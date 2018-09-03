ESPN Women's Hoops @ESPN_WomenHoop
Kara Lawson: "It's noticeable that Elena Delle Donne is not at 100 percent. She's not as explosive off the dribble.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|4
|Abraham AncerA. Ancer
|-13
|-6
|9
|66
|69
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|-
|T1
|1
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|-13
|-3
|7
|69
|63
|--
|--
|132
|--
|0
|-
|3
|1
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-12
|-2
|8
|65
|67
|--
|--
|132
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|25
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-10
|-7
|F
|72
|67
|64
|--
|203
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|17
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-10
|-6
|17
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|3
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-10
|+1
|7
|68
|63
|--
|--
|131
|--
|0
|-
|T7
|14
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-9
|-5
|17
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T7
|9
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-9
|-4
|13
|70
|67
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T7
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-9
|-3
|12
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T7
|-
|Beau HosslerB. Hossler
|-9
|-3
|11
|67
|69
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T7
|2
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|-9
|-2
|9
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|--
|0
|-
|T12
|22
|Brice GarnettB. Garnett
|-8
|-6
|F
|70
|70
|65
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T12
|5
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-8
|-2
|12
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T12
|5
|J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes
|-8
|-2
|10
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T12
|8
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-8
|E
|8
|69
|65
|--
|--
|134
|--
|0
|-
|T16
|18
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-7
|-5
|F
|71
|69
|66
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T16
|18
|Peter UihleinP. Uihlein
|-7
|-5
|F
|69
|71
|66
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T16
|13
|Keith MitchellK. Mitchell
|-7
|-4
|F
|73
|66
|67
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T17
|4
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-7
|-3
|16
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T16
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-7
|-2
|13
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T16
|9
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-7
|-1
|9
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|12
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|-6
|-4
|F
|72
|68
|67
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|12
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-6
|-4
|F
|71
|69
|67
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|-6
|-2
|17
|72
|66
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|6
|C.T. PanC.T. Pan
|-6
|-1
|14
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|15
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-6
|E
|10
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T28
|23
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-5
|-4
|F
|67
|74
|67
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T27
|7
|Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An
|-5
|-3
|F
|69
|71
|68
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T28
|1
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-5
|-2
|F
|69
|70
|69
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T27
|20
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-5
|+1
|13
|68
|68
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T27
|20
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|-5
|+1
|10
|70
|66
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T32
|36
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|-4
|-6
|F
|72
|72
|65
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T32
|24
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-4
|-4
|F
|73
|69
|67
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T33
|18
|Andrew PutnamA. Putnam
|-4
|-3
|F
|70
|71
|68
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T33
|1
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|-4
|-2
|F
|71
|69
|69
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T32
|11
|Russell KnoxR. Knox
|-4
|E
|16
|66
|72
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T32
|11
|Alexander NorenA. Noren
|-4
|E
|16
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|30
|Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker
|-3
|-5
|F
|72
|72
|66
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|30
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-3
|-5
|F
|73
|71
|66
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|4
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-3
|-1
|F
|73
|67
|70
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|4
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|-3
|-1
|F
|68
|72
|70
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|4
|Chris KirkC. Kirk
|-3
|-1
|F
|67
|73
|70
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|4
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|-3
|-1
|F
|69
|71
|70
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|9
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-3
|E
|F
|71
|68
|71
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|17
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|-3
|+1
|17
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|17
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|-3
|+1
|15
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|--
|0
|-
|T38
|31
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|-3
|+3
|11
|67
|69
|--
|--
|136
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|20
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-2
|-4
|F
|72
|72
|67
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|20
|Brian StuardB. Stuard
|-2
|-4
|F
|72
|72
|67
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|16
|Tom HogeT. Hoge
|-2
|-3
|F
|73
|70
|68
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|8
|Scott StallingsS. Stallings
|-2
|-2
|F
|73
|69
|69
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|3
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|-2
|-1
|F
|69
|72
|70
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|8
|Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak
|-2
|-2
|F
|72
|70
|69
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|14
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|-2
|E
|F
|68
|72
|71
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|14
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|-2
|E
|F
|69
|71
|71
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|14
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-2
|E
|F
|69
|71
|71
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|19
|Brian GayB. Gay
|-2
|+1
|F
|72
|67
|72
|--
|211
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|32
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-2
|+3
|14
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T48
|32
|Ryan ArmourR. Armour
|-2
|+3
|13
|71
|66
|--
|--
|137
|--
|0
|-
|T60
|4
|Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon
|-1
|-2
|F
|74
|69
|69
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T60
|4
|Nick WatneyN. Watney
|-1
|-2
|F
|72
|71
|69
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T60
|4
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-1
|-1
|F
|73
|69
|70
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T63
|12
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|E
|+1
|F
|70
|71
|72
|--
|213
|--
|0
|-
|T63
|29
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|E
|+2
|F
|71
|69
|73
|--
|213
|--
|0
|-
|T63
|29
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|E
|+2
|F
|71
|69
|73
|--
|213
|--
|0
|-
|66
|10
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|+1
|+1
|F
|70
|72
|72
|--
|214
|--
|0
|-
|T67
|1
|Andrew LandryA. Landry
|+2
|E
|F
|73
|71
|71
|--
|215
|--
|0
|-
|T67
|11
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|+2
|+2
|F
|71
|71
|73
|--
|215
|--
|0
|-
|T67
|33
|Austin CookA. Cook
|+2
|+4
|F
|69
|71
|75
|--
|215
|--
|0
|-
|T70
|2
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|+3
|+1
|F
|73
|71
|72
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|T70
|2
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|+3
|+1
|F
|74
|70
|72
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|T70
|19
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|+3
|+4
|F
|74
|67
|75
|--
|216
|--
|0
|-
|73
|17
|J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun
|+4
|+4
|F
|74
|68
|75
|--
|217
|--
|0
|-
|74
|6
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|+6
|+4
|F
|70
|74
|75
|--
|219
|--
|0
|-
|75
|19
|Whee KimW. Kim
|+7
|+7
|F
|72
|70
|78
|--
|220
|--
|0
|-
|76
|8
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|+8
|+6
|F
|71
|73
|77
|--
|221
|--
|0
|-
|The following players failed to make the cut at+2
|-
|-
|Kelly KraftK. Kraft
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|69
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Luke ListL. List
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|69
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin NaK. Na
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|75
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|69
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chesson HadleyC. Hadley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|67
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Troy MerrittT. Merritt
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|72
|--
|--
|146
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Michael KimM. Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|73
|--
|--
|149
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Joel DahmenJ. Dahmen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin StreelmanK. Streelman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|72
|--
|--
|150
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan PalmerR. Palmer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|80
|71
|--
|--
|151
|--
|0
|-
|-
|33
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|WD
|+4
|F
|71
|72
|75
|--
|218
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|WD
|-
|WD
|41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Scott PiercyS. Piercy
|DQ
|-
|DQ
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|--
|0
|-
Kara Lawson: "It's noticeable that Elena Delle Donne is not at 100 percent. She's not as explosive off the dribble.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
It's a MUST WIN for the @PhoenixMercury who look to force a Game 5 in the #WNBAPlayoffs Semifinals! TODAY Game 4 👉… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
A very much needed win for Man United! Romelu Lukaku's second goal was also his 30th for The Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/pPSXPIVk9E
Tiffany Greene is the first black woman to do play-by-play for football for ESPN for an entire season, and she's gr… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Oleson locked up last automatic spot today in Denmark. 4 picks on Wednesday. Poulter? Casey? Stenson? Sergio? Rafa?… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
ICYMI, @rogerfederer's R3 win over Kyrgios produced some great shots. See more photos: ms.spr.ly/6018rAyuE pic.twitter.com/BLDYm8oBXp
#USOpen by night 🌃... Take a look at the best photos from the Open after dark: ms.spr.ly/6017rAyuD pic.twitter.com/KruaFyTNWd
Nick Saban responded critically to a question about his QBs after Alabama's win. pic.twitter.com/sZCvIox2Dq
"She's like Diana: win at all costs. She'll do whatever it takes." -- @PhoenixMercury coach Sandy Brondello on DeWa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
The hot shots are flying off @alexdeminaur's racquet in the opening set 🆚 Cilic tonight... #USOpen pic.twitter.com/YlDSrZZvuf
Pretty spectacular shot from @alexdeminaur in the opening game in Louis Armstrong Stadium against Cilic... #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vs0LMYRCBK
“I played well. It was a good day,” said Woods, who shot a bogey-free second round. He will tee off tomorrow at 11:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Guys ... what if Webb is ... a really good Ryder Cup player this time around? (Ducking) twitter.com/golf_com/statu…
It's in the 2nd quarter here (9:34 left), HU is up 17-0 on Shaw! But it has been a good battle so far! Big South vs CIAA match up!
It's in the 2nd quarter here (9:34 left), HU is up 17-0 on Shaw! But it has been an good battle so far! Big South vs CIAA match up!
.@TerpsFootball's upset win over Texas had even more meaning for the team. pic.twitter.com/lLsgPTUxVB
With HUGE win or go home Game 4 matchups on ESPN2 tomorrow, catch up on everything #WNBAPlayoffs here 👉… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Today's win is @keselowski's first career 🏁 at @TooToughToTame! #SportClips200 pic.twitter.com/8vvgkoy0QD
.@TerpsFootball's only win last season vs. a ranked team ➡️ Texas Maryland's first game of this season ➡️ win ove… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Our new Rhoden Fellows share why they chose to attend HBCUs, and debate whether Spike Lee's new film, BlacKkKlansma… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
⚠️: @AustinCindric is not happy after being turned in the opening laps. pic.twitter.com/48B5JQy9J4