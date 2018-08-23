THE NORTHERN TRUST

  • August 23 - 26, 2018
  • Ridgewood Country Club - Paramus, NJ
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,385
  • Purse $9,000,000
    Defending Champion Dustin Johnson
  • 79°
  • Precipitation: 3%
    Wind: SSW 4 mph
    Gust: 5 mph
Round 3 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark-10-6666----132--0
T1-Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-10-6765----132--0
3-Adam ScottA. Scott-9-6964----133--0
T4-Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-8-6866----134--0
T4-Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-8-6767----134--0
T627Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-7-4106970----139--0-
T627Luke ListL. List-7-497069----139--0-
T627Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-7-487069----139--0-
T6-Ryan PalmerR. Palmer-7-6867----135--0
T6-Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas-7-6768----135--0
T6-Kevin TwayK. Tway-7-6669----135--0
T6-Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-7-6768----135--0
T6-Sean O'HairS. O'Hair-7-6669----135--0
T1410Sam RyderS. Ryder-6-256969----138--0-
T143Nick WatneyN. Watney-6-126968----137--0-
T143Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-6-127166----137--0-
T143Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen-6-117166----137--0-
T143Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-6-6967----136--0
T143Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-6-6967----136--0
T143Tony FinauT. Finau-6-6967----136--0
T143Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-6-6868----136--0
T143Peter UihleinP. Uihlein-6-6868----136--0
T143Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-6-7165----136--0
T2443Kevin NaK. Na-5-5F677566--208--0-
T2431Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon-5-4F687367--208--0-
T2332Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-5-4177170----141--0-
T2420Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-5-3126773----140--0-
T24-Aaron WiseA. Wise-5-157068----138--0-
T24-Billy HorschelB. Horschel-5-146969----138--0-
T24-Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-5-136771----138--0-
T24-Beau HosslerB. Hossler-5-136771----138--0-
T24-Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman-5-126969----138--0-
T247Cameron SmithC. Smith-5E26968----137--0-
T236Harold Varner IIIH. Varner III-5-6968----137--0
T247Chez ReavieC. Reavie-5-7166----137--0
T247Jason DayJ. Day-5-7166----137--0
T3730Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-4-4F717167--209--0-
T3718Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker-4-3176972----141--0-
T377Paul CaseyP. Casey-4-2146773----140--0-
T377Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-4-2117070----140--0-
T377Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.-4-2107169----140--0-
T374Brian StuardB. Stuard-4-176871----139--0-
T374Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton-4-166970----139--0-
T4423Tiger WoodsT. Woods-3-3F717168--210--0-
T4423Austin CookA. Cook-3-3F687468--210--0-
T4411Sung KangS. Kang-3-2166972----141--0-
T44-Danny LeeD. Lee-3-1136773----140--0-
T44-Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-3-1137268----140--0-
T44-Patrick ReedP. Reed-3-1116971----140--0-
T4411Scott StallingsS. Stallings-3E67069----139--0-
T4420Bubba WatsonB. Watson-3+147167----138--0-
T4420Sam SaundersS. Saunders-3+146870----138--0-
T4420Kevin KisnerK. Kisner-3+146969----138--0-
T5413Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins-2-2F736969--211--0-
T541Matt KucharM. Kuchar-2-1167269----141--0-
T541Pat PerezP. Perez-2-1167368----141--0-
T541Brian HarmanB. Harman-2-1157269----141--0-
T5410Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-2E127268----140--0-
T5410Whee KimW. Kim-2E107268----140--0-
T5421Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-2+176970----139--0-
T616Seamus PowerS. Power-1-1F717170--212--0-
T616Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-1-1F736970--212--0-
T616Ian PoulterI. Poulter-1-1F697370--212--0-
T616Chesson HadleyC. Hadley-1E167269----141--0-
T6128Daniel BergerD. Berger-1+296970----139--0-
T6128Andrew PutnamA. Putnam-1+286772----139--0-
T6128Brian GayB. Gay-1+277168----139--0-
T6128Scott PiercyS. Piercy-1+276772----139--0-
T692Martin LairdM. LairdEEF707271--213--0-
T6914Alex CejkaA. CejkaE+1F677472--213--0-
7116J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun+1+2177071----141--0-
T725Trey MullinaxT. Mullinax+2+2F687473--215--0-
T7217Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim+2+3176972----141--0-
T7217Ryan ArmourR. Armour+2+3156972----141--0-
T7228Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak+2+4127169----140--0-
T7228Patton KizzireP. Kizzire+2+4117070----140--0-
T7710C.T. PanC.T. Pan+3+3F707274--216--0-
T7710Andrew LandryA. Landry+3+3F736974--216--0-
T7710Chris KirkC. Kirk+3+3F707274--216--0-
8013Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri+4+4F717175--217--0-
The following players failed to make the cut atE
--Xander SchauffeleX. SchauffeleCUT-CUT7370----143--0-
--Abraham AncerA. AncerCUT-CUT7172----143--0-
--Michael KimM. KimCUT-CUT7271----143--0-
--John HuhJ. HuhCUT-CUT7172----143--0-
--James HahnJ. HahnCUT-CUT7568----143--0-
--Nick TaylorN. TaylorCUT-CUT7271----143--0-
--Branden GraceB. GraceCUT-CUT7073----143--0-
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelCUT-CUT7469----143--0-
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerCUT-CUT7271----143--0-
--Ollie SchniederjansO. SchniederjansCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Russell HenleyR. HenleyCUT-CUT7173----144--0-
--Alexander NorenA. NorenCUT-CUT7272----144--0-
--Francesco MolinariF. MolinariCUT-CUT7272----144--0-
--J.B. HolmesJ.B. HolmesCUT-CUT7272----144--0-
--Ryan MooreR. MooreCUT-CUT6975----144--0-
--Vaughn TaylorV. TaylorCUT-CUT6678----144--0-
--Joel DahmenJ. DahmenCUT-CUT7273----145--0-
--Harris EnglishH. EnglishCUT-CUT7570----145--0-
--Scott BrownS. BrownCUT-CUT7669----145--0-
--Russell KnoxR. KnoxCUT-CUT7372----145--0-
--Tom HogeT. HogeCUT-CUT7472----146--0-
--Stewart CinkS. CinkCUT-CUT7868----146--0-
--Rory SabbatiniR. SabbatiniCUT-CUT7175----146--0-
--Justin RoseJ. RoseCUT-CUT7274----146--0-
--Charles Howell IIIC. Howell IIICUT-CUT7472----146--0-
--Kelly KraftK. KraftCUT-CUT7374----147--0-
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleCUT-CUT7275----147--0-
--Brice GarnettB. GarnettCUT-CUT7572----147--0-
--Jon RahmJ. RahmCUT-CUT7573----148--0-
--Kevin ChappellK. ChappellCUT-CUT7177----148--0-
--Ryan BlaumR. BlaumCUT-CUT7276----148--0-
--Richy WerenskiR. WerenskiCUT-CUT7574----149--0-
--Tyler DuncanT. DuncanCUT-CUT7475----149--0-
--Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaCUT-CUT7376----149--0-
--J.T. PostonJ.T. PostonCUT-CUT7575----150--0-
--Troy MerrittT. MerrittCUT-CUT7575----150--0-
--Keith MitchellK. MitchellCUT-CUT7576----151--0-
--William McGirtW. McGirtCUT-CUT7675----151--0-
--Grayson MurrayG. MurrayWD-WD78------78--0-

Now

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

I asked Tiger Woods what the difference between Friday and Saturday, just his immediate facial reaction says a lot.

0:38

Bob Harig @BobHarig

80 players make Northern Trust cut. Koepka and Lovemark at -10. Tiger has early morning. 750 tee time with Ian Poulter

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Straight honesty from Tiger Woods on why he is where he is.

0:25

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

I asked Tiger Woods if the golf course played different today because there was less wind.

0:18

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger Woods goes to the 18th hole potentially needing par or better to play the weekend in the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Dustin Johnson is -7 three shots behind the lead. He's made 2 triple bogeys. DJ would have a 3 shot lead if he could've made pars on those 2 holes.