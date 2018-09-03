Dell Technologies Championship

  • August 31 - September 3, 2018
  • TPC Boston - Norton, MA
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,342
  • Purse $9,000,000
    Defending Champion Justin Thomas
  • 83°
  • Precipitation: 2%
    Wind: WNW 8 mph
    Gust: 10 mph
Round 3 - In Progress
Auto Update: On

POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T14Abraham AncerA. Ancer-13-696669----135--0-
T11Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton-13-376963----132--0-
31Justin RoseJ. Rose-12-286567----132--0-
T425Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-10-7F726764--203--0-
T417Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-10-6177068----138--0-
T43Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-10+176863----131--0-
T714Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-9-5177167----138--0-
T79Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-9-4137067----137--0-
T7-Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-9-3126967----136--0-
T7-Beau HosslerB. Hossler-9-3116769----136--0-
T72Cameron SmithC. Smith-9-296966----135--0-
T1222Brice GarnettB. Garnett-8-6F707065--205--0-
T125Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-8-2126868----136--0-
T125J.B. HolmesJ.B. Holmes-8-2106967----136--0-
T128Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-8E86965----134--0-
T1618Matt KucharM. Kuchar-7-5F716966--206--0-
T1618Peter UihleinP. Uihlein-7-5F697166--206--0-
T1613Keith MitchellK. Mitchell-7-4F736667--206--0-
T174Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-7-3166969----138--0-
T16-Tony FinauT. Finau-7-2136968----137--0-
T169Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-7-196868----136--0-
T2212Bubba WatsonB. Watson-6-4F726867--207--0-
T2212Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-6-4F716967--207--0-
T221Tiger WoodsT. Woods-6-2177266----138--0-
T226C.T. PanC.T. Pan-6-1146968----137--0-
T2215Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-6E106868----136--0-
T2823Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-5-4F677467--208--0-
T277Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-5-3F697168--208--0-
T281Paul CaseyP. Casey-5-2F697069--208--0-
T2720Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-5+1136868----136--0-
T2720Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim-5+1107066----136--0-
T3236Stewart CinkS. Cink-4-6F727265--209--0-
T3224Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-4-4F736967--209--0-
T3318Andrew PutnamA. Putnam-4-3F707168--209--0-
T331Patrick ReedP. Reed-4-2F716969--209--0-
T3211Russell KnoxR. Knox-4E166672----138--0-
T3211Alexander NorenA. Noren-4E166969----138--0-
T3830Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker-3-5F727266--210--0-
T3830Daniel BergerD. Berger-3-5F737166--210--0-
T384Jon RahmJ. Rahm-3-1F736770--210--0-
T384James HahnJ. Hahn-3-1F687270--210--0-
T384Chris KirkC. Kirk-3-1F677370--210--0-
T384Kevin KisnerK. Kisner-3-1F697170--210--0-
T389Russell HenleyR. Henley-3EF716871--210--0-
T3817Kevin TwayK. Tway-3+1177167----138--0-
T3817Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen-3+1157167----138--0-
T3831Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-3+3116769----136--0-
T4820Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-2-4F727267--211--0-
T4820Brian StuardB. Stuard-2-4F727267--211--0-
T4816Tom HogeT. Hoge-2-3F737068--211--0-
T488Scott StallingsS. Stallings-2-2F736969--211--0-
T483Kevin ChappellK. Chappell-2-1F697270--211--0-
T488Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak-2-2F727069--211--0-
T4814Brian HarmanB. Harman-2EF687271--211--0-
T4814Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III-2EF697171--211--0-
T4814Henrik StensonH. Stenson-2EF697171--211--0-
T4819Brian GayB. Gay-2+1F726772--211--0-
T4832Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-2+3146869----137--0-
T4832Ryan ArmourR. Armour-2+3137166----137--0-
T604Bronson BurgoonB. Burgoon-1-2F746969--212--0-
T604Nick WatneyN. Watney-1-2F727169--212--0-
T604Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-1-1F736970--212--0-
T6312Branden GraceB. GraceE+1F707172--213--0-
T6329Ryan MooreR. MooreE+2F716973--213--0-
T6329Jamie LovemarkJ. LovemarkE+2F716973--213--0-
6610Danny LeeD. Lee+1+1F707272--214--0-
T671Andrew LandryA. Landry+2EF737171--215--0-
T6711Adam ScottA. Scott+2+2F717173--215--0-
T6733Austin CookA. Cook+2+4F697175--215--0-
T702Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman+3+1F737172--216--0-
T702Patton KizzireP. Kizzire+3+1F747072--216--0-
T7019Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.+3+4F746775--216--0-
7317J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun+4+4F746875--217--0-
746Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker+6+4F707475--219--0-
7519Whee KimW. Kim+7+7F727078--220--0-
768Aaron WiseA. Wise+8+6F717377--221--0-
The following players failed to make the cut at+2
--Kelly KraftK. KraftCUT-CUT7669----145--0-
--Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasCUT-CUT7174----145--0-
--Brendan SteeleB. SteeleCUT-CUT7273----145--0-
--Luke ListL. ListCUT-CUT7669----145--0-
--Ian PoulterI. PoulterCUT-CUT7372----145--0-
--Kevin NaK. NaCUT-CUT7075----145--0-
--Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonCUT-CUT7372----145--0-
--Ollie SchniederjansO. SchniederjansCUT-CUT7769----146--0-
--Chesson HadleyC. HadleyCUT-CUT7967----146--0-
--Troy MerrittT. MerrittCUT-CUT7472----146--0-
--Michael KimM. KimCUT-CUT7275----147--0-
--Anirban LahiriA. LahiriCUT-CUT7473----147--0-
--Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaCUT-CUT7672----148--0-
--Chez ReavieC. ReavieCUT-CUT7375----148--0-
--Jason DayJ. DayCUT-CUT7673----149--0-
--Joel DahmenJ. DahmenCUT-CUT7773----150--0-
--Kevin StreelmanK. StreelmanCUT-CUT7872----150--0-
--Ryan PalmerR. PalmerCUT-CUT7378----151--0-
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerCUT-CUT8071----151--0-
-33Pat PerezP. PerezWD+4F717275--218--0-
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelWD-WD41----------0-
--Scott PiercyS. PiercyDQ-DQ7174----145--0-

Now

The Undefeated @TheUndefeated

It's in the 2nd quarter here (9:34 left), HU is up 17-0 on Shaw! But it has been a good battle so far! Big South vs CIAA match up!

The Undefeated @TheUndefeated

