trey wingo @wingoz
If only the 2018 PGA wasn't the highest rated since 2009, last time Tiger was in contention, or The Open Championsh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|-
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|-10
|-
|66
|66
|--
|--
|132
|--
|0
|T1
|-
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-10
|-
|67
|65
|--
|--
|132
|--
|0
|3
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|-9
|-
|69
|64
|--
|--
|133
|--
|0
|T4
|-
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-8
|-
|68
|66
|--
|--
|134
|--
|0
|T4
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-8
|-
|67
|67
|--
|--
|134
|--
|0
|T6
|27
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-7
|-4
|10
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|27
|Luke ListL. List
|-7
|-4
|9
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|27
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|-7
|-4
|8
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|-
|Ryan PalmerR. Palmer
|-7
|-
|68
|67
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|T6
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|-7
|-
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|T6
|-
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|-7
|-
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|T6
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-7
|-
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|T6
|-
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|-7
|-
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|T14
|10
|Sam RyderS. Ryder
|-6
|-2
|5
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T14
|3
|Nick WatneyN. Watney
|-6
|-1
|2
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T14
|3
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-6
|-1
|2
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T14
|3
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-6
|-1
|1
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T14
|3
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-6
|-
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T14
|3
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-6
|-
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T14
|3
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-6
|-
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T14
|3
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-6
|-
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T14
|3
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|-6
|-
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T14
|3
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-6
|-
|71
|65
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|T24
|43
|Kevin NaK. Na
|-5
|-5
|F
|67
|75
|66
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|31
|Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon
|-5
|-4
|F
|68
|73
|67
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T23
|32
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-5
|-4
|17
|71
|70
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|20
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-5
|-3
|12
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|-
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|-5
|-1
|5
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|-5
|-1
|4
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-5
|-1
|3
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|-
|Beau HosslerB. Hossler
|-5
|-1
|3
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|-
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|-5
|-1
|2
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T24
|7
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|-5
|E
|2
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T23
|6
|Harold Varner IIIH. Varner III
|-5
|-
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|T24
|7
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|-5
|-
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|T24
|7
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-5
|-
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|T37
|30
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|-4
|-4
|F
|71
|71
|67
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|18
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|-4
|-3
|17
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|7
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-4
|-2
|14
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|7
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-4
|-2
|11
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|7
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|-4
|-2
|10
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|4
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|-4
|-1
|7
|68
|71
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T37
|4
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|-4
|-1
|6
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|23
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|-3
|-3
|F
|71
|71
|68
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|23
|Austin CookA. Cook
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|74
|68
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|11
|Sung KangS. Kang
|-3
|-2
|16
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|-3
|-1
|13
|67
|73
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|-3
|-1
|13
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|-3
|-1
|11
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|11
|Scott StallingsS. Stallings
|-3
|E
|6
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|20
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|-3
|+1
|4
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|20
|Sam SaundersS. Saunders
|-3
|+1
|4
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T44
|20
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|-3
|+1
|4
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|13
|Brandon HarkinsB. Harkins
|-2
|-2
|F
|73
|69
|69
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|1
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-2
|-1
|16
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|1
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-2
|-1
|16
|73
|68
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|1
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|-2
|-1
|15
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|10
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-2
|E
|12
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|10
|Whee KimW. Kim
|-2
|E
|10
|72
|68
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T54
|21
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-2
|+1
|7
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Seamus PowerS. Power
|-1
|-1
|F
|71
|71
|70
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-1
|-1
|F
|73
|69
|70
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-1
|-1
|F
|69
|73
|70
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|6
|Chesson HadleyC. Hadley
|-1
|E
|16
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|28
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-1
|+2
|9
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|28
|Andrew PutnamA. Putnam
|-1
|+2
|8
|67
|72
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|28
|Brian GayB. Gay
|-1
|+2
|7
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T61
|28
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|-1
|+2
|7
|67
|72
|--
|--
|139
|--
|0
|-
|T69
|2
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|E
|E
|F
|70
|72
|71
|--
|213
|--
|0
|-
|T69
|14
|Alex CejkaA. Cejka
|E
|+1
|F
|67
|74
|72
|--
|213
|--
|0
|-
|71
|16
|J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun
|+1
|+2
|17
|70
|71
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T72
|5
|Trey MullinaxT. Mullinax
|+2
|+2
|F
|68
|74
|73
|--
|215
|--
|0
|-
|T72
|17
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|+2
|+3
|17
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T72
|17
|Ryan ArmourR. Armour
|+2
|+3
|15
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|--
|0
|-
|T72
|28
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|+2
|+4
|12
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T72
|28
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|+2
|+4
|11
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|--
|0
|-
|T77
|10
|C.T. PanC.T. Pan
|+3
|+3
|F
|70
|72
|74
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|T77
|10
|Andrew LandryA. Landry
|+3
|+3
|F
|73
|69
|74
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|T77
|10
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|+3
|+3
|F
|70
|72
|74
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|80
|13
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|+4
|+4
|F
|71
|71
|75
|--
|217
|--
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut atE
|-
|-
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|John HuhJ. Huh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|68
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Nick TaylorN. Taylor
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|73
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|69
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|73
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander NorenA. Noren
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|75
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Vaughn TaylorV. Taylor
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|66
|78
|--
|--
|144
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Joel DahmenJ. Dahmen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Harris EnglishH. English
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|69
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tom HogeT. Hoge
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|68
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Rory SabbatiniR. Sabbatini
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|75
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kelly KraftK. Kraft
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brice GarnettB. Garnett
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|72
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan BlaumR. Blaum
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Richy WerenskiR. Werenski
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|74
|--
|--
|149
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler DuncanT. Duncan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|76
|--
|--
|149
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J.T. PostonJ.T. Poston
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Troy MerrittT. Merritt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Keith MitchellK. Mitchell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|William McGirtW. McGirt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|WD
|-
|WD
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|--
|0
|-
If only the 2018 PGA wasn't the highest rated since 2009, last time Tiger was in contention, or The Open Championsh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
I asked Tiger Woods what the difference between Friday and Saturday, just his immediate facial reaction says a lot.
A 6-footer at 18 for #Tiger drops for 68. And a first bogey free round in 2018
Early morning at Ridgewood begins for #Tiger with Ian Poulter. Dew-sweeping in the third group off due to a frustra… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
“The name of the game is you've got to make putts and you've got to roll it,” said Woods, hopeful to do just that i… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Phil Mickelson figures to be a lock for a Ryder Cup pick, trying to impress anyway at Northern Trust. espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
Brooks Koepka has share of the lead at Northern Trust. espn.com/golf/story/_/i…
Stefon Diggs out here hitting the B button in the open field. pic.twitter.com/kxn6u6VMCt
80 players make Northern Trust cut. Koepka and Lovemark at -10. Tiger has early morning. 750 tee time with Ian Poulter
Straight honesty from Tiger Woods on why he is where he is.
I asked Tiger Woods if the golf course played different today because there was less wind.
Tiger Woods goes to the 18th hole potentially needing par or better to play the weekend in the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.
Dustin Johnson is -7 three shots behind the lead. He's made 2 triple bogeys. DJ would have a 3 shot lead if he could've made pars on those 2 holes.
Amazing work by @SBPUSA and all the volunteers! Thanks for letting me be a part! #24hrbuild #Harvey pic.twitter.com/Ej03zmgYM9
And that results in Tiger's first bogey of the day and sweating the cut.
With rain impacting much of the opening session, drivers ready for a crucial 80-minute final practice. Watch Live… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
On his way to the 8th tee, after his first birdie, Tiger must've slapped 2 dozen hands — almost Hale Irwin style. T… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Phil, in need of a Ryder Cup captain's pick for the first time, dearly wants to be part of a team that wins in Euro… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Statement from Iowa St head coach Matt Campbell “Four freshmen – Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and D… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Fancy seeing you here, @ConorDaly22. 👋 Watch the open-wheel ace turn laps in an #XfinitySeries car:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
If @seattlestorm win the 2018 WNBA title, the Storm would be the least experienced champ since the 2007 Mercury, no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Wasn't the way I planned to start the Fed Ex PlayOffs!!! (72-74 MC) I'll be back stronger next week... Have a good… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…