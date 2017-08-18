The Solheim Cup

  • August 18 - 20, 2017
  • Des Moines Golf and Country Club
  • Par 73
    Yards 6,894
EUROPE
4 ½
In-Progress
7 ½
USA

Saturday Four-balls

Thru 4
  • M. Reid & C. Ciganda
  • B. Lang & B. Lincicome
    2 Up
M. Reid & C. Ciganda
B. Lang & B. Lincicome2 Up
Thru 3
  • A. Nordqvist & J. Ewart Shadoff
    1 Up
  • L. Salas & A. Yin
A. Nordqvist & J. Ewart Shadoff1 Up
L. Salas & A. Yin
Thru 3
  • K. Icher & M. Sagstrom
  • P. Creamer & A. Ernst
    1 Up
K. Icher & M. Sagstrom
P. Creamer & A. Ernst1 Up
Thru 1
  • C. Matthew & G. Hall
  • C. Kerr & L. Thompson
    1 Up
C. Matthew & G. Hall
C. Kerr & L. Thompson1 Up

Saturday Foursomes

Final
  • J. Ewart Shadoff & C. Masson
  • C. Kerr & L. Thompson
    5 & 3
J. Ewart Shadoff & C. Masson
C. Kerr & L. Thompson5 & 3
Final
  • M. Reid & E. Pedersen
  • P. Creamer & A. Ernst
    5 & 3
M. Reid & E. Pedersen
P. Creamer & A. Ernst5 & 3
Final
  • A. Nordqvist & G. Hall
    2 & 1
  • S. Lewis & G. Piller
A. Nordqvist & G. Hall2 & 1
S. Lewis & G. Piller
Final
  • C. Matthew & K. Icher
    2 & 1
  • M. Wie & D. Kang
C. Matthew & K. Icher2 & 1
M. Wie & D. Kang

Friday Four-balls

Final
  • M. Sagstrom & J. Ewart Shadoff
  • M. Wie & D. Kang
    3 & 1
M. Sagstrom & J. Ewart Shadoff
M. Wie & D. Kang3 & 1
Final
  • C. Ciganda & E. Pedersen
  • A. Yin & L. Salas
    6 & 5
C. Ciganda & E. Pedersen
A. Yin & L. Salas6 & 5
Final
  • F. Parker & C. Masson
  • B. Lincicome & B. Lang
    3 & 2
F. Parker & C. Masson
B. Lincicome & B. Lang3 & 2
Final
  • C. Hull & G. Hall
  • S. Lewis & G. Piller
    2 & 1
C. Hull & G. Hall
S. Lewis & G. Piller2 & 1

Friday Foursomes

Final
  • M. Reid & C. Hull
  • C. Kerr & L. Thompson
    Halved
M. Reid & C. Hull
C. Kerr & L. ThompsonHalved
Final
  • C. Ciganda & C. Masson
  • D. Kang & L. Salas
    1 Up
C. Ciganda & C. Masson
D. Kang & L. Salas1 Up
Final
  • A. Nordqvist & G. Hall
    3 & 1
  • P. Creamer & A. Ernst
A. Nordqvist & G. Hall3 & 1
P. Creamer & A. Ernst
Final
  • K. Icher & C. Matthew
    1 Up
  • S. Lewis & G. Piller
K. Icher & C. Matthew1 Up
S. Lewis & G. Piller

Now

Lexi Thompson @Lexi

Getting 🔥👆 for this afternoon ⛳match with @CKGolferChic & @solheimcupusa 🇺🇲 ! #GoUSA 🇺🇲… https://t.co/NlRk2HKqzn

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Lexi Thompson just drove the first green at the Solheim Cup, in case you're wondering how adrenaline works.