Wyndham Championship

  • August 16 - 19, 2018
  • Sedgefield Country Club - Greensboro, NC
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,127
  • Purse $6,000,000
    Defending Champion Henrik Stenson
Round 3 - Play Complete

POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker-16-2F596768--194--0-
T213Brian GayB. Gay-15-8F706362--195--0-
T22David HearnD. Hearn-15-6F646764--195--0-
T41C.T. PanC.T. Pan-14-3F656467--196--0-
T42D.A. PointsD.A. Points-14-2F646468--196--0-
T69Ryan MooreR. Moore-13-6F637064--197--0-
T69Abraham AncerA. Ancer-13-6F646964--197--0-
T84Brett StegmaierB. Stegmaier-12-3F646767--198--0-
T84Sergio GarciaS. Garcia-12-3F666567--198--0-
T84Harris EnglishH. English-12-3F666567--198--0-
T1130Michael ThompsonM. Thompson-11-7F667063--199--0-
T111Jonathan ByrdJ. Byrd-11-3F646867--199--0-
T1328Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark-10-6F667064--200--0-
T1328Rory SabbatiniR. Sabbatini-10-6F696764--200--0-
T1321Martin LairdM. Laird-10-5F696665--200--0-
T1313Sang-Moon BaeS. Bae-10-4F676766--200--0-
T1313Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-10-4F666866--200--0-
T132Denny McCarthyD. McCarthy-10-3F666767--200--0-
T132Ryan ArmourR. Armour-10-3F656867--200--0-
T132John OdaJ. Oda-10-3F637067--200--0-
T132Jim FurykJ. Furyk-10-3F656867--200--0-
T133Trey MullinaxT. Mullinax-10-2F676568--200--0-
T139Keith MitchellK. Mitchell-10-1F656669--200--0-
T2428Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-9-6F696864--201--0-
T2417Kevin TwayK. Tway-9-5F676965--201--0-
T2410Tom HogeT. Hoge-9-4F696666--201--0-
T242Billy HorschelB. Horschel-9-3F666867--201--0-
T2414Doug GhimD. Ghim-9-1F686469--201--0-
T2923Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick-8-5F706765--202--0-
T2923Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-8-5F686965--202--0-
T2912Shawn StefaniS. Stefani-8-4F686866--202--0-
T295Patrick RodgersP. Rodgers-8-3F686767--202--0-
T293Chris KirkC. Kirk-8-2F696568--202--0-
T2914Ryan BlaumR. Blaum-8-1F676669--202--0-
T2914Brice GarnettB. Garnett-8-1F656869--202--0-
T2919Nick TaylorN. Taylor-8EF656770--202--0-
T2919Aaron BaddeleyA. Baddeley-8EF656770--202--0-
T2925Peter MalnatiP. Malnati-8+1F666571--202--0-
T3913Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford-7-4F677066--203--0-
T3913Joaquin NiemannJ. Niemann-7-4F686966--203--0-
T3913Scott PiercyS. Piercy-7-4F706766--203--0-
T392Sam SaundersS. Saunders-7-3F667067--203--0-
T392Johnson WagnerJ. Wagner-7-3F706667--203--0-
T392Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes-7-3F686867--203--0-
T3913Sung KangS. Kang-7-1F656969--203--0-
T3924Henrik StensonH. Stenson-7EF686570--203--0-
T3924Scott BrownS. Brown-7EF686570--203--0-
T484William McGirtW. McGirt-6-3F696867--204--0-
T484Danny LeeD. Lee-6-3F686967--204--0-
T484Roberto DiazR. Diaz-6-3F686967--204--0-
T484Jonas BlixtJ. Blixt-6-3F696867--204--0-
T4814Dylan MeyerD. Meyer-6-1F676869--204--0-
T4814Harold Varner IIIH. Varner III-6-1F666969--204--0-
T4822Corey ConnersC. Conners-6EF656970--204--0-
T4822Cameron PercyC. Percy-6EF676770--204--0-
T564Lanto GriffinL. Griffin-5-2F696868--205--0-
T564Billy Hurley IIIB. Hurley III-5-2F686968--205--0-
T564Bill HaasB. Haas-5-2F696868--205--0-
T5615Chesson HadleyC. Hadley-5-1F686869--205--0-
T5615Sam RyderS. Ryder-5-1F726469--205--0-
T619Martin FloresM. Flores-4-1F647369--206--0-
T619Blayne BarberB. Barber-4-1F686969--206--0-
T6120Ricky BarnesR. Barnes-4EF667070--206--0-
T6127Stephan JaegerS. Jaeger-4+1F676871--206--0-
T6135Jason DufnerJ. Dufner-4+2F666872--206--0-
T6614Graeme McDowellG. McDowell-3EF706770--207--0-
T6614Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans-3EF647370--207--0-
T6632Xin-Jun ZhangX. Zhang-3+2F686772--207--0-
T6917Julian SuriJ. Suri-2+1F716671--208--0-
T6917Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak-2+1F696871--208--0-
7119Richy WerenskiR. Werenski-1+2F686972--209--0-
7220Conrad ShindlerC. ShindlerE+3F696873--210--0-
The following players failed to make the cut at-3
--Mickey DeMoratM. DeMoratCUT-CUT6969----138--0-
--Norman XiongN. XiongCUT-CUT6870----138--0-
--Will ZalatorisW. ZalatorisCUT-CUT7167----138--0-
--Zecheng DouZ. DouCUT-CUT7167----138--0-
--T.J. VogelT.J. VogelCUT-CUT6969----138--0-
--Nicholas LindheimN. LindheimCUT-CUT6969----138--0-
--Russell HenleyR. HenleyCUT-CUT6870----138--0-
--Shane LowryS. LowryCUT-CUT6969----138--0-
--Martin PillerM. PillerCUT-CUT7068----138--0-
--Brian StuardB. StuardCUT-CUT7266----138--0-
--Scott StallingsS. StallingsCUT-CUT6771----138--0-
--Tyrone van AswegenT. van AswegenCUT-CUT6870----138--0-
--Ernie ElsE. ElsCUT-CUT6870----138--0-
--Stuart ApplebyS. ApplebyCUT-CUT6969----138--0-
--Alex CejkaA. CejkaCUT-CUT6771----138--0-
--Arjun AtwalA. AtwalCUT-CUT7266----138--0-
--Jason BohnJ. BohnCUT-CUT7167----138--0-
--Talor GoochT. GoochCUT-CUT7267----139--0-
--Dominic BozzelliD. BozzelliCUT-CUT6871----139--0-
--John HuhJ. HuhCUT-CUT7069----139--0-
--Andrew YunA. YunCUT-CUT6871----139--0-
--David LingmerthD. LingmerthCUT-CUT6970----139--0-
--Davis Love IIID. Love IIICUT-CUT7168----139--0-
--Steve StrickerS. StrickerCUT-CUT7069----139--0-
--Vaughn TaylorV. TaylorCUT-CUT6871----139--0-
--Ben CraneB. CraneCUT-CUT7069----139--0-
--Zac BlairZ. BlairCUT-CUT6773----140--0-
--Cody GribbleC. GribbleCUT-CUT7466----140--0-
--Benjamin SilvermanB. SilvermanCUT-CUT7169----140--0-
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleCUT-CUT7070----140--0-
--Fabian GomezF. GomezCUT-CUT6872----140--0-
--Matt JonesM. JonesCUT-CUT7070----140--0-
--Stewart JollyS. JollyCUT-CUT7071----141--0-
--Daniel BergerD. BergerCUT-CUT7071----141--0-
--Brandon HarkinsB. HarkinsCUT-CUT7269----141--0-
--Tommy GaineyT. GaineyCUT-CUT6774----141--0-
--Peter UihleinP. UihleinCUT-CUT7170----141--0-
--Sean O'HairS. O'HairCUT-CUT7269----141--0-
--Robert GarrigusR. GarrigusCUT-CUT7170----141--0-
--Nick WatneyN. WatneyCUT-CUT7071----141--0-
--Shane BertschS. BertschCUT-CUT6972----141--0-
--J.J. HenryJ.J. HenryCUT-CUT6972----141--0-
--Chad CampbellC. CampbellCUT-CUT6873----141--0-
--Ken DukeK. DukeCUT-CUT6873----141--0-
--Doc RedmanD. RedmanCUT-CUT6874----142--0-
--Kris BlanksK. BlanksCUT-CUT7270----142--0-
--George McNeillG. McNeillCUT-CUT7270----142--0-
--Padraig HarringtonP. HarringtonCUT-CUT6973----142--0-
--Brian DavisB. DavisCUT-CUT6775----142--0-
--Parker McLachlinP. McLachlinCUT-CUT7171----142--0-
--Steve WheatcroftS. WheatcroftCUT-CUT7171----142--0-
--Tyler DuncanT. DuncanCUT-CUT7073----143--0-
--Seamus PowerS. PowerCUT-CUT7469----143--0-
--Jonathan RandolphJ. RandolphCUT-CUT7172----143--0-
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasCUT-CUT7073----143--0-
--Rod PamplingR. PamplingCUT-CUT7370----143--0-
--Hunter MahanH. MahanCUT-CUT7073----143--0-
--J.T. PostonJ.T. PostonCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Adam SchenkA. SchenkCUT-CUT6975----144--0-
--Whee KimW. KimCUT-CUT7074----144--0-
--Grayson MurrayG. MurrayCUT-CUT7074----144--0-
--Cameron TringaleC. TringaleCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Bronson BurgoonB. BurgoonCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Kyle ThompsonK. ThompsonCUT-CUT7272----144--0-
--Carl PetterssonC. PetterssonCUT-CUT6975----144--0-
--Retief GoosenR. GoosenCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Wesley BryanW. BryanCUT-CUT6877----145--0-
--Ethan TracyE. TracyCUT-CUT7471----145--0-
--Matt AtkinsM. AtkinsCUT-CUT7273----145--0-
--Robert StrebR. StrebCUT-CUT7372----145--0-
--Daniel SummerhaysD. SummerhaysCUT-CUT7471----145--0-
--Rob OppenheimR. OppenheimCUT-CUT7075----145--0-
--Brendon de JongeB. de JongeCUT-CUT7174----145--0-
--Matt EveryM. EveryCUT-CUT6877----145--0-
--Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaCUT-CUT7175----146--0-
--Derek FathauerD. FathauerCUT-CUT7175----146--0-
--Andres RomeroA. RomeroCUT-CUT7175----146--0-
--John MerrickJ. MerrickCUT-CUT7176----147--0-
--Dicky PrideD. PrideCUT-CUT7275----147--0-
--James DriscollJ. DriscollCUT-CUT6979----148--0-
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimCUT-CUT7376----149--0-
--Tom LoveladyT. LoveladyCUT-CUT7476----150--0-
--Charles FrostC. FrostCUT-CUT7575----150--0-
--Chris StroudC. StroudWD-WD71------71--0-

