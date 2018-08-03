The Undefeated @TheUndefeated
Today in #BlackGirlMagic: Cori Bostic, @FAMU_1887's first female drum major of the Marching 100. undf.td/2Ma2KYu
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-9
|-1
|5
|62
|--
|--
|--
|62
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|5
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-7
|-2
|4
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|2
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-7
|-1
|2
|64
|--
|--
|--
|64
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|2
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|-7
|-1
|2
|64
|--
|--
|--
|64
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-7
|-
|63
|--
|--
|--
|63
|--
|0
|T6
|8
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-6
|-2
|5
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|2
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-6
|-
|64
|--
|--
|--
|64
|--
|0
|T8
|6
|Li HaotongL. Haotong
|-5
|-1
|7
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|6
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-5
|+2
|7
|63
|--
|--
|--
|63
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|6
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|-5
|-1
|4
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|1
|Kevin NaK. Na
|-5
|E
|3
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|1
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-5
|-
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|T8
|1
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-5
|-
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|T8
|1
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-5
|-
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|T8
|1
|Luke ListL. List
|-5
|-
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|T8
|1
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|-5
|-
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|--
|0
|T17
|10
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|-4
|-2
|8
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T17
|4
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|-4
|-1
|5
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|-
|T17
|3
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-4
|-
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|T17
|3
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|-4
|-
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|T17
|3
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|-4
|-
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|T22
|5
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|-3
|-1
|6
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|5
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-3
|-1
|5
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|8
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-3
|+1
|3
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|5
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-3
|-1
|2
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-3
|E
|1
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-3
|-
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|T22
|1
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|-3
|-
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|T22
|1
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|-3
|-
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|T22
|1
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-3
|-
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|--
|0
|T31
|8
|Wade OrmsbyW. Ormsby
|-2
|-1
|6
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|-
|T31
|8
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|-2
|-1
|5
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|-
|T31
|4
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-2
|E
|2
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T31
|4
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-2
|E
|1
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T31
|4
|Ryuko TokimatsuR. Tokimatsu
|-2
|E
|1
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T31
|4
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|-2
|-
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|T31
|4
|Jaco AhlersJ. Ahlers
|-2
|-
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|T31
|4
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-2
|-
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|T31
|4
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-2
|-
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|T40
|6
|Andrew LandryA. Landry
|-1
|-1
|2
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|-
|T40
|1
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-1
|-
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|T40
|1
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-1
|-
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|T40
|1
|Alexander BjorkA. Bjork
|-1
|-
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|T40
|1
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-1
|-
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|T45
|1
|Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat
|E
|E
|8
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|-
|T45
|10
|Paul DunneP. Dunne
|E
|-1
|4
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|-
|T45
|6
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|E
|+1
|3
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|--
|0
|-
|T45
|1
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|E
|-
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|T45
|1
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|E
|-
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|T45
|1
|Alexander NorenA. Noren
|E
|-
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|T45
|1
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|E
|-
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|T45
|1
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|-
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|T53
|26
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|+1
|+3
|6
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|--
|0
|-
|T53
|7
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|+1
|+1
|5
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|-
|T53
|7
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|+1
|+1
|3
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|--
|0
|-
|T53
|2
|Brandon StoneB. Stone
|+1
|-
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|T53
|2
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|+1
|-
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|T53
|2
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|+1
|-
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|T53
|2
|Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen
|+1
|-
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|T53
|2
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|+1
|-
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|T61
|4
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|+2
|-1
|7
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|+2
|+1
|6
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|2
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|+2
|E
|3
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|+2
|+1
|1
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|2
|Shubhankar SharmaS. Sharma
|+2
|-
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|--
|0
|T66
|5
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|+3
|-2
|7
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|--
|0
|-
|T66
|1
|Austin CookA. Cook
|+3
|-
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|--
|0
|T66
|1
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|+3
|-
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|--
|0
|T66
|1
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|+3
|-
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|--
|0
|70
|-
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+4
|E
|1
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|--
|0
|-
|71
|6
|Kodai IchiharaK. Ichihara
|+6
|+3
|6
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|--
|0
|-
Today in #BlackGirlMagic: Cori Bostic, @FAMU_1887's first female drum major of the Marching 100. undf.td/2Ma2KYu
Happy Birthday @haotong_li pic.twitter.com/uqUD7J4E2c
The USWNT hit on all cylinders to win the Tournament of Nations. In Rose Lavelle's case, that cylinder was worth th… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Till next time Scotland and England...⛳️ @ Manchester, United Kingdom instagram.com/p/BmAl14IBBTW/…
Former Middleweight Champ @KIDCHOCOLATE's move back to NYC to be closer to his family, coupled with his increased r… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Recap, photos, and highlights from the #Fever's win over the Wings. #FeverWin #WatchUsWork 👇 fever.wnba.com/news/recap-fev…
“I've had so many great memories here. Hopefully, I can have one more,” said Woods, who will tee off tomorrow at 2:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
They say dress for the job you want...and apparently my younger self wanted to be a traffic cone...just sayin 😂… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Yep. Especially in the open field, where officials can see it clearly. twitter.com/judybattista/s…
.@TiffMitch25 hits a tough jumper. #WatchUsWork Time is running out to win Tiff's pink-themed jersey! Bid now!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Mickelson on ad: 'It's fun to laugh at yourself' espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
Back-to-back threes from @VictoriaVivians gives the #Fever the lead! Bid on Queen V's jersey before the end of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Ian Poulter leads #BridgestoneInvitational with 8-under 62. 45 players under par at Firestone. Tiger and Phil are 4… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
In the spring I projected the opening AP Top 10. It was 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio St 4. Georgia 5. Oklahoma 6.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
My fav @IndianaFever ballboy is my friend Nash. He's doing a great job for the Fever pre-game!! pic.twitter.com/OrTkDg3JEm
What does Georgia Hall think about while she aims to win the Ricoh Women's British Open? "We just talk about food… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
It's gonna be a Thanksgiving weekend showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/cmMCOgAO69
Tiger's 66 at Firestone was his lowest first-round score on the PGA Tour since he opened the Wyndham Championship i… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Tiger's 66 at Firestone was his lowest first-round score on the PGA Tour since he opened the Wyndham Championship in 2015 with a 64. It is also the seventh time he has shot 66 or better in the first round of the WGC-Bridestone, having won 5 of the previous 6 times.
Asked about his proposed match with Phil Mickelson that will reportedly take place Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vega… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Asked about his proposed match with Phil Mickelson that will reportedly take place Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, Tiger Woods said: "I have nothing further to add to it. We haven't signed anything nothing's confirmed.''
Ian Poulter just shot a -5 (30) on his first nine holes at the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational. Clubhouse leader remain Kyle Stanley at -7.
FAMU's Tiffany Greene is the first African-American woman to call college football games tallahassee.com/picture-galler… via @TDOnline