Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer

Mark O'Meara, who won the Masters 20 years ago, said after his round Friday after missing the cut that this would be his last. “I've been very blessed to be a very, very small part of the unbelievable tradition here at the Masters Tournament,'' he said. "To be a guy who made a putt on the 18th green and have Tiger (Woods) put the green jacket on me in 1998. ... I couldn't have asked for any more than that. Now we're 20 years later.'' O'Meara said he had been mulling the decision ."It's just a very, very tough golf course when you're 61.''