We're hosting a FREE kids basketball clinic with @Waddell_Reed next Friday 8/25 from 5-7pm. Register your kids here… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|M. Reid & C. Ciganda
|B. Lang & B. Lincicome
|2 Up
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|A. Nordqvist & J. Ewart Shadoff
|1 Up
|L. Salas & A. Yin
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|K. Icher & M. Sagstrom
|P. Creamer & A. Ernst
|1 Up
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|C. Matthew & G. Hall
|C. Kerr & L. Thompson
|1 Up
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|J. Ewart Shadoff & C. Masson
|C. Kerr & L. Thompson
|5 & 3
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|M. Reid & E. Pedersen
|P. Creamer & A. Ernst
|5 & 3
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|A. Nordqvist & G. Hall
|2 & 1
|S. Lewis & G. Piller
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|C. Matthew & K. Icher
|2 & 1
|M. Wie & D. Kang
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|M. Sagstrom & J. Ewart Shadoff
|M. Wie & D. Kang
|3 & 1
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|C. Ciganda & E. Pedersen
|A. Yin & L. Salas
|6 & 5
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|F. Parker & C. Masson
|B. Lincicome & B. Lang
|3 & 2
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|C. Hull & G. Hall
|S. Lewis & G. Piller
|2 & 1
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|M. Reid & C. Hull
|C. Kerr & L. Thompson
|Halved
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|C. Ciganda & C. Masson
|D. Kang & L. Salas
|1 Up
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|A. Nordqvist & G. Hall
|3 & 1
|P. Creamer & A. Ernst
|PLAYER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|TOT
|K. Icher & C. Matthew
|1 Up
|S. Lewis & G. Piller
Getting 🔥👆 for this afternoon ⛳match with @CKGolferChic & @solheimcupusa 🇺🇲 ! #GoUSA 🇺🇲… https://t.co/NlRk2HKqzn
.@GarbiMuguruza is one set from the @CincyTennis final after taking the opener over Pliskova 6-3.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Let's go Theo!! #USAmateur #AnchorDown #Riviera
Congrats & thank you to last night's @Walmart Community Playmaker Teacher Award Recipient, Allanah Rocha, preschool… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Kenny made plays like this for us all the time. One of the best ever DB's at DBU. Thanks for all you did for Texas… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Steve Nicol reacts to Barcelona's latest failed Coutinho bid 😂 Full video: es.pn/2wc6xzS pic.twitter.com/T0TCzz7ZQh
Let's do this!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @AustinErnst92 @ Des Moines, Iowa instagram.com/p/BX-MGEcjAoh/
@Angela_Stanford HAAHAHAHAH 🤣🇺🇸❤️
Good morning!!!!!! DAY 2!!!! @SolheimCupUSA
When you start pre-season one week after the opening game 👀 (via Diego Costa/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/biLBPFGifT
So happy to have my mom out here this week!😊❤🇺🇸 instagram.com/p/BX8xmCdgIAy/
Rory McIlroy will defend his FedEx Cup title despite persistent injury. es.pn/2vQ9ALB
Once again, Danielle Kang is really fun to watch.
Don't miss your chance to play 18 holes with me next month @BMWchamps. Enter the golfnowteamupwithrory.com Sweepstake… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
But there's nothing quite like it. One of a kind. twitter.com/dalejr/status/…
A true gentleman.... RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth twitter.com/skynewsbreak/s…
Early days but who wins?? 🏆 🇪🇺🇺🇸@SolheimCupUSA @SolheimCupEuro
Wyndham Championship- leader: Matt Every -9 Henrik Stenson (-8): Career-low 62. Stenson: only top-20 player in the… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
What! @SolheimCupUSA already has me "on my feet cheering" 1st hole 1st match & @Lexi drives green w/ 3 wood 286yds! EAGLE putt @CKGolferChic
Lexi Thompson just drove the first green at the Solheim Cup, in case you're wondering how adrenaline works.