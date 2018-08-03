WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

  August 2 - 5, 2018
  Firestone CC (South Course) - Akron, OH
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,400
  • Purse $10,000,000
    Defending Champion Hideki Matsuyama
  • 76°
  • Precipitation: 40%
    Wind: SW 4 mph
    Gust: 4 mph
Round 2 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Ian PoulterI. Poulter-9-1562------62--0-
T25Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-7-2465------65--0-
T22Jon RahmJ. Rahm-7-1264------64--0-
T22Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim-7-1264------64--0-
T2-Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-7-63------63--0
T68Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-6-2566------66--0-
T62Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-6-64------64--0
T86Li HaotongL. Haotong-5-1766------66--0-
T86Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-5+2763------63--0-
T86Patrick ReedP. Reed-5-1466------66--0-
T81Kevin NaK. Na-5E365------65--0-
T81Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-5-65------65--0
T81Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-5-65------65--0
T81Jason DayJ. Day-5-65------65--0
T81Luke ListL. List-5-65------65--0
T81Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri-5-65------65--0
T1710Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton-4-2868------68--0-
T174Ross FisherR. Fisher-4-1567------67--0-
T173Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-4-66------66--0
T173Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick-4-66------66--0
T173Tiger WoodsT. Woods-4-66------66--0
T225Patton KizzireP. Kizzire-3-1668------68--0-
T225Matt KucharM. Kuchar-3-1568------68--0-
T228Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-3+1366------66--0-
T225Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen-3-1268------68--0-
T221Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-3E167------67--0-
T221Daniel BergerD. Berger-3-67------67--0
T221Aaron WiseA. Wise-3-67------67--0
T221Russell KnoxR. Knox-3-67------67--0
T221Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-3-67------67--0
T318Wade OrmsbyW. Ormsby-2-1669------69--0-
T318Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-2-1569------69--0-
T314Pat PerezP. Perez-2E268------68--0-
T314Tony FinauT. Finau-2E168------68--0-
T314Ryuko TokimatsuR. Tokimatsu-2E168------68--0-
T314Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-2-68------68--0
T314Jaco AhlersJ. Ahlers-2-68------68--0
T314Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-2-68------68--0
T314Paul CaseyP. Casey-2-68------68--0
T406Andrew LandryA. Landry-1-1270------70--0-
T401Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-1-69------69--0
T401Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-1-69------69--0
T401Alexander BjorkA. Bjork-1-69------69--0
T401Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-1-69------69--0
T451Kiradech AphibarnratK. AphibarnratEE870------70--0-
T4510Paul DunneP. DunneE-1471------71--0-
T456Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE+1369------69--0-
T451Cameron SmithC. SmithE-70------70--0
T451Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasE-70------70--0
T451Alexander NorenA. NorenE-70------70--0
T451Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.E-70------70--0
T451Sergio GarciaS. GarciaE-70------70--0
T5326Adam ScottA. Scott+1+3668------68--0-
T537Henrik StensonH. Stenson+1+1570------70--0-
T537Francesco MolinariF. Molinari+1+1370------70--0-
T532Brandon StoneB. Stone+1-71------71--0
T532Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth+1-71------71--0
T532Brian HarmanB. Harman+1-71------71--0
T532Thorbjorn OlesenT. Olesen+1-71------71--0
T532Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel+1-71------71--0
T614Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira+2-1773------73--0-
T616Kevin ChappellK. Chappell+2+1671------71--0-
T612Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo+2E372------72--0-
T616Bubba WatsonB. Watson+2+1171------71--0-
T612Shubhankar SharmaS. Sharma+2-72------72--0
T665Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau+3-2775------75--0-
T661Austin CookA. Cook+3-73------73--0
T661Brendan SteeleB. Steele+3-73------73--0
T661Branden GraceB. Grace+3-73------73--0
70-Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+4E174------74--0-
716Kodai IchiharaK. Ichihara+6+3673------73--0-

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger's 66 at Firestone was his lowest first-round score on the PGA Tour since he opened the Wyndham Championship in 2015 with a 64. It is also the seventh time he has shot 66 or better in the first round of the WGC-Bridestone, having won 5 of the previous 6 times.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Asked about his proposed match with Phil Mickelson that will reportedly take place Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, Tiger Woods said: "I have nothing further to add to it. We haven't signed anything nothing's confirmed.''

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Ian Poulter just shot a -5 (30) on his first nine holes at the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational. Clubhouse leader remain Kyle Stanley at -7.