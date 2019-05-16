    PGA Championship

    May 16 - 19, 2019
    Bethpage State Park - Bethpage, NY
    Par70Yards7459
    Purse$10,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
    • 63F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: SSW 9 mph
      Gusts: 9 mph
    Round 3 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1-Brooks Koepka-13-1156365----128
    T22Luke List-6-2176868----136
    T22Dustin Johnson-6-2166967----136
    T46Harold Varner III-5-3F716767--205
    T46Jazz Janewattananond-5-3F706867--205
    T64Hideki Matsuyama-4-2F706868--206
    T62Matt Wallace-4E176967----136
    T64Jordan Spieth-4+1156966----135
    T910Xander Schauffele-3-2F706968--207
    T910Patrick Cantlay-3-2F697068--207
    T97Adam Scott-3+2157164----135
    T122Erik van Rooyen-2EF706870--208
    T122Sung Kang-2EF687070--208
    T144Rickie Fowler-1+1F696971--209
    T144Danny Lee-1+1F647471--209
    T1620Danny WillettE-1F717069--210
    T1620Lucas GloverE-1F726969--210
    T1610Lucas BjerregaardEEF716970--210
    T163Chez ReavieE+1F687171--210
    T166Tommy FleetwoodE+2F677172--210
    T167Justin RoseE+3F706773--210
    T2225Sam Burns+1-1F707269--211
    T224Jimmy Walker+1+1F707071--211
    T223Scott Piercy+1+2F726772--211
    T2212Louis Oosthuizen+1+3F706873--211
    T2642Shane Lowry+2-2F756968--212
    T2642Kiradech Aphibarnrat+2-2F766868--212
    T2631Adam Long+2-1F737069--212
    T2631Abraham Ancer+2-1F737069--212
    T2631Jason Day+2-1F697469--212
    T2631Rory McIlroy+2-1F727169--212
    T2631Tony Finau+2-1F707369--212
    T2621Li Haotong+2EF736970--212
    T2621Adam Hadwin+2EF727070--212
    T2610Aaron Wise+2+1F707171--212
    T26-Tyrrell Hatton+2+2F716972--212
    T26-Matt Kuchar+2+2F707072--212
    T267Charles Howell III+2+3F726773--212
    T3918Emiliano Grillo+3EF766770--213
    T398Joel Dahmen+3+1F707271--213
    T398Billy Horschel+3+1F707271--213
    T393Webb Simpson+3+2F726972--213
    T3913Francesco Molinari+3+3F726873--213
    T3913Zach Johnson+3+3F716973--213
    T3913Gary Woodland+3+3F707073--213
    T3913Keegan Bradley+3+3F707073--213
    T3920Bronson Burgoon+3+4F736674--213
    T3935Kelly Kraft+3+7167165----136
    T3935Daniel Berger+3+7157066----136
    T5018J.J. Spaun+4EF727270--214
    T507Thorbjorn Olesen+4+1F737071--214
    T507Jason Kokrak+4+1F737071--214
    T5014Brandt Snedeker+4+3F746773--214
    T5031Mike Lorenzo-Vera+4+5F687175--214
    T5513J.T. Poston+5+1F776771--215
    T5513Thomas Pieters+5+1F747071--215
    T558Graeme McDowell+5+3F707273--215
    T5810Ryan Vermeer+6+2F707472--216
    T581Cameron Champ+6+3F727173--216
    T5811Alexander Noren+6+4F736974--216
    T5822Paul Casey+6+5F707175--216
    T5832Phil Mickelson+6+6F697176--216
    T5832Matthew Fitzpatrick+6+6F756576--216
    T644Lucas Herbert+7+3F747073--217
    T644Justin Harding+7+3F747073--217
    T647Cameron Smith+7+4F737074--217
    T6417Charley Hoffman+7+5F736975--217
    T6417Henrik Stenson+7+5F746875--217
    T6428Pat Perez+7+6F687376--217
    T702Rob Labritz+8+4F756974--218
    T702Rafael Cabrera Bello+8+4F756974--218
    T7034Beau Hossler+8+7F726977--218
    T7034Ross Fisher+8+7F746777--218
    T746Andrew Putnam+9+5F747075--219
    T7417Kevin Tway+9+6F737076--219
    T7427Kurt Kitayama+9+7F746877--219
    T779Corey Conners+10+6F727276--220
    T7741Marty Jertson+10+9F726979--220
    T7741Max Homa+10+9F707179--220
    T8012Joost Luiten+11+7F727277--221
    T8012David Lipsky+11+7F707477--221
    8214Rich Beem+16+12F756982--226
    The following players failed to make the cut at +4
    --Adrian OtaeguiCUT-CUT7372----145
    --Sung-jae ImCUT-CUT7174----145
    --Julian SuriCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Jon RahmCUT-CUT7075----145
    --Michael KimCUT-CUT7471----145
    --Keith MitchellCUT-CUT7471----145
    --Martin TrainerCUT-CUT7570----145
    --Russell KnoxCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Patton KizzireCUT-CUT7075----145
    --Kyle StanleyCUT-CUT7174----145
    --Tyler HallCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Dylan FrittelliCUT-CUT7768----145
    --Martin KaymerCUT-CUT7471----145
    --Ryan ArmourCUT-CUT7471----145
    --Bubba WatsonCUT-CUT7669----145
    --Jim FurykCUT-CUT7372----145
    --Tiger WoodsCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Steve StrickerCUT-CUT7372----145
    --Sergio GarciaCUT-CUT7471----145
    --Kevin NaCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Joaquin NiemannCUT-CUT7571----146
    --Bryson DeChambeauCUT-CUT7274----146
    --Richy WerenskiCUT-CUT7274----146
    --Si Woo KimCUT-CUT6977----146
    --Patrick ReedCUT-CUT7472----146
    --Branden GraceCUT-CUT7373----146
    --Ian PoulterCUT-CUT7274----146
    --Brian MackeyCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Ben CookCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Shugo ImahiraCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Tom LewisCUT-CUT7671----147
    --Troy MerrittCUT-CUT7275----147
    --Shaun NorrisCUT-CUT7374----147
    --Lee WestwoodCUT-CUT7572----147
    --Mikko KorhonenCUT-CUT7474----148
    --Byeong-Hun AnCUT-CUT7474----148
    --Ryan FoxCUT-CUT7870----148
    --Marc LeishmanCUT-CUT7474----148
    --Richard SterneCUT-CUT7573----148
    --J.B. HolmesCUT-CUT7177----148
    --Jason DufnerCUT-CUT7672----148
    --Satoshi KodairaCUT-CUT7376----149
    --C.T. PanCUT-CUT7871----149
    --Chesson HadleyCUT-CUT7277----149
    --Michael ThompsonCUT-CUT7772----149
    --Jason CaronCUT-CUT7079----149
    --Justin BertschCUT-CUT7773----150
    --Casey RussellCUT-CUT7773----150
    --Jorge CampilloCUT-CUT7773----150
    --Ryan MooreCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Rich Berberian Jr.CUT-CUT7675----151
    --Eddie PepperellCUT-CUT7675----151
    --Y.E. YangCUT-CUT7675----151
    --John DalyCUT-CUT7576----151
    --Alex BeachCUT-CUT7775----152
    --Brandon StoneCUT-CUT7973----152
    --Ryan PalmerCUT-CUT7775----152
    --Padraig HarringtonCUT-CUT7577----152
    --Jhonattan VegasCUT-CUT7677----153
    --Kevin KisnerCUT-CUT7776----153
    --Craig BowdenCUT-CUT7875----153
    --Brian HarmanCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Shaun MicheelCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Rod PerryCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Alexander BjorkCUT-CUT8075----155
    --Danny BalinCUT-CUT7877----155
    --Brendan JonesCUT-CUT7877----155
    --John O'LearyCUT-CUT7978----157
    --Stuart DeaneCUT-CUT8276----158
    --Jeffrey SchmidCUT-CUT8178----159
    --Craig HocknullCUT-CUT8277----159
    --Cory SchneiderCUT-CUT7485----159
    --Andrew FilbertCUT-CUT8482----166
    --Brian GayWD-WD81------81

