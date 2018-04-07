2018 Masters Tournament

  • April 5 - 8, 2018
    CBS
  • Augusta National GC - Augusta, GA
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,435
  • Purse $11,000,000
    Defending Champion Sergio Garcia
  • 69°
  • Precipitation: 68%
    Wind: W 8 mph
    Gust: 8 mph
Third Round - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Patrick ReedP. Reed-9-6966----135$00
2-Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-7-7067----137$00
3-Henrik StensonH. Stenson-5-6970----139$00
T44Bubba WatsonB. Watson-4-237369----142$00-
T44Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-4-227072----142$00-
T4-Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-4E16674----140$00-
T4-Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-4-6971----140$00
T86Jon RahmJ. Rahm-3-257568----143$00-
T82Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-3E17467----141$00-
T82Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-3E17368----141$00-
T113Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-2E46973----142$00-
T113Cameron SmithC. Smith-2-147172----143$00-
T113Tony FinauT. Finau-2E16874----142$00-
T149Russell HenleyR. Henley-1-277372----145$00-
T144Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-1-177272----144$00-
T14-Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger-1E67073----143$00-
T146Justin RoseJ. Rose-1+137270----142$00-
T146Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen-1+127171----142$00-
T1927Matthew FitzpatrickM. FitzpatrickE-5F757467--216$00-
T199Jason DayJ. DayE-2127571----146$00-
T191Adam HadwinA. HadwinEE76975----144$00-
T2218Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim+1-3147573----148$00-
T2213Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+1-2137275----147$00-
T226Francesco MolinariF. Molinari+1-1117274----146$00-
T221Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira+1E97174----145$00-
T221Li HaotongL. Haotong+1E76976----145$00-
T224Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama+1+167371----144$00-
T224Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker+1+167371----144$00-
T228Matt KucharM. Kuchar+1+256875----143$00-
T3016Paul CaseyP. Casey+2-3F747569--218$00-
T305Daniel BergerD. Berger+2-1137374----147$00-
T302Ryan MooreR. Moore+2E107472----146$00-
T302Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas+2E107769----146$00-
T302Fred CouplesF. Couples+2E97274----146$00-
T307Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello+2+186976----145$00-
T3012Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson+2+267074----144$00-
T379Webb SimpsonW. Simpson+3-2F767370--219$00-
T373Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau+3-1157474----148$00-
T373Adam ScottA. Scott+3-1157573----148$00-
T373Bernhard LangerB. Langer+3-1147474----148$00-
T379Kyle StanleyK. Stanley+3+1117274----146$00-
T422Tiger WoodsT. Woods+4E177375----148$00-
T4214Branden GraceB. Grace+4+2127373----146$00-
T4219Vijay SinghV. Singh+4+387174----145$00-
T451Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat+5EF797072--221$00-
T451Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele+5E177178----149$00-
T455Doug GhimD. Ghim+5+1147276----148$00-
T4510Chez ReavieC. Reavie+5+2137671----147$00-
493Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton+6+1F747573--222$00-
T504Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson+7+2F707974--223$00-
T504Ian PoulterI. Poulter+7+2177475----149$00-
T5015Martin KaymerM. Kaymer+7+4147473----147$00-
T5015Brian HarmanB. Harman+7+4137374----147$00-
The following players failed to make the cut at+5
--Jose Maria OlazabalJ. Maria OlazabalCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerCUT-CUT7377----150$00-
--Sandy LyleS. LyleCUT-CUT7476----150$00-
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelCUT-CUT7278----150$00-
--Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.CUT-CUT7378----151$00-
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleCUT-CUT7675----151$00-
--Dylan FrittelliD. FrittelliCUT-CUT7774----151$00-
--Danny WillettD. WillettCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Patrick CantlayP. CantlayCUT-CUT7576----151$00-
--Shubhankar SharmaS. SharmaCUT-CUT7774----151$00-
--Thomas PietersT. PietersCUT-CUT7378----151$00-
--Wesley BryanW. BryanCUT-CUT7478----152$00-
--Pat PerezP. PerezCUT-CUT7379----152$00-
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireCUT-CUT7676----152$00-
--Ross FisherR. FisherCUT-CUT7874----152$00-
--Kevin ChappellK. ChappellCUT-CUT7776----153$00-
--Doc RedmanD. RedmanCUT-CUT7677----153$00-
--Trevor ImmelmanT. ImmelmanCUT-CUT7875----153$00-
--Joaquin NiemannJ. NiemannCUT-CUT7677----153$00-
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaCUT-CUT7677----153$00-
--Alex NorenA. NorenCUT-CUT7479----153$00-
--Austin CookA. CookCUT-CUT7480----154$00-
--Gary WoodlandG. WoodlandCUT-CUT7876----154$00-
--Yusaku MiyazatoY. MiyazatoCUT-CUT7777----154$00-
--Ian WoosnamI. WoosnamCUT-CUT7976----155$00-
--Mike WeirM. WeirCUT-CUT7679----155$00-
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelCUT-CUT7679----155$00-
--Larry MizeL. MizeCUT-CUT7680----156$00-
--Mark O'MearaM. O'MearaCUT-CUT7881----159$00-
--Sergio GarciaS. GarciaCUT-CUT8178----159$00-
--Angel CabreraA. CabreraCUT-CUT7683----159$00-
--Lin YuxinL. YuxinCUT-CUT7980----159$00-
--Matt ParzialeM. ParzialeCUT-CUT8179----160$00-
--Harry EllisH. EllisCUT-CUT8680----166$00-

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

The first move of the day has happened. Rickie Fowler posted an eagle at the par-5 second to move himself closer to leader Patrick Reed.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Mark O'Meara, who won the Masters 20 years ago, said after his round Friday after missing the cut that this would be his last. “I've been very blessed to be a very, very small part of the unbelievable tradition here at the Masters Tournament,'' he said. "To be a guy who made a putt on the 18th green and have Tiger (Woods) put the green jacket on me in 1998. ... I couldn't have asked for any more than that. Now we're 20 years later.'' O'Meara said he had been mulling the decision ."It's just a very, very tough golf course when you're 61.''

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Oh those poor caddies! The golf bag Saturday will weigh almost 7 pounds more than it did on Friday because of rain gear, extra towels, and especially the umbrella.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

When the leaders get out onto Augusta National today, they are going to find a significantly different 4th hole. The tees for the monster par-3 have been moved up 60 yards. It had played 240 the first two days. Today, it is weighing in at 180 yards.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

As Tiger Woods begins the second round, he is projected to move back into the top 100 in the Official World Ranking for the first time since March of 2015. By making the cut, Woods is assured of moving up from his current position of 103. The last time he was in the top 100 was when he was 96th on March 22, 2015 as he was in the midst of a 9-week layoff prior to finishing 17th at that year's Masters.

Bob Harig @BobHarig

After shooting 79 on Friday to match his career-worst at Augusta National, Phil starts the third round with a triple-bogey 7

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

So, to recap: Phil Mickelson showed up on the first tee in full rain suit and gloves on both hands. Hit his tee shot about 3 miles right. Found himself under some pine trees. Had a complete swing-and-miss whiff. Wound up making triple-bogey. Oh, and it's raining. No, he is not having fun.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

As it was a year ago, the Masters purse is $11-million, with $1,980,000 going to the winner. Augusta National announced the breakdown on Saturday. Second place receives $1,188,000. Anyone in the top 24 receives a minimum of $100,000.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

And we have a swing-and-miss. Phil Mickelson hit his tee shot way, way right on the first hole and found himself under some pine trees. He tried to knock it back into the fairway. He failed.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

The third round is underway at Augusta National amid rain that began before the start of play and is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 60 percent by 1 p.m. and 90 percent by 3 p.m. after the final group of Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman has teed off. The forecast for Sunday is sunny with a high of 65 degrees.

Webb Simpson @webbsimpson1

Never fun to sweat the cut line, but pumped to have two more chances to figure this place out. Nowhere to go but up.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

A little after 9:30 a.m. local time, the first sign of rain and umbrellas at Augusta National. The beginning of what could be a long, challenging day at the Masters.