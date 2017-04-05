Scott Van Pelt and Andy North react to Dustin Johnson injuring his back after a fall on a staircase. (2:11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Dustin Johnson took a serious fall on a staircase Wednesday and injured his lower back, and his manager said it was uncertain whether the world's No. 1 golfer would be able to play in the Masters.

It was a stunning development on an otherwise quiet day at Augusta National, where the course was shut down at 1:30 p.m. because of storms.

The real calamity struck a few hours later.

Dustin Johnson took what his agent called a "serious fall" down a staircase at his rental home Wednesday, a day before the Masters is set to begin. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

David Winkle, his manager at Hambric Sports, said Johnson fell on the stairs at the home he is renting in Augusta.

"He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably," Winkle said in an email. "He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regiment of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow."

What might help Johnson is that he is in the last group for the opening round, scheduled to tee off at 2:03 p.m. Thursday with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and PGA champion Jimmy Walker.

Johnson was an 11-2 favorite to win the Masters entering Wednesday, according to the Westgate SuperBook. After news of his injury, his odds dropped to 7-1, the same as both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Johnson has had his share of mishaps in a major but not before a major even started.

On Tuesday, Winkle described Johnson as being "in as good a shape as I've ever seen him in every aspect of his game and his life."

On Wednesday, Johnson was at Augusta National to play nine holes before the first wave of storms moved in.

Johnson has won three straight tournaments -- including a pair of World Golf Championships -- heading into the Masters to rise to world No. 1.

If he's unable to play Thursday, Johnson would be the fourth world No. 1 to miss a major championship, joining McIlroy (2015 Open Championship, ankle), Greg Norman (1988 Open Championship, wrist) and Tiger Woods. Woods missed the 2014 Masters (back surgery), the 2008 Open Championship (ACL surgery) and the 2008 PGA Championship (ACL surgery).,

Winkle said he would not have any further comment until he knew more about Johnson's condition.

Johnson was supposed to be honored Wednesday night by the Golf Writers Association of America as its 2016 player of the year, but will not be attending.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.