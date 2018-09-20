Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor
Do you think Tiger Woods recalls these Rory quotes from Carnoustie?- He's not the Tiger "that Phil & Ernie & those… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|-13
|-1
|6
|65
|68
|65
|--
|198
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-8
|+1
|7
|66
|67
|68
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T2
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-8
|+1
|6
|67
|68
|66
|--
|201
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|2
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|-7
|-2
|9
|71
|65
|69
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T4
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-7
|-1
|7
|68
|68
|68
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|3
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-6
|-2
|9
|69
|70
|67
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-6
|-1
|9
|67
|71
|67
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-6
|-1
|7
|68
|71
|66
|--
|205
|--
|0
|-
|T6
|2
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-6
|E
|7
|69
|68
|67
|--
|204
|--
|0
|-
|10
|1
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-5
|-1
|12
|67
|69
|70
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|6
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-4
|-4
|14
|65
|72
|73
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|5
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-4
|-3
|12
|72
|66
|71
|--
|209
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|3
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-4
|-1
|12
|69
|70
|68
|--
|207
|--
|0
|-
|T11
|2
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-4
|E
|11
|68
|70
|68
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|T15
|6
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-2
|-4
|15
|71
|75
|66
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T15
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|-2
|E
|12
|69
|69
|70
|--
|208
|--
|0
|-
|T15
|6
|Aaron WiseA. Wise
|-2
|+2
|9
|70
|69
|67
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|18
|9
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-1
|+3
|11
|66
|72
|68
|--
|206
|--
|0
|-
|19
|2
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|E
|14
|68
|73
|69
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T20
|1
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|+1
|-1
|15
|71
|65
|76
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T20
|1
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|+1
|-1
|15
|70
|73
|69
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|3
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|+2
|-2
|17
|70
|75
|69
|--
|214
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|1
|Kevin NaK. Na
|+2
|E
|15
|72
|68
|72
|--
|212
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|5
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|+2
|+2
|13
|71
|71
|68
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T22
|5
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|+2
|+2
|13
|73
|69
|68
|--
|210
|--
|0
|-
|T26
|1
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|+4
|-1
|F
|73
|73
|69
|69
|284
|--
|0
|-
|T26
|1
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|+4
|E
|17
|69
|78
|67
|--
|214
|--
|0
|-
|28
|1
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|+9
|+1
|F
|72
|74
|72
|71
|289
|--
|0
|-
|29
|2
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|+10
|+5
|F
|70
|72
|73
|75
|290
|--
|0
|-
|30
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|+13
|+2
|F
|73
|72
|76
|72
|293
|--
|0
|-
Tiger found a greenside bunker at the fourth and made the 10-footer for save par while Rory McIlroy bogeyed. Tiger'… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Tiger found a greenside bunker at the fourth and made the 10-footer for save par while Rory McIlroy bogeyed. Tiger's first mistake, and he survives it. Justin Rose has made all pars through four holes and is 4 back.
Crazy scene at East Lake as expected and the perils of playing with Tiger shown again. After his par putt at No . 2, hundreds immediately take off for the third while Rory is left to deal with the clamor.
The perfect way to start for Tiger. A birdie at the first hole after a great approach and it's on.
Phil +4 thru 9 at East Lake and on his way to last-place finish. But if you're Jim Furyk, Reed, Bubba probably more… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Sunday funday!!!! #lakelife #rechargethebatteries @ Lake Butter, Florida instagram.com/p/BoEzX6FHAsT/…
.@KayNurse11 talks with @DAZN_CA following her stellar performance in @CanBball's win over Korea‼️ #FIBAWWC #ShowUp… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
You can say what you want about @TigerWoods, the man has ZERO QUIT in him. On top of being REALLY, REALLY, REALLY,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Tiger Woods is golf's Mariano Rivera—the greatest closer ever. But after 5 years, it could be excruciating trying t… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
!!!!!!!!!! DEFENSE KILLED IT IN OVERTIME 😍😍😍 twitter.com/stanfordfball/…
TOUCHDOWNNN 🙆🏽♀️💃🏻 twitter.com/stanfordfball/…
Is it #TeamWorld's night? @JackSock and @NickKyrgios win the opening set, 6-3 and are looking to continue to close… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
SHERMAN'S CHIN IS MADE OF GRANITE!!! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/O9ULeD5xje
HUGE right hand from @AugustoSakai rocks Sherman, and he's hurt! Sakai trying to put him away in the 3rd! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/cHLtM8bjqD
Tiger Woods is now the favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 9-1 odds, per the Westgate SuperBook. pic.twitter.com/C07cePGvKW
Tiger Woods (@TheMasters betting favorite by the way) goes for his 80th win tomorrow. He is a perfect 23 for 23 whe… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Round 3 🐯 and 🌹 pic.twitter.com/3zpJSfGatg
Your leader after 3 rounds: Tiger Woods. Last time he held a 54-hole lead was in 2013 ... and he won. pic.twitter.com/kWiofgaYyg
Tiger Woods is now the favorite to win the Masters at Westgate at 9-1. Amazing.