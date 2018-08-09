Bob Harig @BobHarig
Furyk said he did not request a grouping with Ryder Cup hopefuls Finau and Schauffele. Said it "probably isn't the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Furyk said he did not request a grouping with Ryder Cup hopefuls Finau and Schauffele. Said it "probably isn't the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Justin Thomas is fine with playing alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The defending champ has opened with two birdies in three holes. So, no, the circus surrounding this group isn't bothering him.
Jim Furyk is off to a good start, something that has been rare for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain this year. Still figh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Jim Furyk is off to a good start, something that has been rare for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain this year. Still fighting the effects of a shoulder/sternum injury for last year, Furyk has just one top-25 finish, a seventh at the Valspar Championship and has missed five cuts. But he's 2 under through 7 at Bellerive.
Much like the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods is off to a horrible start at the PGA Championship. Woods tripled his first hole at Shinnecock and played his first two holes in 4 over. At the PGA he has gone double, double-bogey to start 3 over. Before this year, he had started a major championship 3 over or worse for his first two holes just twice.
After a bogey at No. 1, Tiger dumps his second shot in the water at No. 2. This is getting ugly early.
See if this sounds familiar: Tiger Woods struggled on the first hole of a major championship. He needed to make an eight-footer at the first to save bogey.
ROUND 1 HOLE LOCATIONS!!!
Looking forward to teeing off with Adam Scott and @bubbawatson in Rounds 1 and 2 at the @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/g9YPXvJjdc
Looking forward to teeing off with Adam and @bubbawatson in Rounds 1 and 2 @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/Ggji60oWc5
The PGA is the 100th major for Davis Love III, who won the tournament in 1997. He is just the 15th player to compet… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
The PGA is the 100th major for Davis Love III, who won the tournament in 1997. He is just the 15th player to compete in that many major championships, led by Jack Nicklaus at 164. Others who have played more than 100 include Gary Player (150), Tom Watson (145), Arnold Palmer (142) and Phil Mickelson, who is playing in his 104th this week.
Happy Day 1 of the PGA Championship. Here are a couple if epoisides of Charmed to get you hyped.
Tiger Woods has a higher percentage of top-25 finishes, top-five finishes and wins in the Midwest than he does in a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Furyk dances around #Tiger and Ryder Cup with interesting comments from Davis Love III. espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
If you don't follow 2018 #INDY500 champ @12WillPower, you really need to because we never know what he's going to d… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Get ready for a steamy day at The PGA Championship.
For the Majors + Players Championship Golf Pool I'm in, my picks for this week are: Cantlay, Si Woo Kim,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Jordan Spieth: second attempt to win the PGA Championship with the career grand slam on the line, only 5 golfers in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Tiger Woods plays his best in the Midwest. (And guess where this week's PGA Championship is?) 53eig.ht/2vqOaWc
A very sad day for the golfing community, RIP Jarrod 💛, please join me in supporting Jarrods family, including his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Everything you need to know for the first round of the PGA Championship espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
What an inspiration you were Jarrod Lyle! You will be missed!! twitter.com/pgatour/status…