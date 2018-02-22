Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer
This was how Tiger Woods responded when Bob Harig asked if this was his best ball striking round so far this year.
|POS
This was how Tiger Woods responded when Bob Harig asked if this was his best ball striking round so far this year.
Tiger Woods' first-round 70 at the Honda Classic matches his best opening score in 4 appearances at PGA National. He hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens with 27 putts. He made 3 birdies, one double and a bogey. When he finished -4 was the leading score.
The numbers may not say so, but Tiger Woods played some very solid golf Thursday at the Honda Classic. Where does Tiger think his game is thru this comeback process?
Tiger unable to get 15-footer for birdie to drop at 8, 1 hole to go. Even par. Leaders including JT, Daniel Berger at -3
Make that a total mess of the 3rd. Missed bogey putt and had 5 feet for double which he made. A 7 puts Tiger back to +1.
Tiger Woods makes the turn at -1. His first nine holes he hit 3 drivers only one finding the fairway. Overall Tiger hit 4 of 7 fairways, 4 of 9 greens, and had 12 putts.
Tiger played the back nine at PGA National in 34 strokes, 1 under par. He hit 4 of 7 fairways and 4 of 9 greens but three of the misses were very close. That is why he needed just 12 putts. He made 2 birdies and 1 bogey.
The Bear (Trap) bites Tiger. Tiger Woods suffers his first bogey of the day at the par 4 15th hole. Woods found the fairway using an iron off the tee but hit a bad second shot which ended in the green side bunker from which he could not get up and down. Tiger Woods now -1 thru 7 holes.
Unfortunate bogey at #16 for Tiger. Had plenty of green to work with hitting short iron. Found bunker. Missed putt.
Start of the Bear Trap for Tiger Woods and from 153 yards into a very brisk breeze Tiger hit 7 iron (caddie Joe LaCava told me) to just outside 15'. The birdie putt hung on the lip but did not fall. Woods stays at -2.
Why yes Tiger, I'd LOVE a snack right now but this is NOT where your golf ball should be on the 12th hole. Woods driver goes way left, but he'll get a free drop (and a free ice cream) from this movable obstruction.
Glad it made his day. Thanks for coming out. twitter.com/2acrosstheboar…
Well that didn't take long! Tiger Woods makes his first birdie of the round on his second hole. Using an iron off the tee on the par four 11th hole Tiger barely missed the fairway right but found the green and made a 15' birdie putt to go to -1 thru two holes.
Tiger Woods has begun the first round of the Honda Classic needing to overcome issues in his long game. If he had enough rounds to qualify he would rank 214th out of 215 in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour, hitting just 35 percent of the fairways. He's also hit just 58 of 108 greens, which is near the bottom of ranked players.
Tiger Woods has teed off. In first rounds so far this year: 72-72.
Andy North believes Tiger Woods' main focus right now is getting himself in shape for the Masters in April.
Brandt Snedeker played the pro-am Wednesday with George Lopez, Kid Rock, Larry the Cable Guy, and Kenny G. Snedeker told me, "This will be great practice for tomorrow and Friday!" He's paired with Tiger Woods and was talking about the craziness outside the ropes.
Good News/Bad News for Tiger Woods as he plays his first round at the Honda Classic Thursday. Good News; perfect temperature and no precipitation in the forecast. Bad News; Tiger will have to play in the strongest breezes of the day.
Huge shoutout to Elana Meyers Taylor (@eamslider24) and Lauren Gibbs (@lagibbs84) win silver for USA women's bobsle… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…