Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com
The first move of the day has happened. Rickie Fowler posted an eagle at the par-5 second to move himself closer to leader Patrick Reed.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|-9
|-
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|$0
|0
|2
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-7
|-
|70
|67
|--
|--
|137
|$0
|0
|3
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-5
|-
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|$0
|0
|T4
|4
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|-4
|-2
|3
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|4
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-4
|-2
|2
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-4
|E
|1
|66
|74
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-4
|-
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|$0
|0
|T8
|6
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-3
|-2
|5
|75
|68
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T8
|2
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-3
|E
|1
|74
|67
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T8
|2
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-3
|E
|1
|73
|68
|--
|--
|141
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|3
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-2
|E
|4
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|3
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|-2
|-1
|4
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|3
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-2
|E
|1
|68
|74
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T14
|9
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-1
|-2
|7
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T14
|4
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-1
|-1
|7
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T14
|-
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|-1
|E
|6
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T14
|6
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-1
|+1
|3
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T14
|6
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-1
|+1
|2
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|$0
|0
|-
|T19
|27
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|E
|-5
|F
|75
|74
|67
|--
|216
|$0
|0
|-
|T19
|9
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|-2
|12
|75
|71
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T19
|1
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|E
|E
|7
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|18
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|+1
|-3
|14
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|13
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+1
|-2
|13
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|6
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|+1
|-1
|11
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|+1
|E
|9
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Li HaotongL. Haotong
|+1
|E
|7
|69
|76
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|4
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|+1
|+1
|6
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|4
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|+1
|+1
|6
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T22
|8
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|+1
|+2
|5
|68
|75
|--
|--
|143
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|16
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|+2
|-3
|F
|74
|75
|69
|--
|218
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|5
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|+2
|-1
|13
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|2
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|+2
|E
|10
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|2
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|+2
|E
|10
|77
|69
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|2
|Fred CouplesF. Couples
|+2
|E
|9
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|7
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|+2
|+1
|8
|69
|76
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T30
|12
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|+2
|+2
|6
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|9
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|+3
|-2
|F
|76
|73
|70
|--
|219
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|3
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|+3
|-1
|15
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|3
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|+3
|-1
|15
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|3
|Bernhard LangerB. Langer
|+3
|-1
|14
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T37
|9
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|+3
|+1
|11
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|2
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|+4
|E
|17
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|14
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|+4
|+2
|12
|73
|73
|--
|--
|146
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|19
|Vijay SinghV. Singh
|+4
|+3
|8
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|1
|Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat
|+5
|E
|F
|79
|70
|72
|--
|221
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|1
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|+5
|E
|17
|71
|78
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|5
|Doug GhimD. Ghim
|+5
|+1
|14
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|$0
|0
|-
|T45
|10
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|+5
|+2
|13
|76
|71
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|49
|3
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|+6
|+1
|F
|74
|75
|73
|--
|222
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|4
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|+7
|+2
|F
|70
|79
|74
|--
|223
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|4
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|+7
|+2
|17
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|15
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|+7
|+4
|14
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|15
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|+7
|+4
|13
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|$0
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at+5
|-
|-
|Jose Maria OlazabalJ. Maria Olazabal
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Sandy LyleS. Lyle
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|78
|--
|--
|150
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan FrittelliD. Frittelli
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Shubhankar SharmaS. Sharma
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|79
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|74
|--
|--
|152
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|76
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Doc RedmanD. Redman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Trevor ImmelmanT. Immelman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|75
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Joaquin NiemannJ. Niemann
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|79
|--
|--
|153
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Austin CookA. Cook
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|80
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Yusaku MiyazatoY. Miyazato
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|77
|--
|--
|154
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ian WoosnamI. Woosnam
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|76
|--
|--
|155
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Mike WeirM. Weir
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|79
|--
|--
|155
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|79
|--
|--
|155
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Larry MizeL. Mize
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|80
|--
|--
|156
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Mark O'MearaM. O'Meara
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|81
|--
|--
|159
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|81
|78
|--
|--
|159
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Angel CabreraA. Cabrera
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|83
|--
|--
|159
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Lin YuxinL. Yuxin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|80
|--
|--
|159
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt ParzialeM. Parziale
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|81
|79
|--
|--
|160
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Harry EllisH. Ellis
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|86
|80
|--
|--
|166
|$0
|0
|-
Everyone in Hawaii go check out Chingu! @chefchrisoh brought Ktown to Honolulu and it's BOMB! #HawaiiEats pic.twitter.com/XPtovwQpFn
Fleetwood Mac is dreamy California, long hair and guitars. In contrast, Alcorn State's Golden Girls are HBCU fierce… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Mark O'Meara, who won the Masters 20 years ago, said after his round Friday after missing the cut that this would be his last. “I've been very blessed to be a very, very small part of the unbelievable tradition here at the Masters Tournament,'' he said. "To be a guy who made a putt on the 18th green and have Tiger (Woods) put the green jacket on me in 1998. ... I couldn't have asked for any more than that. Now we're 20 years later.'' O'Meara said he had been mulling the decision ."It's just a very, very tough golf course when you're 61.''
Oh those poor caddies! The golf bag Saturday will weigh almost 7 pounds more than it did on Friday because of rain gear, extra towels, and especially the umbrella.
Rinaldi asking Dustin Johnson about all the strokes that went wrong is incredible TV. This could be a show. Sit wit… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
When the leaders get out onto Augusta National today, they are going to find a significantly different 4th hole. The tees for the monster par-3 have been moved up 60 yards. It had played 240 the first two days. Today, it is weighing in at 180 yards.
Really solid yesterday. Should be an exciting weekend! #themasters pic.twitter.com/0sVC9Q8uc9
two holes, three bunkers for #Tiger. Left another approach shot short at No. 2 in the front bunker. And another bogey. #TheMasters
"Just to see the way people rallied around and helped each other, that was the most amazing thing." @Stacy_Lewis s… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
As Tiger Woods begins the second round, he is projected to move back into the top 100 in the Official World Ranking for the first time since March of 2015. By making the cut, Woods is assured of moving up from his current position of 103. The last time he was in the top 100 was when he was 96th on March 22, 2015 as he was in the midst of a 9-week layoff prior to finishing 17th at that year's Masters.
After shooting 79 on Friday to match his career-worst at Augusta National, Phil starts the third round with a triple-bogey 7
So, to recap: Phil Mickelson showed up on the first tee in full rain suit and gloves on both hands. Hit his tee shot about 3 miles right. Found himself under some pine trees. Had a complete swing-and-miss whiff. Wound up making triple-bogey. Oh, and it's raining. No, he is not having fun.
As it was a year ago, the Masters purse is $11-million, with $1,980,000 going to the winner. Augusta National announced the breakdown on Saturday. Second place receives $1,188,000. Anyone in the top 24 receives a minimum of $100,000.
And we have a swing-and-miss. Phil Mickelson hit his tee shot way, way right on the first hole and found himself under some pine trees. He tried to knock it back into the fairway. He failed.
Phil Mickelson, under a tree on the first hole, just swung and missed. He whiffed. Whiffed.
The third round is underway at Augusta National amid rain that began before the start of play and is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 60 percent by 1 p.m. and 90 percent by 3 p.m. after the final group of Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman has teed off. The forecast for Sunday is sunny with a high of 65 degrees.
This is why we love sports. A man battling stage 4 cancer has his dream of meeting Tiger Woods fulfilled at… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Never fun to sweat the cut line, but pumped to have two more chances to figure this place out. Nowhere to go but up.
A little after 9:30 a.m. local time, the first sign of rain and umbrellas at Augusta National. The beginning of what could be a long, challenging day at the Masters.