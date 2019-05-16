PGA ChampionshipMay 16 - 19, 2019
Bethpage State Park - Bethpage, NY
Par70Yards7459
Purse$10,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
- 63F
- Precipitation: -Wind: SSW 9 mphGusts: 9 mph
Just when the field has a glimmer of light, Brooks Koepka slams the door back in their face. A birdie at 13 -- after a wayward drive and another slash that kept him in the rough -- extends the lead again.
Luke List trying ... trying ... trying to be the one to put some pressure on Brooks Koepka.
Brooks Koepka is giving players a chance to make up some ground at the PGA Championship. He's even on his round. Bethpage Black, though, is not allowing a super low number on this day.