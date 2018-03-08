Valspar Championship

  • March 8 - 11, 2018
  • Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) - Palm Harbor, FL
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,340
  • Purse $6,500,000
    Defending Champion Adam Hadwin
  • 55°
  • Precipitation: 2%
    Wind: WNW 13 mph
    Gust: 13 mph
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Corey ConnersC. Conners-4-4F67------67$00-
T2-Whee KimW. Kim-3-3F68------68$00-
T2-Kelly KraftK. Kraft-3-3F68------68$00-
T2-Nick WatneyN. Watney-3-3F68------68$00-
T5-Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-2-2F69------69$00-
T5-Russell KnoxR. Knox-2-2F69------69$00-
T5-Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker-2-2F69------69$00-
T8-Rory SabbatiniR. Sabbatini-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Luke ListL. List-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Stewart CinkS. Cink-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Luke DonaldL. Donald-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Justin RoseJ. Rose-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Chris KirkC. Kirk-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Adam ScottA. Scott-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Sergio GarciaS. Garcia-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Steve StrickerS. Stricker-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Blayne BarberB. Barber-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Bob EstesB. Estes-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Paul CaseyP. Casey-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Jim FurykJ. Furyk-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Tiger WoodsT. Woods-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Andrew PutnamA. Putnam-1-1F70------70$00-
T8-Lucas GloverL. Glover-1-116----------$00-
T8-Dominic BozzelliD. Bozzelli-1-116----------$00-
T8-Jimmy StangerJ. Stanger-1-115----------$00-
T8-Dylan MeyerD. Meyer-1-114----------$00-
T29-Chris CouchC. CouchEEF71------71$00-
T29-Martin FloresM. FloresEEF71------71$00-
T29-Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenEEF71------71$00-
T29-J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesEEF71------71$00-
T29-William McGirtW. McGirtEEF71------71$00-
T29-Gary WoodlandG. WoodlandEEF71------71$00-
T29-Patrick ReedP. ReedEEF71------71$00-
T29-Matt KucharM. KucharEEF71------71$00-
T29-Webb SimpsonW. SimpsonEEF71------71$00-
T29-Ernie ElsE. ElsEEF71------71$00-
T29-Sam BurnsS. BurnsEEF71------71$00-
T29-Stephan JaegerS. JaegerEEF71------71$00-
T29-Chez ReavieC. ReavieEEF71------71$00-
T29-Sean O'HairS. O'HairEEF71------71$00-
T29-Cameron SmithC. SmithEEF71------71$00-
T29-Adam HadwinA. HadwinEEF71------71$00-
T29-Shane LowryS. LowryEEF71------71$00-
T29-Si Woo KimS. Woo KimEEF71------71$00-
T29-Adam SchenkA. SchenkEE17----------$00-
T29-Ollie SchniederjansO. SchniederjansEE16----------$00-
T29-Ryan PalmerR. PalmerEE16----------$00-
T50-Scott BrownS. Brown+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Harold Varner, IIIH. Varner, III+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Rod PamplingR. Pampling+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Fabian GomezF. Gomez+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-David LingmerthD. Lingmerth+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-D.A. PointsD.A. Points+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-J.J. HenryJ.J. Henry+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Ze-cheng DouZ. Dou+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Abraham AncerA. Ancer+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Jack MaguireJ. Maguire+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Scott StallingsS. Stallings+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Chad CampbellC. Campbell+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Sang-Moon BaeS. Bae+1+1F72------72$00-
T50-Nick TaylorN. Taylor+1+117----------$00-
T50-T.J. VogelT.J. Vogel+1+115----------$00-
T50-Brice GarnettB. Garnett+1+115----------$00-
T50-Nicholas LindheimN. Lindheim+1+115----------$00-
T50-Xin-jun ZhangX. Zhang+1+114----------$00-
T50-Trey MullinaxT. Mullinax+1+114----------$00-
T73-Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Ryan ArmourR. Armour+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Brian GayB. Gay+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Troy MerrittT. Merritt+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-C.T. PanC.T. Pan+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Alex CejkaA. Cejka+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Bill HaasB. Haas+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Smylie KaufmanS. Kaufman+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Austin CookA. Cook+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Branden GraceB. Grace+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Graeme McDowellG. McDowell+2+2F73------73$00-
T73-Ryan BlaumR. Blaum+2+217----------$00-
T73-Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman+2+216----------$00-
T73-Sam SaundersS. Saunders+2+215----------$00-
T73-Talor GoochT. Gooch+2+214----------$00-
T90-Michael KimM. Kim+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Ryan MooreR. Moore+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Jason DufnerJ. Dufner+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Billy HorschelB. Horschel+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Danny LeeD. Lee+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Tony FinauT. Finau+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Henrik StensonH. Stenson+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Matt EveryM. Every+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford+3+3F74------74$00-
T90-Tyrone van AswegenT. van Aswegen+3+317----------$00-
T90-Sung-hoon KangS. Kang+3+316----------$00-
T103-Beau HosslerB. Hossler+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Chesson HadleyC. Hadley+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Ben MartinB. Martin+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Peter MalnatiP. Malnati+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Camilo VillegasC. Villegas+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Robert StrebR. Streb+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Harris EnglishH. English+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Benjamin SilvermanB. Silverman+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Ty StrafaciT. Strafaci+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Kevin TwayK. Tway+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Retief GoosenR. Goosen+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Derek FathauerD. Fathauer+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-Tom HogeT. Hoge+4+4F75------75$00-
T103-John HuhJ. Huh+4+417----------$00-
T103-Martin LairdM. Laird+4+417----------$00-
T103-Sam RyderS. Ryder+4+415----------$00-
T103-Tyler DuncanT. Duncan+4+414----------$00-
T123-Richy WerenskiR. Werenski+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Ross FisherR. Fisher+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Robert GarrigusR. Garrigus+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Rod PerryR. Perry+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Seamus PowerS. Power+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Jonathan RandolphJ. Randolph+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Martin PillerM. Piller+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Geoff OgilvyG. Ogilvy+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Brian StuardB. Stuard+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Greg ChalmersG. Chalmers+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth+5+5F76------76$00-
T123-Aaron WiseA. Wise+5+514----------$00-
T139-Davis Love IIID. Love III+6+6F77------77$00-
T139-Grayson MurrayG. Murray+6+6F77------77$00-
T139-Colt KnostC. Knost+6+6F77------77$00-
T142-Bud CauleyB. Cauley+7+7F78------78$00-
T142-Tom LoveladyT. Lovelady+7+7F78------78$00-
T142-Ian PoulterI. Poulter+7+7F78------78$00-

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

After a 1-under 70, Tiger Woods reiterates his long-stated belief that he prefers competing in conditions when par is a good score. "I like this type of challenge."

Tiger Woods finishes with five birdies and four bogeys in his first career Valspar Championship round, closing with a 1-under 70 that has him just three shots out of the early lead.

Tiger swings around a tree on 16, hits his hand on the tree in follow-through, lets go of the club and is wincing while walking down the fairway. Five minutes later, he walks off the green with a par and smile.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Everybody fighting for a view of Tiger on 16th tee at Innisbrook

From the eighth hole through the 13th, Tiger Woods went six straight without a par: birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey-bogey. After getting to 2-under, that end of that stretch leaves him again at even-par.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Is Tiger back? Back feeling better, makes back-to-back birdies to start back-nine and get back into top-10.

And a birdie at #10 gets Tiger back to -1. Corey Connors is -4, Whee Kim and Nick Watney -3.

The front nine at Innisbrook for Tiger: 6 of 7 fairways, 5 of 9 greens, 13 putts. 2 birdies, 2 bogeys, par 36. Playing partners Jordan Spieth (40) and Henrik Stenson (38).

With a bogey from the green side bunker on the ninth hole, Tiger Woods makes the turn in even-par. It certainly could've been better, but on a difficult afternoon at Innisbrook, that's hardly a disappointing score so far.

On the seventh hole, Tiger Woods' approach one-hopped off the flagstick, leaving him a short birdie putt -- and he missed it. Woods "bounced back" (if that's the right term to describe the hole after a disappointing par) by hitting his tee shot on the 230-yard par-3 eighth to 8 feet and making that one.

A tee shot over the green and into the gallery led to bogey on the fourth hole, but Tiger Woods has otherwise looked steady so far in the early part of his opening round. Low scores are tough to come by on a blustery Copperhead Course, with the current leader, Corey Connors, only at 4-under par.

Par-3 4th is 190 yards. Tiger's tee shot went 220. Next shot didn't reach green. Needed 5-footer for bogey. Even thru 4

Tiger Woods flops his eagle attempt on the first to inches. Tap-in birdie is always a nice start.

Two-time U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and Hall of Famer Davis Love III is making his first start at the Valspar Championship since November hip replacement surgery. So not a surprise he struggled to an opening-round 77 that included just one birdie. Love, 53, won the 2015 Wyndham Championship at age 51.

Tiger Woods flops his eagle attempt on the first to inches. Tap-in birdie is always a nice start.

Davis Love III, making his first start since hip replacement surgery in November. .. shoots 77 with one birdie.