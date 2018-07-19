Nick Pietruszkiewicz ESPN.com
Looking for wind and rain ... you know, the typical Open conditions? They still haven't arrived. A beautifully benign morning in Scotland. So if the players want to take a go at Carnoustie, now is the time.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|-
|Andy SullivanA. Sullivan
|E
|-2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Sandy LyleS. Lyle
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T1
|-
|Erik van RooyenE. van Rooyen
|E
|-2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Brady SchnellB. Schnell
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T14
|-
|Matthew SouthgateM. Southgate
|E
|+1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T3
|-
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|E
|-1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Luke ListL. List
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T14
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|E
|+1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Mark CalcavecchiaM. Calcavecchia
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Shaun NorrisS. Norris
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T14
|-
|Danthai BoonmaD. Boonma
|E
|+1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T3
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|-1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Oliver WilsonO. Wilson
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T14
|-
|Eddie PepperellE. Pepperell
|E
|+1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|T5
|-
|Austin CookA. Cook
|E
|E
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Paul DunneP. Dunne
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Marcus KinhultM. Kinhult
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Andrew LandryA. Landry
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Nicolai HojgaardN. Hojgaard
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brandon StoneB. Stone
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Hideto TaniharaH. Tanihara
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Yusaku MiyazatoY. Miyazato
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chesson HadleyC. Hadley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|George CoetzeeG. Coetzee
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Julian SuriJ. Suri
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin NaK. Na
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|David DuvalD. Duval
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Scott JamiesonS. Jamieson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bernhard LangerB. Langer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Retief GoosenR. Goosen
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Darren ClarkeD. Clarke
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chris WoodC. Wood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alexander BjorkA. Bjork
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sang-hyun ParkS. Park
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Lin YuxinL. Yuxin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Haraldur MagnusH. Magnus
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|James RobinsonJ. Robinson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Zander LombardZ. Lombard
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rhys EnochR. Enoch
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Marcus ArmitageM. Armitage
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kodai IchiharaK. Ichihara
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Gavin Kyle GreenG. Kyle Green
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ashton TurnerA. Turner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sean CrockerS. Crocker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sam LockeS. Locke
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cameron DavisC. Davis
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tom LewisT. Lewis
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alexander LevyA. Levy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Lee WestwoodL. Westwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Mike HendryM. Hendry
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kelly KraftK. Kraft
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jovan RebulaJ. Rebula
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alexander NorenA. Noren
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Li HaotongL. Haotong
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shota AkiyoshiS. Akiyoshi
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Todd HamiltonT. Hamilton
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Beau HosslerB. Hossler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jorge CampilloJ. Campillo
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryuko TokimatsuR. Tokimatsu
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Nicolas ColsaertsN. Colsaerts
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jens DantorpJ. Dantorp
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Grant ForrestG. Forrest
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Dylan FrittelliD. Frittelli
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tom LehmanT. Lehman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Lucas HerbertL. Herbert
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Minchel ChoiM. Choi
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt WallaceM. Wallace
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shubhankar SharmaS. Sharma
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryan FoxR. Fox
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ryan ArmourR. Armour
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Masahiro KawamuraM. Kawamura
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jordan SmithJ. Smith
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Fabrizio ZanottiF. Zanotti
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jazz WattananondJ. Wattananond
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Brett RumfordB. Rumford
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jack SeniorJ. Senior
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Masanori KobayashiM. Kobayashi
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt JonesM. Jones
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Thomas CurtisT. Curtis
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
Looking for wind and rain ... you know, the typical Open conditions? They still haven't arrived. A beautifully benign morning in Scotland. So if the players want to take a go at Carnoustie, now is the time.
Jordan Spieth holes out on the practice green from six feet. Dustin Johnson (right) watches on. "But he can't putt!" chides DJ. "What did he say?" replies Spieth. It's started already.
The Open weather forecast in one photo: blue skies, black clouds, flags at 90 degrees. Good luck everyone.