--Eduardo De La RivaE. De La RivaCUT-CUT6979----148-
--Robert RockR. RockCUT-CUT7573----148-
--Trevor ImmelmanT. ImmelmanCUT-CUT7672----148-
--Wade OrmsbyW. OrmsbyCUT-CUT7474----148-
--Carlos PigemC. PigemCUT-CUT7474----148-
--Gary StalG. StalCUT-CUT7871----149-
--Jeunghun WangJ. WangCUT-CUT7079----149-
--Chris HansonC. HansonCUT-CUT7772----149-
--Pelle EdbergP. EdbergCUT-CUT7673----149-
--Martin KaymerM. KaymerCUT-CUT7673----149-
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodCUT-CUT7277----149-
--Romain Langasque (a)R. Langasque (a)CUT-CUT7673----149-
--George CoetzeeG. CoetzeeCUT-CUT7376----149-
--Nacho ElviraN. ElviraCUT-CUT7574----149-
--Adrian OtaeguiA. OtaeguiCUT-CUT7376----149-
--Robert KarlssonR. KarlssonCUT-CUT7674----150-
--Darren ClarkeD. ClarkeCUT-CUT7377----150-
--Richard BlandR. BlandCUT-CUT7674----150-
--Brandon StoneB. StoneCUT-CUT7674----150-
--Gregory HavretG. HavretCUT-CUT7377----150-
--Ryan FoxR. FoxCUT-CUT7476----150-
--Matthieu PavonM. PavonCUT-CUT7476----150-
--Pep AnglesP. AnglesCUT-CUT7575----150-
--Justin WaltersJ. WaltersCUT-CUT7674----150-
--Magnus CarlssonM. CarlssonCUT-CUT7773----150-
--Soomin LeeS. LeeCUT-CUT7377----150-
--Thomas AikenT. AikenCUT-CUT7377----150-
--Phachara KhongwatmaiP. KhongwatmaiCUT-CUT7575----150-
--Mikko KorhonenM. KorhonenCUT-CUT7575----150-
--Alexander KnappeA. KnappeCUT-CUT7179----150-
--Greig HutcheonG. HutcheonCUT-CUT7576----151-
--Edoardo MolinariE. MolinariCUT-CUT7774----151-
--Haydn PorteousH. PorteousCUT-CUT7675----151-
--Lee SlatteryL. SlatteryCUT-CUT7378----151-
--Dylan FrittelliD. FrittelliCUT-CUT7774----151-
--Chris GaneC. GaneCUT-CUT7675----151-
--Michael Lorenzo-VeraM. Lorenzo-VeraCUT-CUT7576----151-
--Fabrizio ZanottiF. ZanottiCUT-CUT7576----151-
--Kristoffer BrobergK. BrobergCUT-CUT7576----151-
--Matthew SouthgateM. SouthgateCUT-CUT7477----151-
--Ricardo GouveiaR. GouveiaCUT-CUT7477----151-
--Paul StreeterP. StreeterCUT-CUT7774----151-
--Paul HendriksenP. HendriksenCUT-CUT7874----152-
--Alejandro CanizaresA. CanizaresCUT-CUT7874----152-
--Zander LombardZ. LombardCUT-CUT7676----152-
--Marcel SiemM. SiemCUT-CUT7479----153-
--Simon DysonS. DysonCUT-CUT7479----153-
--Matthew CortM. CortCUT-CUT7380----153-
--Matt WallaceM. WallaceCUT-CUT7677----153-
--Joakim LagergrenJ. LagergrenCUT-CUT7578----153-
--Renato ParatoreR. ParatoreCUT-CUT7579----154-
--Chris PaisleyC. PaisleyCUT-CUT7975----154-
--Graham FoxG. FoxCUT-CUT7579----154-
--Sam BrazelS. BrazelCUT-CUT8075----155-
--Julien QuesneJ. QuesneCUT-CUT7778----155-
--Philip ArcherP. ArcherCUT-CUT7679----155-
--Lucas BjerregaardL. BjerregaardCUT-CUT7382----155-
--Daniel ImD. ImCUT-CUT7976----155-
--Sam WalkerS. WalkerCUT-CUT8175----156-
--Hennie OttoH. OttoCUT-CUT7681----157-
--Neil O'briainN. O'briainCUT-CUT8277----159-
--Robert ColesR. ColesCUT-CUT7784----161-
--Nathan HolmanN. HolmanWD-WD-----------
--Brett RumfordB. RumfordWD-WD83------83-
--Callum ShinkwinC. ShinkwinDQ-DQ7877----155-

