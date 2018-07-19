The Open

  • July 19 - 22, 2018
  • Carnoustie Golf Links - Carnoustie, Scotland
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,402
  • Purse $10,800,000
    Defending Champion Jordan Spieth
LeaderboardCourse Stats

Round 1 - In Progress
Auto Update: On

POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Andy SullivanA. SullivanE-2----------$00
T5-Martin KaymerM. KaymerEE----------$00
T5-Sandy LyleS. LyleEE----------$00
T1-Erik van RooyenE. van RooyenE-2----------$00
T5-Brady SchnellB. SchnellEE----------$00
T14-Matthew SouthgateM. SouthgateE+1----------$00
T3-Emiliano GrilloE. GrilloE-1----------$00
T5-Luke ListL. ListEE----------$00
T14-Danny WillettD. WillettE+1----------$00
T5-Mark CalcavecchiaM. CalcavecchiaEE----------$00
T5-Shaun NorrisS. NorrisEE----------$00
T14-Danthai BoonmaD. BoonmaE+1----------$00
T3-Kevin ChappellK. ChappellE-1----------$00
T5-Oliver WilsonO. WilsonEE----------$00
T14-Eddie PepperellE. PepperellE+1----------$00
T5-Ross FisherR. FisherEE----------$00
T5-Austin CookA. CookEE----------$00
--Paul DunneP. DunneE-----------$00
--Shane LowryS. LowryE-----------$00
--Tyrrell HattonT. HattonE-----------$00
--Patrick CantlayP. CantlayE-----------$00
--Marcus KinhultM. KinhultE-----------$00
--Thomas PietersT. PietersE-----------$00
--Kevin KisnerK. KisnerE-----------$00
--Phil MickelsonP. MickelsonE-----------$00
--Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaE-----------$00
--Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloE-----------$00
--Andrew LandryA. LandryE-----------$00
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaE-----------$00
--Brian HarmanB. HarmanE-----------$00
--Webb SimpsonW. SimpsonE-----------$00
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimE-----------$00
--Nicolai HojgaardN. HojgaardE-----------$00
--Brandon StoneB. StoneE-----------$00
--Stewart CinkS. CinkE-----------$00
--Hideto TaniharaH. TaniharaE-----------$00
--Yusaku MiyazatoY. MiyazatoE-----------$00
--Gary WoodlandG. WoodlandE-----------$00
--Sung-hoon KangS. KangE-----------$00
--Adam HadwinA. HadwinE-----------$00
--Chesson HadleyC. HadleyE-----------$00
--Ernie ElsE. ElsE-----------$00
--Pat PerezP. PerezE-----------$00
--George CoetzeeG. CoetzeeE-----------$00
--Julian SuriJ. SuriE-----------$00
--Kevin NaK. NaE-----------$00
--David DuvalD. DuvalE-----------$00
--Scott JamiesonS. JamiesonE-----------$00
--Bernhard LangerB. LangerE-----------$00
--Retief GoosenR. GoosenE-----------$00
--Darren ClarkeD. ClarkeE-----------$00
--Matt KucharM. KucharE-----------$00
--Peter UihleinP. UihleinE-----------$00
--Anirban LahiriA. LahiriE-----------$00
--Kiradech AphibarnratK. AphibarnratE-----------$00
--Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethE-----------$00
--Justin RoseJ. RoseE-----------$00
--Chris WoodC. WoodE-----------$00
--Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-----------$00
--Jon RahmJ. RahmE-----------$00
--Patrick ReedP. ReedE-----------$00
--Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenE-----------$00
--Paul CaseyP. CaseyE-----------$00
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasE-----------$00
--Tony FinauT. FinauE-----------$00
--Xander SchauffeleX. SchauffeleE-----------$00
--Alexander BjorkA. BjorkE-----------$00
--Sang-hyun ParkS. ParkE-----------$00
--Lin YuxinL. YuxinE-----------$00
--Haraldur MagnusH. MagnusE-----------$00
--James RobinsonJ. RobinsonE-----------$00
--Zander LombardZ. LombardE-----------$00
--Rhys EnochR. EnochE-----------$00
--Marcus ArmitageM. ArmitageE-----------$00
--Kodai IchiharaK. IchiharaE-----------$00
--Gavin Kyle GreenG. Kyle GreenE-----------$00
--Ashton TurnerA. TurnerE-----------$00
--Sean CrockerS. CrockerE-----------$00
--Sam LockeS. LockeE-----------$00
--Cameron DavisC. DavisE-----------$00
--Brandt SnedekerB. SnedekerE-----------$00
--Charles Howell IIIC. Howell IIIE-----------$00
--Jonas BlixtJ. BlixtE-----------$00
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireE-----------$00
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelE-----------$00
--Daniel BergerD. BergerE-----------$00
--Tom LewisT. LewisE-----------$00
--Byeong Hun AnB. Hun AnE-----------$00
--Alexander LevyA. LevyE-----------$00
--Ryan MooreR. MooreE-----------$00
--Lee WestwoodL. WestwoodE-----------$00
--Mike HendryM. HendryE-----------$00
--Kelly KraftK. KraftE-----------$00
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodE-----------$00
--Henrik StensonH. StensonE-----------$00
--Jimmy WalkerJ. WalkerE-----------$00
--Russell HenleyR. HenleyE-----------$00
--Matthew FitzpatrickM. FitzpatrickE-----------$00
--Jovan RebulaJ. RebulaE-----------$00
--Thorbjorn OlesenT. OlesenE-----------$00
--Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyE-----------$00
--Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanE-----------$00
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Alexander NorenA. NorenE-----------$00
--Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanE-----------$00
--Adam ScottA. ScottE-----------$00
--Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleE-----------$00
--Francesco MolinariF. MolinariE-----------$00
--Justin ThomasJ. ThomasE-----------$00
--Branden GraceB. GraceE-----------$00
--Li HaotongL. HaotongE-----------$00
--Jason DayJ. DayE-----------$00
--Shota AkiyoshiS. AkiyoshiE-----------$00
--Todd HamiltonT. HamiltonE-----------$00
--Beau HosslerB. HosslerE-----------$00
--Jorge CampilloJ. CampilloE-----------$00
--Michael KimM. KimE-----------$00
--Chez ReavieC. ReavieE-----------$00
--Ryuko TokimatsuR. TokimatsuE-----------$00
--Kyle StanleyK. StanleyE-----------$00
--Nicolas ColsaertsN. ColsaertsE-----------$00
--Jens DantorpJ. DantorpE-----------$00
--Grant ForrestG. ForrestE-----------$00
--Dylan FrittelliD. FrittelliE-----------$00
--Tom LehmanT. LehmanE-----------$00
--Jason KokrakJ. KokrakE-----------$00
--Lucas HerbertL. HerbertE-----------$00
--Minchel ChoiM. ChoiE-----------$00
--Matt WallaceM. WallaceE-----------$00
--Padraig HarringtonP. HarringtonE-----------$00
--Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-----------$00
--Ian PoulterI. PoulterE-----------$00
--Cameron SmithC. SmithE-----------$00
--Brooks KoepkaB. KoepkaE-----------$00
--Shubhankar SharmaS. SharmaE-----------$00
--Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeauE-----------$00
--Sergio GarciaS. GarciaE-----------$00
--Tiger WoodsT. WoodsE-----------$00
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxE-----------$00
--Hideki MatsuyamaH. MatsuyamaE-----------$00
--Keegan BradleyK. BradleyE-----------$00
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerE-----------$00
--Ryan FoxR. FoxE-----------$00
--Ryan ArmourR. ArmourE-----------$00
--Masahiro KawamuraM. KawamuraE-----------$00
--Abraham AncerA. AncerE-----------$00
--Jordan SmithJ. SmithE-----------$00
--Fabrizio ZanottiF. ZanottiE-----------$00
--Jazz WattananondJ. WattananondE-----------$00
--Brett RumfordB. RumfordE-----------$00
--Jack SeniorJ. SeniorE-----------$00
--Masanori KobayashiM. KobayashiE-----------$00
--Matt JonesM. JonesE-----------$00
--Bronson BurgoonB. BurgoonE-----------$00
--Thomas CurtisT. CurtisE-----------$00

Now

Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com 

Looking for wind and rain ... you know, the typical Open conditions? They still haven't arrived. A beautifully benign morning in Scotland. So if the players want to take a go at Carnoustie, now is the time.

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

The first shots of the 147th Open have been struck. Sandy Lyle, champion in 1985, leads off the 156 players with an iron to the middle of the first fairway on as perfect a morning for links golf as you could wish for.

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

Jordan Spieth holes out on the practice green from six feet. Dustin Johnson (right) watches on. "But he can't putt!" chides DJ. "What did he say?" replies Spieth. It's started already.

Steven Saunders ESPN UK 

The Open weather forecast in one photo: blue skies, black clouds, flags at 90 degrees. Good luck everyone.