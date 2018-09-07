BMW Championship

  • September 6 - 9, 2018
  • Aronimink GC - Newton Square, PA
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,190
  • Purse $9,000,000
    Defending Champion Marc Leishman
Round 2 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
12Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-12-51163------63--0-
T21Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-8E962------62--0-
T22Alexander NorenA. Noren-8-2864------64--0-
T48Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-7-3866------66--0-
T44Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-7-2665------65--0-
T43Tiger WoodsT. Woods-7+1662------62--0-
T48Justin RoseJ. Rose-7-3666------66--0-
T48Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-7-3566------66--0-
T4-Peter UihleinP. Uihlein-7-1364------64--0-
T1010C.T. PanC.T. Pan-6-31067------67--0-
T106Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-6E1064------64--0-
T102Byeong Hun AnB. Hun An-6-1765------65--0-
T102Ryan ArmourR. Armour-6-1665------65--0-
T1416Tony FinauT. Finau-5-31068------68--0-
T146Aaron WiseA. Wise-5E865------65--0-
T146Jason DayJ. Day-5-2867------67--0-
T146Beau HosslerB. Hossler-5-2867------67--0-
T1416Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.-5-3768------68--0-
T142Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-5-1566------66--0-
T142Jon RahmJ. Rahm-5-1566------66--0-
T1410Billy HorschelB. Horschel-5+1464------64--0-
T142Henrik StensonH. Stenson-5-1366------66--0-
T2311Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-4E866------66--0-
T222Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-4-1667------67--0-
T233Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-4-1667------67--0-
T2311Brian GayB. Gay-4E366------66--0-
T228Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III-4-2368------68--0-
T233J.J. SpaunJ.J. Spaun-4-1267------67--0-
T2920Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-3-31170------70--0-
T2920Kevin NaK. Na-3-3970------70--0-
T299Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-3-2969------69--0-
T291Ian PoulterI. Poulter-3-1668------68--0-
T299Andrew PutnamA. Putnam-3E667------67--0-
T2920Francesco MolinariF. Molinari-3-3470------70--0-
T299Keith MitchellK. Mitchell-3E367------67--0-
T366Chez ReavieC. Reavie-2E1068------68--0-
T362Paul CaseyP. Casey-2-1869------69--0-
T3616Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-2+1867------67--0-
T3621Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-2-3871------71--0-
T362Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton-2-1869------69--0-
T362Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-2-1769------69--0-
T3616Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-2+1567------67--0-
T366Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-2E368------68--0-
T362Chris KirkC. Kirk-2-1369------69--0-
T362Abraham AncerA. Ancer-2-1369------69--0-
T463Luke ListL. List-1-11170------70--0-
T4616Patton KizzireP. Kizzire-1+1568------68--0-
T4611Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-1-2571------71--0-
T468Patrick ReedP. Reed-1E369------69--0-
T468Jason KokrakJ. Kokrak-1E269------69--0-
T516Austin CookA. CookE-11171------71--0-
T5113Chesson HadleyC. HadleyE+11069------69--0-
T5121Andrew LandryA. LandryE+21068------68--0-
T5113Pat PerezP. PerezE+11069------69--0-
T516Si Woo KimS. Woo KimE-1871------71--0-
T512Scott PiercyS. PiercyEE770------70--0-
T516Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-1571------71--0-
T512Ryan PalmerR. PalmerEE370------70--0-
T595Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+1-11172------72--0-
T5820Brian HarmanB. Harman+1+21169------69--0-
T5910Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson+1+1570------70--0-
T592Cameron SmithC. Smith+1E571------71--0-
T589Brice GarnettB. Garnett+1+1270------70--0-
T647Brandt SnedekerB. Snedeker+2+11071------71--0-
T643Brendan SteeleB. Steele+2-2874------74--0-
T641Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen+2-1773------73--0-
T67-Adam ScottA. Scott+3-1774------74--0-
T672Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson+3E573------73--0-
692Marc LeishmanM. Leishman+4E974------74--0-

Bob Harig @BobHarig

Tiger's 62: 9 of 14 fairways 16 of 18 greens 27 putts 1 Eagle 7 birdies 1 bogey