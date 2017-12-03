Hero World Challenge

  • November 30 - December 3, 2017
  • Albany - New Providence
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,309
  • Purse $3,500,000
    Defending Champion Hideki Matsuyama
LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats

Round 1 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Kevin ChappellK. Chappell-1-12----------$00-
T1-Daniel BergerD. Berger-1-11----------$00-
T3-Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanEE2----------$00-
T3-Patrick ReedP. ReedEE1----------$00-
5-Francesco MolinariF. Molinari+1+13----------$00-
6-Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama+2+23----------$00-
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodE-----------$00
--Justin RoseJ. RoseE-----------$00
--Henrik StensonH. StensonE-----------$00
--Alex NorenA. NorenE-----------$00
--Tiger WoodsT. WoodsE-----------$00
--Justin ThomasJ. ThomasE-----------$00
--Brooks KoepkaB. KoepkaE-----------$00
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-----------$00
--Kevin KisnerK. KisnerE-----------$00
--Matt KucharM. KucharE-----------$00
--Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethE-----------$00

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger Woods started his pre-round warm-up session on the practice green, then moved to the short game area, working on his tempo and feel from just off the green.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger works on his putting prior to first round of the Hero World Challenge.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger Woods is ranked 1,199th in the world, the other 17 players in the Hero World Challenge are ranked no lower than 32nd, with 8 of the top 10 in the field. As long as Woods finishes the event, he will move up at least 250 spots into the top 1,000 due to the ranking quirks.

Jason Sobel ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger Woods has endured some lengthy absences during his career. The current one stands at 301 days -- the second-longest of his career -- but it ends today, when he tees off in the Hero World Challenge at 12:05 p.m. ET.

