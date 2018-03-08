Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer
After a 1-under 70, Tiger Woods reiterates his long-stated belief that he prefers competing in conditions when par is a good score. "I like this type of challenge."
Tiger Woods finishes with five birdies and four bogeys in his first career Valspar Championship round, closing with a 1-under 70 that has him just three shots out of the early lead.
Tiger swings around a tree on 16, hits his hand on the tree in follow-through, lets go of the club and is wincing while walking down the fairway. Five minutes later, he walks off the green with a par and smile.
Everybody fighting for a view of Tiger on 16th tee at Innisbrook
From the eighth hole through the 13th, Tiger Woods went six straight without a par: birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey-bogey. After getting to 2-under, that end of that stretch leaves him again at even-par.
Is Tiger back? Back feeling better, makes back-to-back birdies to start back-nine and get back into top-10.
And a birdie at #10 gets Tiger back to -1. Corey Connors is -4, Whee Kim and Nick Watney -3.
The front nine at Innisbrook for Tiger: 6 of 7 fairways, 5 of 9 greens, 13 putts. 2 birdies, 2 bogeys, par 36. Playing partners Jordan Spieth (40) and Henrik Stenson (38).
Jordan Spieth (40) and Rory McIlroy (39) combined to take 79 strokes on the front-nine today.
With a bogey from the green side bunker on the ninth hole, Tiger Woods makes the turn in even-par. It certainly could've been better, but on a difficult afternoon at Innisbrook, that's hardly a disappointing score so far.
On the seventh hole, Tiger Woods' approach one-hopped off the flagstick, leaving him a short birdie putt -- and he missed it. Woods "bounced back" (if that's the right term to describe the hole after a disappointing par) by hitting his tee shot on the 230-yard par-3 eighth to 8 feet and making that one.
Tiger Woods with the one-hopper off the stick. Distance control must've been off.
A tee shot over the green and into the gallery led to bogey on the fourth hole, but Tiger Woods has otherwise looked steady so far in the early part of his opening round. Low scores are tough to come by on a blustery Copperhead Course, with the current leader, Corey Connors, only at 4-under par.
Par-3 4th is 190 yards. Tiger's tee shot went 220. Next shot didn't reach green. Needed 5-footer for bogey. Even thru 4
Tiger Woods flops his eagle attempt on the first to inches. Tap-in birdie is always a nice start.
Two-time U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and Hall of Famer Davis Love III is making his first start at the Valspar Championship since November hip replacement surgery. So not a surprise he struggled to an opening-round 77 that included just one birdie. Love, 53, won the 2015 Wyndham Championship at age 51.
Davis Love III, making his first start since hip replacement surgery in November. .. shoots 77 with one birdie.