Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com

Jordan Spieth's game hasn't been as sharp as he'd like lately, but there is something about the Travelers that just fits his eye. The defending champ opened with 63 to tie Zach Johnson for the lead. Spieth even holed out from the bunker -- again. This one was for eagle at No. 6. "They got some kind of magnetic sand here for me," he joked afterward.