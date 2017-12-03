Brandt Snedeker @
Good luck to @TigerWoods !! Can't wait to watch you get back after it.#hero #NewBeginning
Tiger Woods started his pre-round warm-up session on the practice green, then moved to the short game area, working on his tempo and feel from just off the green.
Tiger works on his putting prior to first round of the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods is ranked 1,199th in the world, the other 17 players in the Hero World Challenge are ranked no lower than 32nd, with 8 of the top 10 in the field. As long as Woods finishes the event, he will move up at least 250 spots into the top 1,000 due to the ranking quirks.
Tiger Woods has endured some lengthy absences during his career. The current one stands at 301 days -- the second-longest of his career -- but it ends today, when he tees off in the Hero World Challenge at 12:05 p.m. ET.
Tiger Woods tees off at noon today in round one at the Hero World Challenge day in the Bahamas. 18 players in field… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
