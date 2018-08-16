ESPN UK @ESPNUK
Cesc Fàbregas - 344 Pepe Reina - 285 Mikel Arteta - 284 David Silva - 250 Manchester City's midfield maestro bec… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker
|-16
|-2
|F
|59
|67
|68
|--
|194
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|13
|Brian GayB. Gay
|-15
|-8
|F
|70
|63
|62
|--
|195
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|2
|David HearnD. Hearn
|-15
|-6
|F
|64
|67
|64
|--
|195
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|1
|C.T. PanC.T. Pan
|-14
|-3
|F
|65
|64
|67
|--
|196
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|2
|D.A. PointsD.A. Points
|-14
|-2
|F
|64
|64
|68
|--
|196
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|9
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|-13
|-6
|F
|63
|70
|64
|--
|197
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|9
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|-13
|-6
|F
|64
|69
|64
|--
|197
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|4
|Brett StegmaierB. Stegmaier
|-12
|-3
|F
|64
|67
|67
|--
|198
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|4
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|-12
|-3
|F
|66
|65
|67
|--
|198
|--
|0
|-
|T8
|4
|Harris EnglishH. English
|-12
|-3
|F
|66
|65
|67
|--
|198
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|30
|Michael ThompsonM. Thompson
|-11
|-7
|F
|66
|70
|63
|--
|199
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|1
|Jonathan ByrdJ. Byrd
|-11
|-3
|F
|64
|68
|67
|--
|199
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|28
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|-10
|-6
|F
|66
|70
|64
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|28
|Rory SabbatiniR. Sabbatini
|-10
|-6
|F
|69
|67
|64
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|21
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|-10
|-5
|F
|69
|66
|65
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|13
|Sang-Moon BaeS. Bae
|-10
|-4
|F
|67
|67
|66
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|13
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-10
|-4
|F
|66
|68
|66
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|2
|Denny McCarthyD. McCarthy
|-10
|-3
|F
|66
|67
|67
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|2
|Ryan ArmourR. Armour
|-10
|-3
|F
|65
|68
|67
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|2
|John OdaJ. Oda
|-10
|-3
|F
|63
|70
|67
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|2
|Jim FurykJ. Furyk
|-10
|-3
|F
|65
|68
|67
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|3
|Trey MullinaxT. Mullinax
|-10
|-2
|F
|67
|65
|68
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T13
|9
|Keith MitchellK. Mitchell
|-10
|-1
|F
|65
|66
|69
|--
|200
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|28
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-9
|-6
|F
|69
|68
|64
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|17
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|-9
|-5
|F
|67
|69
|65
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|10
|Tom HogeT. Hoge
|-9
|-4
|F
|69
|66
|66
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|2
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|-9
|-3
|F
|66
|68
|67
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|14
|Doug GhimD. Ghim
|-9
|-1
|F
|68
|64
|69
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|23
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|-8
|-5
|F
|70
|67
|65
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|23
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-8
|-5
|F
|68
|69
|65
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|12
|Shawn StefaniS. Stefani
|-8
|-4
|F
|68
|68
|66
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|5
|Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers
|-8
|-3
|F
|68
|67
|67
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|3
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|-8
|-2
|F
|69
|65
|68
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|14
|Ryan BlaumR. Blaum
|-8
|-1
|F
|67
|66
|69
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|14
|Brice GarnettB. Garnett
|-8
|-1
|F
|65
|68
|69
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|19
|Nick TaylorN. Taylor
|-8
|E
|F
|65
|67
|70
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|19
|Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley
|-8
|E
|F
|65
|67
|70
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T29
|25
|Peter MalnatiP. Malnati
|-8
|+1
|F
|66
|65
|71
|--
|202
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|13
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|-7
|-4
|F
|67
|70
|66
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|13
|Joaquin NiemannJ. Niemann
|-7
|-4
|F
|68
|69
|66
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|13
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|-7
|-4
|F
|70
|67
|66
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|2
|Sam SaundersS. Saunders
|-7
|-3
|F
|66
|70
|67
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|2
|Johnson WagnerJ. Wagner
|-7
|-3
|F
|70
|66
|67
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|2
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|-7
|-3
|F
|68
|68
|67
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|13
|Sung KangS. Kang
|-7
|-1
|F
|65
|69
|69
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|24
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-7
|E
|F
|68
|65
|70
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T39
|24
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|-7
|E
|F
|68
|65
|70
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|4
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|-6
|-3
|F
|69
|68
|67
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|4
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|-6
|-3
|F
|68
|69
|67
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|4
|Roberto DiazR. Diaz
|-6
|-3
|F
|68
|69
|67
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|4
|Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt
|-6
|-3
|F
|69
|68
|67
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|14
|Dylan MeyerD. Meyer
|-6
|-1
|F
|67
|68
|69
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|14
|Harold Varner IIIH. Varner III
|-6
|-1
|F
|66
|69
|69
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|22
|Corey ConnersC. Conners
|-6
|E
|F
|65
|69
|70
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|22
|Cameron PercyC. Percy
|-6
|E
|F
|67
|67
|70
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T56
|4
|Lanto GriffinL. Griffin
|-5
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|68
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T56
|4
|Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III
|-5
|-2
|F
|68
|69
|68
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T56
|4
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-5
|-2
|F
|69
|68
|68
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T56
|15
|Chesson HadleyC. Hadley
|-5
|-1
|F
|68
|68
|69
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T56
|15
|Sam RyderS. Ryder
|-5
|-1
|F
|72
|64
|69
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|9
|Martin FloresM. Flores
|-4
|-1
|F
|64
|73
|69
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|9
|Blayne BarberB. Barber
|-4
|-1
|F
|68
|69
|69
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|20
|Ricky BarnesR. Barnes
|-4
|E
|F
|66
|70
|70
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|27
|Stephan JaegerS. Jaeger
|-4
|+1
|F
|67
|68
|71
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|35
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|-4
|+2
|F
|66
|68
|72
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T66
|14
|Graeme McDowellG. McDowell
|-3
|E
|F
|70
|67
|70
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T66
|14
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|-3
|E
|F
|64
|73
|70
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T66
|32
|Xin-Jun ZhangX. Zhang
|-3
|+2
|F
|68
|67
|72
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T69
|17
|Julian SuriJ. Suri
|-2
|+1
|F
|71
|66
|71
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T69
|17
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|-2
|+1
|F
|69
|68
|71
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|71
|19
|Richy WerenskiR. Werenski
|-1
|+2
|F
|68
|69
|72
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|72
|20
|Conrad ShindlerC. Shindler
|E
|+3
|F
|69
|68
|73
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at-3
|-
|-
|Mickey DeMoratM. DeMorat
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Norman XiongN. Xiong
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Will ZalatorisW. Zalatoris
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Zecheng DouZ. Dou
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|T.J. VogelT.J. Vogel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Nicholas LindheimN. Lindheim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Shane LowryS. Lowry
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Martin PillerM. Piller
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|66
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott StallingsS. Stallings
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrone van AswegenT. van Aswegen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ernie ElsE. Els
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Stuart ApplebyS. Appleby
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Alex CejkaA. Cejka
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Arjun AtwalA. Atwal
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|66
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason BohnJ. Bohn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Talor GoochT. Gooch
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|67
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Dominic BozzelliD. Bozzelli
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|71
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|John HuhJ. Huh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew YunA. Yun
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|71
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|David LingmerthD. Lingmerth
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Davis Love IIID. Love III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Steve StrickerS. Stricker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|71
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ben CraneB. Crane
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Zac BlairZ. Blair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Cody GribbleC. Gribble
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|66
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Benjamin SilvermanB. Silverman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Fabian GomezF. Gomez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt JonesM. Jones
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Stewart JollyS. Jolly
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy GaineyT. Gainey
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|74
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Robert GarrigusR. Garrigus
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Nick WatneyN. Watney
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Shane BertschS. Bertsch
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.J. HenryJ.J. Henry
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chad CampbellC. Campbell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ken DukeK. Duke
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Doc RedmanD. Redman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|74
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kris BlanksK. Blanks
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|George McNeillG. McNeill
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Padraig HarringtonP. Harrington
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brian DavisB. Davis
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|75
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Parker McLachlinP. McLachlin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Steve WheatcroftS. Wheatcroft
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler DuncanT. Duncan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Seamus PowerS. Power
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|69
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jonathan RandolphJ. Randolph
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rod PamplingR. Pampling
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter MahanH. Mahan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.T. PostonJ.T. Poston
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Adam SchenkA. Schenk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Whee KimW. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|74
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron TringaleC. Tringale
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle ThompsonK. Thompson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Carl PetterssonC. Pettersson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Retief GoosenR. Goosen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|77
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan TracyE. Tracy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|71
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt AtkinsM. Atkins
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel SummerhaysD. Summerhays
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|71
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rob OppenheimR. Oppenheim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|75
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendon de JongeB. de Jonge
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Matt EveryM. Every
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|68
|77
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Derek FathauerD. Fathauer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Andres RomeroA. Romero
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|John MerrickJ. Merrick
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Dicky PrideD. Pride
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|James DriscollJ. Driscoll
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|79
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tom LoveladyT. Lovelady
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charles FrostC. Frost
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chris StroudC. Stroud
|WD
|-
|WD
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|--
|0
|-
Cesc Fàbregas - 344 Pepe Reina - 285 Mikel Arteta - 284 David Silva - 250 Manchester City's midfield maestro bec… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Cesc Fàbregas - 344 Pepe Reina - 285 Mikel Arteta - 284 David Silva - 250 Manchester City's midfield maestro bec… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
US Open A-Z: Open Practices Watch the top talent in tennis get ready for the #USOpen at the open practices around t… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Let me tell you....injuries SUCK so hard and it makes me really sad, BUT my friends have made this this injury suck… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Jennings hurt Dimitrenko but not the best stoppage. Dimitrenko got up quickly and protested. What's wrong with taki… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Round 9 and Jennings knocks out Dimitrenko with a sick right uppercut. And that's it! Good fight! espn.com/espn/now?nowId…
Jennings lands a flush left hook to Dimitrenko's temple for a knockdown in the 8th round. And then drops him again… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
It's happening. WBC World Champ Deontay Wilder will face Tyson Fury ... and he can't wait. es.pn/2BnXob5 pic.twitter.com/jbHT7u6AZB
Have a DAY @Sloot22 🔥 24 points. 10 assists. 9 rebounds. Watch her work from today's DOUBLE OT win in Indiana… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
A seven-game win streak led @Cloud9 into the #NALCS playoffs. Watch the rest of today's League action here:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul, no doubt, but it's simpler just to call her Queen. undf.td/2L3sLqY pic.twitter.com/rz99a8Q67j
The realities of Aretha Franklin's life, the pain she carried with her and put into her art, made her simultaneousl… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
The @WNBA's biggest sneakerhead works in Vegas. undf.td/2MOuFO6 pic.twitter.com/3BRnVQnj6I
Jonquel Jones (@jus242) was FEELING IT with 26 PTS in last night's win! Five 3-pointers matched her career high 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kRHP08OGyu
“Man blames fate for other accidents, but feels personally responsible for a hole in one.” Martha Beckham twitter.com/chambleebrande…
1st read is the open flat...take your 3 yard gain and make it 2/7. twitter.com/geoffschwartz/…
Coming up on the one year anniversary of Harvey, and I was able to welcome home my first family yesterday! Thank yo… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
The look of a man who just made his first hole in one in 17 years... and simultaneously ruined the next 17 for … twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
WE'RE NUMBER 1⃣! ⛈️🙌 With tonight's win over @nyliberty, we've clinched the 🔝 seed in the #WNBA Playoffs and will… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
So this happened.... . I'm not one to post topless pics but if it inspires just 1 person then it's worth it. On th… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…