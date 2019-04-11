    2019 Masters Tournament

    April 11 - 14, 2019
    Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA
    Par72Yards7475
    Purse$11,000,000Defending ChampionPatrick Reed
    • 75F
    • Precipitation: 58%
      Wind: S 13 mph
      Gusts: 21 mph
    LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats
    Final Round - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1-Francesco Molinari-13E4706766--203
    T22Brooks Koepka-11-14667169--206
    T2-Tony Finau-11E4717064--205
    T2-Tiger Woods-11E4706867--205
    T59Patrick Cantlay-9-37737364--210
    T5-Webb Simpson-9E5727164--207
    T77Jason Day-8-28706773--210
    T77Phil Mickelson-8-27677370--210
    T7-Louis Oosthuizen-8E6716671--208
    T75Rickie Fowler-8-16707168--209
    T7-Xander Schauffele-8E6736570--208
    T7-Matt Kuchar-8E5716968--208
    T72Ian Poulter-8+14687168--207
    T14-Justin Thomas-7-17736869--210
    T147Dustin Johnson-7+16687070--208
    T147Justin Harding-7+15696970--208
    T1714Kevin Kisner-6-410697372--214
    T173Jon Rahm-6E7697071--210
    T173Thorbjorn Olesen-6E7717168--210
    T2011Aaron Wise-5-311757168--214
    T2011Viktor Hovland (a)-5-311727171--214
    T205Patton Kizzire-5-210707073--213
    T2019Rory McIlroy-5-410737171--215
    T202Tommy Fleetwood-5-18717170--212
    T202Jordan Spieth-5-18756869--212
    T20-Lucas Bjerregaard-5E8707269--211
    T20-Bubba Watson-5E8727267--211
    T208Adam Scott-5+27696872--209
    T292Si Woo Kim-4-212727270--214
    T292Kyle Stanley-4-211727270--214
    T294Matthew Fitzpatrick-4-110786768--213
    T2910Gary Woodland-4-310707174--215
    T2914Jimmy Walker-4-410727272--216
    T294Hideki Matsuyama-4-19757068--213
    T2914Kiradech Aphibarnrat-4-49697275--216
    T365Charley Hoffman-3-111717172--214
    T3614Corey Conners-3+19707171--212
    T3611Patrick Reed-3-48737074--217
    T398Bryson DeChambeau-2E10667573--214
    T39-Keegan Bradley-2-110766871--215
    T394Charles Howell III-2-210736776--216
    T3914Henrik Stenson-2+19747267--213
    T398Alvaro Ortiz (a)-2-39737173--217
    T4419Kevin Tway-1+210727170--213
    T443Kevin Na-1-29717373--217
    T4615Marc LeishmanE+211727270--214
    T4621Cameron SmithE+39707469--213
    T482Keith Mitchell+1-18727472--218
    T482Tyrrell Hatton+1-17737372--218
    T482Rafael Cabrera Bello+1-16737075--218
    T489Li Haotong+1-25727473--219
    T5213Takumi Kanaya (a)+2+310737468--215
    T522Bernhard Langer+2E6717275--218
    T544Andrew Landry+3+17727373--218
    T544Satoshi Kodaira+3+17757073--218
    T543Eddie Pepperell+3E6747372--219
    T543Martin Kaymer+3E5737472--219
    T588Devon Bling (a)+4+28747371--218
    T583Emiliano Grillo+4E5727573--220
    T585Trevor Immelman+4-14747275--221
    61-Zach Johnson+5+15747373--220
    625Branden Grace+6+35727572--219
    T6320J.B. Holmes+7+710707274--216
    T63-Billy Horschel+7+25727574--221
    T632Alexander Noren+7+14757275--222
    The following players failed to make the cut at +3
    --Danny WillettCUT-CUT7573----148
    --Kevin O'Connell (a)CUT-CUT7771----148
    --Sandy LyleCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Stewart CinkCUT-CUT7672----148
    --Mike WeirCUT-CUT7276----148
    --Sergio GarciaCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Justin RoseCUT-CUT7573----148
    --Adam LongCUT-CUT7574----149
    --Brandt SnedekerCUT-CUT7574----149
    --Charl SchwartzelCUT-CUT7772----149
    --Fred CouplesCUT-CUT7871----149
    --Shugo ImahiraCUT-CUT7674----150
    --Shane LowryCUT-CUT7873----151
    --Larry MizeCUT-CUT7774----151
    --Jovan Rebula (a)CUT-CUT7379----152
    --Matt WallaceCUT-CUT7577----152
    --Michael KimCUT-CUT7678----154
    --Paul CaseyCUT-CUT8173----154
    --Ian WoosnamCUT-CUT8076----156
    --Vijay SinghCUT-CUT8076----156
    --Jose Maria OlazabalCUT-CUT7879----157
    --Angel CabreraCUT-CUT8275----157

    Latest Golf Videos

    2:28

    Molinari with 2-shot lead heading into Masters Sunday

    Around the Green