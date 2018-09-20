Tour Championship

  • September 20 - 23, 2018
  • East Lake Golf Club - Atlanta, GA
  • Par 70
    Yards 7,362
  • Purse $9,000,000
    Defending Champion Xander Schauffele
  • 87°
  • Precipitation: 25%
    Wind: ESE 5 mph
    Gust: 7 mph
Round 4 - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Tiger WoodsT. Woods-13-16656865--198--0-
T2-Justin RoseJ. Rose-8+17666768--201--0-
T2-Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-8+16676866--201--0-
T42Billy HorschelB. Horschel-7-29716569--205--0-
T4-Jon RahmJ. Rahm-7-17686868--204--0-
T63Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-6-29697067--206--0-
T6-Tony FinauT. Finau-6-19677167--205--0-
T6-Paul CaseyP. Casey-6-17687166--205--0-
T62Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-6E7696867--204--0-
101Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-5-112676970--206--0-
T116Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-4-414657273--210--0-
T115Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-4-312726671--209--0-
T113Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-4-112697068--207--0-
T112Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-4E11687068--206--0-
T156Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-2-415717566--212--0-
T15-Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood-2E12696970--208--0-
T156Aaron WiseA. Wise-2+29706967--206--0-
189Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-1+311667268--206--0-
192Jason DayJ. DayEE14687369--210--0-
T201Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay+1-115716576--212--0-
T201Cameron SmithC. Smith+1-115707369--212--0-
T223Francesco MolinariF. Molinari+2-217707569--214--0-
T221Kevin NaK. Na+2E15726872--212--0-
T225Patton KizzireP. Kizzire+2+213717168--210--0-
T225Marc LeishmanM. Leishman+2+213736968--210--0-
T261Keegan BradleyK. Bradley+4-1F73736969284--0-
T261Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka+4E17697867--214--0-
281Patrick ReedP. Reed+9+1F72747271289--0-
292Bubba WatsonB. Watson+10+5F70727375290--0-
30-Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson+13+2F73727672293--0-

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Tiger found a greenside bunker at the fourth and made the 10-footer for save par while Rory McIlroy bogeyed. Tiger's first mistake, and he survives it. Justin Rose has made all pars through four holes and is 4 back.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

Crazy scene at East Lake as expected and the perils of playing with Tiger shown again. After his par putt at No . 2, hundreds immediately take off for the third while Rory is left to deal with the clamor.

Bob Harig ESPN Senior Writer 

The perfect way to start for Tiger. A birdie at the first hole after a great approach and it's on.