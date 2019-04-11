2019 Masters Tournament

2019 Masters TournamentApril 11 - 14, 2019
Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA
Par72Yards7475
Purse$11,000,000Defending ChampionPatrick Reed
- 75F
- Precipitation: 58%Wind: S 13 mphGusts: 21 mph
As soon as Tiger gets one, he gives it right back. He makes bogey at No. 4, again dropping two behind Molinari. The larger problem for Woods is what looms ahead -- the 5th hole. He's bogeyed it every day this week.
First move of the day from Tiger, who birdies No. 3 to move one shot back of leader Francesco Molinari. Most interesting was the strategy behind it. Despite trailing, Woods took iron off the tee on a hole in which others are hammering away with driver. Clearly, he has a plan and is going to stick to it.
TIGER MAKES BIRDIE!!! Now within one shot of Molinari!!